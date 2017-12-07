Sen. Al Franken Announces His Upcoming Resignation
[guest post by Dana]
This morning, facing political pressure from his own party, Sen. Al Franken announced from the Senate floor that he will be resigning his Senate seat:
“I am announcing that in the coming weeks I will be resigning as a member of the United States Senate”
It’s interesting that his resignation is not going to be effectively immediately, like John Conyers. It’s a bit clever, given that in a few weeks time the special election will have taken place in Alabama. This allows time to see whether Republican Roy Moore, who faces serious allegations of sexual misconduct (including that involving a minor) and has the full support of the President of the United States, steps down. After all, if he doesn’t, what would actually compel Franken to follow through with his resignation?
Franken, who remained unapologetic and without contrition in his announcement, also noted this:
“I, of all people, am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party,”
There is a heated battle taking place between the major political parties as Democrats and Republicans valiantly struggle to claim the moral high ground. The problem, of course, is that both sides have sunk to new lows in the mucky cesspool of tribal politics, thus making it virtually impossible for either party to be covered in anything other than hypocritical scum. Until this week, when a cynical calculation was made to jump up a rung on the ladder of principles and try to force the hand of Republicans, Democrats circled the wagons for Al Franken and cited legacy and iconic status as a justification for keeping John Conyers on board. At the same time, Republicans have not only been defending Roy Moore from serious allegations involving a minor, but disgustingly continue to support him even when they believe the allegations are true. Today, on the left side of the aisle, Conyers is no longer in office and Franken has announced his upcoming resignation. On the right side of the aisle, Moore is being supported by a Republican president who also faces allegations of sexual misconduct, as well as being supported by substantial numbers of Republicans in Alabama. Given this, exactly who gets to make a claim to the moral high ground now? Unless Moore steps down, certainly not Republicans. Unfortunately, Republicans sacrificed their principles in November, 2016.
I would say that if one is happy about Franken and Conyers, yet continues to defend Trump and Moore, then one is being disingenuous and hypocritical. Once upon a time, this would be expected behavior from Democrats but not Republicans. Once upon a time…Dana (023079) — 12/7/2017 @ 10:51 am
i think we elect Roy Moore in just 5 days from now, no?happyfeet (28a91b) — 12/7/2017 @ 10:56 am
It should be quid pro quo and tit-for-tat.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/7/2017 @ 10:57 am
I am happy about Franken and Conyers and believe if someone can’t see the difference between them and Trump and Moore they are being disingenuous or deliberately obtuse.Rev.Hoagie (6bbda7) — 12/7/2017 @ 11:00 am
And Jen Rubin wants Clarence Thomas to fall on his sword because reciprocity.narciso (4346c7) — 12/7/2017 @ 11:01 am
Once upon a time, this would be expected behavior from Democrats but not Republicans. Once upon a time…
Huh? Apparently in a time in ‘galaxy far, far away…’ Peruse at your pleasure: https://www.ranker.com/list/republican-sex-scandals/web-infoguyDCSCA (797bc0) — 12/7/2017 @ 11:01 am
Let us just say Abramson and mayers career path would be shorter without the slander.narciso (4346c7) — 12/7/2017 @ 11:03 am
Thx, happyfeet, I meant to say “will have taken place”. I updated.Dana (023079) — 12/7/2017 @ 11:03 am
Rev. Hoagie,
I’m also happy about Franken and Conyers, but on Trump and Moore, we are just going to have to disagree.Dana (023079) — 12/7/2017 @ 11:04 am
He was the source for the slander about iseman and maverick in the times
http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/363693-narciso (4346c7) — 12/7/2017 @ 11:05 am
gop-strategist-donates-to-alabama-democrat
While I agree that Moore should resign and that supporting him is a disgrace, there is a difference between the situations. Franken’s, and certainly Conyers’, seats are considered safe for the Democrats. So calling for them to resign carries little political risk. Moore’s seat, OTOH, could well go to a Democrat — it may still happen. And the Senate is very close.
