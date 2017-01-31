President Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch!

[guest post by Dana]

The best news for Conservatives.

While Democrats are promising a vigorous battle, now is the time to savor the moment.

–Dana

UPDATE BY PATTERICO:

Tonight, I am proud of President Trump, without reservation. If I may plagiarize myself from a recent post:

In many ways, Gorsuch is the ideal successor to Scalia, as he shares many of Scalia’s attributes. He is an engaging and entertaining writer. He is an originalist, which is the only legitimate method of constitutional interpretation — but one that Scalia did much to make respectable. Gorsuch is an ardent textualist, like Scalia, and shares Scalia’s disdain for a reliance on fickle and often misleading legislative history.

I listened to Trump’s and Gorsuch’s remarks on my drive home, and was impressed by each. Listening to Gorsuch talk of how he clerked for Byron White and Anthony Kennedy (after Justice White retired) reminded me that I was at the Court for Justice White’s last day on the Court. Mrs. P. and I had prime seats, and today I realize that I was probably sitting only feet away from future Justice Gorsuch that day.

To those who got on my case for failing to predict the outcome of the election, let me remind you of two things. First: a lot of you thought the GOP was going to cave on Merrick Garland. I said they wouldn’t — and they didn’t. And to the more extreme of the NeverTrumpers: many of you said Trump would be horrible on Supreme Court nominations. I said I thought he would be very good — and he was.

I’ve rarely been more pleased to have two of my predictions turn out to be correct.

What a great day for America.

— P

UPDATE x2 BY PATTERICO:

Judge Gorsuch: 🏛 originalist

⚖ Obama law school classmate

⛷ double black-diamond skier

🏞 mom Reagan's EPA chief

🦇 Batman* *likely not true pic.twitter.com/Axsqjc7mOu — Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) February 1, 2017

