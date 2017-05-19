Anthony Weiner To Plead Guilty
[guest post by Dana]
This morning’s New York Times reports:
Mr. Weiner will plead guilty to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor, pursuant to a plea agreement with the United States attorney’s office in Manhattan, one of the people said. Mr. Weiner surrendered to the F.B.I. early Friday morning.
…
The plea covers conduct by Mr. Weiner from January through March of last year, the person said. A likely result of the plea is that Mr. Weiner would end up as a registered sex offender, although a final determination has yet to be made, the person added.
The charge carries a potential sentence of between zero and 10 years in prison, meaning Mr. Weiner could avoid prison. The ultimate sentence would be determined by a judge.
–Dana
Good morning.Dana (023079) — 5/19/2017 @ 6:55 am
This is news.Sammy Finkelman (0e8c82) — 5/19/2017 @ 7:10 am
t could very well be there waas a defense to this particular charge, but a guilty plea like this to a minor charge is way of immunizing someone against all further similar charges, so lawyers like to do this.Sammy Finkelman (0e8c82) — 5/19/2017 @ 7:12 am
A light sentence in exchange for testifying how Putin forced him to do it to throw the election to Trump.Proud Prolifer (60641c) — 5/19/2017 @ 7:12 am
too bad there isn’t a way to make a deal where he tells us why Hillary’s emails got on his computer… although I’m shocked there was room for any emails given all the pictures of his dick that he seems to havesteveg (b66960) — 5/19/2017 @ 7:22 am
Why didn’t the DOJ get into the emails?mg (31009b) — 5/19/2017 @ 7:39 am
Hope he gets the help he needs… from cellmate Bubba.Colonel Haiku (ef3fae) — 5/19/2017 @ 7:44 am
My trust has wavered since your vote for the self promoting dullard Evan McMullin.steveg (b66960) — 5/19/2017 @ 7:45 am
Trump should pardon him. And give him a 10% commission on all his, and his family’s and in-laws’, earnings for the next four years.nk (dbc370) — 5/19/2017 @ 8:05 am
Without Weiner’s wienie, the teeny-wienie would not have won.nk (dbc370) — 5/19/2017 @ 8:07 am
It’s no longer speculative. It’s a done deal. And it looks like he’ll get prison time.
And oddly enough I don’t feel any need to be pleased that this Democrat who so often lectured conservatives on their evils is going to prison.
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/anthony-weiner-pleads-guilty-to-sexting-related-charges/Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/19/2017 @ 8:48 am
With apologies to Johnny Rivers…
There’s a man who leads the life of Danger;
With every pix he takes, he gets stranger;
In every email sent; each photo proved he’s bent;
Odds are he will tweet again tomorrow.
Carlos Danger, man!
Carlos Danger, man!
They’ve got your prison number,DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/19/2017 @ 8:58 am
And registered your name.
it’s just like anna and john on downton abbey
but love will find a way
right?
huma and anthony, they’ve already been through so much together
this can’t be the end
it just can’t behappyfeet (a037ad) — 5/19/2017 @ 8:59 am
I’m no lawyer but it seems like Weiner is agreeing, per his plea bargain, he goes to prison for 21 months but no more than 27 months.
What say the legal beagles?Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/19/2017 @ 8:59 am
Who cares? Anthony Weiner is not something you kick when you see it on a sidewalk. It’s something you step around.nk (dbc370) — 5/19/2017 @ 9:04 am
DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/19/2017 @ 8:58 am
HEH! I can’t believe you beat both me and the Colonel to it.felipe (b5e0f4) — 5/19/2017 @ 9:05 am
And we come full circle, eh Patterico?SPQR (a3a747) — 5/19/2017 @ 9:10 am
teh Carlos Dangler…Colonel Haiku (c230be) — 5/19/2017 @ 9:25 am
… and to top it off, as part of the sentence/treatment, Carlos has to give up his IPhone.
Take note, Mr. President.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/19/2017 @ 9:42 am
DCSCA, when Trump sexts a pic of his crotch, let me know.
In the meantime what Trump is doing on twitter and whatWeiner did on twitter is not remotely comparable. You don’t understand the difference between a drug dealer and a pharmacist. That’s only your fault.
And the thing is I think Trump should shut up. But to try to draw a parallel between what Trump does on twitter and what Weiner did on twitter is ridiculous and humiliates the people who try it. That would be you, scumbag.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/19/2017 @ 10:00 am
2 years, perhaps not enough? Or is 20 years too much?
