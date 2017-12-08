Patterico's Pontifications

12/8/2017

ICYMI: Amazon Widget Is Back on Sidebar

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 7:37 am

First it was there. Then it was gone.

Then it was there again. Then it was gone again.

Now it’s there yet again. Hopefully, it will be allowed to stay.

More details about the saga in the future. For now, I am just reminding people who are out of the habit of using the widget to get back in the habit!

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]

3 Responses to “ICYMI: Amazon Widget Is Back on Sidebar”

  1. I am not seeing too many clicks, so the beatings reminders will continue until my morale improves.

    Patterico (115b1f) 12/8/2017 @ 7:39 am

  2. Getting back in the habit. You should see a Canon imageCLASS LBP612CDW Color Laser Printer that I ordered today using your widget.

    Beldar (fa637a) 12/8/2017 @ 9:10 am

  3. test

    Ipso Fatso (7e1c8e) 12/8/2017 @ 9:11 am