Point is, it is easy to talk righteous when you have little to lose. Much harder when adhering to principles might mean loss of power.Bored Lawyer (998177) — 12/7/2017 @ 11:07 am
i’m not wired to where i’m concerned about whether Rs or Ds hold some kind of contrived if not wholly chimerical moral high groundhappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/7/2017 @ 11:15 am
Why so when the scam is up, the press can rub our noses in it.narciso (4346c7) — 12/7/2017 @ 11:18 am
“On the right side of the aisle, Moore is being supported by a Republican president who also faces allegations of sexual misconduct, as well as being supported by substantial numbers of Republicans in Alabama”
And the RNC
http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/363239-rnc-reverses-will-support-moore-in-alabamaharkin (f2baf4) — 12/7/2017 @ 11:19 am
2. happyfeet (28a91b) — 12/7/2017 @ 10:56 am
Then Gloria Allred gets to put up or shut up, and maybe we get to see the yearbook of Beverly Young Nelson where Roy Moore allegedly signed his name “DA” (looks very much like the signature from the 1999 divorce document where it definitely does not mean District Attorney.)
The only other serious accusation of a sexual nature about Roy Moore (other than to a Southern Baptist maybe – he kissed some other women, almost 40 years ago, when he was in his early 30s and they were just 16 to 18 or so) remaining is that of Leigh Corfman’s attempted, and/or first steps initiated, seduction at age 14. And we need to know how the Washington Post heard of it to try to judge its truthfulness. And the only way that would have worked is if she called him, and he didn’t call her, to pick her up.
Roy Moore seems to have gone overbroad in his denials.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 12/7/2017 @ 11:22 am
Trumboed.
Men huddled in executive washrooms across the land have already concluded: minimize exposure. If quotas are filled and a guy and a gal are up for the same gig w/t same qualifications, hire the guy.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/7/2017 @ 11:37 am
I’ve added the video of Franken’s announcement to the post.Dana (023079) — 12/7/2017 @ 11:48 am
Lots of GoPe coming out of the woodwork to support radical leftist, infanticide supporting Doug Jones.
Guess they realize their scam of pretending there are 2 parties while it’s just leftist rule is up.
A pox on them.NJRob (d16a49) — 12/7/2017 @ 11:48 am
Jones making a late push to alienate blacks….
https://www.theroot.com/a-racist-flyer-might-cost-doug-jones-the-election-becau-1821065764harkin (f2baf4) — 12/7/2017 @ 11:49 am
@NJRob, i’m curious: in your mind, are there *any* Democrats who aren’t radical Leftists? If so, what do they look like politically?aphrael (3f0569) — 12/7/2017 @ 11:51 am
Given that we saw in the last presidential election how much Bill Clinton’s lack of character and sexual misconduct were a focal point of attack used against the Democrats by Republicans – particularly Trump – what makes anyone here think that the Democrats won’t use the very same tactics against Trump in 2018? There are long-term, unintended consequences for having sacrificed principles to elect as president a man with numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault. And it works both ways.Dana (023079) — 12/7/2017 @ 11:56 am
Franken “will resign” in the near future.
Moore will be seated.
Franken will “still have not resigned” so he can be the face of Democrats for the double standard.reff (540fba) — 12/7/2017 @ 12:07 pm
A little while ago, the New York times went into a certain random business location in Alabama where byu could find blacks as a rule. Six out of ten of them didn’t even know theer was a Senate election coming up. So there’s that. There are still, or were a week ago, people who are out of touch.
19. Well, yes, that ad is saying there is a black man (maybe more than one) going after high school girls, and maybe not gently, and this is his picture, and Be on the Lookout for him. The text then says would anyone want to make a black man who was doing that Senator? It’s clearly aimed at whites who might have some racial prejudice. Anyway, Roy Moore did that 35 to 40 years ago, and not now, and he married one of them, although maybe he first saw her at when she was in college at around age 20, maybe even 21. He is 14 years older than her.(or did he first see her before she was in college, and is hiding it all these years?)
