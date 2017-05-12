Flacks on Comey Firing: Nothing to See Here, Folks! Trump: Hold My Beer

Trump sends out flacks to say the firing of Comey had nothing to do with the Russia investigation, and was based on a recommendation from a career DoJ guy.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells TODAY that President Trump’s firing of FBI chief James Comey “has nothing to do with any investigation into Russia.”

Trump then goes out and says he was going to fire Comey regardless of the recommendation and was thinking about the Russia-Trump investigation when he made the decision:

But regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey. Knowing there was no good time to do it. And in fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story. It’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election.

The full interview is there. Watch alllll the context you like.

You know who else says the firing had nothing to do with Russia?

