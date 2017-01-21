Sean Spicer’s Rant About Inauguration Crowds Is Packed With Falsehoods
I’ll grant you: it feels kind of silly to be writing a post about the size of an inaugural crowd. (Remember: I think inaugurations are stupid to begin with.) But it’s even sillier to hold a whole press conference about the size of an inaugural crowd. And the silliest thing of all is to tell easily provable falsehoods about the size of an inaugural crowd from the White House podium.
And writing a post about White House falsehoods . . . why, that doesn’t feel silly at all.
So. As noted by Susan Wright earlier, Sean Spicer came marching out today and loudly and angrily made several claims about the size of the crowds yesterday. He made accurate complaints about tweets such as one about the busy of MLK being gone from the Oval Office.
Then he started complaining about the media’s coverage of the crowd size.
Now, I’m going to stay away from the side-by-side comparison photos of Obama 2013 and Trump 2017 I have seen floating around. They appear to show a lot more people at Obama’s inauguration. But the media could have compared different times of day. So let’s just stick with facts.
Spicer said this was the first time floor coverings were ever used on the Mall:
This was the first time in our nation’s history that floor coverings had been used to protect the grass on the Mall. That had the effect of highlighting any areas where people were not standing, while in years past, the grass eliminated this visual.
This was false.
Spicer said this was the first time floor coverings were used on the national mall. I took this photo at the inauguration in 2013. pic.twitter.com/MVHPQQ6Y5F
— Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) January 21, 2017
Spicer also said magnetometers prevented access to the Mall:
This was also the first time that fencing and magnetometers went as far back on the wall, preventing hundreds of thousands of people from being able to access the Mall as quickly as they had in inaugurations past.
This may be false. A Secret Service person denied it to CNN’s Jim Acosta.
A USSS spokesperson tells us no magnetometers were used on the National Mall for Trump's inauguration.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 22, 2017
I’d like to see more conclusive proof before I declare this one to be a clear falsehood. But I’m leaning that way, since this assertion is sandwiched in between other clearly false ones.
Spicer said Metro numbers showed higher ridership for Trump’s inaugural than Obama’s last inaugural:
We know that 420,000 people used the D.C. Metro public transit yesterday, which actually compares to 317,000 that used it for president Obama’s last inaugural.
That is flatly false. I can’t find any direct numbers for the entire day from the Metro Web site, but the Washington Post reports:
Metro said 570,557 people took trips in the system between its early 4 a .m. Friday opening through midnight closing.
The figures are significantly lower than those from the 2009 and 2013 Inaugurations of President Barack Obama; 1.1 million trips in 2009 and 782,000 in 2013, according to Metro.
CNN reports:
Spicer’s number for ridership on Friday was actually low — the correct number, according to Metro itself, was 570,557. But there were actually 782,000 trips taken for Obama’s second inaugural in 2013.
And tweets from Metro itself from 11 a.m. on Inauguration Day 2013 vs. 2017:
Metro Ridership: As of 11am, 193k trips taken so far today. (11am 1/20/13 = 317k, 11am 1/20/09 = 513k, 11am 1/20/05 = 197k) #wmata
— Metro (@wmata) January 20, 2017
. CORRECTION: The 317k figure above was from 1/21/13 (Inauguration Day).
— Metro (@wmata) January 20, 2017
These numbers are consistent with the final figures reported by CNN and the Washington Post, showing higher numbers in 2013 than 2017.
Spicer sure told some whoppers there. I understand the right’s desire for pushback against the media, believe me. But to me, “pushback” that is dishonest is not praiseworthy. At all. I agree with Charles C.W. Cooke:
Banner start for the Trump administration: An inaugural press conference that featured a flagrant, jaw-dropping lie and no questions.
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 21, 2017
But whether it’s good politics is, of course, a different matter. Who am I to say that repeating falsehoods in an angry tone doesn’t work?
After all: Donald Trump won the Republican nomination and the presidency doing exactly that.
