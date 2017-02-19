About The Press And The President: We Deserve Better On Both Fronts
[guest post by Dana]
Last night, I spent time with two successful individuals from Los Angeles who work in the movie industry. They are both liberals who voted for Hillary Clinton, and both are aghast that Donald J. Trump is now our president. They are also very clear-eyed about the media’s role in helping Trump get into office. They understand that Trump was given far more print space and air time than any other candidate in the running. This by a media desperate for the ratings and hits, and as a result, they essentially launched his win. So the press’s current hysterical reactions and doomsday proclamations of everything Trump – whom they helped put into office – is nothing but a clanging gong of unhinged dishonesty grating on the last nerve of this couple. With regard to the mainstream media, their view is: You made him, now own it. No backsies, no re-dos, so just shut-up.
I couldn’t agree with them more. I loathed the mainstream media, before the election, and even more so after. Their dishonesty and complicity with the Democratic party, their refusal to ensure that newsrooms have equal representation of varying political views (which should not matter, but undeniably does), and sheer arrogance reveals jut how unable they are to see the world through any other lens than a very-narrowly defined one of liberalism. Thus after decades of this partisan bias, it’s no wonder that we are now here: polarized and frustrated as one side seeks its revenge against the powerful entity that is the American press. An entity which has long-mocked, dismissed and sneered at a large swath of the population. A populace now counting on President Trump to exact a long-sought after revenge. And with this thirst for a comeuppance, there comes a willingness to lower the bar of reasonable standards and look the other way at dishonest and unethical behavior from their champion. The end now justifies the means. On the side of the press, the still-smoldering anger over the devastating election loss, an election that they believe was their “owed” win, has turned to an hysterical, over-the-top reaction of hit jobs and Fake News reports. That the election was lost to someone like Trump still cannot be believed. This inability to accept reality is also similar to the press’s continuing inability to grasp that their long-exposed collective biases have rendered them mostly irrelevant, save for a few pocketed regions of liberalism.
As readers here already know, I have not been a Trump supporter. I don’t see any reason to re-hash the basis for my concerns, but suffice it to say, that post-election, my concerns and fears about the president haven’t changed.
With that, I want to point you to an excellent article addressing the simple fact that it is very possible – and I am proof of this, as is the liberal couple with whom I conversed – that one can dislike equally both President Trump and the American press. Those are not mutually exclusive positions. This is not a binary choice that we have to make: either reject Trump or reject the press, either support Trump or support the press. Says who?
NRO’s Kevin D. Williamson offers thoughts on this, to which I heartily concur:
…Every Republican president is “the most extreme ever,” or so Democrats and their media friends insist. (“We do always say that,” one Democratic friend acknowledged. “And it is always true.” Well . . . )
In this corner, the American Press; in the opposite corner, the American President. The time has come for choosing sides — or so do many of our friends on the left and in the media (there is some crossover in that group) insist, as do more than a few of our friends on the right.
On Friday, I was scolded by Joe Hagan of New York magazine (he must have taken a break from the vital service he is offering to the republic at the moment, composing a biography of Jann Wenner) for daring to criticize my media colleagues in the age of Trump, “since you are supposedly a journalist.” It is, he insisted, “as if you, as a conservative, can’t see objective reality along with somebody you assume is a political opposite.” No, it is as if the American news media is predictably biased and incompetent, and would be writing almost precisely what it is writing about Donald Trump if the election had been won by Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Jeb Bush, or Pat Sajak. …
It is possible, if you are not mentally crippled, to hold your mind two non-exclusive ideas: Donald J. Trump stinks, and the press stinks. Trump’s spat with the press is a bloodless Iran–Iraq war, and I myself am cheering for (metaphorical) casualties. If you find yourself only able to focus on which party stinks worse, then you have adopted the pre-kindergarten “binary choice” rhetoric of the campaign, in which both Trump and Clinton supporters insisted that we must ignore the obvious character defects, financial shenanigans, lies, and foolishness of A or B on the theory that B or A is so much worse that we simply cannot acknowledge any shortcomings on the other side.
…
Those of us who have not entirely surrendered our neocortices to one cable-news tribe or the other are perfectly capable of criticizing Trump and criticizing the media. Of course the American media is terrible. Everybody knows this. Everybody who follows the public debate about guns, taxes, or abortion knows this. Dean Baquet, the executive editor of the New York Times, knows this, which is why he sheepishly acknowledged that the so-called Newspaper of Record and its editors “don’t get religion.” And that is just a little bit of what they don’t get. Other senior editors at major media outlets know this, too. The people who run the Washington Post know this. The reflexive Democratic affiliation of most of the major media is a simple fact of life that you’d have to be foolish or dishonest to deny[.]
