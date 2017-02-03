Patterico's Pontifications

2/3/2017

Big Media’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 11:30 am

Big Media had a really bad day yesterday — even for them — and I thought a brief roundup of just some of the freakouts they had to immediately retract would be useful. Not that I think it will actually shame the worst of them . . . but maybe some of the better ones, looking at all these things in one place, will start to stage an intervention with the rest.

In this post I will list four different absurd, patently ridiculous stories that could have been avoided with even a modicum of skepticism:

TRUMP ADMINISTRAITON CHANGES SANCTIONS TO BENEFIT FSB

Culprit: Peter Alexander, NBC News

This one was spotted by Becket Adams. and covered by Joe Cunningham in this post.It speaks for itself; just read the two tweets:

Peter Alexander

Note how the truth of the second tweet is just lacing up its shoes while the first, false tweet has already raced around the world.

GORSUCH SUPPOSEDLY FOUNDING “FASCISM FOREVER” CLUB

Culprit: Alana Goodman at DailyMail.com

Alana Goodman at the Daily Mail Web site was responsible for the claim that Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch had founded a club in high school called “Fascism Forever.” She based her bogus story on a single yearbook entry.

Just one problem: Other journalists actually conducted interviews and applied common sense, and revealed that there had been no such club. It was a wry joke by Gorsuch in the yearbook, made in reaction to over-the-top accusations by lefties.

TRUMP RENAMING BLACK HISTORY MONTH AS THE SAME THING IT WAS ALWAYS CALLED

Culprit: John Haltiwanger at Elite Daily

Charles C.W. Cooke called this “a story in four parts.” Once again, it’s self-explanatory. Just read the tweets in order.

Haltiwanger 1

Haltiwanger 2

Haltiwanger 3

Haltiwanger 4

Joe Cunningham covered this in this post, showing how it spread throughout Big Media.

GORSUCH OP-ED CRITICIZED EVEN THOUGH IT WAS WRITTEN BY SOMEONE ELSE

Culprit: Corky Siemaszko of NBC News

Corky Siemaszko of NBC News was responsible for trumpeting an op-ed supposedly written by Gorsuch in which (Siemaszko claimed) Gorsuch “opposed military recruiting on campus precisely because it discriminated against gays and lesbians.”

Just one problem: It was someone else’s op-ed. Two op-eds had begun on page 6, one by Gorsuch, and one by another student who was a considerably inferior intellect and writer. When the pieces jumped to page 9, the names were reversed for the continuation. Does that let the reporter off the hook? Not at all. Not only were the subject matter, writing style, and tone different after the jump, but the sentence that went across the jump made no sense whatsoever. If the reporter had actually read the op-ed, as opposed to scanning it for stuff he could rush out to embarrass Gorsuch, the reporter would have noticed this.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Yesterday, Allahpundit at Hot Air — writing about another bogus media freakout, having to do with President Trump’s call with the Australian Prime Minister — had this important observation:

American politics increasingly feels like a novel whose events are retold by two unreliable narrators, Trump being one and the media being the other. The truth, or something close to it, is in there somewhere between the two of them.

I am immediately skeptical of anything coming out of the Trump administration, headed as it is by one of the least honest individuals in politics during my lifetime. And I realize that it has been a goal of the Trump administration to delegitimize the media, which would make it easier for their own false narratives to be accepted by the citizenry.

But damned if Big Media isn’t doing a hell of a job walking directly into that trap.

I am not going to write off all big media journalists because of this type of irresponsible reporting. It would be unfair to write off, for example, ABC’s Jan Crawford — a solid reporter who had the scoop on the Gorsuch nomination for days while the rest of Big Media was chasing its collective tail — because of these stories yesterday, written by other so-called journalists. In the same vein, it would be unfair to reject me or other RedState writers because we publish our posts in the same medium as the fact-challenged, exclamation-point-loving, Trump-approved propagandist Jim Hoft.

Therefore, my approach will be to pay attention to who the offenders are. To name them and shame them. I hope this post helps contribute to that effort.

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]

UPDATE: The version of this post at The Jury Talks Back will be the exclusive place I will be commenting, starting at 6 p.m. Friday. I leave this forum for the weekend, so that discussion of my awful anti-Trump bias can have its usual free rein here. I’ll see the civil commenters over there! We have Recent Comments! And snacks!

2/2/2017

Big Media Falsely Reports Gorsuch Founded a “Fascism Forever” Club in High School

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 6:30 pm

Alana Goodman at the Daily Mail had a Big Scoop today: Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee founded a club in high school called “Fascism Forever!”

The only problem is, it’s not true.

Here are the introductory grafs from Goodman’s article:

Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch founded and led a student group called the ‘Fascism Forever Club’ at his elite high school, DailyMail.com can reveal.

The club was set up to rally against the ‘left-wing tendencies’ of his professors while attending a Jesuit all-boys preparatory high school near Washington D.C.