[Cross-posted at RedState.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:02 pm
that we have sleazy fat-ass pension piggies at the wmata doing tweets in honor of their dearly departed fascist food stamp pothead is kinda my takeaway herehappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:06 pm
I figured it would be.Patterico (115b1f) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:09 pm
Jim Costa, right, what was the spokesman?narciso (d1f714) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:10 pm
I don’t know, narciso. That’s why my verdict was less than definitive on that one.Patterico (115b1f) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:13 pm
Hf, you know wanted to start “piggies” with a different but close in alphabetical order letter, which in regard to a City transit agency is fairly accurate.urbanleftbehind (8dd5fd) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:14 pm
“This is called a statement you’re told to make by the President. And you know the President is watching.”
https://twitter.com/AriFleischer/status/822937963374018561Patterico (115b1f) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:15 pm
We get it, Pat. You wanted Hillary to be President.
But, as Mick once said, you can’t always get what you want.Deuce Frehley (8afd8b) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:16 pm
I don’t think he wanted Hillary if I remember right it was Mr. Ted Cruz he was partial tohappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:21 pm
Fox News declined to renew contracts of contributors George Will, Cal Thomas, Ed Rollins, Marvin Kalb, and Stacey Dash.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:23 pm
Spicer is well-versed at lying.Patterico (115b1f) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:25 pm
And there it is. The typical moronic reply. If you point out that the Trump crowd is lying, provably and obviously lying, some yutz slithers out to tell you that you wanted Hillary to be President.Patterico (115b1f) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:26 pm
Wrong hill to die on. Trump should have channeled Maggie on this one:
http://nextcity.org/daily/entry/maybe-margaret-thatcher-didnt-hate-buses-as-much-as-we-thought
It makes sense, wouldn’t an R crowd be more favorably disposed to driving or at least pooling in cars with familiar people.urbanleftbehind (8dd5fd) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:28 pm
So you are affirmative when circumstances are ambiguous and vice Versace.narciso (d1f714) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:28 pm
DJT railed about phony baloney numbers to get votes.
Now he is issuing phony baloney numbers. To what purpose??
Garry Kasparov has a theory:
“Obvious lies serve a purpose for an administration. They watch who challenges them, and who loyally repeats them. The people must watch, too.”
https://twitter.com/Kasparov63/status/823007681350868993Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:29 pm
Four years. We’re all in this together. We all have concerns. Washington Post and CNN. Oh boy!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:29 pm
Its weak o’douls one about the crowley kerfluffle.narciso (d1f714) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:31 pm
it’s for sure likely that food stamp would have drawn more locals to the mall and locals would be way more likely to use the subway
also uber wasn’t even legal there in dc til some time after food stamp’s second inauguralhappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:33 pm
I’m taking a cue from people who have complained, and sticking very carefully to the facts. You’d think you’d be happy that I’m listening to you guys.Patterico (115b1f) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:33 pm
Creating and repeating falsehoods is CNN’s bread and butter. Wash Po’s too. And it apparently works in some quarters.
That said, it was not a smart move. Who cares? Obama was Capt. Hopey Changey, beloved ne’er-do-well. Trump is president now. Get ‘er done.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:36 pm
still I like Mr. Spicer he’s feisty and nontraditional and he seems to really love Americahappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:36 pm
But it’s even sillier to hold a whole press conference about the size of an inaugural crowd. And the silliest thing of all is to tell easily provable falsehoods about the size of an inaugural crowd from the White House podium.
Not if you want to sidetrack the media into following a shiny object and bigfooting the woman’s marches across the country through the weekend news cycle. So far, it’s working.
This is getting so easy for President Trump, he’s literally ‘phoning it in’ via tweet.
Now gee, MSM, where is that MLK bust, anyway?
“I know you better than you know yourself!” Nurse Diesel [Cloris Leachman] ‘High Anxiety’ 1977DCSCA (797bc0) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:39 pm
For the sake of argument:
(1) Trump tells lies in an angry tone.
(2) Obama told lies in a calm tone.
So what? The only difference is in the tone. And telling lies is only moral or immoral insofar as its effects are beneficial or harmful. For example, lying that your children are hiding in the closet to a crazed killer is not immoral.
Trump’s policies, cabinet appointments, and future Supreme Court appointments are far superior to Obama’s or anyone Hillary would have appointed. And probably even Cruz, who was my first choice. The lies don’t matter, although it’s fun watching the fake news industry lose its mind over them.Pro Lifer (7638b8) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:41 pm
OK, Trump is a blowhard, and so are many of his staff, we get it.
Please tell me when being a conservative blowhard was tried before and whether it worked or not. Please also tell me how well being sweetly, politely, persuasive to the left worked.
Also, the stuff he’s blowing harder kind of appeals to me. Sort of like : “Fuck off lefties, nasty shit to follow.” Well, nasty to the left, quite pleasant to normal people.
