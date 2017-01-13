O-Kayyyy . . . Thousands Of Apparently Unemployed People Will Gather To Literally Clap For Obama

I have never appreciated the 22nd Amendment as much as I do today.

To say a final ‘Thanks Obama,’ thousands of Americans to applaud together on his last day . . . . Davis, a 29-year-old attorney in New York City, would mention her plans casually to friends. She persuaded a few to join her in Washington on Jan. 19, the day before the inauguration, to stand outside the president’s home and clap. After Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention in July, Davis decided to make a formal event page on Facebook. She figured a dozen or so like-minded friends might sign up. She went to bed that night and when she woke up less than eight hours later, 500 people had clicked that they planned to attend and another 700 marked that they were interested. In the coming days and weeks, the number grew incrementally, easily getting into the thousands. Then, when Trump won, interest spiked. By the Friday after Election Day, another 60,000 people said they were either going or wanted to.

What will they be applauding, I wonder? The doubling of the national debt, perhaps? The anemic recovery and the collapse of the labor force participation rate? Skyrocketing health insurance premiums? The explosion of entitlements such as SSI and food stamps?

Actually, that last one could be it . . .

Here’s an idea. If you didn’t like Obama, gather together a force of people to boo him. Spread the word on Facebook. Plan to gather outside the White House on January 19th and boo. BOOOOOO!!!

And if you don’t do that? If you let this group applaud without response? Well, then, you know what that will mean. It will prove that people actually loved Obama!!!

Or . . . maybe it will prove that you have a job and don’t have time for nonsense like that.

[Cross-posted at RedState.]