The name may be inconvenient for a Supreme Court nominee facing a tough confirmation battle. However it also shows the depth of Gorscuch’s right-wing credentials – and his penchant for mischief while attending his exclusive prep school in the 1980s.

Wow! That’s crazy! So . . . what’s her evidence for this?

A single entry in a high school yearbook.

He served as president until he graduated in 1985, according to his senior yearbook.

The yearbook described the ‘Fascism Forever Club’ as an anti-faculty student group that battled against the ‘liberal’ views of the school administration.

‘In political circles, our tireless President Gorsuch’s “Fascism Forever Club” happily jerked its knees against the increasingly “left-wing” tendencies of the faculty,’ said the yearbook.

Are there interviews with teachers to corroborate this? With former students? Photos of club meetings? Writings that set forth the club’s agenda?

Nope. That’s it. Just the yearbook entry. The End.

gorsuch-yearbook-entry
Above: the yearbook entry from the Daily Mail article

Ed Whelan wrote early today:

Earth to newpaper reporters: High-school yearbook editors sometimes have a sophomoric sense of humor. I am reliably informed that no such club ever existed and that there was instead an inside joke among friends in the senior class that parodied political debates happening at the school. A contemporary of Gorsuch’s at the school also tells me that yearbook editors added stuff to student blurbs without their permission. All of this also leads me to doubt the yearbook’s claim that Gorsuch was a “Believer in The World According to Ward.”

And at America Magazine, they have done the work Alana Goodman should have done, and tracked down a former teacher who has gone on the record to dispute the bogus story:

[Gorsuch] wrote that he founded and led the “Fascism Forever Club,” though those with knowledge of the school back in the 1980s say there was no such club. The mention of it in the yearbook was a tongue-in-cheek attempt to poke fun at liberal peers who teased him about his fierce conservatism.

It was “a total joke,” said Steve Ochs, a history teacher at Georgetown Prep who was the student government advisor during Mr. Gorsuch’s junior and senior years at the Bethesda, Md., school.

“There was no club at a Jesuit school about young fascists,” he told America. “The students would create fictitious clubs; they would have fictitious activities. They were all inside jokes on their senior pages.”

None of this kept the story from being reported all over Big Media. John Sexton notes stories at the New York Post, U.S. News and World Report, and the International Business Times.

And of course snarky lefties went nuts:

The story is garbage, and Alana Goodman and the editors at the Daily Mail should be ashamed of themselves.

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]

UPDATE: Dana spent a while writing up her own post on this at the same time I did. I am appending hers as an update so you can see how we independently approached this. She also adds a lot of material you’ll find interesting. I did.

Quick! To The Fainting Couches: Neil Gorsuch Started A “Fascism Forever” Club At His Jesuit High School!!!

[guest post by Dana]

It is expected that anyone nominated to the Supreme Court by President Trump will be the subject of ongoing scrutiny, criticism, attacks, smears, and last but not least, fake news. But, c’mon, accusing him of having seriously started a club called Fascism Forever?? Oh, please.

Consider this obvious bit of ridiculousness from Salon:

Supreme Court nominee founded and led a student club called “Fascism Forever,” while attending a private prep school in suburban Washington in the 1980s.

The yearbook of Georgetown Prep described the club as an anti-faculty student group that battled against the “liberal” views of the school administration, according to the UK Daily Mail.

“In political circles, our tireless President Gorsuch’s ‘Fascism Forever Club’ happily jerked its knees against the increasingly ‘left-wing’ tendencies of the faculty,” said the yearbook. Gorsuch led the club all four years he attended the elite all-boys Jesuit school in Bethesda, Maryland.

Gorsuch’s willingness to flaunt anti-democratic ideas in service of his conservative politics continued through his four years at Columbia University in New York City where he founded a chapter of the Federal Society, the conservative law network. His senior photo was accompanied by a “joke” from Henry Kissinger: “The illegal we do immediately. The unconstitutional takes a little longer.”

With a seriousness that requires a furrowed brow to fully appreciate the immensity of this potential problem for Gorsuch and his nomination, Salon scolds with feigned concern:

While Gorsuch’s teenage politics could—and no doubt will—be portrayed as “youthful indiscretion” or irreverence in the face of “political correctness,” they will certainly raise problems for Gorsuch’s nomination. Confirmation hearings of Supreme Court justices often focus on the elusive question of “temperament,” especially among Republic moderates in the Senate who will decide Gorsuch’s fate.

Gorsuch will no doubt dismiss his youthful beliefs as the product of immaturity, not an unreasonable defense. (Democrats would defend a liberal nominee who had joined the Socialist Workers Party in high school or quoted a rapper with a criminal record in their yearbook photo.)

But Gorsuch now has the challenge of explaining away his immaturity while reaffirming his lifelong commitment to conservative politics, a tricky task especially in front of television cameras. His youthful antics open up a fertile field of inquiry for Democratic senators still bristling over the refusal of Senate Republicans to even consider Merrick Garland, President Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court through the last ten months of Obama’s presidency.

