Adult Woman Who Hate-Tweeted 10 Year Old Boy Suspended By Her Employer
[guest post by Dana]
Suspended indefinitely…
On Friday night I posted about NBC Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich, who made an ugly Twitter attack on 10 year old Barron Trump. After the internet got very angry with her for her intolerable behavior, Rich locked her Twitter account.
Today, there is a report that NBC has suspended Rich indefinitely:
She was suspended immediately after her tweet, and her suspension is indefinite, according to someone familiar with the plans at “S.N.L.,” who was not authorized by NBC to comment on personnel matters.
That tweet on Friday, during Mr. Trump’s inauguration ceremony, drew widespread condemnation, and Ms. Rich subsequently deleted the post (which said “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter”) and deactivated her Twitter account. Her name did not appear in the closing credits of “Saturday Night Live” in its broadcast on Saturday.
Rich opened her Twitter account today to apologize, not directly to President and Mrs. Trump, nor to Barron, but just a general, generic apology:
“I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.”
It’s interesting that the report claims she was suspended immediately after posting her foul tweet on Friday at 12:07 pm, and yet it took three days for her to apologize. I guess a loss of income and work can do that to a person, if not a troubled conscience. But hey, maybe it’s possible that Rich wasn’t able to tweet her apology until today because she was still recovering from marching in “solidarity with our… children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families” on Saturday…
With that, a comedienne named Nikki Glaser, whose show I have never watched, had this reaction to Rich’s suspension:
I realize this isn’t nearly the biggest news of the day, but it’s an interesting question of whether people should be suspended from, or lose their jobs because the righteously angry got out their pitchforks and made some noise about it.
–Dana
Hello.Dana
Hello, Dana.
"Suspended indefinitely" is what you do to your star college running back who crashes his car while driving drunk with a bunch of undressed and underaged girls smoking weed in the back. It generally means he misses a non-conference game before being brought back into the good graces of the team. I wonder what the SNL version of this is.JVW
Watched the SNL credit roll on this past weekend's show- her name was not listed in the writer credits.DCSCA
My guess is that suspending indefinitely is what happens when a high-profile entity has been pressured so much by an angry public that they have to do something that appears as if they take the complaints seriously. Throw the masses a bone, and if it appears to be enough to quell the anger, then she's back on the job in no time.Dana
It depends what sort of job they have. For instance, public servants are generally protected by the first amendment for their expressions of opinion, and can’t be fired for them. Thus, for instance, a civilian worker in a Texan sheriff’s office reacted to the attempt to kill Reagan by saying “next time I hope they get him”; the sheriff fired her, she sued, and the Supreme Court ruled for her.
But if their job involves public interaction, and what they said would interfere with that interaction, then they can be fired. One obvious example is a spokesman or publicist, but another is a cop. If that Reagan-hater had been a deputy, and therefore her job had been to go out and deal with people rather than sitting all day at a desk, then she'd have lost her case. Cops are routinely fired for public racist remarks or displays, for this reason. The remark makes them ineffective at their job, so they can't keep it.Milhouse
It’s just a little bit ironic — and not in an Alanis Morrissette kind of way — that the progressives are freaking out that Katie Bich (sic) has been suspended by Saturday Night Liars for her tweet.
After all, these same progressives are always trying to get anyone fired who says something they don’t like. A few years ago, they got the CEO of Mozilla fired simply for having contributed to the marriage referendum in California.
Anyhow, there needs to be an investigation into why Katie Bich (sic) hates 10 year old boys. Maybe there's some kind of sensitivity training that NBC can send her to. Like maybe in Syria? Or Libya?Cruz Supporter
Yeah, I thought about Brendan Eich when I wrote the post.Dana
Nikki Glaser is attractive looking, but she's nasty nasty nasty. Take a look at her Twitter scroll.Cruz Supporter
I wouldn’t even allow her into my living room with that nasty attitude and foul mouth.