The tragedy of all this is that, yeah, we really could use an effective, active, and credible press right now. We have an active one five days out of the week, an effective one five days out of the month, and a credible one . . . not that often. My criticisms of Trump do not go so far as those who believe that he is a budding fascist dictator on the verge of building concentration camps, but if you really did believe that, wouldn’t you wish, at least a little, that the media hadn’t been exactly as hysterical when faced with the bland, anodyne visage of Mitt Romney? Or John McCain? You want to be taken seriously now after insisting that Dick Cheney was the new American Gestapo?
Williams goes on to point out that unfortunately, everyone’s view of a credible source differs greatly. It may be Maddow or Chris Hayes one side of the aisle, and Limbaugh or Hannity on the other side (I’m spit balling here, because honestly, I don’t even know about the right anymore…). Regardless, to my mind, the American people have fought too long and hard to settle for this current lot in life:
We deserve a better press, and a better president, too. If you are the sort of partisan who cannot entertain the possibility that both of these things may be true at the same time, then you ought to consider the possibility that you are one of the reasons why we do not have a better press or a better president.
We need to keep fighting. For both.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Happy Sunday!Dana (023079) — 2/19/2017 @ 12:05 pm
How about he is an imperfect vehicle and the press is mostly useless, take the very modest pause in immigration from seven countries designated by statute. They dialed to eleventynarciso (d1f714) — 2/19/2017 @ 12:10 pm
whaaaa?
the servile propaganda sluts did this at the behest of stinkypig glorificus, not for ratings
this was a masterful strategy to elect the pighappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 12:19 pm
They are printing unsources rumor and innuendo say for days if the week, I’ll give then one day like the subsequent Yemen story, by Larkin, which they subsequently dropped.narciso (d1f714) — 2/19/2017 @ 12:24 pm
If, by some constitutional method, we could trade any of a dozen people for Donald Trump, I’d be for it in a flash. But at best we get Mr Pence, who is not one of those dozen.
Trump’s gut instincts about the terrible disregard of the middle class and unurban America, and the need for the Powers-That-Be to reconnect with the people are valid. It is his redeeming feature. BUt there are so many other, more obvious features that are no nearly so appealing.
I wish I could find a redeeming feature about the press. I guess this: during Republican administrations it isn’t state-controlled. Faint praise indeed.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/19/2017 @ 12:31 pm
He won in spite of them, focusing on the petty and the ridiculous, instead if addressing real issuesnarciso (d1f714) — 2/19/2017 @ 12:40 pm
In this corner, the American Press; in the opposite corner,
the American Presidentthe American People.
this is what president trump understands (because he is so smart)
when the fake news propaganda sluts try to do global warning hoax all up in it, it’s your children they’re trying to indoctrinate and enslave, not the president – it’s our jobs they threaten with climate marxism, not President Trump’s
when NPR tries to make you think trannies are normal people not smelly and gross, it’s cause they wanna tranny up your kid’s bathroom not Mr. Trump’s
when CNN fake news spends the better part of a year trying to pimp out the dead newtown baby wazzles to destroy the second amendment, it’s not Mr. Trump’s right to personal security they’re trying to abolish it’s yours and minehappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 12:40 pm
When Trump said the media is the enemy of America, he told the truth. Because the media made him President.nk (dbc370) — 2/19/2017 @ 12:41 pm
What’s your concern with Pence? Is it long standing or a by product of being the VP chosen by Trump?urbanleftbehind (b70063) — 2/19/2017 @ 12:41 pm
Greetings:
Even though I mostly grew up in the Bronx of the ’50s and ’60s, our family had a small summer place about 60 miles north in semi-rural Putnam County. Our neighbor across the creek was a farmer and that’s probably where I heard the story about the farmer, the mule, and the 2×4. That last one was, as I was told, to get his attention.
My mother was fond of a somewhat different approach that went, “You just wait until your father gets home.”
Whatever the prog-prop-media is reaping these Trump days, it has earned at the expense of our country and its citizens. While many insist on portraying themselves as aghast at the effrontery, it is the proper curative and hopefully a prophylactic. However, what I have been seeing on the media opinion sites is a bunch of anti-Trump group-think and whistling past his newly installed graveyard. I am not at all optimistic that they are capable of altering their behavior. Like addicts of many other ilks, they will probably have to hit rock bottom first.
However much he is enjoying it, what President Trump is doing needs to be done. Those on the political right have had nothing that could be confused with a champion for eight long years. Those too willing to share their damnings with faint praise and back-handed compliment are those too willing to Judas Goat us into the Progressive New World.11B40 (6abb5c) — 2/19/2017 @ 12:43 pm
… their refusal to ensure that newsrooms have equal representation of varying political views (which should not matter, but undeniably does) …
It should matter, and it will matter.
Not because the want to write slanted news, but because without the perspecive from different life experiences and outlooks their understanding is necessarily limited. This is a classic diversity issue — the lack of diverse input results in a monotonic output.
