At Least 20 Dead In England, Incident Being Treated As “Possible Terrorist Incident” (Updates Added)
[guest post by Dana]
Multiple news outlets are reporting:
At least 20 people were killed and possibly “hundreds” of others were injures after one or more loud bangs were heard Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England, multiple law enforcement told NBC News.
Law enforcement sources in both Britain and the United States told NBC News there were possibly two explosions. There was no immediate information on what kind of explosions occurred, and the sources stressed that the information was preliminary and subject to change.
…
Multiple senior U.S. intelligence officials who are monitoring British authorities told NBC News that preliminary reports indicate that a single explosion took place outside the arena on the southwest side opposite the train station. The explosion occurred as the concert ended, catching people as they exited.
According to Mark White, Sky News’ Home Affairs Correspondent, the incident at the Manchester Arena is being treated by law enforcement as a “possible terrorist incident”.
Majid Khan, 22, said: ‘I and my sister, along with a lot of others were seeing Ariana Grande perform at Manchester Arena, and we were all exiting the venue when around 10.40-10,45pm-ish a huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena.
‘It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us.
‘Everyone was in a huge state of panic, calling each other as some had gone to the toilet whilst this had gone off, so it was just extremely disturbing for everyone there.’
Also, according to a concert attendee who was spoke to The Daily Mail, there were lots of children and families at the show.
Updates here.
–Dana
UPDATE 1: CBS News is reporting that the injuries were consistent with shrapnel and that there are indications that nail bombs were used:
The bombs seemed to have contained nails, and that “forms of shrapnel from this explosion have been injuring people.
UPDATE 2: NBC News is reporting that:
Multiple U.S. officials say UK authorities’ forensic evidence indicates incident at Manchester Arena was a suicide attack.
Twenty dead sounds like an awful lot — it seems that it would take an explosion far more powerful than the crockpot bombs that the Tsarnaev brothers used at the Boston Marathon. This would seem to indicate that someone with access to the venue would be in on the attack, but I guess (hope) we’ll find out more down the road.JVW (42615e) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:23 pm
When you think of entertainment venues you think bataclan, also not a few incidents in the Chechen conflictnarciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:26 pm
Look at the passive aggressive collusion – Majid Khan, 22, said:
You think he was the only mother[edit] available to make a statement?papertiger (c8116c) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:30 pm
It’s a bit confusing, JVW, which isn’t unusual this early on of course, but I am now reading that two explosions were heard by concert attendees. As to whether someone with access to the venue would be in on the attack, read the following statement by one of the concert attendees. It’s so early in the investigation, and people at the site are obviously traumatized and it’s chaos, but the wording of this made me read it again:
Why would they shout run *before* the explosion happened? How did they know the explosion was going to happen? Why wouldn’t security want concert goers to exit through the main exit? Did they know ahead of time that an explosion was going to happen?Dana (023079) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:32 pm
From CBS News:Dana (023079) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:36 pm
I’m always puzzled about what people that do this kind of thing think it will accomplish.Dejectedhead (1cb15d) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:45 pm
They want to kill infidels, I think they make that crystal clear.narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:47 pm
Dana (023079) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:32 pm
I am thinking that some one one either tipped them off about the bomb, or the bomb was discovered and so the security knew to keep people away -perhaps hoping to deal with it and prevent a panic. Then perhaps whoever was monitoring the device realized that is was about to go off.felipe (023cc9) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:48 pm
Dana @4. A suicide bomber with a bomb vest and a detonator in his hand may have pranced, strutted and proclaimed for a while, or had been cornered and was hesitating, before pushing the button.nk (dbc370) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:49 pm
narciso is right. The death toll is what they want to accomplish.felipe (023cc9) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:49 pm
The purpose of terror is to terrorize.nk (dbc370) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:51 pm
nk (dbc370) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:49 pm
Sounds very plausible – with the young girls as a human shield.felipe (023cc9) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:51 pm
