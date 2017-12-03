LOL: Al Franken in the Senate Sexual Harassment Hearing You Wish Had Actually Happened
Oh, man. This classic SNL clip is funny enough, but the Al Franken performance just adds a new level to the whole thing.
It’s not that he’s particularly humorous. It’s the irony.
Thanks to Simon J. for the video.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
It’s been a long time since SNL made fun of Democrats, but there was a time when it did.DRJ (15874d) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:06 pm
Thank the gods. I was tired of defending TrumpAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:08 pm
Sadly poignant reminder of how funny SNL routinely was years ago. LOL funny.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:25 pm
It’s much more fierce and woke when Kate McKinnon sings a Leonard Cohen song to lament the election loss for the enabler of a serial sexual predator.harkin (bd8145) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:25 pm
@1. Even w/a Saturday off for Thanksgiving, three weeks ain’t that long, DRJ.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBUxNeXgC70DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:26 pm
Btw – Phil Hartman did a great Ted Kennedy.harkin (bd8145) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:27 pm
Lorne Michaels should hang his head in shame at how far the show has fallen. What passes for comedic talent these days is a product of devolution.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:28 pm
Always a joy to be reminded AH told the truth.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:29 pm
I think he and Carvey were the funniest, most talented people in the show’s history.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:29 pm
Btw 2 – was hoping there would be a post here detailing the Never-Trumpers at ABC breathlessly reporting fake news and sending the markets off-kilter.harkin (bd8145) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:30 pm
Phil Hartman could be the best entertainer snl ever had. I sure miss him.mg (60b0f7) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:33 pm
“AH told the truth”
Except when she didn’t.
http://www.dailywire.com/news/5185/6-pieces-evidence-anita-hill-was-lying-amanda-prestigiacomoharkin (bd8145) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:34 pm
The Reagan as mastermind of irancontra also the first gulf war press conference.narciso (d1f714) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:39 pm
Phil Hartman was my favorite. Sad that we also lost Belushi.felipe (023cc9) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:40 pm
That is not the Anita Hill you want to die on.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:40 pm
@6/11. Hartman was a treasure. Troy McClure was a gem. Anecdote- true story. Was at a premiere event in LA in ’98. Lots of the ‘beautiful people’ attending but one couple honestly stood out as memorable among them all– Phil Hartman beaming with this incredibly stunning blonde on his arm– which turned out to be his wife Bree. They appeared radiant, chatty and happy. Literally 30 days later she shot him through the head and killed herself. Can’t forget that; all never is as it appears.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:44 pm
Phil Hartman was my favorite. Sad that we also lost Belushi.
felipe (023cc9) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:40 pm
So Dan Aykroyd…remember when…you said, um…that Michael Chiklis…uh, would never…you know, uh…work in this town…again?
That was awesome!
It didn’t work, BTW.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:47 pm
Literally 30 days later she shot him through the head and killed herself. Can’t forget that; all never is as it appears.
DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:44 pm
Sometimes you’re behind the eight ball. Sometimes you’re between the eight ball and a crazy woman.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:49 pm
@6. Btw – Phil Hartman did a great Ted Kennedy.
Mary Jo would have too but t’was a bridge too far.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:58 pm
There was an article in the LATimes after Hartman’s murder by one of his old girlfriends. IIRC she had sent a card to PH congratulating him on his engagement and the bride-to-be sent her back a letter which could be described as written by a dangerously deranged psychopath. Apparently he knew what he was getting into.harkin (bd8145) — 12/3/2017 @ 1:58 pm
“Mary Jo would have too but t’was a bridge too far.”
Classy – best send that one to her family.harkin (bd8145) — 12/3/2017 @ 2:00 pm
I think the guy in the bow tie to the left of CT and AH played Mr Carlin on The Bob Newhart Show.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/3/2017 @ 2:02 pm
https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/defense/2017-12-01/philippines-chooses-super-tucano
Just curious.
