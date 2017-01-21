Ken White on Punching Nazis
So Richard Spencer, a white nationalist, was giving someone an interview yesterday when someone came up and sucker-punched him. Here is the video:
I was in an online discussion yesterday with people who were debating whether this is awesome or bad. The general consensus seemed to be that it was awesome. I said it was bad.
Ken White has written a post about it which you should read in its entirety. He makes several sensible points. Ten in all. Let me quote the first five as a springboard for discussion.
1. Nazis are scum.
2. Principles are in a constant struggle with viscera. I want punching Nazis to be acceptable, and find the spectacle of Nazis getting punched to be viscerally satisfying. Jesus Christ and John Donne aside, Nazi suffering does not move me.
3. We have social and legal norms, including “don’t punch people because their speech is evil, and don’t punish them legally.” Applying those norms is not a judgment that the speech in question is valuable, or decent, or morally acceptable. We apply the norms out of a recognition of human frailty — because the humanity that will be deciding whom to punch and whom to prosecute is the same humanity that produced the Nazis in the first place, and has a well-established record of making really terrible decisions. You — the bien-pensant reader, confident that sensible punchers and prosecutors can sort out Nazis from the not-Nazis — will likely not be doing the punching or prosecuting. The punching and prosecuting will be done by a rogue’s gallery of vicious idiots, including people who think that Black Lives Matter should be indicted under RICO and that it’s funny to send women death threats if they write a column you don’t like.
4. In embracing a norm that sucker-punching Nazis is acceptable, remember that you live in a nation of imbeciles that loves calling people Nazis. Also bear in mind that certain aspects of our culture — modern academic culture, for instance — encourages people to think that you’re a Nazi if you eat veal or disagree with them about the minimum wage.
5. By the way, right now there are tons of people right now who would welcome an emerging social norm that it’s acceptable to punch, say, Black Lives Matter protesters. I know Nazis aren’t remotely comparable. You do too. They disagree. And you’ve handed them the rhetorical tools to defend themselves, and handed the broader populace an excuse to look away. Well done.
Now. I recognize that the comment thread is likely to devolve into a discussion about whether Richard Spencer is a Nazi. Ken White sets forth his points with the assumption that Spencer is one. I don’t really disagree — but if it makes you happier, everywhere he says “Nazi” you can substitute “white nationalist and racial separatist who claims he is not a Nazi but favorably quotes Nazi propaganda and wants to have an all-white state in North America.”
I don’t believe in sucker-punching those guys. What about you?
Those who approve of punching Richard Spencer open the door for lynching uppity negros.ropelight (82fc11) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:10 am
Sucker-punching anyone is a cowardly move, no matter how deserving they may be.JVW (6e49ce) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:14 am
this was way way way disproportionate to any conceivable thread the little man presented
cowardly’s not even a good word
the person what struck Mr. Spencer is stupid ignorant and lacking rudimentary self-masteryhappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:24 am
If it’s okay for X to beat up Spencer, it must equally be okay for Spencer to beat up X.
Part of the reason the real Nazis came to power was that they beat up political opponents. But their Leftist opponents were equally willing to beat up them up, and in the end that made the Nazis more palatable, because people who wanted law and order were willing to see an authoritarian impose order.Kishnevi (86e9bc) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:24 am
ugh i mean threat not threadhappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:25 am
I support the death penalty in theory – some people have forfeited their right to be treated as human beings – but I don’t support the death penalty in practice because I don’t trust fallible human beings to decide who deserves to live and who deserves to die. I trust even less people who have no doubts as to their suitability for judging such matters. If you think you’re qualified to judge who’s free to speak and who’s not, you’re the last person I want making that decision because you’re almost certainly mistaken as to your qualifications.Jerryskids (16a4d5) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:26 am
== right now there are tons of people right now who would welcome an emerging social norm that it’s acceptable to punch, say, Black Lives Matter protesters.==
I did not know this. And I do not believe this is true. I think people in general regardless of politics are not wanting to normalize vigilante justice behaviors at all. I do think most people want individuals in the violent, property smashing, fire setting, cop ambushing wing of the BLM movement to be better reined in and properly charged for actual crimes by the justice department and local police departments, and also that they not be so casually treated as sympathetic “mostly peaceful” demonstrators by vast swaths of media.
So while I heartily agree with Ken’s larger conclusion about not sucker-punching, I can’t quite go along with some of the path he took to get there.elissa (c26030) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:27 am
Yes they arose of the freikorps which came as a reaction to failed communist insurgents, more representative was the shooting at the mil eventnarciso (d1f714) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:28 am
I think Ken’s argument is the right one, and I thank him for voicing the difficulty I’ve had in responding to this; I found it viscerally pleasing to see Spencer get punched *even though I know punching him was wrong*.aphrael (3f0569) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:36 am
you’re not supposed to hithappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:37 am
reminds me of Dave, the drive-by commenter, from the “Children of Republican Politicians Will Always Be Targeted” thread.
