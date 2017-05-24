Today’s CBO Report
[guest post by Dana]
Today the Congressional Budget Office released an updated score for the American Health Care Act, which I believe very few on the right are really happy about as it is nowhere near the promised full-repeal of Obamacare. However, if you read big media outlets, the CBO news is not just bad – it’s dire. That’s because everyone from Sen. Elizabeth Warren to Business Insider to NPR to the New York Times to the Washington Post are focused on a specific claim that the plan would leave an additional 23 million people uninsured.
Over at the Daily Wire, readers are provided with a bit of clarification about the 23 million number being bandied about, as well as offering some good news in the midst of the bad.
First off, it’s important to know that the CBO is measuring its estimated number of insured against the flawed March 2016 estimates; as Phil Kerpen points out, the CBO itself “acknowledged” that they were off by 5 million people in that estimate.
It’s also worthwhile noting here that the number of uninsured would grow because most people would stop buying insurance without the threat of government fine; the study also considers those who buy certain types of catastrophic insurance “uninsured.” Still, the CBO estimates that by 2026, “an estimated 51 million people under age 65 would be uninsured.”
A little good news:
The AHCA Would Lower The Deficit. According to the CBO:
[O]ver the 2017-2026 period, enacting H.R. 1628 would reduce direct spending by $1,111 billion and reduce revenues by $992 billion, for a net reduction of $119 billion in the deficit over that period. The provisions dealing with health insurance coverage would reduce the deficit, on net, by $783 billion; the noncoverage provisions would increase the deficit by $664 billion, mostly by reducing revenues.
In short, the government would spend less money on Medicaid grants, but the spending to reduce premiums would count against those savings, as well as loss of revenue from fines (good) and repeal of taxes (also good).
Final thoughts:
[T]he bill is revenue neutral, so it can be passed through reconciliation. It gives both sides their talking points: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) is already touting the statement that premiums could drop and that it will save the government money; Democrats are already touting the drop in number covered as well as the possible effects on the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. Not much has changed here. But both sides will now retrench politically as the Senate considers moving forward.
Read the whole thing here.
Hello.Dana (023079) — 5/24/2017 @ 4:44 pm
the CBO is ever bit as corrupt incompetent and useless as the FBI anymore
we need to fire all these pigs and start overhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/24/2017 @ 4:52 pm
*every* bit as corrupt i meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/24/2017 @ 4:53 pm
Great quotes in health-care reform history:
“If you like your plan you can keep your plan.” – Barack Obama
“You are going to have such great health care at a tiny fraction of the cost, and it is going to be so easy.” – Donald TrumpDave (189411) — 5/24/2017 @ 5:35 pm
The reconciliation part is the only part of this story that will have any lasting significance. The rest is just chaff for the next few weeks’ two-minutes-of-hate incitement by the Left, and if it wasn’t this, it would have been something else.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/24/2017 @ 5:44 pm
yes, pretty much that, now why the duma doesn’t actually point this out, I’ll never know,narciso (d1f714) — 5/24/2017 @ 5:47 pm
#8… we have a winner!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/24/2017 @ 5:47 pm
It is inevitable the United States will have a two-tiered and/or single payer national healthcare system like the rest of the modern industrialized world by the end of this century. Just in time for all of us to be long dead to take advantage of it.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/24/2017 @ 6:19 pm
some confirmation
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/05/what-the-cbos-uninsured-score-really-means/#commentsnarciso (d1f714) — 5/24/2017 @ 6:33 pm
Trump’s budget is actually pretty solid and fulfills his campaign promises.
It also goes after previous budgets for cuts instead of the fake projected budget and then “cutting that” which is really an increase over the previous year.
Yes, we need to cut entitlements, but one step at a time. Get rid of Obamacare before it destroys our nation completely.NJRob (520017) — 5/24/2017 @ 6:49 pm
You’d be long dead because of it. Just as Ezekiel Emmanuel desired.NJRob (520017) — 5/24/2017 @ 6:50 pm
Get a new mantra, will ya? That old “rest of the modern industrialized” crap don’t float. First off you interpose healthcare with health insurance. If there is any other place you would prefer to get health care name it then by all means go. Secondly, we have a single payer health insurance here it’s called The Veterans Administration. Those who attempt to take advantage of it end up dead.
Why do leftists want the government to become a health insurance company? And why when they “create” a plan do they exempt themselves?Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/24/2017 @ 7:05 pm
The problem with CBO evaluations is that they are based not on economic orfiscalreality but on assumptions that the member of congress has submitted. So, if the member of congress wants theCBO to assume a growth rate for fiscal 2018 of 100% – that is what the CBO will use in makingit’s calculations.Michael Keohane (283e20) — 5/24/2017 @ 7:43 pm
The CBO assumes that the individual mandate will work, and the Republican alternative will not work, nn getting people to buy unaffordable health insurance.
It also assumes that without the mandate fewer people will sign up for Medicaid, which is actually correct. Sure, it’s free, sort of [it has clawbacks, at least in principle] , but people searching for other insurance were steered into it, and that will be gone.Sammy Finkelman (06be8f) — 5/24/2017 @ 8:00 pm
Except it hasn’t by 50%, besides govt accounting shouldn’t be second cousin tobentrail reading.narciso (d1f714) — 5/24/2017 @ 8:04 pm