Doug Jones has been running ads about Roy Moore being a sex offender or something, and accused him of being [a pedophile] based on one alleged incident 40 years ago. It’s not at thepoint where you can say it is credible. It is possible.
He’s come out in favor of Alabama’s current law on late term abortions, which allows them only on grounds fof health (although that’s a big lophole, since mental health counts) so he probably can’t be accused of supporting infanticide – at least not all out.
Polling there might be even more difficult than usual, but polls do show Moore leading by 2 to 6 points, and the bias of the poll should be against him.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 12/7/2017 @ 12:11 pm
Whether you have 99 or 100 senators, 50 plus the vice president is a majority, and 49 is not. I think you still need 60 to invoke cloture.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 12/7/2017 @ 12:13 pm
Somebody called up the Rush Limbaugh show and said he was overjoyed. He’s disliked Franken because of te stolen 2008 election and something else he mentioned. He said it couldn’t happen to a more arrogant, hack, limosine liberal (he had more adjectives) and that even if he stays Al Franken will no longer be able to grandstand.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 12/7/2017 @ 12:16 pm
“I am happy about Franken and Conyers and believe if someone can’t see the difference between them and Trump and Moore they are being disingenuous or deliberately obtuse.”
– Rev. Hoagie
What an unintentionally ironic statement. Carry on.Leviticus (c7071a) — 12/7/2017 @ 12:16 pm
Moral high ground? I son’t think so. The Democrats are just putting the members of their tribe who can no longer produce and have become a burden on ice floes. The gloss of moral high ground they’re trying to put on it is what happyfeet said — contrived and chimerical.nk (dbc370) — 12/7/2017 @ 12:18 pm
Zell Miller was one.
Heath Schuler tried being another, but your party buried him by having him betray his values to support the radical left agenda.NJRob (d16a49) — 12/7/2017 @ 12:19 pm
Whether that’s what the Democrats are doing, nk, and I agree with happyfeet’s assessment, that does not mean that it’s right or demonstrative of any real and admirable principles that the right is following in their footsteps. What they do doesn’t, and shouldn’t justify what this side of the aisle does.Dana (023079) — 12/7/2017 @ 12:25 pm
If the right side of the aisle cannot even come together and make a solid, unified stand against a candidate who has been credibly accused of sexual misconduct with a minor – then what the hell can we stand against, and what makes us any different than the Democrats who would sell their mother up a river in a heartbeat to win an election?Dana (023079) — 12/7/2017 @ 12:28 pm
This is the political version of small children wagging their little fat fingers of accusation and deflection, hollering But he did it first!Dana (023079) — 12/7/2017 @ 12:29 pm
Dana,
How about due process? Roy Moore has vehemently denied every allegation. I don’t believe him, but that doesn’t mean that he isn’t entitled to a hearing of the charges and weighing of the evidence.
People should not be rewarded for coming out with 40-year old stories one month prior to an election date. Just on that basis alone, we should not let these charges derail his election.
The proper stance to take is that we’ll let the voters of Alabama make their decision. After the election is over, if Roy Moore is Senator, then we’ll let the wheels of due process grind.
Moore isn’t the real target. Donal Trump is the target. He’s the real reason that Conyers and Franken are being forced to resign. This clears the decks for the Democrat Party coup to overturn an election, and try to inflame the female voter base for 2018. It’s a smart strategy, but Republicans should be running ads ad nauseum showing Bill, Hillary, and all the Democrat party apologists who enabled and excused his sexual misbehavior.
Republicans must attack Democrats’ strategy and stop focusing upon the individuals being charged in the court of public opinion.
Remember “Move On”? Why can’t we just move on to focusing upon what voters really care about?
All the Dems got is inflamming racial and sexual divisions to gin up their base. Republicans should focus on jobs, jobs, jobs.El Gipper (f1f816) — 12/7/2017 @ 12:34 pm
Can Al get a refund on his Mistletoe beltbuckle?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/7/2017 @ 12:35 pm