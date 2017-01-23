Adult Woman Who Hate-Tweeted 10 Year Old Boy Suspended By Her Employer

[guest post by Dana]

Suspended indefinitely…

On Friday night I posted about NBC Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich, who made an ugly Twitter attack on 10 year old Barron Trump. After the internet got very angry with her for her intolerable behavior, Rich locked her Twitter account.

Today, there is a report that NBC has suspended Rich indefinitely:

She was suspended immediately after her tweet, and her suspension is indefinite, according to someone familiar with the plans at “S.N.L.,” who was not authorized by NBC to comment on personnel matters. That tweet on Friday, during Mr. Trump’s inauguration ceremony, drew widespread condemnation, and Ms. Rich subsequently deleted the post (which said “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter”) and deactivated her Twitter account. Her name did not appear in the closing credits of “Saturday Night Live” in its broadcast on Saturday.

Rich opened her Twitter account today to apologize, not directly to President and Mrs. Trump, nor to Barron, but just a general, generic apology:

“I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.”

It’s interesting that the report claims she was suspended immediately after posting her foul tweet on Friday at 12:07 pm, and yet it took three days for her to apologize. I guess a loss of income and work can do that to a person, if not a troubled conscience. But hey, maybe it’s possible that Rich wasn’t able to tweet her apology until today because she was still recovering from marching in “solidarity with our… children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families” on Saturday…

With that, a comedienne named Nikki Glaser, whose show I have never watched, had this reaction to Rich’s suspension:

I realize this isn’t nearly the biggest news of the day, but it’s an interesting question of whether people should be suspended from, or lose their jobs because the righteously angry got out their pitchforks and made some noise about it.

–Dana