The Philippine air force is the second customer for the Super Tucano in Asia. (Embraer)Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 2:04 pm
@22. Jack Riley? He’s dead, too.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/3/2017 @ 2:04 pm
@20/21. =yawn= ‘Apparently she knew what she was getting into’ — and it wasn’t just a car.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/3/2017 @ 2:08 pm
Escalating class warfare
https://iowastartingline.com/2017/12/03/grassley-implies-working-people-spend-tax-cuts-booze-women-movies/Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/3/2017 @ 2:16 pm
A reminder:
https://willyloman.wordpress.com/2017/08/23/who-is-peter-strzok-and-why-does-it-matter/narciso (d1f714) — 12/3/2017 @ 2:17 pm
If you’re going to San Francisco
Be sure to wear some hazmat clothing there
If you’re going to San Francisco
You’re gonna meet some filthy people there
For those who come to San Francisco
Summertime will be so smelly there
In the streets of San Francisco
Homeless folks will squat without a care
All across the nation
It’s teh Left’s creation
Unguentine lotion
There’s a whole generation
Use machine vibration
In n’ out motion
In n’ out motion
For those who come to San Francisco
Be sure to wear some hazmat clothing there
If you come to San Francisco
Summertime will be so smelly there
If you come to San FranciscoColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/3/2017 @ 2:25 pm
Summertime will be so smelly there
And Bill Clinton.
Warlords!Patterico (115b1f) — 12/3/2017 @ 2:25 pm
What about Chappaquiddick?
A President can’t keep track of everything his staff does.
The press is blowing the whole thing up.
Whatever Nixon did was for national security.
The Democrats are sore because they lost the election.
Are you going to believe a rat like John Dean or the president of the United States?
Wait till all the facts come out.
What about Chappaquiddick?
10. If you impeach Nixon, you get Agnew.
11. The only thing wrong with Watergate is they got caught.
12. What about Daniel Ellsberg stealing the Pentagon Papers?
13. It happens in Europe all the time.
14. People would be against Nixon no matter what he did.
15. I’d rather have a crook in the White House than a fool.
16. LBJ used to read FBI reports every night.
17. What’s the big deal about finding out what your opposition is up to?
18. The president was too busy running the country to know what was going on.
19. What about Chappaquiddick?
20. People that live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.
21. McGovern would have lost anyway.
22. Maybe the Committee for the Re-Election of the President when a little too far, but they were just a bunch of eager kids.
23. I’m not for breaking the law, but sometimes you have to do it to save the country.
24. Nixon made a mistake. He’s only human.
25. Do you realize what Watergate is doing to the dollar abroad?
26. What about Harry Truman and the deep freeze scandal?
27. Franklin D. Roosevelt did a lot of worse things.
28. I’m sick and tired of hearing about Watergate and so is everyone else.
29. This thing should be tried in the courts and not on TV.
30. When Nixon gives his explanation of what happened there are going to be a lot of people in this country with egg on their faces.
31. My country right or wrong.
32. What about Chappaquiddick?
33. I think the people who make all this fuss about Watergate should be shot.
34. If the Democrats had the money they would have done the same thing.
35. I never did trust Haldeman and Ehrlichman.
36. If you say one more word about Watergate I’ll punch you in the nose.
A. If the person is bigger than you: “If you say one more word about Watergate I’m leaving this house.”
B. If it’s your own house and the person is bigger than you: “What about Chappaquiddick?”Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/3/2017 @ 2:28 pm
Why goodell should be everyone’s arch enemy:
https://bejohngalt.com/narciso (d1f714) — 12/3/2017 @ 2:34 pm
Not exactly making fun of a Dem politician, but the Aykroyd/Curtin “Point/Counterpoint” sketches have never been equalled for distilled wickedness, IMO…
Here they are debating federal funding for abortion. (I couldn’t find a way to link to a specific time – you’ll have to manually skip ahead to 4:15 into the clip).Dave (445e97) — 12/3/2017 @ 2:35 pm
The Resistance finds a new intellectual to lead them!!!
https://twitter.com/Rosie/status/936974755818885121/photo/1Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/3/2017 @ 2:36 pm
Speaking of Aykroyd, there was also this classic:
Jimmy Carter’s plan to eliminate inflationDave (445e97) — 12/3/2017 @ 2:41 pm
@28. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGFbS_jdSl0DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/3/2017 @ 2:43 pm
“Apparently she knew what she was getting into’ — and it wasn’t just a car.”
Blame the drowned subordinate, not the guy who declined to help her and instead swam for a strategy meeting.
