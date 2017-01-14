RedState Post: Trump Snaps Back at John Lewis on Twitter
I told the editors at RedState that I would toss them the occasional exclusive post, rather than cross-posting every single item. This weekend I’m still blogging, but I’m taking a little vacation from the comments here to recharge my batteries, and it seems like a logical time to give the folks over there a couple of their own posts.
This post is titled Trump Snaps Back at John Lewis on Twitter. It harshly criticizes John Lewis for his comments calling Trump illegitimate. Sample:
Saying Donald Trump is not the legitimate president is not just irresponsible. It is dangerous. John Lewis should be utterly reviled by all right-thinking people for this statement.
You can read the post here.
It’s no surprise and part of the plan.
On the other hand, he was hit on the head pretty severely in the 60’s. Sometimes it takes years for brain damage to surface.DCSCA (797bc0) — 1/14/2017 @ 1:41 pm
They are playing with fire with this.
Whether you like or dislike the elected President, calling the President illegitimate cuts at the underlying foundation of our government. The end-point of that is, as Mao said, down to the barrel of a gun.fred-2 (ce04f3) — 1/14/2017 @ 1:48 pm
He did the same thing to President Bush in 2000.
He lied about tea partiers calling him racist epithets and spitting on him.
He is a racist and agent provocateur.Locke (6ff508) — 1/14/2017 @ 1:54 pm
We’ve discussed this here before: John Lewis has a pretty solid legacy working for civil right in the 1960s, but he has sadly chosen to undermine it by serving as a relentlessly partisan Democrat hack in Congress for the past couple of decades. He’s fallen for the stupid notion that if you are on the right side of one important issue at a key moment then you somehow are automatically on the right side of every subsequent issue for the rest of your life. He should have asked Richard Nixon how that works out in the end.JVW (6e49ce) — 1/14/2017 @ 1:56 pm
@Patterico:I told the editors at RedState that I would toss them the occasional exclusive post, rather than cross-posting every single item
If you chose to do this more frequently I don’t imagine anyone would object. We can click a link, read it, and come back here if we like to talk about it.
If that makes it easier for you.Gabriel Hanna (61adec) — 1/14/2017 @ 2:09 pm
Bravo! One of the best things you have ever written.Patricia (5fc097) — 1/14/2017 @ 2:12 pm
Whether or not Putinleaks were decisive to the outcome:
1) The beneficiary of this hostile foreign power’s intervention in our election publicly thanked them and encouraged them to redouble their illegal efforts on his behalf.
2) The beneficiary of this hostile foreign power’s intervention in our election later attempted to cover-up the crime that occurred, to the point of discrediting our own law enforcement, intelligence and national security agencies to shield the perpetrator.
Trump’s complicity in Russia’s attempt to throw the election to him is a perfectly valid basis for denying his legitimacy. He has only himself to blame for his criminality and terrible judgment.Dave (711345) — 1/14/2017 @ 2:19 pm
@Dave:publicly thanked them and encouraged them to redouble their illegal efforts on his behalf.
You tried this before. It’s false, you know it’d false, you’ve been called out and you are doubling down.
The beneficiary of this hostile foreign power’s intervention
Assumed without evidence.
later attempted to cover-up the crime that occurred, t
How? A cover-up has to be done by people in government now. Who in the government is working with Trump to cover it up?Gabriel Hanna (61adec) — 1/14/2017 @ 2:21 pm
@Dave:Trump’s complicity in Russia’s attempt to throw the election to him
Nothing but a string of unsupported assertions.
Where’s your proof Russia tried to the throw the election at all?
Where’s your proof Russia tried to throw it to Trump?
Where’s your proof Trump was complicit?
None. None whatever.Gabriel Hanna (61adec) — 1/14/2017 @ 2:24 pm
Apparently there is desperate and urgent fundraising going by Democrats to address the egregious insult to Civil Rights icon John Lewis that they are selling without providing any context.elissa (23a154) — 1/14/2017 @ 2:28 pm
@4- JVW, he’s old, too.
As I’m dealing with an aging parent slipping into dementia, the sly symptoms of such mental brain farting have become more apparent to me of late.DCSCA (797bc0) — 1/14/2017 @ 2:29 pm
@Gabriel: I’ll take our FBI, CIA and NSA’s consensus over Vladimir Putin’s word.Dave (711345) — 1/14/2017 @ 2:34 pm
Gee, but it would be nice if Red State allowed people to sign up, and actually followed through with it. I won’t read where I can’t comment.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/14/2017 @ 2:39 pm
However, I don’t have to read about why John Lewis should be ashamed. Here we have a guy still living large off of the Pettus Bridge march of 50 years ago. Lewis, the great and powerful. Never mind the little man behind the curtain.
Race-baiting hate-mongering demagogue whose power comes from perpetrating the oppression of his people.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/14/2017 @ 2:45 pm
Next FakeNews: Racist Donald Trump want to put y’all back in chains. Or: Racist Donald Trump has always hated MLK.
This is too easy. Surely CNN is prepping now…Dana (023079) — 1/14/2017 @ 2:45 pm
I recall how he said back in 2008, that the huntress referring to candidate Obama’s ties to Bill Ayers was incitement to violencenarciso (d1f714) — 1/14/2017 @ 2:46 pm
@Gabriel: I’ll take our FBI, CIA and NSA’s consensus over Vladimir Putin’s word.
Of course, when they say the exact opposite next May, you’ll take Nancy Pelosi’s word over theirs.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/14/2017 @ 2:47 pm
== I’ll take our FBI, CIA and NSA’s consensus over Vladimir Putin’s word.==
Better advice is don’t trust any of ’em. And you will never get a consensus because that is all top secret and that doesn’t get bannered on CNN even in this day and age.
If you’re young you will learn by observation. If you are not young then brushing up on some good reads about history and the workings of the world’s post war intel services would possibly be a better use for your time than blog comment drive- bys.elissa (23a154) — 1/14/2017 @ 2:48 pm
Yes thats about the size of it, Putin made her put all her money in Baltimore and new Orleans.narciso (d1f714) — 1/14/2017 @ 2:48 pm
Bet you Lewis voted for Wallace for governor though.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/14/2017 @ 2:49 pm
Or would have if he was in ALabamaKevin M (25bbee) — 1/14/2017 @ 2:51 pm