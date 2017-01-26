Bad Lip Reading: Inauguration Day
[guest post by Dana]
Absolutely hilarious!
[guest post by Dana]
As we all know, Donald Trump’s presidential campaign drew huge numbers of voters who were elated by his promise to reform immigration in our country and to “Build that Wall!” Today he took steps to move on that promise:
President Trump signed a pair of executive actions Wednesday to begin ramping up immigration enforcement, including a new border wall with Mexico, vowing that construction on his chief campaign pledge would begin in months.
The presidential directives signed Wednesday aim to create more detention centers, add more federal border control agents and withhold federal funds to cities that do not comply with federal immigration laws. One order calls for the “immediate construction of a physical wall.”
“I’m asking all of you to enforce the laws of the United States. They will be enforced and enforced strongly.”
“We’re going to restore the rule of law in the United States…A nation without borders is not a nation. Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders. You guys are about to be very, very busy doing your job [as] you want to.”
Excellent!
According to President Trump, the planning is starting immediately, and construction will begin as soon as it is feasible.
Significant provisions in the order include, but are not limited to: broadening enforcement policies, allow States to “perform the functions of immigration officers in relation to investigation, apprehension, or detention of aliens in the United States,” enable the hiring of 10,000 law enforcement officers with current allocations and make declared sanctuary cities ineligible to receive federal grants. Further, “the initial work of planning construction will be covered by $100 million in appropriations left over in a DHS account.”
While a whole lot of Americans will no doubt support these steps to enforce our immigration laws and protect our boundaries, there are those who are flipping out – embarrassingly so:
Oh, really????
As a result of today’s actions by President Trump, President Nieto of Mexico, who was scheduled to make a visit to the U.S. next week, is reconsidering whether he will grace our nation with his presence.
And, in a bit of irony, in related news concerning national security, immigrants entering the U.S., and protecting Americans, there was this report today :
Federal agents are reinvestigating the backgrounds of dozens of Syrian refugees already in the United States after discovering a lapse in vetting that allowed some who had potentially negative information in their files to enter the country, two U.S. law enforcement officials said.
Agents have not concluded that any of the refugees should have been rejected for entry, but the apparent glitch — which was discovered in late 2015 and corrected last year — prevented U.S. officials who conducted background checks on the refugees from learning about possible “derogatory” information about them, the two officials said. At a minimum, the intelligence would have triggered further investigation that could have led some asylum applications to be rejected.
The refugees whose cases are under review include one who failed a polygraph test when he applied to work at a U.S. military installation overseas and another who may have been in communication with an Islamic State leader, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.
Amusingly, this is how the LAT
spins reports the numbers because they assume you couldn’t figure out the counter of them:
The vast majority pose no threat, officials say. Nearly half of the Syrians admitted since 2011 were under the age of 14, and more than half are female.
Today, I leave discussion about Trump’s obsession with the popular vote, his threatening to “send in the Feds” to Chicago, or the upcoming week of “Celebrity Apprentice: The Supreme Court” in the capable hands of others. This post is going to be about making fun of a snarky lefty.
You have likely heard about the little Twitter interchange between Deadspin and Ted Cruz. If you missed it, you can see the embeds at Mickey White’s post. The executive summary is: Deadspin’s Ashley Feinberg tweeted out a request for pictures of Ted Cruz playing basketball (after Politico reported that Cruz is playing basketball as part of a new collegiality campaign). Cruz tweeted out a picture of Grayson Allen, a Duke basketball player who looks so much like Cruz it’s a meme. Deadspin responded with humorless profanity, and Cruz responded humorously with the Ron Burgundy “that escalated quickly” meme. All good, fun stuff.
Then it got even better. (This post is about to go all Twitchy on your backside, with a lot of Twitter embeds — but hey, this is a Twitter-centric mockfest.) Deadspin editor Tim Marchman got busy:
Amazing that low-testosterone Ted Cruz enthusiasts are comfortable haranguing @ashleyfeinberg but not me, Deadspin's actual editor!
— Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) January 25, 2017
Ted Cruz is a pathetic asshole, his social media intern's joke was basic, and complaints should go to marchman at deadspin dot com.
— Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) January 25, 2017
But don’t email him. Tweet him. Trust me. It upsets him a lot more.
Unsurprising that not one Ted Cruz-supporting cuck/Twitter user is willing to face me in the UFC octagon.
— Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) January 25, 2017
Hundreds of dudes who can't do a pushup are tweeting at me but literally not even one has had the brass to send me an email.
— Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) January 25, 2017
DO YOU HAVE THE BRASS TO EMAIL TIM MARCHMAN?? WELL, DO YOU?