And to make sure America understands just how very amusing serious this matter is and its negative implications for a nominee to the highest court in the land, Mark Potok, senior fellow at the Southern Poverty Law Center weighs in:

Apparently, the young Mr. Gorsuch felt that celebrating fascism was some sort of politically incorrect joke. Fascism is not a joke. There is nothing amusing about it. It has been responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of people, the destruction of much of Europe, and the attempted genocide of the Jews. The idea that a potential Supreme Court justice may still harbor such notions is chilling, indeed.

Chilling…!!

Salon was in equally good intellectual company with other media outlets that picked up on the story, as well as noted social and political pundit, George Takei, who has 2.11 million Twitter followers:

Gorsuch1

gorsuch2

Thankfully, this ridiculousness was soundly debunked today by a teacher at Georgetown prep:

It was “a total joke,” said Steve Ochs, a history teacher at Georgetown Prep who was the student government advisor during Mr. Gorsuch’s junior and senior years at the Bethesda, Md., school.

“There was no club at a Jesuit school about young fascists,” he told America. “The students would create fictitious clubs; they would have fictitious activities. They were all inside jokes on their senior pages.”

As for concerns about Mr. Gorsuch’s purported early fascination with fascism, Dr. Ochs said the snippet in the yearbook—which he noted, for the record, he was not pleased that the yearbook editor let it be published—harkens back to a bygone era.

“There were some teachers who were ultra-liberal, and he would spar with them in class, like in religion class specifically, I remember, but always in good nature,” he recalled. “It sounds so strange today, when you can’t say boo without people going crazy, but it was all very good natured.

“There were some teachers who really didn’t like Reagan, and this is not appropriate, but they would challenge him and he’d come right back at them. He didn’t have any problem with that,” he continued. “He was an unassailably courteous kid, very popular with his class.”

This is what we are now conditioned to expect. Fake news from Big Media, it’s the new norm. Shame on the UK Daily Mail, Salon, SPLC and any other powerful entity that perpetuates and pushes these lies. And just think, it’s only going to get worse under President Trump.

When President Obama was in office, Big Media worked in a fast and furious fashion to make sure to provide him cover, and to shape stories to keep his carefully-tailored image in tact. Now, with a Republican in the White House, Big Media will be working overtime to make false allegations and accusations, no matter how ridiculous because they don’t want this administration to be seen as successful.

–Dana

OOPS! NBC News Breathlessly Attributes to Neil Gorsuch Opinions Written by Someone Else

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 11:30 am

NBC News:

President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court has been vague about gay marriage and other issues important to the LGBTQ community, but back when he was an undergraduate at Columbia University he opposed military recruiting on campus precisely because it discriminated against gays and lesbians.

“It is an accepted fact that all four branches of the U.S. military discriminate against men and women based on their sexual preferences,” Neil Gorsuch wrote in an opinion piece for the Columbia Daily Spectator that was published in February 1987.

“This kind of discrimination just doesn’t fit in with Freedom of Opportunity and Democracy,” he wrote. “Plain and simple. Unless it’s prepared to hire applicants regardless of race, sex, class, religion, or sexual preference, the military should be denied the use of Columbia facilities to recruit.”

They tweeted it out, too:

Yeah, just one problem. Gorsuch isn’t the one who wrote that.

You can follow their link and see what I mean. In an editing error, when Gorsuch’s op-ed and an op-ed by one Jason C. Myers continued from page 6 on to page 9, the college newspaper put Gorsuch’s name above the continuation of Myers’s piece and vice-versa. If you read each piece from page 6 to page 9, this is patently obvious.

But it’s plain that reported Corky Siemaszko didn’t read the pieces, or he would have noticed that.

Ed Whelan has been whacking NBC over this:

We’ll see how long it takes them to figure it out — and how they handle it when they do.

If they whisk it away, or rewrite it without explaining what they did, I have saved the original NBC story here.

I don’t like using the term “fake news” to describe mistakes, even bad ones — but the longer they leave this up, the more fake it looks.

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]

A Further Response to Andrew McCarthy on Trump’s Immigration Order

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 7:30 am

Andrew C. McCarthy has written a long piece at NRO’s The Corner responding to my critique of his column supporting the legality of Trump’s immigration order. I thank McCarthy for taking the time to respond, and I think his post helps clarify our areas of disagreement.

I neglected to make my respect for McCarthy as clear as I should have in my previous piece, which was written in my usual … energetic style. Let me rectify that now. McCarthy is truly one of the good guys — and this disagreement aside, I remain an admirer of his. He’s smart, thorough, principled, and an excellent writer.

However, his rebuttal does not convince me.

I’ll give you the same warning McCarthy gives his readers: “Readers with little or no interest in the legal esoterica underlying the president’s executive order” should go to the next post on this blog. Also, like McCarthy, I will assume that you are familiar with our previous back and forth linked above, as well as based on David Bier’s original New York Times op-ed that sparked the discussion.

