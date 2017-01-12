Patterico's Pontifications

1/12/2017

Head of Ethics Agency Says Trump’s Plan Won’t Address Conflicts of Interest

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 9:55 pm

He’s criticizing Trump. Swarm him.

P.S. He says Rex Tillerson is doing a good job.

2 Responses to “Head of Ethics Agency Says Trump’s Plan Won’t Address Conflicts of Interest”

  1. I HATES THIS GUY ON ACCOUNT OF HE IS CRITICIZING TRUMP

    Patterico (115b1f) 1/12/2017 @ 9:55 pm

  2. Emoluments clause applies to a good portion of President Trumps nominees, but that’s because those nominees serve in the House of Representatives.

    They’ll have to take it on a case by case basis whether they voted their new cabinet position a pay raise or not, just like anybody else.

    papertiger (c8116c) 1/12/2017 @ 10:04 pm

