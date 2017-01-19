Inaugurations Are Stupid: A Contrarian’s Position
As we head into the glorious day of inauguration, allow me to pee in everyone’s cornflakes with a contrarian position:
Inaugurations are stupid.
Yeah, yeah, I get that we have to have a ceremony to commemorate the peaceful transition of power, yada yada yada. But goodness gracious, the level of ceremony that goes into it, and all the emotion and crowds and pomp not to mention the circumstance . . . it’s too much for me.
It seems royalist. Like we’re crowning a king.
But we’re not. It’s just a guy (not a very bright one at that) taking his place in a position with waaaaay too much power.
I don’t feel like making a big deal out of it. I won’t be watching it. I don’t plan to talk about it all day. Maybe I’ll watch a YouTube clip later on, for a minute. And then I’ll go on with my day.
Hey, I become similarly misanthropic during the Oscars, the Grammys . . . pretty much any self-congratulatory ceremony you could name.
Plus I just don’t like Donald Trump as a person, so the less I see of that guy, the better.
Look, I’m a grump, OK?
It’s not you. It’s me.
[Cross-posted at RedState.]
I’ve been complaining about the ceremonial side of the presidency since I was in high school. Presidents IMHO should not be squandering time reading to kindergarten classes, meeting with spelling bee winners, going to funerals, etc, etc, etc. The same goes for inauguration day. I don’t begrudge some ceremony (I rather like the wreath-laying at Arlington as a measure of respect for our fallen) and the swearing in and speech, but all these balls, the parade (a security nightmare!) and all the rest.. The cost is enormous, and often paid for by big donors (great, more influence peddling).
I applaud that Trump cut it down a bit, but I’d sure like to see it cut more (every day, not just inauguration day).Arizona CJ (191c8a) — 1/19/2017 @ 10:03 pm
I hear your pal Jim Hoft just got White House press credentials.School Marm (a0af8c) — 1/19/2017 @ 10:16 pm
Did Red State? Asking for a friend…School Marm (a0af8c) — 1/19/2017 @ 10:17 pm
Hoft must be devastated. Not even a deputy assistant White House doorman job, when Steve Bannon got a top spot?nk (dbc370) — 1/19/2017 @ 10:24 pm
Look at the bright side, the media is going to hate it.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 1/19/2017 @ 10:44 pm