McCarthy makes two arguments, one constitutional, and one statutory.

The statutory debate centers around whether Congress’s prohibition against discrimination in immigration based on nationality in 8 U.S.C. section 1152(a) conflicts with, and alters, the President’s powers to restrict immigration for public safety reasons under an earlier provision, 8 U.S.C. section 1182(f). McCarthy argues that the provisions are directed at different concerns; section 1182(f), by its text, “refers to threats to the nation’s security, not the nation’s racial or ethnic composition,” while section 1152(a) bars discrimination based on “the person’s race, sex, nationality, place of birth, or place of residence.” McCarthy concludes:

By my interpretation, they can easily be read in harmony: Congress has prohibited discrimination by classification based solely on racial or nationality grounds, but it has maintained discrimination by classification – including nationality grounds – if the president judges that it is temporarily necessary for the country’s protection. I would agree with Patterico that this construction would be problematic if I were pulling congressional intent out of my hat; but, again, I am relying on what Congress itself has said — and not in vaporous legislative history but in the text of the statutes in question.

Focusing on the sentences containing bold type, McCarthy here asserts that Congress has prohibited discrimination by classification based “solely” on nationality grounds, but “has maintained” discrimination by classification on nationality grounds … if the president judges it necessary for national security.

One notices two things: 1) McCarthy has imported the word “solely” into that analysis, when that word is not in the statute, and 2) this looks a lot like a conflict as applied to Trump’s actions, unless McCarthy can convince us that section 1182(f) authority functions as an exception to the 1152(a) nondiscrimination provision. Let me take these observations in turn.

First, by saying that discrimination “solely” on the basis of nationality is illegal, McCarthy suggests that the statute allows discrimination on the basis of nationality when coupled with another statutory provision (such as section 1182(f), for example). But neither the word “solely” nor its synonym appear in the nondiscrimination provision of section 1152(a):

(A) Except as specifically provided in paragraph (2) and in sections 1101(a)(27), 1151(b)(2)(A)(i), and 1153 of this title, no person shall receive any preference or priority or be discriminated against in the issuance of an immigrant visa because of the person’s race, sex, nationality, place of birth, or place of residence.

(B) Nothing in this paragraph shall be construed to limit the authority of the Secretary of State to determine the procedures for the processing of immigrant visa applications or the locations where such applications will be processed.

That doesn’t say it’s illegal to discriminate “solely” on the listed grounds. It says it is illegal to discriminate on the listed grounds. (Yes, there are exceptions, but they are not applicable here — although the statute’s reference to those exceptions supports my case, as I’ll show in a moment.) If you both deny entry because of the immigrant’s nationality or place of residence and rely on another provision such as section 1182(f) as a justification for doing so, you’re still denying entry because of the immigrant’s nationality or place of residence.

So if you take out the word “solely” — a word that McCarthy imported into the discussion without any statutory basis — there is an evident conflict that can be resolved only if section 1182(f) is somehow an exception to the application of section 1152(a). This is the only way for the two provisions not to be in conflict in a case where a President seeks to exercise his 1182(f) authority in a manner that discriminates based on nationality, as President Trump did in his executive order on immigration.

Note that this is an “as applied” conflict, and not an “as written” conflict. McCarthy argues that the provisions are harmonious and do not contradict one another, invoking familiar canons of statutory interpretation, such as the admonition to read two separate statutes in harmony when possible, and the related principle that later statutes are not assumed to repeal earlier ones by implication. I agree with these principles. And, as written, he is right: the statutes as written can be harmonious with one another . . . as long as a President respects the nondiscrimination ban in invoking his 1182(f) powers. In other words, Congress may well have assumed that a President would indeed respect the nondiscrimination provision, as required by section 1152(a) — and if the President does so, there is no conflict. Put another way, one way to interpret the statutes as harmonious is to assume that both provisions apply, but that the later-enacted section 1152(a) creates an exception to the authority granted in the earlier-enacted section 1182(f). This would not be a “repeal” by implication, but rather a condition added to the earlier provision.

But if a President decides to exercise his 1182(f) authority by discriminating on the basis of nationality, as President Trump did in his order, then there is an evident conflict, which can be resolved only by arguing that section 1182(f) authority operates as an exception to the section 1152(a) nondiscrimination provision.

But section 1182(f) can’t be an exception to section 1152(a) — because section 1152(a) lists specific exceptions, and section 1182(f) is not one of them. Section 1152(a) says the nondiscrimination provision applies “[e]xcept as specifically provided in paragraph (2) and in sections 1101(a)(27), 1151(b)(2)(A)(i), and 1153 of this title.” Guess what’s not listed there as an exception? If you said “section 1182(f),” you get the kewpie doll.

Since McCarthy cites canons of construction, the reader will hopefully forgive me if I cite one of my own: “Expressio unius est exclusio alterius” — a Latin phrase that means “the expression of one thing is the exclusion of the other.” By explicitly listing certain provisions as exceptions to the ban on discrimination by nationality or place of residence, section 1152(a) shows a Congressional intent to exclude any other contrary provision as an exception.

