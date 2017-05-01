Patterico's Pontifications

1/9/2017

Sean Hannity: Make Russia Great Again!

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 9:00 am

A Twitter account called “Donnie Lil’ Hands” yesterday tweeted at Sean Hannity: “@seanhannity @RowdyBob89 YES! All Americans must join together to MAKE RUSSIA GREAT AGAIN. Teamwork!! #MRGA.” Apparently not recognizing that “Donnie Lil’ Hands” was a Trump parody account, and that the tweet was sarcasm, Hannity fired off his agreement:

hannity-make-russia-great-again

Hannity later deleted the tweet and apologized, saying that he thought the tweeter had been saying “Make America Great Again” and not “Make Russia Great Again.”

Sad!

Full disclosure: I used to enjoy watching Sean Hannity years ago, and was once very flattered when he featured one of my blog posts on his show. But like many Republicans these days, his partisan infatuation with Donald Trump has caused him to turn soft on enemies of America like Julian Assange and Vladimir Putin. The man who once said Assange “is apparently not done waging his war against the U.S.” changed his tune after Assange helped Trump, saying: “you have done a lot of good in what you have exposed about how corrupt, dishonest, and phony our government is.” (Perhaps one day he’ll tell us that he didn’t realize he was interviewing Julian Assange; he really thought he was talking to Thomas Sowell or something.)

I’m still working on my review of Garry Kasparov’s Winter Is Coming, but he makes a point in the book that is relevant here: Americans need to show solidarity with the Russian people, and not the Russian government. And the only way to do that is to reject Vladimir Putin, and instead support the freedom fighters in Russia who oppose him — the brave journalists who risk being murdered to expose his corruption, and the opposition leaders and dissidents who are thrown in jail, poisoned, or shot for the offense of questioning the Great President. The U.S. can’t get rid of Putin, of course — that will be up to Russians — but the U.S. can make things more difficult for Putin, by refusing to grant him the legitimacy he craves.

Unforunately, Donald Trump seems to be headed in precisely the opposite direction. And partisans like Sean Hannity are cheering him every step of the way.

[Cross-posted at RedState.]

1/8/2017

Watch Tapper Ask Conway: If Wikileaks Didn’t Matter, Why Did Trump Invoke Them So Often?

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 3:00 pm

A pretty good question that might stump the partisans who routinely deny that Wikileaks (or, as I call it, Putinleaks) had any effect on the election. Sure, it may be the case that the election result would have been the same absent Putinleaks. But, as Tapper points out here, Donald Trump sure thought the Putinleaks revelations were important — because he brought them up over, and over, and over again.

TAPPER: And if you listen to what Mr. Trump had to say on the stump, all the time, he invoked Wikileaks dozens and dozens of times to try to suggest that the Wikileaks had said that there were things that Hillary Clinton was doing or had done that were untoward. Take a listen:

TRUMP: What you have to do is just take a look at Wikileaks, and just see what they said about Bernie Sanders.

TRUMP: Wikileaks just actually came out, John Podesta said some horrible things about you. And boy, was he right. He said some beauties.

TRUMP: Wikileaks, that just came out. And, she lied. Now she’s blaming the lie on the late, great Abraham Lincoln.

TAPPER: So I guess what I’m confused about is, how can you say that the hacking had no impact on the election when Mr. Trump kept invoking Wikileaks, which was printing, publishing, things that the Russians had hacked? Obviously, he thought it was going to have an effect on the election.

CONWAY: Well, having an — it had an effect on his debate answer. And it had an effect on the Clinton campaign because it was quite embarrassing to watch her closest advisors question her judgment, question whether she would ever find her voice, wondering aloud why she was testing 84 slogans to find out who she was and what she’d run on. This guy had “Make America Great Again” — it never changed. And I know that’s very embarrassing. Them calling Chelsea Clinton, some of them, a spoiled brat . . . that’s very uncomfortable. But that’s what was hacked.

