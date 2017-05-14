School Official Resigns After Harassing Teenagers Exercising Their First Amendment Rights
[guest post by Dana]
Even though he is reportedly in the final stages of his Doctoral dissertation at Drexel University’s Educational Leadership and Management program, I’m sure assistant principal Zach Ruff’s recent real-life demonstration of his “leadership” skills at the prestigious Downingtown STEM Academy, was not an indictment against the university, but instead was simply a troubling demonstration of the authoritarian bully that Ruff truly is. In the video below, we see yet another school official not understanding that speech laws allow for individuals to exercise their First Amendment rights in the public square, even when what is being said offends them. And we see another school official – an educator – not taking advantage of a unique opportunity to engage with young people, but instead chooses to instigate an ugly confrontation of the worst kind. The kind where his own personal politics become more important than anything else. That Christian pro-life siblings, 16-year-old Conner Haines and his 19-year-old sister Lauren managed to keep their cool and go high while Ruff goes oh so low, is to their immense credit:
In the video, Zach Ruff, who is also the dean of academics and student life, can be seen aggressively confronting the two protesters as they stand quietly on a public sidewalk with their pro-life signs. When the students tell him that they have a right to be on public property, he loses any sense of propriety and begins to threaten them with calling the police. And then the confrontation gets ugly.
When the kids explain that they are exposing the holocaust that is happening in America, Ruff can be seen angrily telling the kids that there is no holocaust happening in America. In response, Connor Haines points to his sign and explains that aborted babies are indeed the poor and underprivileged, and that these “image bearers of God” are being murdered every day in America. Ruff, clearly boiling over, points to the sign while hollering at the Haines kids, “You can go to hell where they are too. They’re not children, they’re cells! You’re at a science-based school, those are cells! They’re not innocent. They’re cells.” Ruff amusingly undercuts his own argument by his dramatically hysterical overreaction to a… clump of cells.
When Lauren Haines attempts to address the issue of science, Ruff shuts her down. Connor Haines brings up the issue of faith as he begins to witness to Ruff, telling him, “Jesus Christ can set you free from your sins.” As you can imagine, this doesn’t go over well with the already agitated school official. Revealing his his true colors, Ruff barks at the teenager, “Listen here, son, alright? I’m as gay as the day is long and twice as sunny. I don’t give a fuck what you think Jesus tells me and what I should and should not be doing. You and Trump can go straight to hell.”
Not yet finished harassing the students, Ruff huffs at the young man, “Shut your mouth and don’t talk to my students. You do not have permission to speak and engage.”
And, just when it seems the school official would stop berating the Haines, he throws out this doozey, “Just like a**holes, everybody has them and they all stink.”
Eventually, a man gets out of his car and confronts Ruff. The video is worth watching for that scene alone. Sadly, no other adults step up to the plate to remind him that these individuals have every right to speak in the public square.
As a result of the video going viral, Ruff was placed on administrative leave, while an investigation was conducted by the school district. Just last week, he was suspended without pay. And this past week, Ruff resigned. The school district released this statement:
“After considering this situation in total, its divisive impact on the community, the reaction from his students, and the attention this situation has garnered nationally, it is clear to us that Dr. Ruff decided that the best thing for his students, the School District, and the community was to resign from employment.”
A GoFundMe page has been established for Ruff, allegedly by his husband. The page reads:
Dr Zach Ruff was forced to resign from his position as assistant principal of Downingtown STEM academy yesterday due to an unfortunate conflict with anti abortion protestors on April 21, 2017, in front of the STEM academy.
While Dr Ruff made some unfortunate comments while in a high stress situation there is no question that Dr Ruff’s intent, as it always has been, was to protect the students he was responsible for.
Regardless of your opinion regarding Dr Ruff’s actions during this incident, his integrity and track record as an educator is impeccable. The fact that a single mistake can destroy Dr Ruff’s career in education is a tragedy.
The support from the community, particularly from students (both current and former) and parents has been amazing. Just as Dr Ruff has positively impacted the lives of an enormous number of students over the years, it’s now time to give him the support he deserves as the cost to Dr Ruff and his family has been significant
I’ve watched the video several times, and I’ve yet to see where Ruff demonstrates any real concern for students in the vicinity. That he is attacking two teenagers would appear to undercut this argument. Also, the STEM Academy is comprised of 800 students in the 9th – 12 grades. In other words, it’s a high school. Does Ruff truly believe no students at the school are engaging in sex and/or having abortions as a result of unwanted pregnancy? And why on earth would he think that if any were, he would know? And after witnessing their assistant principal bully two young people, would these kids want to confide in him about such personal matters? Would his public actions convince them that he is indeed, a safe space?
