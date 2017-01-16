Participants In Planned Women’s March On Capitol Predictably Eating Their Own Before The March Even Starts

[guest post by Dana]

Various reports have assured us that there will be any number of organized and unorganized protests in the capitol before, during and after Trump’s inauguration. As such, the city is taking the necessary precautions, deploying 5,000 National Guard troops throughout the city, as well as 3,000 officers from various jurisdictions.

The anarchist group, #DisruptJ20, working with Black Lives Matter among other protest groups, claim that while they recognize they will be unable to stop PEOTUS from being sworn in, they intend to at least “ruin the notion that this is a peaceful transition of power.” Another planned protest, the Women’s March on Washington D.C., will hold their march the day after Trump’s swearing in. This group plans to band together to protest Trump and his degrading behavior toward women, as well as publicly echo Hillary Clinton that “women’s rights are human rights.”

Except there’s a hitch with this effort at solidarity: Women in the march are turning on their sisters with a big Just shut-up already! exhortation in an effort to claim the upper birth of victimhood. Consider this from Ms. Willis, a 50-year-old wedding minister from South Carolina who had been looking forward to attending the march with her daughter but has since cancelled her plans:

Ms. Willis read a post by ShiShi Rose, a 27-year-old blogger from Brooklyn. “Now is the time for you to be listening more, talking less,” Ms. Rose wrote. “You should be reading our books and understanding the roots of racism and white supremacy. Listening to our speeches. You should be drowning yourselves in our poetry.” It rubbed Ms. Willis the wrong way. “How do you know that I’m not reading black poetry?” she asked in an interview. Ms. Willis says that she understands being born white gives her advantages, and that she is always open to learning more about the struggles of others. But, she said, “The last thing that is going to make me endeared to you, to know you and love you more, is if you are sitting there wagging your finger at me.” Ms. Rose said in an interview that the intention of the post was not to weed people out but rather to make them understand that they had a lot of learning to do. “I needed them to understand that they don’t just get to join the march and not check their privilege constantly,” she said. That phrase — check your privilege — exasperates Ms. Willis. She asked a reporter: “Can you please tell me what that means?”

Blech. Count. Me. Out. I can’t think of any place I’d rather not be than lost at sea with thousands of self-righteous women clamoring for the upper birth on the ship of victimhood.

As these women turn on each other, there is yet another group being turned on by organizers. This feminist group because they have the audacity to support unborn women and their right to live. From their Facebook page:

New Wave Feminists are here to take feminism back from those who have corrupted it. Sometime before we were born our womanhood was traded for a handful of birth control pills, the “privilege” to pose for playboy, and the “right” to abort our children. We embrace the early American feminism of Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony. Also, we’re way funny and have super rad hair.

Anyway, the group had been named as a partner of the march:



On Sunday, pro-life group New Wave Feminists announced that the women’s march officially accepted them as partners. “Super pumped to rep prolife feminism at theWomen’s March on Washington,” [sic], the group’s Facebook post read:

But not long after this was posted, the New Wave Feminists were dropped from the list of partners, thanks to feminists like Jessica Valenti and others who jumped on the You-can’t-be-a-real-feminist-if-you-don’t-agree-that-unborn-women-should-be-able-to-be-barbarically-put-to-death protest wagon:

“Plse reconsider – inclusivity is not about bolstering those who harm us.”

Of course the GIGANTIC irony of her plea was lost on her and her fellow supporters of the butcher brigades…

Eventually the Women’s March apologized for their error on the partners list:

What else would you expect from a group that eats their own for lunch and spits them out at dinner?

–Dana