Conway goes on to make the points that the RNC had better firewalls in place, and that the DNC denied access to their server to the FBI. She argues that Wikileaks did not determine the election results, which may well be true. She also claims at one point early in the full interview that the intelligence community had determined that Wikileaks had no effect on the election results — a lie that Tapper corrects. (The intelligence community pointedly made no such determination.)

Tapper asks a good question. No matter what you think about the actual effect of Putinleaks, Trump thought they were important enough to bring up, time and time again. Partisan defenses of Trump should take account of this fact — if those offering the defenses care about the facts, that is.

Here’s the full video:

[Cross-posted at RedState.]

Taming the Bureaucracy

Filed under: General — JVW @ 1:31 pm

[guest post by JVW]

Via Powerline who apparently discovered it from this site which also includes some funny memes, comes this awesome short video lampooning the public bureaucratic system. In this case, the target appears to be the Spanish bureaucracy, but this sort of idiocy crosses all borders and cultures. Enjoy!

– JVW

1/7/2017

Nat Hentoff, 1925-2017

Filed under: General — JVW @ 7:52 pm

[guest post by JVW]

Nat Hentoff, who gravitated from the political left towards a more eclectic mix of conservative and libertarian beliefs but who remained a staunch defender of the First Amendment throughout, died earlier this evening, as announced by his son on Twitter:

Hentoff was an East Coaster his entire life, born and educated in Boston and later a fixture in the East Village scene of New York City where he served as a columnist for the Village Voice. Mostly associated with liberal causes such as civil rights legislation, campus free speech, and protesting the Vietnam War in the 1960s and 70s, Hentoff scandalized leftists when he later came out against abortion, supported Israel, and criticized political correctness over the last two decades of his life. The Village Voice dropped him as a columnist after a half-century of service in 2008, at which point Hentoff joined the Cato Institute and began writing for WorldNetDaily.

I’m not a devoted follower of jazz, so I haven’t had the pleasure of reading any of Hentoff’s writing on Dizzy Gillespie or Duke Ellington. I was surprised to learn that he apparently also wrote about country music, which seems an unlikely interest for an East Coast urban athiest with Jewish parents, so I’ll have to try to find some of that writing and check it out.

In celebrating the life of Nat Hentoff we honor someone who stayed true to his belief in our Constitutional liberties, but who did not let political dogma outweigh his conscience or his keen sense of right and wrong. May he rest in peace.

– JVW

Assignment Desk: Minimize Monica Crowley’s Plagiarism

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 3:20 pm

Trump advisor Monica Crowley (actually, her ghostwriter, I’m guessing) plagiarized large sections of other people’s work in a book published in 2012. Crowley “will serve as Trump’s senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council.” Interesting to me is not the plagiarism, so much as the Trump transition team’s reaction:

Trump’s transition team is standing by Crowley.

“Monica’s exceptional insight and thoughtful work on how to turn this country around is exactly why she will be serving in the Administration,” a statement from a transition spokesperson said.

“HarperCollins—one of the largest and most respected publishers in the world—published her book which has become a national best-seller. Any attempt to discredit Monica is nothing more than a politically motivated attack that seeks to distract from the real issues facing this country.”

They lie so effortlessly. It comes with practice.

Your job, should you wish to accept it, is to minimize Crowley’s plagiarism in the comments below, so as to serve Trump’s partisan interests. Suggested angles of attack include:

  • 1. There are more important things going on in the world. This one is good because there are always more important things than plagiarism going on in the world. It’s a classic line of attack for scandals where someone is caught red-handed.
  • 2. It’s not really plagiarism. This is a tough one, but channel Trump. He can lie bald-facedly about anything. You can too. Give it a try!
  • 3. It’s CNN. Ignore the facts in front of your nose and attack the source.
  • 4. What aboutism. I call this “You mean like?”ism but that’s not as catchy. Find examples from the other side of people doing the same or worse. Cite them without explaining why it matters.
  • 5. Attack the blog post. A variant of other maneuvers, in particular #1, this tactic distinguishes itself primarily by the addition of vitriol towards the author of the post that brought this to your attention. Bonus points for using the phrase “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS will do), declaring that the site is no longer worth reading, or other similar cheap personal shots.
  • 6. It’s old news. Best used in conjunction with #3 and/or other techniques.