It would also seem that the question of “forced” is open to interpretation. Ruff’s own actions essentially “forced” him to resign. He had the power to determine that particular fate. That he chose to make several spectacularly bad decisions which seem to have sealed the very real likelihood of “a recommendation that he be investigated to lose his teaching/administrative license,” is on him alone.
Moreover, when Ruff is verbally harassing and screaming at two teenagers who quietly refer to him as “sir,” I am hard-pressed to call this an “unfortunate conflict”. This was an ugly incident purely of Ruff’s making. And during that ugly incident, it was Ruff who made it into a “high stress situation”. He chose to dial it up to 10 because he found the Haines kids and what they represent despicable. Ruff did not instigate this ugly incident to protect anyone. Rather he allowed himself to be provoked by that which he detests: Pro-life Christians. (Obviously, he detests Trump too, but given the age of one of the Haines kids, and not knowing how the 19 year old voted, he makes a gross assumption to lump them in with the president.) None of Ruff’s narrow-minded bigoted actions had anything to do with protecting anyone, but rather it was purely about protecting his own political pet causes.
Sadly, in reading comments from a large number of parents, and reading that students presented the school board with a petition signed by 50,000 individuals supporting Ruff, the biggest tragedy in this whole debacle appears to be that the First Amendment rights that Conner and Lauren Haines were freely exercising are of very little importance, and viewed as rather inconsequential in this situation by far too many individuals. And this is something we should all be protesting.
–Dana
Kudos to the kids for not crumbling in such a public confrontation. Shame on bully school administrators.Dana (023079) — 5/14/2017 @ 12:22 pm
You have to understand that in educational parlance, “Educational Leadership” means leftist advocacy. So Mr. Ruff probably got his Ed.D with flying colors.Patricia (5fc097) — 5/14/2017 @ 12:35 pm
in California Professor Baby Murder would have hired some pan handlers to do the dirty work for him.
Also the county would have already installed a stop light with a traffic camera on a timing randomizer to milk the students (automated pan handlers backed by the power of the traffic court).
whom he was trying to protect from the protesters
–that is the allegation of the pro-Ruffians*.
Welcome to the Land of Confusion…
*I claim dibs on that term. But you’re welcome to use it.kishnevi (d097a6) — 5/14/2017 @ 1:10 pm
I know you’re right, Patricia.
Heh. Pro-Ruffians…Dana (023079) — 5/14/2017 @ 1:21 pm
I’m just amazed the school disciplined the indoctrination bully instead of the pro-lifers. In CA they’d give him an award and make a movie about his fierceness confronting enemies of the people.harkin (a3227e) — 5/14/2017 @ 1:42 pm
Crimethink must be stamped out dontcha knownarciso (ae786b) — 5/14/2017 @ 1:47 pm
“Free speech for me, but not for thee.”B.A. DuBois (80f588) — 5/14/2017 @ 1:50 pm
I suspect a lot of the sympathy and petition signing for Ruff is tied to his membership in a protected class. Had he been just an “ordinary” white male, I honestly wonder if the effort would be as energetic. There may be some earnest support for him. But it has a “feel” of being more symbolic.casualobserver (a77fb9) — 5/14/2017 @ 2:08 pm
If Ruff is in the final stages of his doctoral dissertation, doesn’t that mean that he has not yet attained the doctoral degree? If he has not, why then is he referred to as Dr. Ruff? Seems to me that he (Ruff) or his husband/wife/whatever is jumping the gun in referring to Ruff by that title. A small thing perhaps, but it does jump out at me.
Sounds like the Haines kids afforded him more respect than he demonstrated he deserved.Bill M (906260) — 5/14/2017 @ 2:28 pm
This is on the academy’s website, Bill: He is currently in the final stages of his Doctoral dissertation at Drexel University, in their Educational Leadership and Management program, and hopes to complete his research this academic year.Dana (023079) — 5/14/2017 @ 2:35 pm
this is what Mr. Simon wrote his book about
this is what Mr. Simon wrote his book about
sick sick sick
sick poopers bloated with self-regard and arrogance
yucky yucky
i’m glad i’m not sick like they arehappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/14/2017 @ 2:49 pm
Perhaps Mr. Ruff’s spouse jumped the gun hoping to leave contributors with an even greater indignation at such an esteemed individual being so mistreated.Dana (023079) — 5/14/2017 @ 2:50 pm
A real STEM winder eh? Heh heh.
i’m glad i’m not sick like they areJack Klompus (50cc5c) — 5/14/2017 @ 2:54 pm
No, you’re just an insufferable bore that spends hours recycling moronic shtick through an idiotic online persona that nobody finds the least bit clever or amusing.
here this is a (partial) picture of the lifeydoodle porn our obnoxious lil lifeydoodle friends were wagging about what triggered the tubby homosexual snowflakehappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/14/2017 @ 3:04 pm
A GoFundMe page has been established for Ruff, allegedly by his husband. The page reads:
Is there an anti breeder children are a blight on the planet aspect to fudge packing?