Same level of moral rigor.papertiger (c8116c) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:37 am
Kisnevi, the National Socialist Workers Party members were “Leftists” also. They just didn’t think that Moscow should be their guiding light. Hence, “National”. And this played into the racial aspect of Nazi belief, which was an outgrowth of Progressive eugenics developed right here in the U. S. of A. by Woodrow Wilson and his followers. Who were Leftists too. Why join the “international” movement when everyone else was fit only for slavery?
Just because the USSR and Germany went to war doesn’t mean that fundamental aspects of their ideology weren’t similar. Both countries were incapable of functioning without absolute central control. The Gestapo and the KGB were their outreach programs to the ordinary citizenry.BobStewartatHome (c24491) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:41 am
“Wheels” Roosevelt was a Nazi according to your loose criterion.papertiger (c8116c) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:43 am
Happyfeet: no, you’re not. And it’s a moral failing, I think, to take visceral pleasure in watching someone get hit. It’s no easy thing, to acknowledge that moral failing in myself.aphrael (3f0569) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:44 am
And the thug who threw the punch should be in jail right now. Hopefully he has some assets that can be seized to compensate the victim. But we give unions a wink and a nod for such activities, so the likelihood of this happening is probably strongly affected by locale.BobStewartatHome (c24491) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:45 am
In fact “Wheels” was the ultimate Nazi, because he was good at it. He made it work sans ovens.papertiger (c8116c) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:45 am
question what’s the moral difference between walking up and sucker-punching the idiot third-whirl commie slut-pope and walking up and sucker-punching Mr. Spencer?
answer there is no moral differencehappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:46 am
Did you catch the face on the assailant? He was wearing a mask, a bandanna, but I’m pretty sure it was ‘Dingy’ Harry Reid.papertiger (c8116c) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:48 am
Mr. aphrael i totally disagree
it’s 100% ok if you take vicarious pleasure in this
if it had been John McCain getting clocked instead of Richard Spencer I would’ve been like oh my gosh that is so pleasurable to see
but the key thing is you’d never hit someone like that or encourage anyone else to
and that’s as moral and decent as a pikachu gotta behappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:50 am
The compulsion to attack BLM thugs grows out of frustration with lack of enforcement by our authorities. There is a “social contract”, and if our authorities do not honor their duties under this contract, then all bets are off. This is the dangerous game Mr. Obama played for eight years. He undermined the trust the populace had for a fair and just legal system. Thank goodness Clinton wasn’t elected to compound the damage.BobStewartatHome (c24491) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:53 am
Naw. The key fact I think is if Aphrael were there he would have;
A. prevented the assault by imposing himself between the attacker and the defenseless speaker.
B. having failed that, aided in the capture of the assailant by grabbing “Dirty” Harry by the backpack.
C. provided testimony toward the apprehension of the assailant by legal authorities.
Maybe all of the above.papertiger (c8116c) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:56 am
Happyfeet, at 17: I agree that there’s no moral difference; both are equally wrong.
> And the thug who threw the punch should be in jail right now
Agreed, although I strongly suspect that it’s hard to identify him. How do you pick the right culprit out of a crowd, unless you caught him in the act?
Which is to say, this is the kind of situation where I think there’s a real risk of apprehending the wrong person and railroading him so that *someone* is punished, and I wouldn’t be surprised if nobody who was there got a good enough look to be a reliable source of subsequent ID — unless the guy was apprehended in the act, which I think we would have heard about.aphrael (3f0569) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:57 am
Punching anyone – unless one is defending oneself – is unacceptable. That should be obvious. Punching people because you disagree with their speech or their written words can never be tolerated in a civil society. That shouldn’t even need to be said. The sucker-punching coward – face covered and quick to scurry away like the fascist rodent he is – ought to be identified and prosecuted for assault.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:58 am
I would certainly have done (C). I’d like to think that I’d have done (B), but it’s hard to know for sure if that’s an honest evaluation of my future behavior or an aspiration to which I would fail in practice. I’m unlikely to have done (A) because i’m unlikely to have noticed the assault coming.aphrael (3f0569) — 1/21/2017 @ 11:59 am
And it doesn’t – and shouldn’t – matter if the fellow sucker punched is a Nazi, or a Communist, or a progressive, or a conservative, or an LGBLT, or a nihilist, or a etc., etc., and so forth.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 1/21/2017 @ 12:03 pm
That this is even up for debate is a sign of a sick society.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 1/21/2017 @ 12:04 pm
That’s a sorry on-line bunch.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 1/21/2017 @ 12:08 pm
We’re constantly told that fascism is descending on the right, and yet it somehow always manages to land and act-out on the left.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 1/21/2017 @ 12:13 pm
“In November, the racism and anti-Semitism of the alt-right movement were on display in Washington when its members gathered to celebrate Trump’s victory.
Atlantic magazine, which is recording footage of Spencer for a documentary, published a video of the same event showing audience members apparently giving the Nazi salute.
“Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!” Spencer declared.
His remarks then were filled with racist imagery — including references to “the black political machines” and Latino housekeepers — as he bashed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s minority supporters.”
— CNN 8 hours agoColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 1/21/2017 @ 12:25 pm
How dare he!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 1/21/2017 @ 12:26 pm