I suspect narciso is correct as well, just always wish there was a little more reasoning to that. It seems so weird that people get convinced of that, but I did hear that in Muslim communities that there are high rates of inbreeding.Dejectedhead (1cb15d) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:53 pm
There are reports of stampede injuries and possible deaths.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:53 pm
They haven’t any compunction to kill innocents, and I have to dissent with the president it is practically an obligation in their faith to do so.narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:54 pm
If they had a bomber cornered, away from the crowd, why didn’t they just shoot him? Or is that not done anymore in the new Britain?Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:55 pm
I know people are hating on General Flynn right now, but I think he’s the one that correctly assessed Islam. It’s not a religion, it’s a political, economic, and legal system mimicking as a religion.Dejectedhead (1cb15d) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:56 pm
I don’t doubt it,narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:56 pm
16. No guns in Britain for the most part. Even police officers don’t often have guns (I hear).Dejectedhead (1cb15d) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:57 pm
The bomber could have, using a weapon, formed a human shield out of bystanders.felipe (023cc9) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:58 pm
That will be enough speculation on my part.felipe (023cc9) — 5/22/2017 @ 5:59 pm
That quite that they flung aroundnarciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:01 pm
Flynn, re laskar e toiba, ‘army of the faithful’ which carried out mumbai
Those subjects need to arm themselves. I can’t imagine having no weapons around.mg (31009b) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:04 pm
I was only speculating.
The British have had almost a century of experience with domestic terrorists. The IRA. (I guess there’s a lot of inbreeding among Irish Catholics too.) But Big Brother cannot watch everyone all the time.nk (dbc370) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:05 pm
I think I heard Britain even banned pointed knives from being sold in the country. They have rounded tip kitchen knives.Dejectedhead (1cb15d) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:06 pm
How often did the ira attack entertainment venues even in Ulster areasnarciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:07 pm
If the report from the young woman is accurate, the security people mentioned seemed to have known something was amiss ahead of time.
Another possibility: They were in on it.Dana (023079) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:07 pm
They should attempt rounding up terrorizing muzzies.mg (31009b) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:08 pm
Reuters is reporting that “two U.S. officials said a suicide bomber was suspected in the explosion.”Dana (023079) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:13 pm
27. Because it sounds like the bombing happened outside the concert hall. Security may have been stopping someone trying to make an incursion into the venue. I wouldn’t jump at saying they were in on it.Dejectedhead (1cb15d) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:13 pm
How often did the ira attack entertainment venues even in Ulster areas
Especially those which draw adolescent and teenage girls.JVW (42615e) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:14 pm
Barbaric acts by the uncivilized has become the norm.mg (31009b) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:18 pm
One has to go back at least 30b years for anything remotely similar, Hyde park in 1982
https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1979/08/29/ira-bombs-british-band-on-belgian-visit/7d42047c-032b-4ca5-87d9-f7eac741b51b/?utm_term=.087f8f0e0e77narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:18 pm
Dejectedhead,
I wasn’t saying *they were* indeed in on it. I just threw it out as a possibility- obviously understanding we are all just speculating at this point.Dana (023079) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:26 pm
I consulted their calendar and it falls of the 25th of Shabbat, I remember that month from the first season of sleeper cellnarciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:26 pm
Keep calm and carry on:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dZz_gSY-_M
“I hate the British! You are defeated but you have no shame. You are stubborn but you have no pride. You endure but you have no courage.” – Colonel Saito [Sessue Hayakawa] ‘Bridge On The River Kwai’ 1957DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:26 pm
Horrible:Dana (023079) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:28 pm
Not in the mood for your oh so precious von mots, man of mystery.narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:29 pm
“Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence” was gayer.nk (dbc370) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:32 pm
@38. Watch the video, jackazz.
