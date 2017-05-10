Is President Trump Unwittingly Providing A Gold Mine To Our Opponents?
[guest post by Dana]
After the announcement that FBI Director James Comey was fired, President Trump took to Twitter and blasted Sen. Chuck Schumer for suggesting a possible a cover up was happening and that Comey’s termination reinforced the need for a special prosecutor:
Cryin’ Chuck Schumer stated recently, “I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.” Then acts so indignant.
Then, in the early hours this morning, the president went on a full-throttle Twitter rant:
The timing of Comey’s termination and the president’s very public reaction to those criticizing him for it, is coincidentally timely with respect to an interesting article written by Tom Nichols, a former consultant to the CIA and former Sovietologist. I first read his comments in a long Twitter thread several days before the Comey event when Sally Yates was testifying before a Senate panel. That Nichols chose to take his Twitter thread and develop it into an insightful post is beneficial to anyone concerned about potential conflicts or dangers that could arise from a sitting president revealing his immediate reactions to events taking place in real time. Also, if you are like me and have been concerned about seemingly off-the-cuff tweets by the president, Nichols offers a unique perspective into the unintended, and potentially far-reaching consequences that might occur from indulging such impulses. Nichols’s premise is that by free-wheeling tweeting, President Trump is unwittingly providing a gold mine of valuable information to foreign intelligence officials. Not policy, mind you, but something else entirely. To a layperson like me, this doesn’t appear to be a prudent course for the nation he leads, nor one that is in the best interest of our national security.
Are President Trump’s tweets dangerous to our national security? I posed this question on Twitter, and immediately was deluged by the usual flood of partisan answers. The president’s supporters think it’s wonderful that Trump bypasses the media filter and speaks his mind directly to the voters. The president’s detractors think he’s revealing a neurotic personality and that his aides should take his phone away from him.
I approached the question differently. As I watched Trump fulminate against hearings in the Senate—during which former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified that she warned the White House about fallen National Security Adviser Mike Flynn’s Russian connections—it occurred to me that I was getting a real-time look at how the president of the United States reacts to stress.
More important, it also occurred to me that I was not the only one getting a raw feed of the president’s thoughts and emotions. I realized that any foreign intelligence analyst worth his or her salt was almost certainly taking copious notes.
As well they should. Trump’s tweets, from an intelligence standpoint, are a gold mine. Not because they contain classified information or reveal important aspects of U.S. policy, but because they are a direct and continuous stream of information about the president himself. Classified information is important, but an ongoing look inside the president’s head is, in many ways, more valuable than any transitory secrets.
Nichols bases his observations on his past professional experiences as he informs readers why the revelations of the president are a boon to those we might prefer not have such insights:
Leadership analysis is a difficult subject. In both academic studies and intelligence work, it is an art more than a science. But it is crucially important in foreign policy, especially during crises: the psyche of national leaders, their emotional reactions and cognitive maps, the idiom of their reactions, all become paramount in the search for information when states are at the brink of conflict.
Every nation in the world does this kind of analysis. I was for many years a practicing Kremlinologist, a Russian-speaking analyst who studied the Soviet leadership, read Soviet media, and carefully peeled back every statement and picture I could find to get as firm a handle as I could on the views and possible actions of the people pointing a massive nuclear arsenal at us.
I did this as a scholar, including in books analyzing Soviet politics, as well as in work I did as a consultant for the Central Intelligence Agency and other defense-related organizations. I also read such files, and have seen how they are constructed, as part of helping prepare briefings for a U.S. senator when I worked on Capitol Hill during the first Gulf War.
From this perspective, President Trump’s tweets reveal a great deal about the man. They show patterns of even the smallest details of his routine: when he wakes, what he watches, who he trusts in the media. They reveal even more about his emotions: they show how he speaks when he’s angry, who he thinks his audiences are, and what kind of issues take priority in his cognitive processes.
All of these could be helpful to an opponent in a number of circumstances, including trying to decide when communications from the United States are coming directly from the president or from a group of advisers.
