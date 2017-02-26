Patterico's Pontifications

2/26/2017

Sunday Night Music

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 7:58 pm

A German guy in a suit playing a medley of Genesis tunes to a quiet and respectful audience.

God, I love the Internet.

One Response to “Sunday Night Music”

  1. Er spielt gut.

    Patterico (115b1f) 2/26/2017 @ 7:59 pm