I’m not sure if the reference to the “UFC octagon” was a reference to an actual physical fight, or just the hardscrabble manly testosterone-infused brawling that is an email exchange with Tim Marchman.
Anyway, it’s not a real big surprise that the ridicule kicked into high gear right about then. Here’s one example:
This day is amazing pic.twitter.com/jyJhhkJk7R
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 25, 2017
Sounds like the email thing isn’t working out for old Tim though.
@timmarchman ok Tim pic.twitter.com/BgtcIM1Waf
— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) January 25, 2017
[guest post by JVW]
No matter how you feel about the new President, one thing we all (well, most of us anyway) can agree upon is that the marginalization of the Clinton Family is a most welcome development. The restoration of the House of Clinton, which came ever so close to being realized, is now permanently on hold, and despite the fondest wishes of their last remaining sycophants (Hello Sid Blumenthal! Hello David Brock!) it seems to be inconceivable that Hillary! will upset the Big Applecart (I promise I don’t have too many of these bad puns in me) and take on incumbent mayor Bill de Blasio, no matter how wretched his management of the city may be. Meanwhile, daughter Chelsea shows no inclination to give up the posh life as an independently-wealthy part-time college administrator to enter the grubby political scene, especially the sewer of Democrat politics in New York. Thus, the Clintons appear to be for all practical purposes over and done with.
I had been meaning to put up a post on an interesting development from last week, namely the announcement of the imminent shuttering of the Clinton Global Initiative. I guess it turns out that once you have no more influence to trade, donations from foreign sources have a way of drying up. Oh sure, the Clintons can plausibly claim that they had stopped raising money from overseas sources last summer when confidence of Hillary!’s certain election victory was at its peak, so this development was in the works all along. But given that neither she nor Bubba really have anything to do these days it is kind of hard to imagine why they wouldn’t throw themselves into — ahem, ahem — all the valuable work that the Clinton Global Initiative does unless this is a case where no one any longer wants to buy what they have to sell.
And that of course brings us to Bill, our forty-second President and almost our first First Gentleman (yeah, I involuntarily shudder too). It’s hard not to imagine the mixed emotions that must be swirling through the ol’ lyin’ horndog’s mind, at once lamenting his blown opportunity to return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue while at the same time no doubt being relieved that he is free to return to his usual trashy ways. Geoffrey Norman has a terrific essay at The American Spectator on Bubba’s descent into irrelevancy:
It can’t be easy for any ex-president, the exile from the stage. The world of politics and celebrity has been to Bill Clinton as the oceans are to a great shark. If he stops swimming, the shark dies. But there will be another big fish swimming the same waters, and Barack Obama is now a far brighter and newer star than Clinton, with minimal ethical baggage and no lost elections on his résumé. He will be in much hotter demand than a man who has been out of the White House for 16 years.
Quite right. Bill’s brand of whatever-55%-of-the-country-is-for-is-exactly-what-I-am-for politics which served him so well in an era of post-Cold War peace and dot-com-boom prosperity has been eclipsed by Barack Obama’s dammit-we’re-on-the-right-side-of-history brand of ideological purity filtered through he noxious dual-valve carburetor of grievance politics and faculty-lounge groupthink. Obama, who expressed a backhanded contempt for Clinton’s largely risk-adverse agenda after the Democrats’ inglorious defeat in the 1994 midterm elections, may not have had much success in imposing his will on the country after the GOP ended Nancy Pelosi’s speakership in the 2010 midterms, but he leaves office with the party pretty much coalesced around his basic notions of a large and powerful bureaucracy emboldened by copious intrusive legislation managing virtually aspect of a citizen’s day-to-day life. The idea of a white male from the South ever rising to the upper echelon of the Democrat machine seems so farfetched these days that even after Hillary’s tough loss there is pretty much no one who expects Tim Kaine to be a serious candidate for the party’s Presidential nomination in 2020.
So goodbye, Bubba. You were crass, crude, craven, and corrupt, but you always made it interesting. Once upon a time you were even considered to be the first black President, but in the end your inauthenticity and artifice not to mention your insistence on feeding your own inflated ego before deigning to serve others, will probably render you just another footnote to history.
So Little Marco caved on Rex Tillerson.
Like Yakov Smirnov used to say about Bayst Waystern, he had reservations but he went anyway.
Something about not wanting to create “unwarranted political controversy.” Huh?
I predicted Little Marco would vote no. I watched Little Marco’s extensive questioning of Tillerson — questioning that actually seemed to create some “political controversy” as I recall, but I guess he thought it was “warranted” — and I thought: wow, it seems like these principles of freedom and support for dissidents really move Little Marco at his core. (Look at me! I still thought he had a “core”!)
