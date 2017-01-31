President Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch!
[guest post by Dana]
The best news for Conservatives.
While Democrats are promising a vigorous battle, now is the time to savor the moment.
–Dana
UPDATE BY PATTERICO:
Tonight, I am proud of President Trump, without reservation. If I may plagiarize myself from a recent post:
In many ways, Gorsuch is the ideal successor to Scalia, as he shares many of Scalia’s attributes. He is an engaging and entertaining writer. He is an originalist, which is the only legitimate method of constitutional interpretation — but one that Scalia did much to make respectable. Gorsuch is an ardent textualist, like Scalia, and shares Scalia’s disdain for a reliance on fickle and often misleading legislative history.
I listened to Trump’s and Gorsuch’s remarks on my drive home, and was impressed by each. Listening to Gorsuch talk of how he clerked for Byron White and Anthony Kennedy (after Justice White retired) reminded me that I was at the Court for Justice White’s last day on the Court. Mrs. P. and I had prime seats, and today I realize that I was probably sitting only feet away from future Justice Gorsuch that day.
To those who got on my case for failing to predict the outcome of the election, let me remind you of two things. First: a lot of you thought the GOP was going to cave on Merrick Garland. I said they wouldn’t — and they didn’t. And to the more extreme of the NeverTrumpers: many of you said Trump would be horrible on Supreme Court nominations. I said I thought he would be very good — and he was.
I’ve rarely been more pleased to have two of my predictions turn out to be correct.
Always Generally trust content from Patterico.
What a great day for America.
— P
UPDATE x2 BY PATTERICO:
Judge Gorsuch:
🏛 originalist
⚖ Obama law school classmate
⛷ double black-diamond skier
🏞 mom Reagan's EPA chief
🦇 Batman*
*likely not true pic.twitter.com/Axsqjc7mOu
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) February 1, 2017
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Good for President Trump. The nation needs this, and the president needs this, too.Dana (023079) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:18 pm
Bone tossed.
Chew away.DCSCA (797bc0) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:19 pm
Wheres Patterico?Davod (f3a711) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:22 pm
In his speech he put the word “independence” right next to the weasel word “collegiality”. What the. I’m a bit concerned about this guy. You can either be independent or collegial, not both. Correct me if I’m wrong, which I’m not.jcurtis (78cd0c) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:23 pm
I’m sure he will be along, Davod. I just wanted to open a new thread, okay?Dana (023079) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:23 pm
The MSNBC crowd believes this is going to fall ultimately to McConnell as the Dems likely won’t cast a single vote for Gorsuch.DCSCA (797bc0) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:24 pm
@3. Likely in his living room.DCSCA (797bc0) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:25 pm
That’s funny, DSCSA, CNN’s commentators just said that they believe he was likely to pick up a few Democrats.Dana (023079) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:26 pm
Sen. Manchin has already said he won’t filibuster.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:31 pm
UPDATE BY PATTERICO:
Tonight, I am proud of President Trump, without reservation. If I may plagiarize myself from a recent post:
I listened to Trump’s and Gorsuch’s remarks on my drive home, and was impressed by each. Listening to Gorsuch talk of how he clerked for Byron White and Anthony Kennedy (after Justice White retired) reminded me that I was at the Court for Justice White’s last day on the Court. Mrs. P. and I had prime seats, and today I realize that I was probably sitting only feet away from future Justice Gorsuch that day.
To those who got on my case for failing to predict the outcome of the election, let me remind you of two things. First: a lot of you thought the GOP was going to cave on Merrick Garland. I said they wouldn’t — and they didn’t. And to the more extreme of the NeverTrumpers: many of you said Trump would be horrible on Supreme Court nominations. I said I thought he would be very good — and he was.
I’ve rarely been more pleased to have two of my predictions turn out to be correct.
AlwaysGenerally trust content from Patterico.
What a great day for America.