Thus, I take issue with McCarthy when he says:

Though Patterico says he prefers textualism to psychoanalysis, he offers no textual evidence that, in enacting 1152(a), Congress intended to repeal the allegedly inconsistent 1182(f) — no doubt because there is no such evidence to be had.

The textual analysis I just offered was contained in an update to my post — an update that I added at noon on January 29, three days before McCarthy’s piece was published. He may have missed it, of course, if he read it before I added the update. But McCarthy asserts that there is no textual analysis showing that section 1152(a) limits section 1182(f) authority in any way, and clearly such a textual analysis does exist: a clear statement that section 1152(a) applies “except as specifically provided in” other provisions, none of which is section 1182(f).

To sum up, I have shown that: 1) the two provisions are indeed in conflict when a President issues an order discriminating against immigrants on the basis of nationality or place of residence; 2) the only way to resolve this conflict is to view the President’s power to suspend entry under section 1182(f) as an exception to section 1152(a); and 3) Congress foreclosed the possibility that section 1182(f) functions as such an exception, by listing other exceptions but pointedly refusing to list 1182(f) as one.

This is enough, I think, to dispose of the statutory argument. The only other way to argue against this is to say that Congress, by passing 1152(a), didn’t “intend” to affect executive authority to suspend entry, which (in McCarthy’s words) “refers to threats to the nation’s security, not the nation’s racial or ethnic composition.”

This is what I was getting at when I said McCarthy’s argument flies in the face of textualism. I don’t doubt the sincerity of McCarthy’s devotion to textualism, and I’m sure he believes he is following the text here. But I don’t believe he actually is respecting the text here, his good and sincere intentions notwithstanding. Section 1152(a) says in relevant part that “no person shall . . . be discriminated against in the issuance of an immigrant visa because of the person’s nationality . . . or place of residence.” It doesn’t add “unless the discrimination is not invidious” or “unless there is a good reason for the discrimination” or anything of the sort. Yet McCarthy seems to be reading in an implied provision along these lines.

This reminds me of the Halbig/King v. Burwell litigation, where the Supreme Court found that “established by the state” meant “established by the state or the Secretary of Health and Human Services.” The Court reached this astonishing result by transmogifying the plain language of the statute based on the Court’s idiosyncratic view of the overall structure of the ACA. Like McCarthy, the King v. Burwell majority purported to reach its conclusions based on explicit statutory language, and not based on legislative history or “psychoanalysis” or “extra-sensory perception,” all of which McCarthy says he rejects as a basis for interpretation. And I believe him, but call me old-fashioned: just as I think “established by the state” means “established by the state,” I also think that “no person shall . . . be discriminated against” on a specified ground means “no person shall . . . be discriminated against” on that ground. This is what I mean when I say that textualism commands the result I argue for here.

I’ve spent a lot of time on the statutory argument, but McCarthy says that the statutory argument is merely a backstop to his main argument: that the President has Article II authority to protect the nation, which includes the authority “to put down imminent threats to national security.” McCarthy emphasizes that these are not just his personal beliefs, but legal opinions based on precedent. Exercise of these powers requires a threat, McCarthy explains. What’s more, McCarthy argues, my citation of the Youngstown concurrence by Justice Jackson — an opinion that indicates that a President may not ignore specific Congressional directives that Congress has the power to make — is just that: a citation of a concurrence, not of a majority opinion.

As to Justice Jackson’s opinion being a concurrence, I know that McCarthy, with his extensive background in constitutional law in general, and the law applicable to terrorism prosecutions in particular (and this is not snark; anyone who knows about Andrew McCarthy’s background knows this is true), must be aware that the opinion of the Court in Hamdan v. Rumsfeld cited Justice Jackson’s concurrence in footnote 23 to this effect:

Whether or not the President has independent power, absent congressional authorization, to convene military commissions, he may not disregard limitations that Congress has, in proper exercise of its own war powers, placed on his powers. See Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer, 343 U. S. 579, 637 (1952) (Jackson, J., concurring). The Government does not argue otherwise.

Justice Jackson’s concurrence may be a mere concurrence, but today it carries the force of law. So let’s not quibble over whether Jackson’s statement is the law. Let’s apply it to this case.

McCarthy says that, if we do, my position is still a losing one. Contrasting Trump’s actions with President Truman’s seizure of steel mills in the Youngstown case, McCarthy says:

Unlike Truman, Trump has acted in an area where presidential authority is []at its peak – namely, directly against aliens potentially threatening the homeland, not against domestic corporations and their workforces whose connection to a wartime threat overseas was attenuated. And unlike Truman, Trump acted completely consistently with a sweeping statutory grant of authority by Congress. That is why he was on such solid ground.