I cried.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:33 pm
35. The spotter/coordinator tactics are real.
– Zayn Malikurbanleftbehind (847a06) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:38 pm
Hell, the Brits can handle crap like this w/ease.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:38 pm
Enniskillen
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Remembrance_Day_bombing
Pubs were a favorite target too:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guildford_pub_bombingsSpartacvs (78b759) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:38 pm
Ok that was 30 years ago, similar to the first two incidentsnarciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:41 pm
@19. They do carry firearms now. In the half-decade we lived there it was just becoming policy– at least in the major cities like London– and they blamed the influence of American culture for it. Case in point– at a social gather meeting some Brits for the first time, the first thing they asked us was where we Americans kept out guns. And they were stunned to learn we didn’t own any.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:43 pm
Bystander interviews reveal a shocking inability to speak the English language.ropelight (9fd598) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:45 pm
The IRA was a bigger PITA back in the day– hell, they blew up Mountbatten on his boat. The Brits will take this to ground and deal w/it according. They are very good.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:46 pm
Missing the point, they have thousands who are willing to carry out the act and tens of thousands of not hinfreds who agree with the sentiment.narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:49 pm
@48- Thousand, eh. Venting hot gas out the aft end of your service module again, narciso.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:50 pm
Not too long after Mountbatten’s assassination, Princess Margaret visited Chicago. Mayor Jane Byrne offered her condolences, and Princess Margaret responded: “Those Irish pigs! … Oh, you’re Irish!” Which Jane was.nk (dbc370) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:52 pm
“The Dolphinarium discotheque massacre was a Hamas terror attack on 1 June 2001 in which a Hamas-affiliated Islamist terrorist blew himself up outside a nightclub on the beachfront in Tel Aviv, Israel, killing 21 Israelis, 16 of them teenagers. The majority of the victims were teenage girls, whose families had recently immigrated from the former Soviet Union.”-Wikipedia
There are enough Muslims in Europe now to support more sophisticated terror operations, and more of them.Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:52 pm
@50. Ever eat with one? They are pigs.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:53 pm
Thousands – if you watched Fox as avidly as nabisco you’d consider his estimate conservative.Spartacvs (78b759) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:55 pm
Islamic state al queda sympathizers I’m low balling the number
https://mobile.twitter.com/News_Executive/status/866827388159754240narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:55 pm
@53- No kidding.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:56 pm
narciso is right. Yeah, Scotland Yard will eventually arrest three jihadist conspirators, try them, convict them, and sentence them to life terms, but left alone will be the mosque and imam where they probably spouted off anti-Western rhetoric during prayers for the past four years and the Muslim social clubs in Manchester (or wherever they lived) full of young men who menace Westerners on the streets and openly express hatred of Jews and other infidels. Britain doesn’t want to go too deep into the rabbit hole, because what they might discover could challenge some of their more banal multicultural assumptions.
But the wonton killing of young girls was probably a huge mistake, as even some leftist feminists who share an anti-Western sentiment with the jihadists aren’t going to be too happy. We will probably hear fewer “Yes, but you have to understand it from the perspective of the marginalized Asian. . .” speeches than we otherwise might.JVW (42615e) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:57 pm
@54. Nabisco, crackers.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 6:59 pm
Nk, Princess Margaret should be glad Peter King just wasn’t hosting a regatta on Long Island sound.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:00 pm
@56. Rubbish. What rot.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:01 pm
Not too long after Mountbatten’s assassination, Princess Margaret visited Chicago. Mayor Jane Byrne offered her condolences, and Princess Margaret responded: “Those Irish pigs! … Oh, you’re Irish!” Which Jane was.