Why would someone holding such beliefs become a high school teacher?papertiger (c8116c) — 5/14/2017 @ 3:05 pm
Why would someone holding such beliefs become a high school teacher?
papertiger (c8116c) — 5/14/2017 @ 3:05 pm
If one desires a cookie, one goes to the cookie jar. If one wants a hand in making cookies, one goes to where they are made.felipe (023cc9) — 5/14/2017 @ 3:36 pm
I am pleased that the only way this turd becomes a baby daddy is though expensive and difficult means.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 5/14/2017 @ 3:38 pm
And the taxpayers say “hooray.” Because that’s where the “assistance” to defray the costs will come.felipe (023cc9) — 5/14/2017 @ 3:41 pm
That guy is a real piece of work. He should have been fired instead of being allowed to resign.Tom (1e059e) — 5/14/2017 @ 3:46 pm
Glenn Reynolds is right – sending your children to public school borders on child abuse.
Didn’t he learn anything from the gay dude who filmed himself berating that poor girl at the Chik Fil-A drive thru?Pinandpuller (5447b9) — 5/14/2017 @ 4:03 pm
Unhinged, obviously not fit for that position. A maniacal form of TDS and liberalism, along with an anti religion bigotry. Quite a piece of work.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/14/2017 @ 4:24 pm
He sure did, Pinandpuller. He learned that if one is gay he can get Go Fund It for any atrocity they perpetuate. They can also get thousands of idiot leftists to “support” their sexual proclivities if it means shutting down free speech.
I’ve noticed that leftists generally and many homosexuals have a deep, deep hatred of Christianity. I think that comes from the knowledge they are an affront to God so it manifests itself as rage. And rage they do.
Just remember when theses guys take over again think about what they will do to “the enemy”. It is urgent Trump deconstruct the dark state and gets all the help he can to do it.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/14/2017 @ 4:27 pm
*perpetrate*Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/14/2017 @ 4:28 pm
It’s not about education but indoctrination as robin has pointed out on her blog invisible serfs collar.narciso (ae786b) — 5/14/2017 @ 4:38 pm
narcoso, I just don’t understand what causes leftist to go so ape$hit crazy all the time. What is it in their belief system that makes their brains short circuit just to hear or see something they disagree with?Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/14/2017 @ 5:03 pm
Happyfeet, I understand you are pro-choice, but serious question; at what point do YOU regard a fetus no longer a cancer and instead a human life?
If there were to be a law passed that after point x, abortion becomes a crime, where would that be, in your preference?
Personally, I would be happy if x= the first heartbeat, that provides ample opportunity for an unwanted pregnancy to be terminated, while protecting the sanctity of life. Do you agree? I bet most “lifydoodles” would. Or do you draw your moral equivalence more from the Ruff side of the spectrum, where a fetus is just a clump of cells until a baby is actually delivered to a woman who intends it so?
Again, I’m serious, just where do you draw the line?Leon (7fdeab) — 5/14/2017 @ 5:06 pm
Proverbs 22:6, Ephesians 6:12, this country was made for a moral people.narciso (ae786b) — 5/14/2017 @ 5:31 pm
When sentiment overrides biology, if you believe you are a product of random chancevmot inherent design, if economics only determines your circumstance.narciso (ae786b) — 5/14/2017 @ 5:37 pm
It’s all about perceptual lenses not fact base,narciso (ae786b) — 5/14/2017 @ 5:39 pm
This guy with his unprofessional antics destroyed a career he spend years building, for the sake of a cause that has no direct impact upon his life, the indirect impacts of which he should logically support. More kids mean job security , and better chances for his own professional advancement.
Irrational.
I suspect this wasn’t about politics.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/14/2017 @ 5:53 pm
After he said that he was gay, the response (regarding abortion) might have been “Then why do you care?”Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/14/2017 @ 6:26 pm
20 weeks?! That means the baby feels pain when they dismember his little body! Fair to whom?
Why is 12 weeks (the first trimester) not long enough?Leon (7fdeab) — 5/14/2017 @ 6:51 pm
“I suspect this wasn’t about politics.”