It’s not that they don’t want to present the news fairly, it’s that they don’t grok the other side and CAN’T report it fairly.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/19/2017 @ 12:43 pm
But of the two, Trump is by far the worst. He can destroy America. The media may be Dr. Frankenstein but he is the Monster.nk (dbc370) — 2/19/2017 @ 12:43 pm
ugh global *warming* hoax i mean
i have to buy a new keyboardhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 12:46 pm
What’s your concern with Pence? Is it long standing or a by product of being the VP chosen by Trump?
Oh, he’s better than Trump as far a temperament goes, but 1) I am not a social conservative, 2) I don’t see his commitment to killing Leviathan, and 3) he strikes me (and always has) as a second-rater.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/19/2017 @ 12:47 pm
He won in spite of them, focusing on the petty and the ridiculous, instead if addressing real issues
But the press delights in the petty and ridiculous, as do the American people.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/19/2017 @ 12:48 pm
Up to a point, but there is a sizable cohort that dies care.narciso (d1f714) — 2/19/2017 @ 12:50 pm
When Trump said the media is the enemy of America, he told the truth. Because the media made him President.
Condense this to a bumper sticker and you’ll sell millions.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/19/2017 @ 12:50 pm
After Daniels, he had to be at a minimum “do no further harm to Leviathan”, and his successor is approaching Kasich in several areas(aid to distressed minority cities, road building).urbanleftbehind (b70063) — 2/19/2017 @ 12:50 pm
My list of replacements would include Gingrich, Mattias, Romney, Condi, Cruz, Fiorina and Walker. The reasons vary. They don’t include Pence, Ryan or Hatch, who are the next in line. Tillerson might work, don’t know enough.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/19/2017 @ 1:01 pm
there is no such thing as replacementshappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 1:04 pm
“the lack of diverse input results in a monotonic output.”
The intellectual inbreeding which results from Gramscian affinity hiring also results in Dueling Banjos level intellect. There’s really not much happening in the institutions after the successful march other than an increasing rate of decay. I have no idea whether Trump will be more effective as a WWE President than Jesse Ventura was as a WWE governor but the correct identification of media as enemy propagandists is a properly measured move as a means of enlarging his WWE base.
I find it helpful to picture him dressed in white tights and cape, breaking a folding chair over an opponents head in retribution for an illegal choke hold. Trying to use Alinsky tactics on the Caped Crusader just ain’t gonna work for the media black hats and college perfessors.Rick Ballard (5e8a41) — 2/19/2017 @ 1:11 pm
Obama’s own foreign policy advisor bragged that he was spoon-feeding memes on Iran to young reporters who were clueless about the world and history and eould
Now all of a sudden Trump’s the apocalypse?Harkin (311cb7) — 2/19/2017 @ 1:12 pm
Edit to above first sentence: “would parrot anything they were told”.Harkin (311cb7) — 2/19/2017 @ 1:13 pm
The media sent an army of reporters to investigate which movies Todd Palin had rented from Blockbuster Video in Wasilla.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/19/2017 @ 1:43 pm
But no “journalist” could locate someone who could give details about having a particular poli sci class with Barack at Columbia University.
Apparently our infallible, truth-telling president misunderstood a segment on Tucker Carlson Friday night, and made-up another fake terrorist attack at his rally on Saturday.
I don’t know whether to laugh or cry that a president who has dedicated his administration to discrediting the news media apparently relies on them as his sole source of (mis-)information, and believes, uncritically, anything they say that reinforces his prejudices.Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 1:48 pm
https://www.last.fm/music/Albert+Collins/_/Ice+Pickmg (31009b) — 2/19/2017 @ 1:55 pm
dave if you’re having uncontrollable laughing or crying spellsCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/19/2017 @ 2:18 pm
perhaps you should consult your medical professional
How about this:
In some meaningful way, the view of Trump espoused by the Trump critics on the right and the NeverTrumpers, is partially a creation of the left wing dishonest press.
So, if you can see the dishonesty and bias in the press, is it not possible for you to see that in some way your own view of Trump has been shaped the way Trump has been portrayed in the press, in addition to the damage that Trump has done to himself?shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 2/19/2017 @ 2:18 pm
yes yes Sweden is getting a lot of little swedish boys and girls raped and killed and murdered cause they did a bunch of unacculturated welfare case muslim terrorist refugees all up in it
oops!happyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 2:19 pm
Yeah, right. We’ve been stuck with this one sided, partisan, “we’re better than you are” press for sixty years and Trump for less than thirty days. How about ya’ll shut up and give the man some space?
If you’re the kind of partisan that can’t wait at least a year to actually see if the guy is bad, good, terrible or great your minds already made up. And polluted.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/19/2017 @ 2:20 pm
Mr. Trump’s gonna do so good for America
lessin you some kinda swamp loverhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 2:21 pm
I’m tired of liars like this.