Note that the statutory interpretation argument I spent so much time on becomes part of the constitutional argument here, as it must. This is because, as I argued in my previous post:

[I]t is Congress, not the President, which has plenary power under the Constitution “to exclude aliens or prescribe the conditions for their entry into this country.” It can delegate a conditional exercise of that power, but if it prohibits that power from being exercised in a certain manner, the President cannot overrule Congress.

If you follow the hyperlink under the phrase “plenary power” in that quote, you’ll see a link to the Supreme Court case of Kleindienst v. Mandel, 408 U.S. 753 (1972). Here is a quote from that case:

The Court, without exception, has sustained Congress’ “plenary power to make rules for the admission of aliens and to exclude those who possess those characteristics which Congress has forbidden.” Boutilier v. Immigration and Naturalization Service, 387 U. S. 118, 387 U. S. 123 (1967). “[O]ver no conceivable subject is the legislative power of Congress more complete than it is over” the admission of aliens.

This, by the way, is why we argued that Obama had no authority to make broad executive orders setting the conditions under which aliens would be admitted or excluded — because this is a Congressional matter. McCarthy says I “exaggerate[] the ‘plenary’ constitutional power of Congress to exclude aliens,” but in light of the language I just quoted you, I submit it’s hard to exaggerate that power. This is why McCarthy has to rely on his statutory arguments even in the constitutional context — because, to remain within the framework of Justice Jackson’s concurrence, McCarthy has to argue that Congress delegated some of this power to the President. Otherwise, it becomes tough to argue that the President can openly defy an explicit Congressional directive regarding immigration such as Congress set forth in the nondiscrimination provision of section 1152(a). This becomes a place where, as with Truman’s illegal seizure of the steel mills in the Youngstown case, presidential authority is at its lowest ebb.

I doubt anyone who already had a strong opinion about this topic will much have their minds changed by this back and forth, and I don’t necessarily expect that McCarthy will be excited to do yet another lengthy response (though I would certainly welcome it). At this point, I think our relative positions have been thoroughly argued, and — with the permission of Mr. McCarthy — I think I will paraphrase the Chief Justice’s line at the end of oral arguments and say, at this point:

The matter is submitted.

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]

2/1/2017

Today in the Annals of Free Speech [Update]

Filed under: General — JVW @ 6:48 pm

[guest post by JVW]

Noted provocateur Milo Yiannopolous was scheduled to speak at 7:00 pm on the campus of — ta-da! — the University of California at Berkeley, but the appearance has been cancelled due to a large throng of leftists acting like leftists do in 2017:

The Breitbart News editor was set to deliver a speech inside a UC Berkeley campus building but hundreds of protesters began throwing fireworks and pulling down the metal barricades police set up to keep people from rushing into the building. Windows were smashed and fires were set outside the building as masked protesters stormed it.

The Berkeley Police Department said people threw bricks, smoking objects, and fireworks at police officers. Protesters took down a light pole and university police locked down all buildings and ordered a shelter in place.

Yiannopolous was invited by the local College Republicans to speak against college campuses declaring themselves “sanctuaries” for illegal immigrants. Under a great deal of pressure from leftist elements to prohibit the event, the Cal administration attempted to hold firm to free speech principles and proceed with the event. Apparently they were most unsuccessful.

UPDATE: Well, this is rich: apparently the Cal Office of Student Affairs was afraid that Yiannopolous’s speech would put illegal immigrant students at risk. I wonder what they think now that their police are dealing with firecrackers whizzing around their heads and bricks crashing down on their riot shields. Nothing like worrying about theoretical risk while ignoring real-world risk. Jeeze, academia.

[Cross-posted at the Jury Talks Back.]

– JVW

Rachel Maddow’s Opinion of Neil Gorsuch Just Might Surprise You

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 12:30 pm

Usually when I write a clickbait headline like that, it’s ironic. You know: you just might be surprised to learn that this radical leftist has a bunch of predictable pre-fabricated nonsense opinions!!! But no irony today. Maddow actually acknowledges that Judge Gorsuch is a “mainstream” pick:

The choice of Judge Gorsuch is a relatively mainstream choice that you might expect from any Republican president.

Wow.

Short clips like this taken out of context always concern me, so I sought out the entire show on YouTube. Maddow makes the comment at about 27:48, in the context of complaining about the treatment of Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland. There is no hidden “but Gorsuch is really awful!” comment in her quote that is excised by the clip above.

Earlier in the show, Maddow has lefty Dahlia Lithwick on, who says similar things:

This is not a bomb-thrower. . . This is an incredibly solid, respectable, conventional pick that anyone would have made.

Don’t let these comments worry you, by the way. The fact that Gorsuch is not a scary bomb-thrower, and that the left can’t lay a glove on him, does not mean he’s going to be weak. Remember: Justice Scalia was approved unanimously by the Senate. Non-controversial does not mean bad. Gorsuch is excellent and will be a fantastic Justice.