The conditioning required to generate the auto-response was as politically motivated as was his decision to become a conditioner. Skinner, Pavlov and certainly Orwell would peg his behavior in less than a minute. It’s not complicated, the triggering just overrode what passes for his thought process.
It happens every damned day.Rick Ballard (6f7e69) — 5/14/2017 @ 6:55 pm
Yeah, like this is a “guy” who gives a hoot about women and whether they should have abortions. He just hates Christians who don’t recognize his right to become pregnant and have an abortion if he wants to.
He reinforces some thoughts I’ve been having about the abortion debate. What loss to the world would he have been, had he been aborted?nk (dbc370) — 5/14/2017 @ 6:58 pm
What loss to the world would he have been, had he been aborted?
nk (dbc370) — 5/14/2017 @ 6:58 pm
Ask his mother – on Mother’s day.felipe (023cc9) — 5/14/2017 @ 7:11 pm
This is the logic that had cost 58 millionives, a thousand times out casualties in vietnam.narciso (ae786b) — 5/14/2017 @ 7:14 pm
For every one Ruff, there are 50,000 who haven’t been caught on video. Lawyers, journalists, educators and school administrator, scientists – any field that has been professionalized, many that have not (no-nothing sportscasters). They are our nation’s elite and they are legion.
You do realize they’re the mainstream and you’re the far fringe, right?ThOR (c9324e) — 5/14/2017 @ 7:19 pm
Mother’s Day priorities.
@27 Rev Hoagie
Shouldn’t that be Gay Fund Me?Pinandpuller (5447b9) — 5/14/2017 @ 7:40 pm
Not so, narciso. Think about it.
Tubby is out to convince high school kids in his charge that it’s ok to abort “clumps of cells”. How many innocent lives will his single poisoned one end up costing?
Compare and contrast. Those kids, trying to change people’s hearts and minds about abortion, are out to save what they consider innocent lives. Their existence is justified.nk (dbc370) — 5/14/2017 @ 7:45 pm
My students can’t handle these graphic images of meaningless cell destruction. They are about to go home and play COD or log into high speed porn sites.
I see myself in these kids. Two or three times a day. Sometimes four if I skip lunch.Pinandpuller (5447b9) — 5/14/2017 @ 7:46 pm
A guy on death row is just a clump of cells and if you give me a sharp enough kukri I will prove it.Pinandpuller (5447b9) — 5/14/2017 @ 7:52 pm
Leon
If I were Vern Troyer I’d still be afraid of being aborted.Pinandpuller (5447b9) — 5/14/2017 @ 8:01 pm
Merrick Garland?mg (31009b) — 5/14/2017 @ 11:44 pm
shoot me…
The question was what loss would he be to the world felipe, not his mother but good try. I suppose to the world of Christian hating homos who like to bully kids who engage in free speech and who obviously politicize and propagandize their students he would be a significant loss. I also assume his “husband” would miss having his “wife” around the house to sate his homo appetites. But all in all the world wouldn’t miss his fat bigoted ass if it disappeared tomorrow.
Perhaps he and his “husband” could adopt several children and rear them in the same delightful loving home of closed-minded bigoted Christophobic anti-free speech “educators”. Ironically, only by someone NOT aborting those “cells” would these icons of modern American leftism be able to adopt a child since we all know thus far science has not ben perverted to the point where gay men can gestate babies. But give it time I’m sure they’re working on it.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:00 am
He is doing worse than adopting several kids and turning them into the same creatures of Hell he is. He is the assistant principal in a school with several hundred children whose minds he wants to be free to pervert. I don’t blame anyone for not wanting to hear his disgusting tirade, but he says it clearly that he did not want the two Christian kids talking to “his kids”, the kids at the high school.nk (dbc370) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:03 am
Powers Boothehappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:06 am
Considering this “adult” accosted two teenagers exercising their constitutionally guaranteed rights, could we not report the campaign to GoFundMe as a fraud. After all, Ruff’s hubby claims he was “forced” to resign and further lies that Ruff’s motives were to protect students.
Seems like if the roles were reversed, GoFundMe would never allow a campaign of this nature to proceed. I get that reporting it will likely have no result, but I still think we should do it to prove a point.Ryan (8243d6) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:18 am
Don’t forget to point out Ruff isn’t a doctor to the gofund me people. Credential inflation is an easier to prove fraud.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/15/2017 @ 6:50 am
The question was what loss would he be to the world felipe, not his mother but good try.
Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:00 am
He who saves life saves the world. I try to see that man as Jesus, Who died for him, sees him; someone worth saving. I do not wish for anyone to be aborted. I will not even entertain the twisted wish of what the world would be like if my enemy had been aborted, because such an assent to sin, even in my imagination, is a betrayal of what Jesus commands me to do; love thy enemy.