Points will be deducted if you acknowledge the plagiarism and say it is inappropriate without applying at least one of the aforementioned techniques. Include at least a splash of #1 to avoid the penalty.

Whatever you say, say it loud and with great fervor and self-righteousness. That usually helps.

1/6/2017

DEVELOPING: Nine Reported Shot at Ft. Lauderdale Airport [Updated]

Filed under: General — JVW @ 10:42 am

[guest post by JVW]

Fox News reports that nine people have been shot at Terminal 2 baggage claim at Ft. Lauderdale International Airport, and a radio report just claimed that at least three are dead. The gunman is also apparently dead, though it wasn’t mentioned whether he was included in the three. The airport has naturally been evacuated.

More to come as details emerge. I will be unavailable for part of this afternoon, so I welcome commenter input, and invite Dana and Patterico to update this post as more details emerge.

[Update]CNN reports that the gunman is not dead, but in custody.

[Update II] – Three people dead, as reported on radio, is now officially “multiple people dead” according to CNN and Fox, via the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

[Update III] – Sadly, reports are now that five are dead in this attack. Sammy Finkelman reports this via Ari Fleischer, who was traveling through FLL, and the number was just repeated on a radio report.

[Update IV] – Fox now reports that five are dead and eight have been rushed to hospitals. They also quote Senator Bill Nelson as telling reporters that the gunman’s name is Esteban Santiago. Thanks to narciso for the heads-up.

– JVW

How Police Have Materially Harmed The Hate Crimes Case In Chicago

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 9:00 am

Yesterday we learned that hate crime charges have been filed against the four degenerates who tortured a Trump supporter while yelling: “F**k Donald Trump! F**k white people!” I previously discussed this incident here and here.

Here are photos of the thugs (click the link if it does not show in the embed):

To me, the main takeaway from these charges is that the police should not have shot off their mouths publicly about their personal opinions regarding a criminal case.

The Illinois hate crimes statute applies when an assault or other listed crimes are committed “by reason of the actual or perceived race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability” of the victim. And yet, despite one of the attackers clearly saying: “F**k white people!” as he, a black man, attacked a white man, the police were very concerned to undercut any argument that race played a role:

Chicago police say they don’t believe a man beaten in an assault broadcast live on Facebook was targeted because he was white.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday morning that charges are expected soon against four black suspects. Guglielmi says the suspects made “terrible racist statements” during the attack, but that investigators believe the victim was targeted because he has special needs, not because of his race.

These ill-advised statements weaken an argument that prosecutors would almost certainly want to use at the trial: that race (perhaps in addition to mental disability) was a motivating factor, based on the defendants’ own statements. It’s obvious that in a case like this, the video will serve as one of the most crucial pieces of evidence. When the mental state of the defendants is a key issue, the things they say on the video will count among the most powerful evidence of that mental state. I have not watched the entire video and probably will not, but at no point did I hear the suspects yell “F**k the mentally disabled!” or anything to that effect.

But they did yell “F**k white people!”

Now, when a prosecutor tries to argue the significance of that statement at trial, defense attorneys will find a way to bring up the public comments by the police spokesmen saying race is not what prompted the attack. Those comments are probably legally inadmissible. But the defense attorneys will find some way to get those comments before the jurors, properly or improperly — provided that the jurors have not already heard the comments on TV, or read them in the papers.

If I were the prosecutor on that case (and obviously I am not, and obviously I am speaking in my personal capacity here), I would be dressing down these cops. Fortunately for me, I have never worked with cops that would do something this dumb.