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-D5CWyAa_CqE/WKn6KtQh0VI/AAAAAAABGEc/NGe-9lz05-I8gGhRY9S-luWhKoDeSLWsgCLcB/s1600/1%2B1%2BC496G6-UEAAI1Am-905.jpgRev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/19/2017 @ 2:40 pm
I don’t need a year to decide whether a man who boasts about committing sexual assault and peeping at naked little girls is terrible.Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 2:40 pm
Can you imagine jebberia or mittens under this much siege from the press? Dry cleaners would have a field day. You know the msfm would have came at them from every angle. Deep down I think both of them are pleased they were beat.mg (31009b) — 2/19/2017 @ 2:46 pm
fun fact: bill clinton, whose penis is infested with rape herpes, actually served in the office of the presidency for eight years in the 90s; his greatest achievement was to force american schoolgirls to wear special uniformshappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 2:47 pm
Happyfeet, are you comparing Trump to Clinton? Or are you using that as an example of, “yeah well their guy is just as bad if not worse because of X!”?Sean (41ed1e) — 2/19/2017 @ 2:52 pm
democrats only pretend to care about sexual stuff when it’s a Republicanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 2:54 pm
Twitter has returned America full circle to pamphleteering and peer to peer journalism. The Press could use a little Lean Manufacturing and Kaizan if you will.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:00 pm
Just ask New York mayor, Anthony Weiner.Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:01 pm
ask him what’s on the e-mailsmg (31009b) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:02 pm
WE may deserve better, but the Press definitely deserves Trump.C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:16 pm
I don’t think one even needed to read the mainstream press, or even right-leaning commentators to grasp the fullness of what Trump has been saying all along. Their interpretation is just that, and we know it must fit their narrative – whether you’re in the NYT camp or the Hannity camp.
the beauty of the internet and cable is that we can see and hear for ourselves what the president says, and make our decisions based on that. I was going to add that we can also read what his advisers say he is saying, too, but then, that is not always in alignment with their boss.Dana (023079) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:19 pm
Reagan firing the ATC’s didn’t destroy air travel in America.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:23 pm
Deleted my off-topic comment and am going to put it in the right place.Patterico (9356e2) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:24 pm
25… More fake news from CNN c/o dave… https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/257791/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:25 pm
mg
Jeb would look like Milo up there wearing his mama’s pearls.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:26 pm
Al Franken – Jill Stein in 2020!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:27 pm
Franken-Stein 2020!!!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:28 pm
@45, still defending the indefensible:
“You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden” … nothing happened the night before in Sweden.Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:31 pm
Last night, I spent time with two successful individuals from Los Angeles who work in the movie industry. They are both liberals who voted for Hillary Clinton, and both are aghast that Donald J. Trump is now our president.
Which is a meaningless reflection of opinion for everyone is ‘successful’ in Hollywood.
Flickbizzers in the know are keenly awre– and mostly likely reticent or uncomfortable to discuss openly– that 95% of the $ in the industry goes to the top 5%. The rest, below-the-line folks et al., earn a modest middle class income.
“Place got hit by lightning, huh? F-ck you, pay me.” – Henry Hill [Ray Liotta] ‘Goodfellas’ 1990
_________
National Review was and remains opposed to Trump. Recall their issue w/multiple columnists etc., rejecting him because he was a threat– to their established entrenchment. NR represents a rigid and decaying past; a POV buried in Simi Valley and accordingly quite irrelevant to the discourse on issues and problems of the present day. And FWIW, Maddow, Hayes and Hannity are self-described opinionators; carnival barkers hired to draw crowds for product peddlers. Limbaugh, particularly when cornered by attention, retreats to his label of ‘entertainer’ with sinister ease. None of them are genuine journalists.
America’s ‘free pre$$’ is doing just fine. Aliens and Elvis still move magazines; a cover graced by the long dead Diana still spikes tabloid sales and you’d be ‘hard-pressed’ to find any media concern that losing money. Indeed, the outlets and platforms in the Information Universe keep expanding. It’s a faux-fight; a shiny object. Nobody ever wins a battle with corporate concerns that ‘buy ink by the barrel.’
“Very good, Frank. Exemplary. Keep it up.” – Arthur Jensen [Ned Beatty] ‘Network’ 1976DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:33 pm
No description, no mention of a “fake terrorist attack”, dave. Focus.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:34 pm
I’m sorry Dave, did I set off your virtue signaling radar? Or are you the typical leftist who believes nothing Trump ever said but that?Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:36 pm
@49. “You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden” … nothing happened the night before in Sweden.
Context. It was a Fox News package he was referencing from the evening before. Saw it. And if you did, you’d see the point he was driving at, albeit inarticulate. His use of language is very… ‘Bush’ league.