I say now that he is not even my enemy, for my enemy is the evil one who leads the children of God astray, so how much more should I love him?
Being a Christian is no easy task for there are many traps and temptations. All I want to do is strengthen my brothers and sisters during the continuous battle for our souls in which we are engaged.
Peace be with you, Hoagie. As Obiwan once said, “don’t give in to hate.”felipe (b5e0f4) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:03 am
Very well put, Felipe, quoting from Ephesians again. Our struggle is not against persons,…however it does manifest itself in personal relationsnarciso (ae786b) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:13 am
Is he seriously a former science teacher, currently a vice principal at a science magnet high school
His comment that a fetus is a clump of cells is a serious botch of basic sciencejoe (debac0) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:14 am
# 40
Waiting for Breyer, Ginsburg et al to opinion that it is cruel and unusual punishment since you cant ensure that the babies will no pain on execution. – Oops that would be hypocriticaljoe (debac0) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:18 am
He called them “his children.”
Enough said.NJRob (520017) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:24 am
That’s a very Christian comment @59, filipe. Exactly the type of post-Protestant nonsense that will have communists and moslems drinking wine from the skulls of your grandchildren.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:36 am
“Is he seriously a former science teacher”
Nope. He taught AP European History and AP Psychology prior to being elevated and pursuing his EdD. IOW – a life dedicated to the conditioning and indoctrination of the very malleable. The alternative views presented by the kids he attacked really were a threat and his conditioned response is completely understandable within the context of the behavioral psychology which he embraces in his desperate effort to portray perversity as diversity.Rick Ballard (6f7e69) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:36 am
Thank you, narciso. I appreciate whenever you, or any commenters, cite Holy Scripture. I say to myself “yes, these are my brethren, strengthening me.”felipe (b5e0f4) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:37 am
I hear you, Rev. But your sentiment is encouraged by those who do not understand that Christians may defend, may fight, and may attack. For these things can be a positive contribution to the virtue of justice. Anyone who says that the children of God may not justly do these things, has not understood the word of God.
The Lord has aided his children in war before, and He is trustworthy.felipe (b5e0f4) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:53 am
Let me edit my paragraph.
“…Christians may defend, may fight, and may attack, [no less than His chosen people, our elder brothers].felipe (b5e0f4) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:55 am
Felipe,
what does the Lord say about those who willfully lead His children astray as this corrupt individual is doing?NJRob (520017) — 5/15/2017 @ 8:24 am
It’s an enduring paradox, we were founded on faith but scripture is shibbolethnarciso (ae786b) — 5/15/2017 @ 8:25 am
“Is there an anti breeder children are a blight on the planet aspect to fudge packing?
Why would someone holding such beliefs become a high school teacher?”
Such vermin become schoolteachers for the same reason the schoolteacher in THE WALL became a schoolteacher; because they have a sick desire to bully people and are at least dimly aware that if they tried it on adults, sooner or later somebody would hand them the curb-stomping they deserve.
As to his being Gay, I suspect that has only tangental connection to his swinishness. I know plenty of Gay people who are able to restrain themselves from verbally attacking children. I suspect, however, that what he is is no so much Gay as a sexual predator (on a small scale, mind) who finds it convenient to declare as Gay because Gay gets cut more slack. I have to wonder if his ‘husband’ is a subject of emotional abuse. It seems likely.
The swine in Gay clothing is a phenomenon I’m too familiar with. My Lady’s primary abuser was her Uncle, who presented as Gay and died of AIDS. After his death evidence came out of a long list of abusive relationships and entitled behavior.
Bastard should have been drowned at birth. Oh, well.C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 5/15/2017 @ 8:26 am
NJRob (520017) — 5/15/2017 @ 8:24 am
Millstone + neck + sea = a less severe punishment than what the Lord will do.felipe (b5e0f4) — 5/15/2017 @ 8:30 am
But they ended up with thought control
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/05/15/supreme-court-leaves-in-place-a-ruling-that-struck-down-ncs-voter-id-law-238392narciso (ae786b) — 5/15/2017 @ 8:30 am
So all that is acceptable is the golden calf, the Babylonian gods and the skydragonnarciso (ae786b) — 5/15/2017 @ 8:31 am
Correct.