Got it.harkin (bd8145) — 12/3/2017 @ 2:53 pm
@36. =yawn= If only they’d been ‘Beetle’ fans…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qB0lb401ZUDCSCA (797bc0) — 12/3/2017 @ 3:08 pm
Its mos eiseley:narciso (d1f714) — 12/3/2017 @ 3:34 pm
https://www.reviewjournal.com/news/politics-and-government/ex-las-vegas-prosecutor-key-player-in-russia-probe-cited-for-sex-discrimination/
Whattaboutery ChappiquiddickAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/3/2017 @ 3:42 pm
SNL has recently started to parody today’s Democrats, which says more about today’s Democrats than about SNL, DCSCA. How often did they parody Obama? Not that often. There was School House Rock and, as true as it was, still made his fans angry, and the time he said social media helped fuel the rise of ISIS. But not every week the way it is with Republicans. Of course, even Lorne Michaels acknowledged that Republicans take a joke better than Democrats.DRJ (0280d9) — 12/3/2017 @ 3:43 pm
Drj We have class warfare do we need sense of humor warfare too?Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/3/2017 @ 3:57 pm
The people close to the president stressed that they are not worried that special counsel Robert Mueller will ensnare the president or find evidence of collusion. But they nonetheless fear that the near-daily revelations about the investigation will overtake Trump’s presidenccy.
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/12/03/trump-twitter-flynn-advisers-277296Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/3/2017 @ 4:03 pm
Guess what?
Collusion ain’t itAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/3/2017 @ 4:04 pm
Fridays was straight up subversive art to Reagan, whereas there was always a token on set (Miller, McDonald) or a future convert (V. Jackson, Scneider, Lovitz).urbanleftbehind (468cdf) — 12/3/2017 @ 4:08 pm
Fridays, you might as well bring up night flight from the same period.narciso (d1f714) — 12/3/2017 @ 4:10 pm
Which laid the groundwork for derivative format such as Dr. Demento radio, 120 Minutes/Young Ones on MTV.
Speaking of literal night flights, did anyone here fly on one of Eastern Airlines nearly-free red eye flights (Moonlight Specials) in the 80s?urbanleftbehind (468cdf) — 12/3/2017 @ 4:24 pm
I once took the Red eye.felipe (023cc9) — 12/3/2017 @ 4:35 pm
Dr. Demento came after Saturday Night Live? It was around in 1978. (Sat Night Live started in 1974)
There’s a retrospective on 60 Minutes being broadcast now.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 12/3/2017 @ 4:36 pm
Best flight I ever had: flying early evening from Chicago to Oakland. Hardly anybody on the United Flight, I had the entire row to myself, fell asleep upon takeoff and didn’t wake-up until they announced our approach to Oakland. It was almost like time traveling.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/3/2017 @ 4:44 pm
No, Dr. Demento started earlier than that, I’m thinking around ’73 or ’74…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/3/2017 @ 4:45 pm
And I think the young ones, were a British import.narciso (d1f714) — 12/3/2017 @ 4:47 pm
Yes there was a spot of humor, but it was still a way to slander a good man,narciso (d1f714) — 12/3/2017 @ 4:54 pm
in front a plagiarist, someone who should have been guilty of involuntary manslaughter, was Dodd onnthat panel.
That may have been SoCal only… maybe KMET… or KLOS, where he got his start. KMET… those were the daze… DJs like Steven Clean (Seigel)… teh guy was awesome.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/3/2017 @ 4:55 pm
Frazer Smith on KLOS… “Sheckey! Get the jet!” that guy was a free-form laugh riot!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/3/2017 @ 4:57 pm
Just another day ending in y:
https://mobile.twitter.com/TPCarney?p=snarciso (d1f714) — 12/3/2017 @ 5:00 pm
@40. Again: It’s been a long time since SNL made fun of Democrats, but there was a time when it did.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/3/2017 @ 5:02 pm
Three weeks— including a Saturday off for Thanksgiving.
Ok. Consistently made fun.DRJ (15874d) — 12/3/2017 @ 5:05 pm
It’s not humor warfare, Ben, it’s the culture war.DRJ (15874d) — 12/3/2017 @ 5:06 pm
SNL consistently takes sides in politics and culture, and it’s not the Republican side.DRJ (15874d) — 12/3/2017 @ 5:15 pm
Before Dr Demento there was Radio Free Oz and the Firesign boys over on KPFK and then KPPC.