Princess Margaret was a salty broad. My kind of gal. I forget the particulars, but when she had her affair with Captain Townsend and her sister told her she had to quit him, she told the Queen something along the lines of any woman would be stupid to give up such great sex, and she would be dammed if it would be her. But as I recall the story she used much more coarse language.JVW (42615e) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:01 pm
All of Hoagie kind of Asians in Britain should demand a different term, even Oriental if need be.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:03 pm
That’s neither hear nor there, provos as general proposition were not suicide nombersnarciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:03 pm
Required reading for the “IRA was just as bad” idiots:
http://www.bloomsbury.com/uk/the-strange-death-of-europe-9781472942241/harkin (f65e7e) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:04 pm
Yes it’s a very particular subset from Afghanistan to Bangladesh, because arabd are in asianarciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:06 pm
Yes, DCSCA, I have eaten with many an Irishman. And Irishwoman. At my home and at their homes. They’re the majority (by a large margin) of my friends and neighbors for the last 15 years. And they eat just fine.nk (dbc370) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:07 pm
@65. Sober? The micks we knew in the UK were sober two hours- for church.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:10 pm
The Empire will strike back.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:11 pm
…then they’ll switch marks – http://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/police-man-slays-neo-nazi-roommates-over-islam-172952811.htmlurbanleftbehind (847a06) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:13 pm
You don’t even need to combine explosives and projectiles as Great White proved.Pinandpuller (0507fa) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:14 pm
Attention addicted bloodthirsty terrorists just can’t stand around and let Trump, the Saudi Arabians, and Netanyahu dominate the news with plans to work together toward Middle East peace and economic cooperation.
No! Can’t have that. In a peaceful world there wouldn’t be any need for murderous animals posing as holy men to slaughter women and children in the name of a God who wouldn’t piss on their heads if their hair was on fire.ropelight (9fd598) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:14 pm
TMZ reports:
No worries then. And the next concert date will be…
Let me get back to you on the next tour date.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:15 pm
@70. Here’s a clever idea- let’s pour $350 billion worth of arms into the region over 10 years.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:15 pm
It has nothing to do with the ira, good gravy, and when I think nail bomb, there is a common practice I dare not speak.narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:16 pm
@71- Her next scheduled venue was in London, jackass.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:16 pm
The IRA did not generally attack soft targets in England. Mountbattan was a Royal and a legitimate target, as was Maggie Thatcher. As were soldiers and police. It was a civil war.
Only the Harrods bombing was against civilians and unwarned. (And in Ulster, the IRA and the Unionists were both terrible).Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:18 pm
Reading in UK news reports that bomb went off outside concert just after it concluded and people were exiting. Read one quote from a kid who was fine but her granddad who was waiting outside had an artery cut by flying glass.harkin (f65e7e) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:18 pm
I’d like to project some Ariana Grande at Bill Ayer’s house a la Manuel Noriega.Pinandpuller (0507fa) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:21 pm
@71- Her next scheduled venue was in London, jackass.
DCSCA (797bc0)
You sound worried. Maybe those millions of subjects who voted for Brexit were on to something.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:28 pm
@75. Indeed. Could tell you a personal story about that involving Hyde Park, model rockets, batteries, and the Marble Arch police station but it’s too long.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:29 pm
@73 narciso
Seems like timers would be more reliable than radio frequencies at a venue where people are on wireless mics and such.Pinandpuller (0507fa) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:29 pm
@78- Never ever worry about Britons.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:30 pm
Kevin, the point was that the British have had long experience with domestic terrorists. Who move amongst the people as the fish swims in the sea. (Mao.)nk (dbc370) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:31 pm
@79 DCSCA
Did it have anything to do with Girls Girls Girls?Pinandpuller (0507fa) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:33 pm
No that’s not it:
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaraCarterDC/status/866836503032410117narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:33 pm
@83. No but apparently the British Army bomb disposal squad was winging in for an appearance from Wales on a C-130.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:35 pm
The think about being in a Kingdom, there’s no svch thing as an inalienable right in a Kingdom.
