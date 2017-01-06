DEVELOPING: Nine Reported Shot at Ft. Lauderdale Airport [Updated]

[guest post by JVW]

Fox News reports that nine people have been shot at Terminal 2 baggage claim at Ft. Lauderdale International Airport, and a radio report just claimed that at least three are dead. The gunman is also apparently dead, though it wasn’t mentioned whether he was included in the three. The airport has naturally been evacuated.

More to come as details emerge. I will be unavailable for part of this afternoon, so I welcome commenter input, and invite Dana and Patterico to update this post as more details emerge.

[Update] – CNN reports that the gunman is not dead, but in custody.

[Update II] – Three people dead, as reported on radio, is now officially “multiple people dead” according to CNN and Fox, via the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

– JVW