“Not that there’s anything wrong with that.” – Jerry Seinfeld ‘Seinfeld’ NBC TVDCSCA (797bc0) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:38 pm
Context is a thing.Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:38 pm
53… I did not see that on Fox News, DCSCA. I did see the actual transcript and I did read what dave contended Trump had said, which he DID NOT say.
So… see dave for fake news.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:49 pm
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/768980/Sweden-cover-up-migrant-rape-violent-crimenarciso (d1f714) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:50 pm
First, I am not supporting the guy who said Hillary would make a great president and who bankrolled Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid, Chuck Schumer, John Kerry, Jimmy Carter, Charlie Rangel and Anthony Weiner. You are. So stuff your ‘leftist’ BS. I am the conservative here.
Second, are you the typical cultist who believes everything Trump ever said but that?
Third, declarations against interest (saying something unflattering about himself) are generally treated as more credible, a priori, than others.Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:54 pm
Jim Acosta: Trump Season!
PDJT: Press Season!
Jake Tapper: Trump Season!
PDJT: Press Season!
Chuck Todd: Trump Season!
PDJT: Trump Season!
ABCNBCCBSPBSCNNMSNBC: PRESS SEASON FIRE!!!Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:55 pm
SDFFNmg (31009b) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:55 pm
lmao
@48 Colonel Haiku
Copyright that!Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:57 pm
During the summer in Sweden and Norway they call it Daylight Raping Time.
Copyright 2017Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:59 pm
@55. I think we agree, Colonel. The FNC package was a kind of ‘B-roll’ backgrounder for panel chatter. That context opened the window to what he was referencing. He can be inarticulate and ‘clipped in thought’ when regurgitating a piece of television which does reveal something about what it takes to get his attention- and the length of his attention span– about a three minute news package.DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:00 pm
I’m watching the entire 2/16 presser for the first time as I write this, DCSCA… very clipped, very random, very Trumpian. He’ll never be accused of being articulate, but he knows how to work a room.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:04 pm
To your request of my opinion of the manner in which a newspaper should be conducted, so as to be most useful, I should answer, “by restraining it to true facts & sound principles only.” Yet I fear such a paper would find few subscribers. It is a melancholy truth, that a suppression of the press could not more compleatly deprive the nation of it’s benefits, than is done by it’s abandoned prostitution to falsehood. Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle. The real extent of this state of misinformation is known only to those who are in situations to confront facts within their knolege with the lies of the day. I really look with commiseration over the great body of my fellow citizens, who, reading newspapers, live & die in the belief, that they have known something of what has been passing in the world in their time; whereas the accounts they have read in newspapers are just as true a history of any other period of the world as of the present, except that the real names of the day are affixed to their fables. General facts may indeed be collected from them, such as that Europe is now at war, that Bonaparte has been a successful warrior, that he has subjected a great portion of Europe to his will, &c., &c.; but no details can be relied on. I will add, that the man who never looks into a newspaper is better informed than he who reads them; inasmuch as he who knows nothing is nearer to truth than he whose mind is filled with falsehoods & errors. He who reads nothing will still learn the great facts, and the details are all false.
Perhaps an editor might begin a reformation in some such way as this. Divide his paper into 4 chapters, heading the 1st, Truths. 2d, Probabilities. 3d, Possibilities. 4th, Lies. The first chapter would be very short, as it would contain little more than authentic papers, and information from such sources as the editor would be willing to risk his own reputation for their truth. The 2d would contain what, from a mature consideration of all circumstances, his judgment should conclude to be probably true. This, however, should rather contain too little than too much. The 3d & 4th should be professedly for those readers who would rather have lies for their money than the blank paper they would occupy.Thomas Jefferson (e227a1) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:07 pm
Hillary made a great president but a terrible candidate. The second season of Firefly was great too.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:08 pm
@63- He can sometimes speak like he thinks– in a ‘New York Minute.’ Once you learn the lingo, ithe cadence and intent gets easier to read. But outside of the Tri-state area, it’s still a foreign language to many.DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:10 pm
The Pantsuit in the High Castle.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:16 pm
Great article:
The best evidence that the media are the enemy of the American people is that they put Trump in powerDave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:28 pm
The second season of Firefly was great too.
His first term was better.DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:31 pm
“…if you think this country’s in trouble now, just wait ’til I get through with it.” -Rufus T. Firefly [Groucho Marx] ‘Duck Soup’ 1933
Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:28 pm
LOL!felipe (023cc9) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:37 pm
We get only the best mobys.NJRob (a0a2c6) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:44 pm
Right, tramp’s coverage was 91% negative,narciso (d1f714) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:48 pm
streetwiseprofessor.com/?p=10424
Off topic but real news:
Congratulations to NASA and the team at SpaceX for today’s successful and truly historic commercial liftoff carrying supplies to the ISS from taxpayer-financed and built, Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. The famed launch pad is the site where America’s moon missions– including Apollo 11– and space shuttles once rocketed into orbit.