Nichols illustrates this point with the issue of specific communications from the Kremlin to the U.S. during the Cuban missile crisis, and communications sent from the U.S. to the Kremlin during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
However, far be it for Nichols to tell a sitting president how to behave. Instead, he leaves readers with this caution:
I should note that I make no judgment here about the content of the president’s tweets. Sometimes they seem to contradict his own policies, but perhaps that is part of some plan that is opaque to me. What concerns me more specifically is that his tweets—which he might not be taking all that seriously—are becoming part of a psychological profile of the U.S. president being built in both friendly and enemy capitals that may not serve American interests well, not least because they could be misinterpreted and lead to disastrous miscalculations.
I am especially concerned that foreign intelligence services, over-analyzing what might be throwaway comments, believe they now have a clear picture of the president’s cognitive map. Right or wrong, this removes the uncertainty about a president’s actions that is necessary not only to an American leader’s freedom of action, but to the maintenance of stable deterrence with our opponents.
Ultimately, I suspect that Trump supporters will still cheer on a president who has allegedly bypassed a biased media to speak directly to them, and those less supportive of this president will now have their already expressed concerns validated.
On a side note: I am utterly uninterested in anyone’s boring, repetitive claim that this post is nothing more than a NeverTrump whine or that it is anti-Trump hysteria. Save your breath. Stop throwing out childish accusations, and instead, demonstrate to readers why Nichols’s concerns are misplaced. After all, you may be in agreement with John McCain: “Sometimes it’s important to watch what the President does rather than what he says.”
Read the whole article.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Dana (023079) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:15 pm
this is exhaustinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:20 pm
What is, happyfeet?Dana (023079) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:27 pm
Trump’s tweets are confusing to us Americans. I can only image the cognitive distress they might cause to nonAmericans who have the job of figuring it out.
I won’t say Nichols is wrong, but I suspect a good spy service would be able to figure out much of that by more traditional means.
But Trump ought to follow the example of Henry VIII. When once asked about his plans for an important topic of the moment, he answered “If the hat on my head knew what I thought, I would take it off and throw it in the fire.”kishnevi (2dabdc) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:29 pm
just keeping up with all this
it’s really a lot of work
the only issue that really actually interested me today was the methane regulationshappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:30 pm
Let see Kennedy played a game of chicken have denied the placement of r7s in Cuba till practically the last moment when we discovered the Soviets had also placed tactical nuclear weapons. And delegatedaurhirity to use same.narciso (bbcf9b) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:30 pm
Nichols is a bona fide dyed in the wool till the day he passes from this earth and then some thereafter Never Trumper.
He urged conservatives to vote for Clinton.
He lacks credibility as a result.
What he writes is interesting, but it can’t be divorced from the fact that he’s completely unable to write objectively and without bias when the subject is Donald Trump.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:32 pm
Breaking the fourth wall by pointing out that the resistance has a busted flush is salutary now if anybody had mentioned the deficiencies of the dossier or the crowdstrike report one could go into more detail.narciso (bbcf9b) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:33 pm
I think the masterful quality of Trump’s tweets indicates that he is in complete control of what they say, what they do not say, and what liberals imagine they read into them when they look at them but insert new words.
He is like an expert fencer showing you the openings that you are supposed to see.Ingot (e5bf64) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:36 pm
the only issue that really actually interested me today was the methane regulations
And you got it wrong.
Great post, Dana. Nichols knows what he’s talking about. There are teams of analysts in Russia, China and other places, whose job is to build a psychological profile of Trump. To find out his tells and what pushes his buttons. The way poker players try to get a line on their opponents. And Trump is giving them a treasure trove of information. From what he says and from what he doesn’t; when he talks and when he is silent; when he tells the truth or when he lies; when he is literal or when he exaggerates.nk (dbc370) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:38 pm
Shipwreckedcrew,
I don’t believe that Nichols’s feelings about Trump automatically determine that what he posits is without merit. If you do, and it sounds like it, please tell me where the substance of his point is off.Dana (023079) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:39 pm
What was a goldmine for foreign intelligence services were Hillary’s E-mails, especially the ones to and from President Obama. You know, the ones sharing real time intel collection information, and policy decisions.
President Trump’s tweets – yah an intel weenie can say all he wants about how much insight he gets from reading 150 characters of stream of consciousness snark – but he’s lying.