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]

Neil Gorsuch’s Laudable Crusade Against the Administrative State

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 10:00 am

In my recent post on whom Donald Trump should select for the Supreme Court, I argued that Judge Neil Gorsuch was actually better than Justice Scalia on one key issue: his crusade against the overweening power of the administrative state:

Gorsuch also differs from Scalia for the better in his views on the Chevron doctrine: the principle that says courts will defer to executive agency interpretations of law when they are reasonable. For most of his career, Scalia tended to apply the Chevron docrtine with few questions, often showing a disturbing deference to executive agency interpretations of laws (though he seemed to hint at a slight change of heart in more recent cases). Gorsuch, by contrast, has been a fierce critic of Chevron — which is, in my opinion, a good thing, as the executive has too much power these days. Allowing the administrative state to serve as all three branches of government without genuine scrutiny from the courts is not what the Founding Fathers had in mind, and Gorsuch seems to understand this.

I want to elaborate on that today, because it may seem like a minor thing, but it’s not. It goes to the heart of the separation of powers.

There are many good books that discuss the dangers posed by the administrative state. One that stands out is Charles Murray’s By the People: Rebuilding Liberty Without Permission. Murray describes how absurd regulations, completely untethered from common sense, have become ubiquitous in the lives of American businessmen. Fighting these regulations is well-nigh impossible because the bureaucracy serves as lawmaker, enforcer, and even judge. Your challenge to a stupid regulation must first be adjudicated by an administrative law judge who is an arm of the same agency that wrote and enforced the ridiculous regulation. But to make matters worse, when you then go to court, judges apply something called the “Chevron doctrine,” in which they almost always defer to the agency’s decision, as long as it is “reasonable.”

Even Justice Scalia championed the Chevron doctrine for most of his career — though he was starting to get better. It’s a dangerous doctrine that makes judicial review toothless. It’s not what the Founders had in mind when they set up our system. And in a concurrence in a case called Gutierrez-Brizuela v. Lynch, Judge Gorsuch showed that he understood. Here are the opening paragraphs of his opinion:

There’s an elephant in the room with us today. We have studiously attempted to work our way around it and even left it unremarked. But the fact is Chevron and Brand X permit executive bureaucracies to swallow huge amounts of core judicial and legislative power and concentrate federal power in a way that seems more than a little difficult to square with the Constitution of the framers’ design. Maybe the time has come to face the behemoth. In enlightenment theory and hard won experience under a tyrannical king the founders found proof of the wisdom of a government of separated powers. In the avowedly political legislature, the framers endowed the people’s representatives with the authority to prescribe new rules of general applicability prospectively. In the executive, they placed the task of ensuring the legislature’s rules are faithfully executed in the hands of a single person also responsive to the people. And in the judiciary, they charged individuals insulated from political pressures with the job of interpreting the law and applying it retroactively to resolve past disputes.

This allocation of different sorts of power to different sorts of decisionmakers was no accident. To adapt the law to changing circumstances, the founders thought, the collective wisdom of the people’s representatives is needed. To faithfully execute the laws often demands the sort of vigor hard to find in management-by-committee. And to resolve cases and controversies over past events calls for neutral decisionmakers who will apply the law as it is, not as they wish it to be.

Even more importantly, the founders considered the separation of powers a vital guard against governmental encroachment on the people’s liberties, including all those later enumerated in the Bill of Rights. What would happen, for example, if the political majorities who run the legislative and executive branches could decide cases and controversies over past facts? They might be tempted to bend existing laws, to reinterpret and apply them retroactively in novel ways and without advance notice. Effectively leaving parties who cannot alter their past conduct to the mercy of majoritarian politics and risking the possibility that unpopular groups might be singled out for this sort of mistreatment — and raising — along the way, too, grave due process (fair notice) and equal protection problems. Conversely, what would happen if politically unresponsive and lifetenured judges were permitted to decide policy questions for the future or try to execute those policies? The very idea of self-government would soon be at risk of withering to the point of pointlessness. It was to avoid dangers like these, dangers the founders had studied and seen realized in their own time, that they pursued the separation of powers. A government of diffused powers, they knew, is a government less capable of invading the liberties of the people.

OK, if you’re not already standing on your chair and applauding, then go see a doctor, because you may not be feeling well. That is a stirring passage that tells me all I need to know about Judge Gorsuch’s priorities, his writing style, and his commitment to freedom and the rule of law.

He will be a great Supreme Court Justice.

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]

1/31/2017

Obama Administration Lawyer: “Why Liberals Should Back Neil Gorsuch” (Plus Bonus Elizabeth Warren Nonsense)

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 8:30 pm

There’s at least one honest man among the left in this world, and he supports Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court:

I was an acting solicitor general for President Barack Obama; Judge Gorsuch has strong conservative bona fides and was appointed to the 10th Circuit by President George W. Bush. But I have seen him up close and in action, both in court and on the Federal Appellate Rules Committee (where both of us serve); he brings a sense of fairness and decency to the job, and a temperament that suits the nation’s highest court.