So if the Lords and commoners decide in their wisdom that muslims should be taxed at triple the rate of a human being, nobody is a hypocrite. We have done this before.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:36 pm
And my earliest memory of the use of nail bombs is that they were used by the IRA in a very potent form — layers of nails around blocks of TNT.nk (dbc370) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:36 pm
@82. They do. And they are very, very good– albeit through too many tragic experiences – at dealing w/it.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:38 pm
@82 nk
More like the people who imported kudzu and destructive animal species with no natural predators.Pinandpuller (0507fa) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:41 pm
France just had a vote. They want all your disgruntled, ungrateful, malicious Muslims.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:42 pm
The people have spoken. You could turn the Chunnel into a one way check valve in no time.
@87. Car bombs were the popular toy in my time there. The bastards woulds park them along a confined residential street in London, call in and give a few minutes notice — and boom! Really sucked for a time walking around town until they got smart monitoring vehicles parked for more than a certain amount of time unattended.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:42 pm
@86 papertiger
You got that backwards. It’s three times the welfare benefits.Pinandpuller (0507fa) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:45 pm
More on point:
http://amp.dailycaller.com/2017/05/22/isis-called-upon-followers-to-hunt-your-prey-in-uk-before-manchester-explosions/narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:50 pm
They never stop till they reach their objection
https://mobile.twitter.com/robcrilly/status/866842041468243968narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 7:53 pm
Kevin, the point was that the British have had long experience with domestic terrorists
I suspect they have forgotten more than they know. Perhaps some Israelis could give them pointers about suicide bombers.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:00 pm
Details from that instance
https://www.google.com/amp/www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/manchester-bomb-plot-abid-naseer-10495568.ampnarciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:07 pm
So if the Lords and commoners decide in their wisdom that muslims should be taxed at triple the rate of a human being, nobody is a hypocrite
Catholics did not have full civil rights until at least 1829, so there is precedent for religious tests and limits when based on the security of the state. Even today, the monarch must be Anglican.
Of course, those restrictions had to do with the clear and present danger of Catholic Rule, as evidenced by Queen Mary, King Charles I, King James II and a series of wars and plots aimed at restoring Catholic rule.
No one in England t0day would say today that there is any danger from Muslims, not that they seek to rule by an alien code of law. And they’d better NOT!Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:09 pm
Talk to wrong way Cornyn lately, George Galloway, that’s a little too definitive, of course there’s Mr beautiful mosaic, safiq khan.narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:11 pm
Corbyn. Not a few labour backbenchersnarciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:14 pm
@95. Don’t bet on it. The Brits have been handling this sort of crap long before Israel even existed.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:15 pm
“….my earliest memory of the use of nail bombs is that they were used by the IRA in a very potent form”
I think mine is the one intended for a dance at Fort Dix in 1970 that exploded prematurely in a Greenwich Village brownstone and killed three domestic terrorists.
That bomb btw was designed by Obama’s buddy Bill Ayers and the explosion killed his girlfriend.harkin (f65e7e) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:15 pm
Perhaps some Israelis could give them pointers about suicide bombers.
And Israel is a militarized police state. But terrorists still get through. For those who want to argue complacency and political correctness on the part of the victims.nk (dbc370) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:18 pm
Fenians, weren’t much into that.narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:19 pm
@101- The two that stay w/me is when the IRA blew out half the observation deck of what was then called the GPO Tower in Central London– then the Mountbatten killing. Incredibly ballsy.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:20 pm
CNN is reporting that “a male at the scene has been identified as the probable attacker.”Dana (c1d317) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:25 pm
https://twitter.com/ArianaGrande/status/866849021519966208Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:25 pm
It is also the sad anniversary of the Lee Rigby slaying, four years ago, odds the subject was a choudary fan, high.narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:26 pm
The UK is now actively watching nearly 3,500 people (including 400 ISIS-trained fighters who have returned from Syria and Iraq) as potential terrorists….
But no problem, keep importing more and tolerance will win them over.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/782647/London-terror-attack-3-500-potential-terrorists-monitored-lessharkin (f65e7e) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:31 pm
There may come a day when Muslims are suddenly unwelcome in Europe and offered a free trip “home”, never mind they were born there, and all the silent majority of Muslims will be unable to understand where it went wrong.