Even more remarkable was the successful and safe return of the Falcon 9 launch vehicle’s first stage, safely touching down on a ground-based landing pad at Cape Canaveral to be refurbished and used again. It’s a long-dreamed-of-sight in the science fiction universe that’s now a reality in our world– and a cost-saving enterprise; a rocket returning to Earth, landing vertically, after doing it’s job.
Outstanding.
Ad Astra, boys and girls.DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:03 pm
When Trump said the media is the enemy of America,
He didn’t say that. He said that people who thought they were enemies of his, were really enemies of all of the American people. (and that was a way of claiming he’s doing the right things)
It’s something to be waved away.
Reading comprehension is really pretty bad with some of the press. He meant they were trying to prevent him from fixing the “MESS”.
The following clarifies it:
Now, it’s not so true that he’s fixing the MESS (although maybe it could be said he’s preventing things from getting worse by doing such things as undoing some recent regulations and nominating Neil Gorsuch) and to the extent that he is fixing a mess, like with Obamacare maybe let’s say, nothing that the press is doing is interfering with it.
They may be interfering with an alliance with Russia, but that’s probably a good thing.Sammy Finkelman (da1ea7) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:38 pm
Not sure if serious, or if so, what distinction you are trying to make here.
Some subtlety involving the meaning of “is”?Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:46 pm
29. https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/833435244451753984?p=v
Well, that’s actually the truth. That’s something.
Although he didn’t say Never Mind like Emily Litella.
Now this is what Trump said:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/19/world/europe/last-night-in-sweden-trumps-remark-baffles-a-nation.html
This is what had happened the previous night:
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/02/19/trump-clarifies-sweden-remark-says-was-referring-to-fox-news-report.html
Sweden, as well as most western democracies, lacks antibodies against an uptick in crime, and it just gets magnified.
Now, you know, I think all this criticism and warning about refugees, especially syrian refugees, is just another indication of the influence of Vladimir Putin. They are not two separate things.Sammy Finkelman (da1ea7) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:52 pm
Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:46 pm
He’s not saying they start out to be enemies of the American people.
“The FAKE NEWS media … is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People! ”
No, it’s the contrast. What he’s saying is that those people may THINK they are enemies only of him, are really enemies of the American people, because they are trying to make him fail. It’s a way of saying he’s doing the right thing.Sammy Finkelman (da1ea7) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:56 pm
Maybe we are in violent agreement then.
I interpret it to mean “any who challenge me are enemies of the American people”.
Remember, Trump is an obsessive narcissist. It is always about him. There is nothing else. If you like him, and say nice things about him, you are good. Otherwise you are bad.
The idea of a good faith disagreement about anything is beyond his ken.
More to the point, the idea of an adversarial press having a constructive and necessary role to play is also beyond his ken.Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 6:32 pm
Put on my swampy shoes and I boarded the plane
Touched down in the land of the kiddie porn in the middle of a real sh*t storm
Theodore Roosevelt won’t you smile down over me
’cause I’ve got First World problems
And I’m as orange as a guy can be
I’m ballin’ in DC
Puttin’ my shoe six feet up Chuck Todd’s *ss
I’m ballin’ in DC
This, too soon, shall pass
Saw the ghost of Johnson on Pennsylvania Avenue
Shadowed him up to the gates of the White House and watched him pass right thru
But Melania she did not see him, we were having a little snit
But there’s a lapdog gang, handmaids of Lyndon Baines
Watching him take a sh*t
We’ve got Trump Steaks on the table
We’ve got MAGA in the air
And Reverend Al will be glad to see you if he thinks you’re rich enough
You’re rich enough in DC
Helen Thomas plays the establishment every Friday in the old press room
They brought me by to see her and asked me if I would
Take a little picture, and I tried with all my might
She asked me, “Are you a Democrat son?” and I said
“B*tch, not on your life!”
I’m ballin’ in DC
I put my finger in Jim Acosta’s drink
I’m ballin’ in DC
But do I really think what I think?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 2/19/2017 @ 6:58 pm
More fake news from The Hill: Headline: Netanyahu Turned Down Secret Peace Deal.
So says former Obama Administration Officials (Cough Ben Rhodes Cough).
At the top of the story:
Didn’t the headline say he rejected a “Peace Deal”?? Why does the story only say Kerry was proposing renewed peace talks??