And somehow, even though Little Marco said Donald Trump might lead us to a nuclear holocaust, and then later followed around Trump like a puppy dog, the questioning of Tillerson had me thinking he was going to vote on principle. So I predicted he would. I’ll admit: I also wanted to be the only guy on the planet who predicted it, because, you know, literally nobody else did.
But especially after Corker said Tillerson was moving to the floor no matter what, it seemed like a signal that Rubio was going to vote no. It was a free vote of conscience: everyone would know it’s meaningless, so why not?
I said I’d stop calling him “Little Marco” if he actually voted no. In the end, he remained (and remains) Little Marco to me, forevermore.
I did hedge my bets though. I compared myself to Charlie Brown kicking the football. And I watched and read those cartoons, same as you did. If you’re old I mean. I saw what happened in those cartoons.
Ah, well. Rex Tillerson’s not so bad. The only problem with him, really, is that he’s buddies with a ruthless, murderous, totalitarian dictator. And who among us can truly say they aren’t? I ask you.
Plus, Rex likes that oil. And Putin’s got a lot of that.
Now that we are past the immediate fallout over Sean Spicer’s weekend lie-stravaganza about Inauguration crowd numbers, I’d like to take a moment to reflect on the intentions behind, and effect of, Spicer’s stunt.
Since the time Spicer marched out almost shouting at reporters, conservatives have been debating this question: which should we be more upset about right now? Spicer’s performance on Saturday? Or eight years of media bias against Republicans and in favor of Barack Obama and Congressional Democrats?
You want a hot take? Here it is, scorching hot and spicy: we should be more upset at Spicer, at least right now — precisely because of the last eight years of media bias.
That’s a controversial statement — or at least I hope it is! We’re going for a take that is en fuego here. So let me explain by first taking a Giant Step Backward so we can see the Bigger Picture.
It’s impossible to understand what Spicer did except through the lens of eight years of Big Media swooning over Barack Obama.
The infatuation began during Obama’s 2008 campaign. He was the Lightworker. Chris Matthews got a tingle in his leg. David Brooks was impressed by the crease of Obama’s pant leg. Is all this sounding familiar?
Surveys showed that overwhelming numbers of journalists voted for Obama — no surprise, as surveys always show that journalists are overwhelmingly of the left. And their coverage showed it. Hugely inflated estimates of the number of uninsured were touted to push Obama’s health care law, while concerns about it costing too much or jeopardizing people’s coverage were pooh-poohed by the same fact-checkers who refused to rate “true” a claim by Ted Cruz that the tax code has more words than the Bible, and even rated “false” a claim by Carly Fiorina (I went from secretary to CEO) — both claims that were factually 100% true.
If Democrats ever had a valid complaint about bad behavior by Republicans, the story would be about the Republicans’ bad behavior. But if Republicans had a valid complaint about bad behavior by Democrats, the Big Media version of the story would focus on how Republicans “seized” on the Democrats’ behavior for political advantage. And like clockwork, talking heads would immediately begin speculating about whether Republicans would “overreach.”
And citizens concerned about the coarsening of our culture, threats to our constitutional rights of gun ownership, or the disappearance of morality from the public square were characterized by Our Media Betters (and Obama) as ignorant, ball-scratching hayseeds, “bitterly clinging” to our guns and religion.
You can treat half the voting public with this level of scorn and contempt for only so long, before they say: enough is enough.
Many on the right have been waiting for someone on the right to push back, and push back hard, against the bias in media. When Ted Cruz, in one of the Republican debates, took the moderator to task for a series of biased questions, the excitement in the room was palpable. Conservatives across the country rose to their feet in front of their television sets and began applauding and cheering in their living rooms, while their kids cast sidelong looks at each other and said: “Dad’s going crazy again.”
That’s what it was like in my household, anyway.
Conservatives think we need pushback against the media — and we are right.
This sort of thinking, I am certain, was behind the extraordinary aggression towards the media shown by Sean Spicer (and subsequently, on “the shows,” by Reince Priebus) this past weekend. Had Spicer stuck to his valid complaint about a bogus story from a snide Big Media loudmouth regarding a bust of MLK being removed from the Oval Office (it hadn’t been), Spicer would have deserved the standing O that we all gave Cruz during that moment in the debates.
But of course, the best laid plans of mice and men gang aft a-gley when Donald Trump gets involved.
Butthurt over the fact that Obama’s (Inauguration crowd) was way bigger than his, Trump dispatched Spicer to tell a pack of lies. After all, angry and oft-repeated lies worked for Trump in the campaign. Why not as President?