I know there are some that convert and repent their previous ways and I will always pray that people come to see Jesus as their savior. That said, I wouldn’t bet on it for this guy.NJRob (520017) — 5/15/2017 @ 8:34 am
@54 Rev Hoagie
The real Handmaid’s Tale should be about teh elite gheys and their kiddie farms in flyover country and China.Pinandpuller (12b651) — 5/15/2017 @ 8:49 am
Greetings:
Me, I’m thinking that he didn’t look very gay to me.11B40 (6abb5c) — 5/15/2017 @ 8:51 am
The spun-up administrator probably would give new meaning to ruff sex.Colonel Haiku (f0a63f) — 5/15/2017 @ 8:53 am
Gay as in happy, 11B40?Colonel Haiku (f0a63f) — 5/15/2017 @ 8:55 am
He is most certainly not happy. Would he be any happier if Felonia von Pantsuit had won teh election?Colonel Haiku (f0a63f) — 5/15/2017 @ 9:00 am
. That said, I wouldn’t bet on it for this guy.
NJRob (520017) — 5/15/2017 @ 8:34 am
That makes two of us. He had no idea that Jesus, through those two children, was offering him salvation. Salvation for the asking! But the offer was rejected – like so much pearls before a swine. Lord have mercy.felipe (b5e0f4) — 5/15/2017 @ 9:15 am
Greetings:
Me, I’m thinking that he didn’t look very gay to me.
11B40 (6abb5c) — 5/15/2017 @ 8:51 am
He is the “wife” of that couple. I expect there are not a few divorced men who count themselves lucky they escaped the hectoring clutches of females who had the same, basic disposition.
amirite?Colonel Haiku (f0a63f) — 5/15/2017 @ 9:19 am
yurite, colonel.felipe (b5e0f4) — 5/15/2017 @ 9:24 am
Greetings:
A bit of legalista poetry has come to my mind involving depriving an individual of his rights “under the color of authority”. While I remember it being alleged against police officer, would it be applicable in this circumstance ???
Also, perhaps Michelle Obama can use some of her now free time for a dietary intervention at this institution. You know, to protect his (non-bred) kids.11B40 (6abb5c) — 5/15/2017 @ 9:34 am
I’m not trying to ridicule you felipe. I just reread my comment and that’s the way it sounded, sorry. I’m just saying as a guy who faced commies in a war and fortunately killed a bunch of them while they only wounded me a couple times, I know what facing evil is about. When men beat their swords into ploughshares the guy left with a sword rules. That stuff about turning the other cheek and loving one’s enemy is great for virtue signaling arm chair philosophers as long as there are guys like me willing to go out and kill and die to keep the barbarians away from the gates.
I never met one Christian preacher of any denomination in Vietnam (and there were plenty when the French left) who believed in that stuff. They knew who the enemy was and that he needed killin’, pure and simple. They left the philosophy to the old women and Buddhists.
We are engaged right now in a Great Cultural War and many of our own are Fifth Columnists. Our Republic is being ripped apart by people who hate whites, Christians, and the Constitutional values of our Founding and they hate us for being part of it. Many are white, Christian deniers and believers in centralized power. Our own built-in Protestant liberalism created this dilemma. I don’t see a way out. We can “celebrate” Freedom of Religion for moslems all we want right up till the day they are the majority then bye-bye. I don’t believe the elimination of the Judeo-Christian heritage that was the object of the First Amendment. I could be wrong, I often am.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/15/2017 @ 9:46 am
“That stuff about turning the other cheek and loving one’s enemy is great for virtue signaling arm chair philosophers as long as there are guys like me willing to go out and kill and die to keep the barbarians away from the gates.”
– Rev. Hoagie
You mean that stuff that Jesus actually said, according to the Scripture that you purport to honor? Or are you acknowledging that Scripture is actually subject to differences of interpretation, so that I can bookmark this post for the next time you start ranting about Leviticus 18 or some similar passage?Leviticus (efada1) — 5/15/2017 @ 10:17 am
So he’s made it to the final stretch of Drexel University’s Educational Leadership and Management Program and shows absolutetly no signs of knowing what leadership nor management entail?
Seems to say much more about Drexel University than it does about one deranged bully.harkin (9803a7) — 5/15/2017 @ 10:33 am
I completely agree, Hoagie.
“I never met one Christian preacher of any denomination in Vietnam (and there were plenty when the French left) who believed in that stuff.”
Oh they believed it, they just knew that it did not apply in that situation. Don’t worry, when the sh*t hits the fan, it will be the same way. The only protesters will be the godless.
I never felt that your comment was mocking me. I like to always read the best into comments made by those deserving of respect – as your comments dofelipe (b5e0f4) — 5/15/2017 @ 10:33 am
Every educator needs remedial education on the First Amendment of the Constitution. Seems like they think diversity training means there’s no free speech rights.MeHappy (8b75c5) — 5/15/2017 @ 10:35 am
Leviticus (efada1) — 5/15/2017 @ 10:17 am
Hoagie very clearly said this about “virtue-signaling armchair philosophers,” and I agree with him. He was not talking about Christians who struggle, daily, with the difficult task before them.