Well, lets skip down to the bottom:
How’s that for dishonesty in writing?shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:26 pm
Actually the reason Big Media did what they did is because the Clinton folks told them too because they all thought Trump would be the easiest Repub to beat. Lots of people thought that. Turned out they were wrong.Cross Lucas (f14107) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:40 pm
Ahbthats like a similar deal, on the eve of the 2001 inaugural, at tabs I think, shipwrecked, Robert mallet a future liaison to hams in the Obama administration, spun that as a lost opportunity in the new York review.narciso (d1f714) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:44 pm
Some context here;
http://www.camera.org/index.asp?x_context=7&x_issue=83&x_article=2116narciso (d1f714) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:46 pm
A press that doesn’t dig into how threadbare the crowdstrike report is, that takes the dingy dossier seriously is nit a serious institutionnarciso (d1f714) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:52 pm
The media wasn’t the only group that was hysterically and obsessively attacking Trump, so were almost all of Mr. Trump’s Republican competitors for the nomination. This is not such a surprising alignment; both groups desperately wanted to defeat Trump and both groups believed that their untiring histrionics would accomplish just that. Ted Cruz was the only one who held back, which provoked the media and much of the Republican Party to attack Cruz. If you recall, Cruz was roundly criticized in these comments for keeping his powder dry. In retrospect, it seems completely unsurprising that it was the brilliant Cruz who was the only one smart enough to STFU.
To single out the media for their obsession during the campaign season seems unfair. They were hardly alone; TDS was the national pastime.
And the beat goes on. Since the election, the hysteria continues apace, with only a modest number of defections from all groups. A few of the pundits I read have come to grips with the wildly inaccurate predictions of what a Trump presidency portended. I’ve particularly enjoyed seeing the Powerline guys come around and, I admit, there are others as well. What is astonishing, though, is the inability of most Trump critics to quit their hyperventilating. Any rational being can see that such behavior plays into Trump’s hands and diminishes the standing of the critics and their criticisms. And here, too, the media constitutes only one of many unhinged anti-Trump factions. To beat up on them, as before, makes no sense. The media, as Glenn Reynolds likes to point out, are simply Democratic Party operatives with bylines. They’re the P.R. department and they’ve been doing exactly what their de facto client, the Democratic Party, wants them to do.
Blaming the messenger, besides being grossly unfair, has the added defect that it ignores the culpability of so many others who have contributed to this ongoing circus. Trump is by no means the only clown in country.ThOR (c9324e) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:04 pm
Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 6:32 pm
I don’t think he’s trying to say that. He knows taht would be going too far. He’s claiming that people who are against him – that it’s not him they are against – they are against the American people. He doesn’t start out by saying the press is the enemy of the people. I think it’s mre like they are objectively” against the American people.
He is like that, too much. And you wonder how a person can openly act this way in public.
What might possibly be beyond his ken is the idea of anyone having other than personal motivations for disagreeing with anyone about anything. If you don’t like someone, you disagree, and if you like someone, you never disagree. He sometimes sounds that way. It seems hard to believe anyone could think that way. I wouldn’t know what’s going on in his head.
I don’t know how much of that he can believe. some of what he says is just plain ridiculous. Like this:
He keeps on saying it was a great victory. By the way, 306 really is right even though in the end he got only 304. At the press conference, he was reduced to saying somebody told him.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/16/us/politics/donald-trump-press-conference-transcript.html?smid=pl-share
Trump had said he got the biggest Electoral vote total since Reagan. A reporter mentions Obama, Clinton – President Trump says among “Republicans” – the reporter cites George Herbert Walked Bush in 1988 (the transcript is not good here) So finally Trump says he was given that information.Sammy Finkelman (b32091) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:00 pm
Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 6:32 pm
Well, he’s complaing here they are just not running fair stories. But he seems to blame both the leakers and the press. Does he think they both know something is a lie?
Now he thing there were actually some bad stories. Or half bad.
You had the whole thing about Mike Flynn having negotiated before Trump was in office, leaked at a time when that ad already been looked into and they knew he hadn’t done that.
The story about Russian espionage agents being in contact with people close to him – there he has to know is possible even if none of taht was ever communicated to him or to any of top people in the campaign. Something was responsible for this friendliness to Ptin.
And then there was the Wall Street Journal story about information being withheld from the White House because the identities of sources might be given away. The Trump Administration got statements from the top intelligence people that nothing is being withheld. (the natural question then is, how does Reince Priebus know they are not lying? If they were withholding info they’d lie about it too)
On that story we then got explanations that this happens all the time, and now we have the Wall Street Journal reporter saying yes, they did it before, but now they are doing it for a different reason!
And people on both sides of that may be dinhonest. Maybe somebody in the intelligence community was the source of the leak as to Christopher Steele’s source, or the source for the info about Russian interets in hacking the actual election (one person suspected of being Steele source was killed on December 26, and 3 other people thought by reporters to have been informants about Russian hacking were arrested.
And maybe also there is somebody in the White House not to be trusted.Sammy Finkelman (b32091) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:04 pm
shipwreckedcrew @80. There’s probably something left out of the story.
WHen you throw away the editotializing the claim is is that Netanyahu rejected an proposal that Israel propose that if there was regional recognition that Israel is a Jewish state, they shoudl then begin peace negotiations with the Palestinians.