Here’s the problem: by sending out Spicer to scream about the press about a trivial issue while getting all the facts wrong, Trump has undermined years’ worth of legitimate criticism of the media by conservatives. Now, when we talk about Big Media bias, and try to make the case to undecided voters that they should reject slanted stories from the giant newspapers and networks, Big Media can simply point to Spicer’s press conference as an object example of how all of our complaints are (supposedly) bogus.
The stupid way Spicer came out swinging over nonsense, with all the facts against him, shows he is willing to be loyal to Trump — but not, unfortunately, to the truth.
Fundamentally, it’s wrong to stand at the White House podium and tell stupid, provable lies (or, in the memorable words of Kellyanne Conway, “alternative facts”).
But behind that, it’s hard for me to believe that this is an effective way to win over undecided voters. Smashing your own credibility is not usually thought to be an effective communications strategy.
This is reversible, in theory, if Spicer and the rest of Trump’s communications team start to elevate their fealty to the truth over their loyalty to Trump.
I said “in theory.”
[guest post by Dana]
Suspended indefinitely…
On Friday night I posted about NBC Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich, who made an ugly Twitter attack on 10 year old Barron Trump. After the internet got very angry with her for her intolerable behavior, Rich locked her Twitter account.
Today, there is a report that NBC has suspended Rich indefinitely:
She was suspended immediately after her tweet, and her suspension is indefinite, according to someone familiar with the plans at “S.N.L.,” who was not authorized by NBC to comment on personnel matters.
That tweet on Friday, during Mr. Trump’s inauguration ceremony, drew widespread condemnation, and Ms. Rich subsequently deleted the post (which said “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter”) and deactivated her Twitter account. Her name did not appear in the closing credits of “Saturday Night Live” in its broadcast on Saturday.
Rich opened her Twitter account today to apologize, not directly to President and Mrs. Trump, nor to Barron, but just a general, generic apology:
“I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.”
It’s interesting that the report claims she was suspended immediately after posting her foul tweet on Friday at 12:07 pm, and yet it took three days for her to apologize. I guess a loss of income and work can do that to a person, if not a troubled conscience. But hey, maybe it’s possible that Rich wasn’t able to tweet her apology until today because she was still recovering from marching in “solidarity with our… children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families” on Saturday…
With that, a comedienne named Nikki Glaser, whose show I have never watched, had this reaction to Rich’s suspension:
I realize this isn’t nearly the biggest news of the day, but it’s an interesting question of whether people should be suspended from, or lose their jobs because the righteously angry got out their pitchforks and made some noise about it.
In case you missed it, over the weekend I announced a new (and more civil) blog comments section. Details here.
Before you read any further, do me a favor and answer this question. I don’t want to prejudice your answers through any analysis that follows.
It’s a question a reader raised recently, and I think it’s an interesting one.
There are competing theories at play here.
The argument I see for the primacy of draining the government swamp goes something like this: the media can’t put you in jail. They can’t confiscate your hard-earned money through taxation, or take your property through eminent domain. Unless you move out of the country, you don’t get a choice as to which government rules you. (Sure, there is a theoretical collective choice, but that is not the same thing as a real personal choice. Your single vote will never decide a national election. But your singular decision to switch the channel or navigate to a new Web page can decide which media outlet you follow at any given moment.) Draining the government swamp is more important because it changes something over which you have no choice, which directly affects your life.
The argument I see for the primacy of draining the media swamp goes something like this: Despite the low approval numbers of all different types of media, the message put out by the media still has an outsized influence on what most Americans think and on how they vote. If you can change the media’s message, and undo the cozy backroom relationships they have with their favored politicians (who are always from the left), you can change who is elected. The election of Donald Trump does not prove the media is now weak; indeed, with the billions in free earned media they showered on him, you could say the media made Trump president. Moreover, more fundamentally, politics is downstream of culture. Change the media and you change the culture, which changes the politics — since our political choices inevitably reflect our collective personal opinions in the end. Draining the media swamp is more important because if you drain the media swamp, the government swamp will follow.
It’s an interesting debate. I’ll be interested to see what people say, even though this is obviously not a scientific poll.
I have cross-posted this at RedState, with the same question phrased the same way but in a different poll, so I can track the differences between the answers of the readerships of both blogs.
I have also cross-posted it at The Jury Talks Back, where we are running an experiment (described here) of ensuring that commentary follows the rules you might follow if you were a guest in my living room. Since many people will be entering The Jury from this post, and will have already taken the poll before going there, I did not think much would be revealed by having a separate poll there. To comment at the Jury version, go here.
Big news.