Considerable doubts about the direction of the Supreme Court have emerged among Democrats in recent weeks, particularly given some of the names that have been floated by the administration for possible nomination. With environmental protection, reproductive rights, privacy, executive power and the rights of criminal defendants (including the death penalty) on the court’s docket, the stakes are tremendous. I, for one, wish it were a Democrat choosing the next justice. But since that is not to be, one basic criterion should be paramount: Is the nominee someone who will stand up for the rule of law and say no to a president or Congress that strays beyond the Constitution and laws?

I have no doubt that if confirmed, Judge Gorsuch would help to restore confidence in the rule of law. His years on the bench reveal a commitment to judicial independence — a record that should give the American people confidence that he will not compromise principle to favor the president who appointed him.

There are also dishonest people among the left — a lot of them. For a hint of the type of claptrap we’ll see in coming days, check out Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren:

Before even joining the bench, he advocated to make it easier for public companies to defraud investors. As a judge, he has twisted himself into a pretzel to make sure the rules favor giant companies over workers and individual Americans. He has sided with employers who deny wages, improperly fire workers, or retaliate against whistleblowers for misconduct. He has ruled against workers in all manner of discrimination cases. And he has demonstrated hostility toward women’s access to basic health care.

Blah, blah, blah. It goes on like that. These Native Americans do drone on, don’t they?

Guess what? She is going to lose. So don’t be angry at her. Laugh at her. Point, and laugh.

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]

President Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch!

Filed under: General — Dana @ 5:17 pm

[guest post by Dana]

The best news for Conservatives.

While Democrats are promising a vigorous battle, now is the time to savor the moment.

–Dana

UPDATE BY PATTERICO:

Tonight, I am proud of President Trump, without reservation. If I may plagiarize myself from a recent post:

In many ways, Gorsuch is the ideal successor to Scalia, as he shares many of Scalia’s attributes. He is an engaging and entertaining writer. He is an originalist, which is the only legitimate method of constitutional interpretation — but one that Scalia did much to make respectable. Gorsuch is an ardent textualist, like Scalia, and shares Scalia’s disdain for a reliance on fickle and often misleading legislative history.

I listened to Trump’s and Gorsuch’s remarks on my drive home, and was impressed by each. Listening to Gorsuch talk of how he clerked for Byron White and Anthony Kennedy (after Justice White retired) reminded me that I was at the Court for Justice White’s last day on the Court. Mrs. P. and I had prime seats, and today I realize that I was probably sitting only feet away from future Justice Gorsuch that day.

To those who got on my case for failing to predict the outcome of the election, let me remind you of two things. First: a lot of you thought the GOP was going to cave on Merrick Garland. I said they wouldn’t — and they didn’t. And to the more extreme of the NeverTrumpers: many of you said Trump would be horrible on Supreme Court nominations. I said I thought he would be very good — and he was.

I’ve rarely been more pleased to have two of my predictions turn out to be correct.

Always Generally trust content from Patterico.

What a great day for America.

— P

UPDATE x2 BY PATTERICO:

UPDATE x3 BY PATTERICO: Video.

UPDATE x4 BY PATTERICO:

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]

Democrats May Be Backing off Threat to Filibuster Any Trump Supreme Court Nominee

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 9:00 am

Yesterday, Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon made the oafish announcement that he planned to filibuster President Trump’s Supreme Court pick, no matter who it was. Speculation ran rampant on the right that this was part of a larger plan by the Democrat Senate leadership. If so, they may be reconsidering:

Senate Democrats are weighing whether to avoid an all-out war to block President Donald Trump’s upcoming Supreme Court pick, instead considering delaying that battle for a future nomination that could shift the ideological balance of the court, sources say.

Democrats privately discussed their tactics during a closed-door retreat in West Virginia last week. And a number of Democrats are trying to persuade liberal firebrands to essentially let Republicans confirm Trump’s pick after a vigorous confirmation process — since Trump is likely to name a conservative to replace the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

The reason for the tactic: Republicans are considering gutting the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees if Democrats stay largely united and block Trump’s first pick. By employing the so-called “nuclear option,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could move to reduce the threshold for clearing a filibuster from 60 votes to 51 votes.

That would mean Democrats could lose leverage in the next Supreme Court fight if Trump were to replace a more liberal justice, since the GOP now has 52 seats in the Senate.

Of course, this may just be a move to undo the rhetorical damage from Merkley’s ham-handed declaration. This way, now they can pretend that their filibuster was really because this particular nominee (read: anyone Trump names) was just so, so extreme!

It really is the wrong time for Democrats to go ballistic. Justice Scalia was one of the most conservative justices in decades. No matter who Trump names, it will maintain the balance of power that has existed for years — one that has brought plenty of victories for the left. Sure, the left would like to make some gains, but you have to win a Presidency and some Senate races to do that, don’t you?

Given Mitch McConnell’s recent unwise declaration that the nuclear option is off the table, the Democrats’ decision whether to filibuster the nominee announced today will be very consequential.

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back, the only place where I will be commenting on this post.]