Reading it carefully, was the Palesitnian delegation also supposed to agree that Israel was a Jewish state, or were they exempted? Because if they didn’t agree to that, Netanyahu would not have a great deal of interest in this. He considers this a basic prequisite, along with stopping the honoring and rewarding of terrorists who murder, or attempt to murder, Jews, or their families. The latter is not mentioned at all in this story.
And what did Kerry mean by regional recognition? The Arab League? Or just selected states here and there, and that would be OK with Kerry?Sammy Finkelman (b32091) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:14 pm
Look at my 83 link sammeh, its never a deal could accept in good conscience, it seem serge milan, who appeared in pics as often with Mccain and forge Perez, wrAngled the gossip whuch steel needed commissioned by fusion gpsnarciso (d1f714) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:22 pm
Israel could accept in good conscience.narciso (d1f714) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:27 pm
narcis @73 and @89. Of course, the Palestinians cannot agree to any deal that their paymasters would veto, and they would veto anything because they don’t want the onflict to be over,
The PA can pretend to be willing to consider an agreement, but never can actually conclude one.
Abbas has even said he can’t go against the Arab League, Now what Saudi Arabia et al say is go talk to the Pakestinians – who are their puppets. And somehow people are too stupid to see through all of this.Sammy Finkelman (b32091) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:37 pm
Going back to @64, a very interesting post.
It got me thinking about a couple things. I assume that is an actual quote from Jefferson, which makes it interesting because Jefferson largely began partisan politics in the United States, through his opposition to Washington and (especially) Hamilton. And one of the most important mechanisms was the party newspaper. Jefferson and his faction created a newspaper in Philadelphia that became more or less the mouthpiece of his opposition party. The Federalists also had a paper, but they were not as adept at politicking. It quickly became “normal” for the party in power at the local, state or national level to direct government printing contracts to “their” newspapers, thus enriching their supporters and ensuring that they would continue to have their services for mobilizing opinion.
This in turn made me recall that, in fact, the idea of a “non-partisan” or “objective” news media is fairly recent, and perhaps even unnatural. For most of our history, in fact, newspapers and magazines were unabashedly supporters of one party or the other. In that sense, the current state of the news media is not necessarily anomalous. There are outlets, large and small, supporting both sides of the political spectrum – clearly more large outlets lean left, but so what? There is nothing like a monopoly on information – even less with the internet, blogs and social media. So many people comment on, criticize and independently investigate and research every new story or claim that truly false (as opposed to incomplete) information typically has a lifespan measured in hours or even minutes before it is exposed for what it is.
As Jefferson notes, a news medium that confined itself only to “Truths” would be little more than a glorified version of the Federal Register or Congressional Record. Would that really be an improvement? Maybe it’s time to simply embrace the fact that journalism, as practiced by human beings with opinions, will inevitably reflect some of those peoples’ biases (as it has for centuries), instead of freaking out over it every day like it is some shocking and sinister new revelation…Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 10:42 pm
Meanwhile, the Climate of Fear™ claims another victim as the “fine-tuned machine” clatters onward…Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 11:00 pm
Claiming that the media “essentially launched his win” is, I believe, an exaggeration. There is no doubt that they gave Trump a lot of air time. But Trump has been a celebrity in the US for many years, and had a message that tapped into a lot of voter frustration and alienation. That message was going to succeed in putting Trump into the lead of the GOP pack, a pack that had failed to differentiate itself from each other throughout 2015 and 2016.
As self-serving as their conduct was and is, Trump isn’t the news media’s “fault”. We can argue what or whose fault it is, my opinion runs to the failure of the GOP to consistently fight for its principles and be seen as Beltway corrupt with a different label. The GOP failed to address the news media’s increasing partisanship bias in recent decades and that gave Trump his opening.SPQR (a3a747) — 2/19/2017 @ 11:16 pm
How would they “address” the partisanship bias? By frothing at the mouth like lunatics every day?
Over the last two decades, the right has actually leveled the media playing field dramatically, thanks to Fox News and the internet.
You say the GOP failed to fight for its principles, but Trump represents a complete abandonment of those principles…
I disagree with the premise, as well. After the GOP gained control of one half of Congress in 2010, Obama never succeeded in passing another piece of his agenda. The last six years of his term were the most barren, in terms of major legislation, in the last century. When he tried end-runs via executive orders, the GOP congress also largely succeeded in thwarting his efforts. Without veto-proof super-majorities, there was no hope of rolling back Obamacare before 2017.
If we could have elected a conservative and a republican president, we’d have been in great shape to restore limited, constitutional government and expand free markets to grow the economy.
Instead we get to watch a madman slipping closer and closer to dementia with each passing day.Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 11:57 pm
Mattis, in Baghdad, asks Iraqis to ignore the insane rantings of his deranged bossDave (711345) — 2/20/2017 @ 1:37 am