— P
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]Patterico (115b1f) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:34 pm
@8- Yeah, whaddya expect. Their position is to hold fast in opposition as an affirmative vote on their political records is something they’d have to defend for the rest of their political lives given G’s age. Thing is, rump will likely have another seat or two to fill anyway.
My position is page successfully turned in the media. Super Sunday approaches and President Trump presses on.DCSCA (797bc0) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:38 pm
Does he realize that along with the honor of filling the “Scalia” seat also goes the responsibility of taking on RBG as a special friend?elissa (904156) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:39 pm
UPDATE x2 BY PATTERICO:Patterico (115b1f) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:39 pm
@9. Which makes Weepin’ Chuckie and his Wiley Whips essentially impotent.DCSCA (797bc0) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:40 pm
I’ve been reviewing some old score cards and it appears at this early juncture that President Trump has out-performed every President in my memory, which goes back to Johnson. Go to this page if you want to be reminded of the piss-poor job The Gipper did in selecting his cabinet.
At what point has Trump done enough of things he promised on the campaign trail, conservative things, to get the #NeverTrump folks to rethink their opposition?
At some point, #NeverTrumpers simply become fellow travelers to the Left.ThOR (c9324e) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:46 pm
Gorsuch uses contractions in his opinions. Scalia might be spinning in his grave.Alan (e40c75) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:46 pm
Class I of the Senate will keep Schumer impotent through the ’18 election. Nobody is going to take a bullet for Chuckie.Rick Ballard (0c6bf8) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:48 pm
Or that those slobbering Trump-lovers might be on to something.ThOR (c9324e) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:48 pm
This guy looks too old. He has geezer hair and looks even older than Trump. He looks like he ain’t got longevity in his blood. Did his ancestors have long lives? Parents still alive? Sorry to be morbid but it’s important.jcurtis (78cd0c) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:51 pm
What should impress/alarm/alert ideologues on all sides is pragmatist Trump is doing what he said he would do and keeping a New York executive’s pace. The bone was tossed for the ideologues gnaw on. Now, on to things that matter in the immediate.DCSCA (797bc0) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:53 pm
” Correct me if I’m wrong, which I’m not.”
– jcurtis
That line is well worth stealing.ThOR (c9324e) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:53 pm
#19 jcurtis, try using that google thing.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:57 pm
Gorsuch is only 49 years old. He has premature “silver fox” hair.
@ ThOR, #15:
I admit to being very impressed with Gorsuch. It’s a good pick from Trump, and one that makes me very happy he’s president.
And then you have to go and say this:
Ah, well. We almost agreed on something. I guess I’ll take that.Demosthenes (09f714) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:59 pm
Very gracious, Patrick.
I am elated at the pick as well as the ceremony. I actually teared up when Trump said with obvious sincerity, this glorious nation.Patricia (5fc097) — 1/31/2017 @ 6:02 pm
16. Alan (e40c75) — 1/31/2017 @ 5:46 pm
I read in a newspaper the other day that contractions are used in things written for the ear, but not in things written for the eye., and that’s one way you can tell them apart.
Same thing here maybe:
http://www.mrmediatraining.com/2011/04/13/5-ways-to-write-for-the-ear-not-for-the-eye/Sammy Finkelman (8a673f) — 1/31/2017 @ 6:06 pm
You’re not happy with his other nominees, Demosthenes? Or that Trump, unlike virtually all pols, seems intent on fulfilling his campaign promises? And with remarkable alacrity, too!ThOR (c9324e) — 1/31/2017 @ 6:11 pm
That’s right. I remember the name Anne Gorsuch.
But not what position she held.
I wouldn’t have drawn the connection in any case, if I had remembered the name.
Judge Gorsuch evidently was clerking in the Supreme Court in 1993 because he said Justice Byron White (the last judge from Colorado – Scott Pelley on CBS noted also that he’d led the NFL in rushing – is that right?) had introduced him to Judge Kennedy – White retired in the middle of a term.
The way Judge Gorsuch has been described he sounds very good. Trump said he read decisions.Sammy Finkelman (8a673f) — 1/31/2017 @ 6:12 pm