And Dana, your caveat is less than constructive.Steven Malynn (d29fc3) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:42 pm
After all, you may be in agreement with John McCain: “Sometimes it’s important to watch what the President does rather than what he says.”
Seriously?! A GOP senator channeling the famed quote from disgraced, Watergate convicted and imprisoned Nixon era Attorney General John Mitchell. Yeah, there’s a confidence builder.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:45 pm
Steve Malynn,
I’m sorry you find it less than constructive. I understand as I too have found it less than constructive when, over any number of posts where I discuss something less than favorable about this president, there is typically at least one accusation of Trump Derangement. This even though very clear that I am seriously interested in hearing opposing views and discussing them. Not making drive-by accusations.Dana (023079) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:48 pm
You know, this is not something Nichols invented. It’s something that countries’ intelligence services do for every important foreign leader. It’s a sure bet that our intelligence services have psychological profiles on Putin, Xi Jinping, Angela Merkel, Teresa May, Emmanuel Macron guy, and dozens of others.nk (dbc370) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:49 pm
He didn’t claim to invent it, nk. It occurred to him and he shared. Maybe he’s behind the curve with it. I don’t know. But does he make a solid point specifically regarding Trump and his tweets ?Dana (023079) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:52 pm
What is most striking is he didn’t telegraph this firing at all, all the rizzotto tray press were completely in the dark, even though rosenstein’s appt was the key move.narciso (ba108c) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:53 pm
I know Nichols didn’t claim to have invented it, Dana. I was rebutting the implication that he did because he’s a Never Trumper.nk (dbc370) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:56 pm
Oh. Apologies, nk.Dana (023079) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:57 pm
I find Nichols writing interesting, but I find it interesting in the same way I find arguments from NARAL on a woman’s right to choose interesting — I know before I start where its going to end up.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:57 pm
how did i screw up on the methanes?happyfeet (28a91b) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:58 pm
I think figuring Trump out is going to burn out a few leftist politicians and foreign intel services.
So far, he has done pretty well. He needs to get the tax cut and the pruning of the feds done.
If the economy is doing well in 2018, the Dems will look like the Wiley E Coyote.Mike K (f469ea) — 5/10/2017 @ 4:59 pm
But does he make a solid point specifically regarding Trump and his tweets ?
Yes. The tweets would be part of a whole load of information, from many sources, including conversations between the Russian ambassador and Jeff Sessions at a Heritage Foundation dinner, but I think they (the tweets) provide a substantial part of the grist for the mill that was not provided by other Presidents.nk (dbc370) — 5/10/2017 @ 5:00 pm
Now if w had actually cared more about the Mesopotamian project, he might have shown more vehemence against slanders that a dozen years later calcified into gospel.narciso (ba108c) — 5/10/2017 @ 5:02 pm
how did i screw up on the methanes?
The rule that was kept in place is that we capture the incidental methane from oil wells and use it as an energy source instead of just letting it vent into the atmosphere. You indicate yesterday that you favored methane as an energy source.nk (dbc370) — 5/10/2017 @ 5:05 pm
Okay. Trump’s twitters tell you a lot, but not what he’ll do next. Almost like the North Korea dictator.MeHappy (674afb) — 5/10/2017 @ 5:13 pm
Hate to say it, but Happyfeet is right. The coordinated votes of the leftists in Congress through the Main Street Partnership to use just enough votes to undermine our economy is of much greater threat to US than tweets that may or may not be Trump’s. They will continue to rotate the voters just enough to defeat a pro-American agenda while pretending to be Republican.NJRob (68f3b2) — 5/10/2017 @ 5:13 pm
Now Nichols may be right but not in the way he intends, there were very few if any obama administration officials whoninderstood volodya, the mirroring problem common in international relations.narciso (ba108c) — 5/10/2017 @ 5:20 pm
So Chuckles Schumer takes to the Senate floor in the morning and demands that Rosenstein appoint a special prosecutor and in the afternoon of the same day demands that Rosenstein not be the one who appoints a special prosecutor.
What a demented, old putz.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/10/2017 @ 5:21 pm
The self-righteousness of #NeverTrump will be forever evergreen 🌲Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/10/2017 @ 5:23 pm