(Spoiler: it was looking the other way for all those years)Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:43 pm
Casual racism. How cute.NJRob (1d6111) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:48 pm
Meanwhile, back at The Ranch, appearing nightly, three shows, two drink minimum:
The President Just Told a Room of Israelis That He “Just Got Back From the Middle East”
http://www.slate.com/blogs/the_slatest/2017/05/22/trump_to_israelis_we_just_got_back_from_the_middle_east.html
“Ya hockey puck!’ – Dead Don Rickles, Vegas insult comicDCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:49 pm
@110- Cuter, six pack and potatoman: blatant stereotyping.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:53 pm
Capone was handy with a,satchel bomb, are looking for Luigi vercotti, no.narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:56 pm
The funny thing about the English — there’s quite a bit of alcoholism there, too. But they aren’t Irish, so it’s seen differently. It’s kind of like the difference between “crazy” and “eccentric.”Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:05 pm
@114- Or between Guinness and Glenfiddich.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:12 pm
Yes, JVW. And the over 800 British Muslims who have gone to the ME to fight the jihad.
I can’t even cry anymore, I’m just angry!Patricia (5fc097) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:27 pm
I know Patricia, and we know this fellow was likely known to the authorities and yet they did nothing, supposedly because they are short staffed.narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:32 pm
101. harkin (f65e7e) — 5/22/2017 @ 8:15 pm
That was not intended for Fort Dix. They had maps of the Columbia University campus.
It was intended for either the Butler or possibly the Low library.
But, a dozen years later after 1970, Barack Obama used to hang out there at the Butler library. So, when Bill Ayers got to know Barack Obama, they retroactively changed the target to Fort Dix! I think that, at a certain point, it just wasn’t a good idea for Bill Ayers to let it stand that Columbia Uniiversity was the target:
http://www.wikicu.com/Barack_Obama
No, not a good idea for Bill Ayers in the mid-1990s for that to have been the target.
Nbody thought anything about Fort Dix for some 25 or more years. The idea that Fort Dix was a target is solely based on the word of the Weathermen, who had never before named anything as a target. (and Bill Ayers didn’t get all of them to say it.)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greenwich_Village_townhouse_explosion
The Mark Rudd reference is from 2005, but I think they first started saying Ft. Dix around the time Bill Ayers became acquainted with Barack Obama.
And see this, written by somebody in the year 2000 who didn’t get the latest version:
http://www.nytimes.com/2000/03/05/nyregion/the-house-on-west-11th-street.html
In 2003, we’ve got:
http://www.nytimes.com/2003/08/24/nyregion/quieter-lives-for-60-s-militants-but-intensity-of-beliefs-hasn-t-faded.html
(Just putting two and two together)
P.S. One of the things that the Greenwich Village townhouse explosion illustrates is how hard it is for amateurs to put together a bomb that works. Either it fails to make a big explosion or it explodes too soon. The fact that has not happened recently with Islamic terrorists indicates real professional training and probably atleast a temporary a safe haven. Bomb building requires hands on training. It cannot be learned from books or videos.Sammy Finkelman (c31643) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:58 pm
It wouldn’t sense to blow up Columbia sammeh, bill Ayers was a Che wannabe as such he wanted to kill soldiers. Like those kosovars tried 37 years later.narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 10:05 pm
117. narciso (d1f714) — 5/22/2017 @ 9:32 pm
If the account in #4 is correct, he was known before the bomb exploded, but they weren’t sure enough to shoot him. Another explanation: There were two explosions, but the one that came first was very small, but served as a warning (except then you wouldn;t be sure where a possible second bomb was.
That’s what the French say.
I would say: Go after the teachers, not the students. Look for the bomb-makers, not the bomb-carriers. Israel killed a few bomb makers and put an end to that kind of death. And especially look for a trainer of bomb makers.Sammy Finkelman (c31643) — 5/22/2017 @ 10:06 pm