One of the reasons that the Scriptures are always relevant in every time, is that it is rich in meaning, with depths that are rarely plumbed by the contemporary reader. Only with the aid of the Holy Spirit can we hope to understand those riches.felipe (b5e0f4) — 5/15/2017 @ 10:40 am
He’s very good at asserting his authority, but his authority is supposed to be based on his extensive education. Either he doesn’t really understand the concepts that he is talking about, or his extreme anger has altered his ability to make logical arguments.
“It is ONLY a clump of cells.” We can argue whether the mother should be forced to carry the baby to term, but it is clearly more than a clump of cells. And that is based on the Science that he seems to worship. This is a little complex, he probably doesn’t understand the concepts here.
“This is a public school, we don’t believe that here.” Here he is probably just angry and can’t form cogent thoughts. The constitution forbids the state from establishing a religion. And even though the constitution also prohibits the government from interfering with the free exercise of religion, our public schools do actively discourage the exercise of religion on school property. But that does not mean that public schools have a lack of believers. I’ll bet that even his sacred “science” school is full of believers of many different faiths.
He is an angry, angry man who really should not be around school age children.Mike S (89ec89) — 5/15/2017 @ 10:43 am
86… less personal animosity, and more light, please.Colonel Haiku (33b771) — 5/15/2017 @ 10:49 am
“One of the reasons that the Scriptures are always relevant in every time, is that it is rich in meaning, with depths that are rarely plumbed by the contemporary reader. Only with the aid of the Holy Spirit can we hope to understand those riches.”
– felipe
I think that’s very true, felipe – but I think it’s important for us to recognize that we are only really grappling incompetently for meaning, even in our most sincere pursuit. The sincere struggle for meaning is both a means to better struggle and an end in itself.Leviticus (efada1) — 5/15/2017 @ 10:51 am
Yes, Levi, it is important. Very well said.felipe (b5e0f4) — 5/15/2017 @ 11:01 am
@85 Rev Hoagie
There’s a scene in Django Unchained where Django and the doctor get up on a hill and shoot a guy plowing a field.Pinandpuller (f3b5e0) — 5/15/2017 @ 11:25 am
Re: 92 “He is an angry, angry man who really should not be around school age children.”
This.Steven Malynn (4c1400) — 5/15/2017 @ 11:38 am
er, 91. But Col H is correct as well.Steven Malynn (4c1400) — 5/15/2017 @ 11:39 am
Re: 92 “He is an angry, angry man who really should not be around school age children.”
Thirty years ago he would not have been.
At first I thought that his bringing up Trump was apropos of nothing, but now I suspect it was the poison coming to the surface. To the counter-culture, the election of Trump was a rejection of them, and what hurts them most is that it was for … Trump! “Trump? Trump? You like Trump better than us?”nk (dbc370) — 5/15/2017 @ 12:04 pm
“It is ONLY a clump of cells.” We can argue whether the mother should be forced to carry the baby to term, but it is clearly more than a clump of cells. And that is based on the Science that he seems to worship. This is a little complex, he probably doesn’t understand the concepts here.”
Not too surprisingly. He is, after all, an Ed School Major.
Most of the Pro-Choice True Believers are unwilling to grapple with any complexities, scientific OR theological. They want what they want, and they want the people who are offended by it to by-god shut their yaps and pay for it like good peasants.
I’m in favor of abortion being legal, except in clearly defined circumstances, determined at no higher than the State level. Will we get that? No. Will we see abortion largely outlawed in my lifetime? I fear so. And I fear so more because of doctrinaire assholes like this fool than because of ravening Christian Fundies.C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 5/15/2017 @ 12:15 pm
Therefore, “forced” is not open to “interpretation”. Rather, in point of fact, “forced” is conceptually inapplicable in this instance.
And the masks just keep slipping off more and more, don’t they?
The little fascist jerk.J.P. (9e0433) — 5/15/2017 @ 1:06 pm
Disagree… he’s a fat, pot-bellied fascist jerk.Colonel Haiku (33b771) — 5/15/2017 @ 1:12 pm
This is disturbingly hilarious! https://pjmedia.com/parenting/2017/05/11/sjw-mom-triggered-by-confederate-rug-shows-us-how-not-to-fake-a-hate-hoax/Colonel Haiku (33b771) — 5/15/2017 @ 1:37 pm
Yes, Leviticus, I mean the stuff that Jesus actually said. Yes, the stuff I purport to honor. That’s exactly what I mean. And yes, I know that one is supposed to turn the other cheek and love his enemies but unfortunately I cannot do that. My failing, my weakness. That’s my personal failure just as yours may be missing the beam in your own eye while always seeing the mote in the eye of others.