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/ex-secret-service-officer-gets-20-years-sexting-teens-white-n761891BfC (5517e8) — 5/19/2017 @ 10:18 am
dearest huma as i write these words i think how inadequate these cruel unfeeling walls are in their pitiless task of inflicting a brutal separation on us, for we are united by our love, which has only grown stronger since this unjust incarceration has been visited upon mehappyfeet (a037ad) — 5/19/2017 @ 10:22 am
@21- =yawn= try decaf, Steverino. You don’t seem to grasp the parallel of OOC impulsive/compulsive behavior w/electronic toys. But to Carlos’ credit, he was forced to admit he has a problem in open court. But rest easy… Queeg will get his chance to do the same in time.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/19/2017 @ 11:16 am
@21. And Steverino, we’ll all keep in mind your interest in images of the CIC’s crotch.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/19/2017 @ 11:18 am
happyfeet @ 14,
Huma Abedin filed for divorce from Anthony Weiner today.Dana (023079) — 5/19/2017 @ 11:29 am
Huma cuts him loose… should be good news for a certain Chitown lawyer who likes ’em swarthy.Colonel Haiku (c230be) — 5/19/2017 @ 11:35 am
my belief in love is shattered
this world, it is a dimmer place for me now
the colors less bright
the vistas less expansive
nothing gold can stayhappyfeet (a037ad) — 5/19/2017 @ 11:38 am
lol pat voted for mcmuffinlollin (3320cd) — 5/19/2017 @ 11:39 am
Again, Haiku, I am convinced you got yourself telenovela quality at home with all the shade (pun not intended) you throw at the morenitas (first French Drama Teacher and now Huma). If nothing else, she’ll (Huma) will try her luck bending over near the finish line at Pimlico tomorrow.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 5/19/2017 @ 11:45 am
nk@16:
“Who cares? Anthony Weiner is not something you kick when you see it on a sidewalk. It’s something you step around.”
Or if you’re Donald Trump, something you donate thousands of dollars to.Dave (711345) — 5/19/2017 @ 11:54 am
I have always wondered why Hillary Clinton permitted Huma’s continued employment while she was with Weiner. Dems and the media have always explained that just on the basis of Hillary’s supposed personal affection for Huma, and of course that can’t be ruled out, even though it’s utterly inconsistent with the Clintons’ modus operandi since the 1980s, which has been to reward people who are, objectively, friends but to punish all political enemies, and to take little or no notice of personal feelings in deciding who’s who in that analysis. Weiner was obviously a liability at the beginning of HRC’s formal campaigning for 2016, and became more of one as the campaign progressed. There was a polling bump, obvious and palpable, right there to be had by Huma announcing that she was divorcing (not merely separating) from him.
So my working assumption has always been the Weiner knew something — even if it was only something else bad that he had done, which hadn’t yet made it into the public domain; but more likely something about the Clintons — which the Clintons were worried he’d reveal if Huma divorced him.
Sexting a minor, though — something for which there must be indisputable and overwhelming digital proof beyond a reasonable doubt — is going to mean a felony conviction and, probably, some jail time even as a first offense. Weiner’s likely now in heavy debt for legal fees — unlike his fellow disgraced New York Democrat and sexual criminal Eliot Spitzer, Weiner doesn’t have tons of family money — and he apparently hasn’t “flipped” on Huma or Hillary with whatever he knows, because there’s no suggestion in the description of his plea agreement that it’s conditioned on his truthful testimony in some other criminal investigation(s) or prosecution(s).
My guess — pure speculation, and uncharitable speculation at that, I’ll concede — is that he’s now told Huma and Hillary that he’ll do his time in silence, like a good Clintonista, probably in exchange for help with legal fees (quietly, later) and some more vague post-release promises of favor.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/19/2017 @ 12:08 pm
It was yeoman work that you did patterico, and you rustled some nastynarciso (d1f714) — 5/19/2017 @ 12:16 pm
, in the process, who apparently have no concern about attacking officers of the court and their families
@ Steve57, who asked (#):
I just don’t have enough experience dealing with the federal sentencing guidelines, or enough knowledge of Weiner’s plea specifics, to have any confidence in commenting here. It looks from the press accounts I’ve read that Weiner can’t withdraw his guilty plea, but he has reserved the right to make a limited appeal only on sentencing issues — and even if successful, any such appeal would only affect (presumably shorten) the length of his confinement, not his underlying legal guilt as established by the conviction. So I can’t confirm that you’re exactly right, especially as to the lower boundary, but you’re probably pretty close to correct as to the upper one.
That’s not much help, but it’s not a complete punt. Maybe shipwreckedcrew or nk or others with more criminal law experience than I have could give you a more meaningful answer.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/19/2017 @ 12:17 pm
Democrats always get off, or get off light.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 5/19/2017 @ 12:23 pm
http://nypost.com/2017/05/19/huma-abedin-finally-files-for-divorce-from-anthony-weiner
This might be being done to protect her custody of her son from New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 5/19/2017 @ 12:31 pm
people said… New York Times…
Many a rumor started in this manner. Do you have a reliable source?
Maybe an Anthony Weiner selfie sent from a State.Pen server?papertiger (c8116c) — 5/19/2017 @ 12:41 pm
His skeeviness wasn’t a conspiracy. Yes, he’s skeev enough and indiscreet enough to post his inhabited underpants on the Internet and worse, much, much worse.SarahW (3164f0) — 5/19/2017 @ 1:41 pm
I still don’t know who was originally trailing Weiner and why, but it’s clear he was always actually a disordered loose cannon.
Easy kill job for the Clinton mob.mg (31009b) — 5/19/2017 @ 1:49 pm