The Chicago cops do not appear to have learned their lesson, though.

Despite the comments about the president-elect, which prompted some online to refer to it as footage of a Trump supporter being attacked, police say there are no indications the attack was motivated by anything involving Trump.

“We have no evidence to suggest that the escalation of the attack was prompted by the President-elect or how the victim voted,” Anthony Guglielmi, a police spokesman, said in an email Thursday. “It certainly was part of the reprehensible comments but not what prompted the assault.”

How this guy can be so damned sure, I have no idea. But these comments further undercut the notion that the statements on the video are solid evidence of the defendants’ state of mind, and thus serve to further sabotage an argument that the crimes were motivated by race.

Stupid, stupid, stupid. And totally unnecessary.

[Cross-posted at RedState.]

1/5/2017

Trump 2010: In China They Would Have Shot the Spies from Wikileaks Within 24 Hours

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 8:30 pm

As noted by Susan Wright yesterday, Donald Trump said of Julian Assange in 2010: “I think there should be, like, death penalty or something.” (Trump now says he loves Wikileaks — an evident display of hypocrisy.) After J.D. Durkin at Mediaite termed this a “joke” that was being overblown by CNN, Andrew Kaczynski released more evidence showing that Trump was not joking at all:

During [an] interview with Fox Business Network’s “Follow the Money,” Trump, who was considering a run for president, brought up WikiLeaks on his own accord as an example of a decline of America’s prestige. At the time, WikiLeaks was publishing classified material leaks to them by Pfc. Chelsea Manning, who was then known as Pfc. Bradley Manning.

“You look at WikiLeaks, I mean, in China, if this would’ve happened the people would get a bullet through their head within 24 hours and here in this country we’re embarrassed, everybody’s embarrassed,” Trump said. “We’re calling the leaders of other countries horrible names — how do you go back and negotiate with people with that. That’s just not the way life works. As far as I’m concerned it’s spying, it’s espionage.”

“They should try that young — they call him private first class — I call him private last class. They should try that young private and they should frankly either put him in jail for the rest of his life or maybe get the death penalty,” continued Trump. “You know, in the old days if you were a spy and that’s what he is you’d get the death penalty.

During a rally in October of this year Trump exclaimed “I love WikiLeaks.” The organization was at the time leaking emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and had previously released emails from the Democratic National Committee.

That Trump and other Republicans defend this is an example of how tribal politics causes people to defend anything and anybody these days. Former Bush speechwriter Michael Gerson has a good piece about this at the Washington Post:

Not long ago, Trump recommended the death penalty for Assange. Now he publicly sides with him against U.S. intelligence services. Palin urged the United States to go after Assange “with the same urgency we pursue al-Qaeda.” Now, we have seen her abject pleading: “Julian, I apologize.” Hannity once called for Assange’s “arrest.” Now he provides a sympathetic platform for Assange’s (and thus Vladimir Putin’s) views.

Let’s be clear about what this means. The president-elect of the United States is elevating a man whom the director of national intelligence, James R. Clapper Jr., holds responsible for putting the lives of operatives in direct danger. The 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee is bowing and scraping to the man who materially aided the Taliban. Fox News is now an outlet for the Russian version of events.

All this raises practical questions. If I were a prospective intelligence asset — an Iranian nuclear scientist, say, or a North Korean general — why in the world would I cooperate with a country that can’t keep secrets and apparently doesn’t care to? How will the CIA and other intelligence agencies deal day to day with a president who distrusts and publicly defames them?

But the most illuminating question is this: What changed about Assange between these dramatically evolved judgments? Nothing. Except that Assange hurt John Podesta, Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party.

It would be difficult to formulate a purer example of motivated reasoning and tribal politics. We are dealing with political and moral argument at this level: Trump is good. Assange helped him. So Assange is good.

That’s about the size of it.

As a good right-wing pundit I am expected to offer defenses of Trump’s rank hypocrisy.