Feel free to bookmark this post though since I will no doubt “rant” about my particular interpretation of a Bible verse. If, by some chance you would happen to agree with me about anything would it still be considered a rant or would it then become an irrefutable eternal truth?Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/15/2017 @ 2:00 pm
I figure this guy would be a bully regardless what paradigm was overlayed.
If he were religious he’d be marching outside the bookstore demanding they stop selling pornography.
Or the one guy with the mothers against drunk driving, trying to shut down the local liquor store.
He’s got a problem beyond politics is my point.papertiger (c8116c) — 5/15/2017 @ 2:03 pm
“And the masks just keep slipping off more and more, don’t they?”
– J.P.
This is the great and unexpected windfall off the day. The charade is over. Pretense is stripped away and we get to witness the hate. Our children are fortunate to be able to see this.ThOR (c9324e) — 5/15/2017 @ 2:21 pm
“That’s my personal failure just as yours may be missing the beam in your own eye while always seeing the mote in the eye of others.”
– Rev. Hoagie
That may well be one of my many personal failures. My duty, as far as I can tell from Scripture, is to face up to my personal failures and to struggle with them, to attempt to align my conduct with the conduct of Christ, and to find humility (and some measure of peace) in the knowledge that I will fail.Leviticus (efada1) — 5/15/2017 @ 2:24 pm
“I am gay as the day is long …” “stop harassing my children …”
Hmmmm – gay AND a pedophile. Well, so far I haven’t heard him deny he is a pedophile.
I wonder if the gofundme people endorse fund raising by pedophiles?Tom (1e059e) — 5/15/2017 @ 2:40 pm
We all fail. That is what I was trying to say in my own failed way.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 5/15/2017 @ 3:02 pm
felipe the children of of the Lord are best aided when they aid themselves.
http://www.forestry-suppliers.com/product_pages/Products.asp?mi=49750Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/15/2017 @ 3:13 pm
Sounds like Ruff got himself a resume’ enhancer thing going.Richard Aubrey (a09608) — 5/15/2017 @ 3:16 pm
The sigs in support are depressing.
You know, something has always bothered me.
Pro-abortion has won the day. everything is in their favor. They rule the roost. A couple of kids with signs? be gracious and dismissive. Why get upset?
Instead they express anger. Profound, searing, unfocused anger. What is it exactly they are so angry about? Again, they won, pro-life lost. the chances of that changing anytime soon are pretty small.
What is making them so very, very angry?
My sense is that the arguments made by pro-life people make them feel guilty. Like hypocrites. These are people opposed to the death penalty after all. Any suggestion, not matter how mild, that they are wrong on this freaks them out, makes them crazy. After all, they are on the side of the angels here…when they realize, even for a moment, they might not be….their world starts to crumble. They are like a drowning man, grasping and flailing at anything around them.Tenn (131b65) — 5/15/2017 @ 3:46 pm
And my highest and best use is rendering aid.
Steve57 (0b1dac) — 5/15/2017 @ 3:13 pm
I am much comforted by the knowledge that people like you and Hoagie exist. You are not the first, nor the last of your kind. Though we are many parts, we are one body.
Recall one battle in Scripture where the people of God illustrated this.
“As long as Moses held up his hands, the Israelites were winning, but whenever he lowered his hands, the Amalekites were winning.”
– Exodus 17:11
Moses prayed. While others did battle. People like you and Hoagie (and the other vets here) did battle while people like me (and others here) prayed for you.felipe (023cc9) — 5/15/2017 @ 3:50 pm
Yes, it was an indictment against the university – a demonstration of how nothing they are teaching has anything to do with real life, or at least with anything outside of certain circumscribed academic venues where unusual language is applied..Sammy Finkelman (d7b8a6) — 5/15/2017 @ 5:54 pm
Somewhat off-topic, and no doubt ignored in the latest Trump melee, but the pro-LAUSD candidate in my local school board race sent out a flyer that said, in part
Now, he was trying to prove a point with that, about how he would allocate funds, but he clearly doesn’t see the real message here:
“Everyone who COULD flee the LAUSD, has.”
Pretty terrible comment on just how failed the failed LAUSD system is. Even people making only a little over the poverty level scrimp and save to keep their kids out.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/15/2017 @ 7:31 pm