Monica Crowley Bows Out After Accusations Of Plagiarism
[guest post by Dana]
She will not become the senior director of strategic communications at the National Security Council:
Monica Crowley, recently appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to a key national security communications job, said Monday that she would relinquish the post amid multiple allegations of plagiarism.
Crowley, who has been named senior director of strategic communications at the National Security Council, said in a statement that “after much reflection,” she had decided to remain in New York and “will not be taking a position in the incoming administration.”
“I greatly appreciate being asked to be part of President-elect Trump’s team and I will continue to enthusiastically support him and his agenda for American renewal,” Crowley said in the statement, in which she made no mention of the plagiarism charges.
Further:
The publisher of a 2012 book by Crowley said last week that it will stop selling copies until she addresses allegations of plagiarism. Crowley, a conservative pundit, is also under fire for allegedly plagiarizing passages in her PhD dissertation at Columbia University.
Patterico reported on the plagiarism allegations here.
While they may not have Crowley to kick around in this administration, obviously, a possible future-run as vice-president is not out of the question.
Crowley should address the accusations head-on in order to clear her good name and reputation. It is up to her to clarify or explain, if she can, and then let her supporters and detractors decide.Dana (023079) — 1/16/2017 @ 12:02 pm
Apparently no excuses, guilty as charged. She can still work for CNN, though…Colonel Haiku (6dd99d) — 1/16/2017 @ 12:02 pm