I’m expected to, but I won’t. I’m sick of partisan bull****.

All that said, I do owe Donald Trump a debt of thanks.

I thank Donald Trump for showing me how badly partisan hypocrisy has infected the body politic.

[Cross-posted at RedState.]

The Chicago Tribune Starts Filling in Details

Filed under: General — JVW @ 4:24 pm

[guest post by JVW]

This is pretty interesting: the Chicago Tribune has started to fill in the details of events leading to the ugly actions of the torture squad earlier this week. According to their reporting (and we should be careful about swallowing this whole since the accounts might be coming entirely from the accused), the 18-year-old mentally disabled victim not only was a schoolmate of one of his tormentors (as reported earlier), but the two might even have been friends:

Police said [accused torturer Jordan] Hill knew the victim because they had attended the same school in Aurora. On Saturday, the victim’s family dropped him off at a McDonald’s in Streamwood to meet Hill, with plans to spend the night at his place.

Hill stole a van before picking up the victim and passed it off as his own, police said. The pair drove to Chicago’s West Side, visiting with friends for two days. The victim slept in the van before arriving at the apartment on Lexington apartment where the Covington sisters lived on Tuesday.

That’s an interesting twist: apparently the victim had planned to sleep over at Hill’s house. Again, this apparently comes from police and is based upon their interviews with the accused, but it certainly provides the answer to why the victim’s family dropped him off at McDonald’s on Saturday but didn’t report him missing until Sunday night. More from the article:

Hours into the visit, the victim and Hill were engaged in a “play fight” when it got out of hand, police said. The sisters got angry and tied him up, police said. “That’s when the attack begins,” Duffin said.

They beat, stomped and cut the victim and made him drink water from the toilet, he said. The victim was tied up for four or five hours until he escaped. After police found him on the street, they discovered that he had been reported missing on Sunday. He was taken to a hospital and reunited with his family.

Again, this whole idea of a “play fight” might be a self-serving explanation for what was otherwise a vicious and premeditated beating, but it’s worth noting that this will probably form the basis of any defense that the accused may choose to lodge. It might also help explain why one of the accused (18-year-old Brittany Covington, I think) chose to film and post this on Facebook. She might have been under the deluded idea that the victim would not make a big deal of his treatment and would just accept it as his place in the ghetto pecking order.

The four accused will be in court tomorrow and it will be interesting to see what their defense lawyers have to say.

– JVW

Chicago Torture Squad Charged with Hate Crimes

Filed under: General — JVW @ 11:40 am

[guest post by JVW]

Fox News reports that the four black teenagers who kidnapped, bound, beat, cut, and threatened a special needs teen earlier this week will all be charged with a hate crime. Chicago Police had earlier come in for pointed criticism for initially speculating that race had not played any part in the depraved assault by the minority teens on their white victim, despite the overtly racial taunts of the four so helpfully self-captured on a Facebook video.

The two male and two female suspects — Jordan Hill, 18, Tesfaye Cooper, 18, Brittany Covington, 18, and Tanishia Covington, 24 — were set to appear in Central Bond Court on Friday afternoon.

[. . . ]

Hill was charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, robbery, residential burglary; Cooper was charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and residential burglary; Brittany Covington was charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and residential burglary; Tanishia Covington was charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Does grandma — why is it always a grandma? (strike that, we know the answer) — make an appearance to tell us that her granddaughter is really deep down inside a good person? Naturally:

The grandmother of a young woman associated with a live video on Facebook of a beating says her granddaughter “had her ups and downs,” but is “a good person.”

Priscilla Covington of Chicago says she raised the young woman “since she was a baby.” She says her granddaughter no longer lives at the family home but still lives in Chicago.

The grandmother says the video doesn’t reflect the young woman she raised.

The four will make their first court appearance tomorrow afternoon.

– JVW

Next Page »

Powered by WordPress.

Page loaded in: 0.1665 secs.