I have decided to create an alternative comment section, for the purpose of creating an environment where people can discuss matters in the way that they might discuss them in my living room.
Over the years, there has always been an undercurrent of discontent among some commenters with the tone of the comments section. The bottom line is: some people like a more rough and tumble and environment, and others prefer a more polite and respectful tone. I have always leaned towards allowing a certain amount of aggression, while trying to encourage a respectful atmosphere.
But for a while I have contemplated the idea of setting aside a separate comments section for those who want to discuss and debate with an absolute minimum of personal rancor and a maximum of respect. The problem was: I was stymied by the logistics of how to create such an area, how to police it, and so forth.
Recently someone reminded me that I have this other moribund blog called The Jury Talks Back. There have been no posts there since 2011. It was originally designed as a place where many commenters could write their own posts. But it fell into disuse, and nobody has posted there since 2011.
So yesterday I thought: why not run a parallel blog there, with the same posts I have here, but an explicitly different ethic? One that emphasizes civility and honest debate?
I ran a little experiment yesterday with a few commenters who I thought might enjoy such an experience. The posts from yesterday were cross-posted there, and a handful of people discussed them. DRJ was there. Machinist was there! I liked the way it worked. The main problem was that there were not enough people. I want more.
I have trashed the posts there from yesterday so we can have a fresh start today, with the involvement of anyone who wants to be involved and can follow the rules. This is something I am going to continue it for a while. I hope for a long time.
Here’s how it’s going to work. Every post I write will be cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back. I’m going to try to get the guest bloggers to do the same, although there may be some logistics involved with that. I will include a link to the Jury version of the post at the end of the post.
It’s a public blog. For right now, everyone is invited, but the guidelines for posting are different.
The basic rule is this: imagine that you have been invited to my house as a guest. You and the other guests are sitting around a living room engaged in a lively and spirited political discussion in which everyone might not agree, but everyone treats everyone else with complete respect.
Before you post, make sure your comment has the same sort of tone it would have if you were saying it in my living room.
That’s pretty much the basic idea. Here are some further thoughts I have that may help illustrate what I am going for:
These are not exhaustive requirements, just illustrations.
I realize that there will inevitably be two related criticisms: that I am creating a “safe space” or that I am trying to exclude pro-Trump commentary there.
Let me address the latter criticism first. I speak for myself and I know I speak for other when I say that I want this to be a place where people can actually discuss different views. A polite echo chamber is boring.
But it takes real effort to disagree without being disagreeable, especially on the Internet, where there is no way to hear tone of voice and where misunderstandings cannot necessarily be corrected instantly. So bring your pro-Trump arguments, but bring an extra measure of civility with them, and I expect anti-Trump arguments to be made in the same spirit.
As for the “safe space” argument, I understand that concern. But here’s the thing. Once again, this is not a place to avoid debate. It’s a place to avoid rancor. To me, “safe spaces” are bad because they imply escape from points of view that are too uncomfortable. That is not the purpose of The Jury Talks Back. The purpose is to have discussions about uncomfortable topics in a very respectful and honest manner.
At one point I would have been very nervous about starting something like this, because I would be worried that all the civil commenters would abandon the main platform, with bad consequences for the main platform. It’s not impossible, but yesterday I noticed civil commentary on both boards, with many commenters participating in both parallel threads. And I think this experiment will bring some people back to commenting that may be put off by the tone of the main comment threads.
The point is, you have a choice. You think this is a stupid idea? You don’t want to participate? Then don’t participate. It’s the simplest solution in the world. The bottom line is: this is my blog, and this is something I want to do, so I’m going to do it. If you don’t like comment boards with a “living room” ethic, don’t go to the Jury comment threads. If you can’t abide a blog that even contains such an option, then leave. America still has freedom of choice! Ain’t it great?
As for the physical layout of the Jury blog: it’s not an ideal space. The comments look a little different, as the template has not been updated in years. Recent comments don’t work, although I am trying to contact Admin Guy to see if it is possible to make it work.
Anyone can participate, but I am going to be brutal about enforcing the norms. Brutal. I’m starting this on a Sunday so I can be active in monitoring it on the first day. If I think your comment is not in the spirit of The Jury Talks Back, I’ll just delete it outright. If there is whining about it, I’ll recommend that you simply return to the main comments section.
Another word of warning: I don’t know of a way of moderating people on one blog but not another. So if you venture to the Jury, and you can’t behave there, and it becomes a repeated problem, I may have no choice but to ban or moderate you from both blogs — even if your commentary is the sort of thing that would normally be accepted here.
I hope this is something that people try, even if just for the novelty of a comment board on the Internet with smart and interesting people who are bound and determined to discuss things in a civil manner.
