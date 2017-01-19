Inaugurations Are Stupid: A Contrarian’s Position

As we head into the glorious day of inauguration, allow me to pee in everyone’s cornflakes with a contrarian position:

Inaugurations are stupid.

Yeah, yeah, I get that we have to have a ceremony to commemorate the peaceful transition of power, yada yada yada. But goodness gracious, the level of ceremony that goes into it, and all the emotion and crowds and pomp not to mention the circumstance . . . it’s too much for me.

It seems royalist. Like we’re crowning a king.

But we’re not. It’s just a guy (not a very bright one at that) taking his place in a position with waaaaay too much power.

I don’t feel like making a big deal out of it. I won’t be watching it. I don’t plan to talk about it all day. Maybe I’ll watch a YouTube clip later on, for a minute. And then I’ll go on with my day.

Hey, I become similarly misanthropic during the Oscars, the Grammys . . . pretty much any self-congratulatory ceremony you could name.

Plus I just don’t like Donald Trump as a person, so the less I see of that guy, the better.

Look, I’m a grump, OK?

It’s not you. It’s me.

[Cross-posted at RedState.]