Shocking Development: Throwing Money at Troubled Schools Doesn’t Seem to Accomplish Much
On the last full day in office for the 44th President, the Washington Post took a brief respite from its mostly fawning coverage of his eight-year reign to actually acknowledge an area in which the vaunted brilliance of the team of experts serving the Obama Administration was found to be a bit lacking. In an article titled “Obama administration spent billions to fix failing schools, and it didn’t work” [why do modern headlines no longer follow traditional rules of capitalization?] staff writer Emma Brown, who covers the education beat, paints a pretty disheartening picture of expensive government meddling failing to achieve its lofty goals (bolded emphasis is in all cases added by me):
Test scores, graduation rates and college enrollment were no different in schools that received money through the School Improvement Grants program — the largest federal investment ever targeted to failing schools — than in schools that did not.
The Education Department published the findings on the website of its research division on Wednesday, hours before President Obama’s political appointees walked out the door.
Pretty much the entire premise of the Obama Presidency is that credentialed “experts” chosen by progressive politicians and given largely unaccountable regulatory authorization can enact policies that benefit whatever area it is in which they are called upon to meddle. It goes without saying, of course, that the new and enlightened policies always involve significant increases in spending:
The School Improvement Grants program has been around since the administration of President George W. Bush, but it received an enormous boost under Obama. The administration funneled $7 billion into the program between 2010 and 2015 — far exceeding the $4 billion it spent on Race to the Top grants.
The money went to states to distribute to their poorest-performing schools — those with exceedingly low graduation rates, or poor math and reading test scores, or both. Individual schools could receive up to $2 million per year for three years, on the condition that they adopt one of the Obama administration’s four preferred measures: replacing the principal and at least half the teachers, converting into a charter school, closing altogether, or undergoing a “transformation,” including hiring a new principal and adopting new instructional strategies, new teacher evaluations and a longer school day.
The Education Department did not track how the money was spent, other than to note which of the four strategies schools chose.
And there you have it: money thrown at a problem without any understanding of how it is being used other than at a categorical big-picture level. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you progressive governance in the Obama Era. Of the four categories, which do you think were the most popular? Closing the school and starting over? Ending the tyranny of a union-dominated public school by replacing it with a more lean and lively charter school? Don’t kid yourselves, folks:
Just a tiny fraction of schools chose the most dramatic measures, according to the new study. Three percent became charter schools, and 1 percent closed. Half the schools chose transformation, arguably the least intrusive option available to them.
In other words, at least 95 percent of the schools — 19 out of every 20 of them — took the money, brought in new administration, made a few curriculum changes, purchased some tablet computers, and perhaps extended the school day by 30 minutes, yet failed to move the needle at all in terms of graduation rates and test scores.
If you think the outgoing Obama Administration education officials are embarrassed by these results, or even slightly chagrined by them for that matter, you haven’t been paying much attention to the Obama Administration over the past eight years. The reactions range from the standard claim that the results are incomplete:
[Education Department spokeswoman Dorie] Nolt emphasized that the study focused on schools that received School Improvement Grants money between 2010 and 2013. The administration awarded a total of $3.5 billion to those schools, most of it stimulus funds from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. “Since then,” she said, “the program has evolved toward greater flexibility in the selection of school improvement models and the use of evidence-based interventions.”
Never fear, friends: spokeswoman Nolt suggests that we’ll see gangbuster improvements when we analyze results for post-2013 recipients. Would any of you bet your house on that proposition? And here’s the Big Cheese, former Education Secretary Arne Duncan, wishing away the failures by insisting that his rotting tree will eventually bear delicious fruit, as it allegedly has at a Boston high school which underwent a program transformation that served as a model for the Obama education program:
“Here in Massachusetts, it actually took several years to see real improvement in some areas,” Duncan said [in 2015]. “Scores were flat or even down in some subjects and grades for a while. Many people questioned whether the state should hit the brakes on change. But you had the courage to stick with it, and the results are clear to all.”
But, to her credit, the reporter Ms. Brown appears to be skeptical. She actually allows Andy Smarick, a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, to have the last word as she closes her piece with these three paragraphs:
Smarick said he had never seen such a huge investment produce zero results.
That could end up being a gift, he said, from Duncan to Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary and a prominent proponent of taxpayer-supported vouchers for private and religious schools.
Results from the School Improvement Grants have shored up previous research showing that pouring money into dysfunctional schools and systems does not work, Smarick said: “I can imagine Betsy DeVos and Donald Trump saying this is exactly why kids need school choice.”
I am one of those grumpy right-wingers who thinks the entire Department of Education ought to be closed and that money should be sent back to the states. After a quarter-century of the attitude that more government involvement in education would yield better results, I hope most rational Americans are waking up to the idea that it just doesn’t work that way.
Changing the principal didn’t help either? That would make sense, because it would still be run exactly the same way as the control schools.Sammy Finkelman (8a31dc) — 1/22/2017 @ 7:27 am
A possible clue as to what happened when Door number 1 was chosen: (The school closed, which was defined as the principal and at least half (and probably more) of the teachers replaced?
I don’t know what Cohort 1,2,3 and 4 are.
http://all4ed.org/articles/sign-of-improvement-federal-report-on-school-improvement-grants-program-identifies-positive-results-for-nations-lowest-performing-schools-little-change-in-others/
The problem with the last two options is that very few schools took it.
Maybe you could look at what the top ten schools that improved did.Sammy Finkelman (8a31dc) — 1/22/2017 @ 7:37 am
Let’s look at a buried lede here.
The Fed Ed department, in January of 2017, is still hoping the results from May of 2013 will soon be available and show improvements.
Setting aside questions of whether or not the reported results will be subject to Enron style corrections, can you imagine trying to invest in a commercial operation where the measures are nearly 4 years past?
And it CAN’T move much faster. Taking my local Texas district as an example, the plans are made over the summer of 2011. (Supposedly based on state standard test results from the prior April, but not really.) Tax rates and hiring decisions made mid August 2011. Students start the new program while the teachers are still being trained on any new methods or devices. First round of results testing starts well before the end of the school year, in about February of 2012. Any student who fails (really, any competent student who has BEEN failed by the choices of methods and devices) gets two or three retake attempts, ending around May of 2012. The results go to the state capitol and various generations of reports comparing one district to another based on the tests (from Feb, April, and final tests) are released in early summer. District protest low results and negotiate amendments. The REAL final results on the decisions of summer 2011 are agreed upon about January of 2013.
Then the state sends the data to the Feds, in D.C. Where the feds compare one state to another, preliminary reports are released in early 2014, and states protest, appeal, or negotiate their standings in the comparison rankings. Sometime in late 2015 the final reports are, er, finalized, and THEN come the analysts trying to drill into the officially approved data to see which district decisions on methods, devices, etc did, or did not, “work”. Some time in 2016 press releases from academia discuss the trends, and high level politicians express some concern. “Oh my gosh, districts in mid-2010’s using Apple tablets for students show no difference from districts in the 2000’s using Palm Pilots assigned to teachers — how can this be?” Policy makers beg for more data. And are told the bureaus are “hopeful” that the NEXT results will show things “working better.”
Centralized decision making based on aggregations of data from more than one year previously are just necessarily — what’s the word? — awful.pouncer (806511) — 1/22/2017 @ 7:58 am