Except of course he’s mostly wrong on international trade, but I’m guessing I have better power to persuade him of that than a conservative blogger who’s been calling him an arsehole for quite a while.Fred Z (05d938) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:43 pm
The same press that did due diligence about tea party rallies, or that bane memo, OT Sanford OT Benghazi or the journalists potted plants and rizzotto tray vartiers.narciso (d1f714) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:43 pm
So now you worship the liberal media.media sucks (18b5c3) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:44 pm
Nice zinger at the end of the article. ‘Can’t deny that.
Are we going to have to suffer the death of a thousand self-aggrandizing lies from this administration? Lies ad nauseum: that’s what we have to look forward to? How do you even contend with someone who’s a compulsive liar like that, and whose sycophants embrace it? It’s nothing less than absurd.Tillman (a95660) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:44 pm
Reports of a magnetometer ‘system’ ringing the Mall peppered the inaugural coverage on the cablers–usually by street reporters covering those protests they were televising- as we rolled through the dials it came up. Must have gotten lost in all that breaking dress coverage.DCSCA (797bc0) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:47 pm
Tillman… your God has retired to Palm Springs. It’s okay to cry, Sparky. Let it all out.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:47 pm
Did Madonna burn down the White House today or did the media cover it up?AZ Bob (f7a491) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:48 pm
“So now you worship the liberal media.”
The “liberal media” defined as: contradicts Trump’s blatant, silly lies.Tillman (a95660) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:50 pm
Well thefts all the little matter of the today show saying their was a high risknof a drone strike and can’s designated survivor hokum, an asteroid strike would have been too obvious.narciso (d1f714) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:51 pm
“Obvious lies serve a purpose for an administration. They watch who challenges them and who loyally repeats them. The people must watch, too.”
https://twitter.com/Kasparov63/status/823007681350868993Patterico (115b1f) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:51 pm
“How do you even contend with someone who’s a compulsive liar like that, and whose sycophants embrace it?”
You refuse to elect his Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.Pro Lifer (7638b8) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:51 pm
Tillman, if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. And the murder of four Americans at Benghazi including our Ambassador — that was just because some folks got angry about Rex Reed’s movie review. (LOL)Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:52 pm
And here I thought I was pretty careful to stick to clear facts in the post.
According to you, “media sucks,” it appears that if I cite clear evidence provided by the media to contradict clear falsehoods told by Trump’s White House Press Secretary, I am the bad guy and I “worship the media.”Patterico (115b1f) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:54 pm
The fact that the lies may serve a helpful loyalty screening function for the administration doesn’t mean they matter in terms of policy. And if the screening is effective, then they may facilitate putting the policies into effect.Pro Lifer (7638b8) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:56 pm
AZBob: Not before she asked Melania if she was still into that late 90s stuff.urbanleftbehind (8dd5fd) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:56 pm
You and I have a different moral philosophy, so there’s nothing really to be gained from discussing matters of morality with you.Patterico (115b1f) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:58 pm
Has the press coveted the arrests of the djt20 protesters, or even o kegfe’s tapes to any substantial degree.?narciso (d1f714) — 1/21/2017 @ 8:59 pm
Cruz S, Trump tells stupid lies all the time, almost daily. He’s not even half-intelligent about it. It’s just a glaringly transparent farce. You can’t take anything he says seriously.Tillman (a95660) — 1/21/2017 @ 9:03 pm
I don’t know, narciso. Why are you asking that question here, in this thread? Just curious.Patterico (115b1f) — 1/21/2017 @ 9:04 pm
I’m afraid Tillman has hit the nail on the head there. When he’s right, he’s right.Patterico (115b1f) — 1/21/2017 @ 9:05 pm
Because of their penchant for emitting fake news, and ignoring the real factsnarciso (d1f714) — 1/21/2017 @ 9:06 pm
Why is this a mystery?
DC is 90% black. The locals all came out for Obama and not for Trump. End of discussion.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/21/2017 @ 9:20 pm
It’s been a really bad week for journalism.
Spicer lied. Unfortunately.
Media lied. Constantly.NJRob (43d957) — 1/21/2017 @ 9:21 pm
Tillman, distorting the truth about the size of a crowd really pales in comparison to lying about Iran’s nuclear program.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 1/21/2017 @ 9:28 pm
By the way, if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.