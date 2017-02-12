Andrew Sullivan Would Like You To Take Him Seriously When Discussing Mental Health
[guest post by Dana]
To my mind, any talk about the “objective truth” is particularly rich when coming from a man who obsessively pushed a conspiracy theory involving Sarah Palin’s uterus and made Trig Trutherism a thing.
Sullivan’s disgusting, ends-justify-the-means obsession with the personal family life of Sarah Palin breached every ethical and journalistic boundary known to the cosmos. Between airing Palin’s hacked private emails and making a cottage industry out of challenging the maternity of her son, Trig, sometimes the word “irony” or “hypocrisy” is not descriptive enough.
Certainly, let’s take Dr. Sullivan’s discussions about mental health with the seriousness it deserves.
(Pre-emptive strike: This post is only a comment about Sullivan’s own mental health.)
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back)
–Dana
New York Magazine has given Sullivan a berth at their publication. That speaks volumes.Dana (023079) — 2/12/2017 @ 1:33 pm
After his appearance on CNN, Andrew probably flew back to New York to go heckle Chadwicke Moore at a bar in Williamsburg to demonstrate his own mental stability.John (5a97df) — 2/12/2017 @ 2:59 pm
Sullivan lost me when he dumped his entire ideology because W wouldn’t endorse gay marriage.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/12/2017 @ 3:13 pm
“New York Magazine has given Sullivan a berth at their publication.”
Based on his depraved obsession over Sarah Palin’s pregnancy, was this a pun? If so, well done!B.A. DuBois (cb3214) — 2/12/2017 @ 3:15 pm
Andrew likes to think outside the box. We must be alert to the pitfalls of logic in this habit of his now that we are all already aware of it.elissa (b5c426) — 2/12/2017 @ 3:25 pm
There’s a lot of kooky NeverTrumpers out there.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/12/2017 @ 3:44 pm