They definitely leaned left but they skewered absolutely everyone.harkin (4428ea) — 12/3/2017 @ 5:22 pm
DRJ, Saturday Night Live has been known to give “D”s a bad time.
http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/nancy-pelosi/n12084?snl=1
That was 11 years ago, and ever funny. But this is more recent.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vKOb-kmOgpI
You are ABSOLUTELY right they take sides. But they were also comedians. Not so much these days.Simon Jester (09026f) — 12/3/2017 @ 5:24 pm
They also made fun of the loonies on the Left, such as the brilliant “Mastermind” video during Iran-Contra, pointing out that the Left couldn’t call Reagan a moron and the head of a massive conspiracy at the same time.Kevin M (752a26) — 12/3/2017 @ 5:24 pm
Those were the days……..
https://youtu.be/QLOBaG9hDa0harkin (4428ea) — 12/3/2017 @ 5:27 pm
Carol Burnett 50th anniversary show on now.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 12/3/2017 @ 5:35 pm
shut up and listen.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 5:35 pm
A little like Kentucky fried movie, John Landis debut?narciso (d1f714) — 12/3/2017 @ 5:35 pm
These guys up there in this video are all second-raters. None of them can hold a candle to the original Not Ready For Prime Time Players. These particular guys are not even as good as other come-latelies like Dana Garvey, Mike Myers or Norm McDonald. SNL was good only in the first two seasons. After that, it became fungible; just another TV show.nk (dbc370) — 12/3/2017 @ 5:45 pm
Well those were the precursors some from the lampoon and second city.narciso (d1f714) — 12/3/2017 @ 5:49 pm
Here you go, Kevin:
http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/president-reagan-mastermind/n9509?snl=1Simon Jester (09026f) — 12/3/2017 @ 5:53 pm
Ask me how.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 5:54 pm
And where did Lampoon originate from, mind you?urbanleftbehind (468cdf) — 12/3/2017 @ 5:55 pm
They were Harvard grads as are much of the Simpson writing staff.narciso (d1f714) — 12/3/2017 @ 6:05 pm
The Philippine air force is the second customer for the Super Tucano in Asia. (Embraer)
Embraer has announced a firm order for six A-29 Super Tucano light attack and training aircraft from the Philippines Air Force (PAF). The Brazilian turboprop aircraft was the only one shortlisted after it was identified last June as the sole compliant bidder for the PAF’s Close Air Support program. The unsuccessful contenders were the Aero Vodochody L-39NG jet and the Textron Beechcraft AT-6 turboprop. Local reports estimate the deal to be worth 4.9 billion pesos ($97.4 million).
Deliveries will begin in 2019, making the PAF the second Super Tucano operator in Asia, after the Indonesian Air Force. The PAF’s 15th Strike Wing will fly the aircraft, which will replace the PAF’s Rockwell OV-10B Broncos. They have been providing aerial support in the government’s re-taking of Marawi city on the southern island of Mindanao, which was occupied by Muslim extremists for six months until October this year.
“The contract includes initial logistics support as well as the set-up of a training system for pilots and mechanics,” said an Embraer spokesman. He added that Asia-Pacific is “a promising market” for the Super Tucano.
Aircraft
There are no comments yet, please Login or Register to begin a discussion.
Latest(active tab)
Trending
Dec 1, 2017 – 9:13 AMSteve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 6:07 pm
DHL Takes Delivery of First A330-300P2F
Dec 1, 2017 – 9:00 AM
Torqued: Appropriate Gov’t Charter versus Abuse
Dec 1, 2017 – 8:32 AM
Qatar Seeks New Friends, and Maybe Denel
Dec 1, 2017 – 7:15 AM
Philippines Chooses the Super Tucano
Nov 30, 2017 – 2:44 PM
UK Report: Drone Proximity Incidents Double
Nov 30, 2017 – 2:39 PM
FAA Urges Small Drone Pilots To Wear Vests
Latest From
Latest from AIN Alerts
AfBAC Expo Celebrates Bizav in Africa
This link and it does seem in his own brash way duterte has gotten results;
https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/defense/2017-12-01/philippines-chooses-super-tucanonarciso (d1f714) — 12/3/2017 @ 6:19 pm
Keith Urban
Romeo’s TunePinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/3/2017 @ 6:25 pm
67… I disagree… Aykroyd was funny, Belushi could be. Drugs don’t always feed creativity. The other three not so much. First few seasons were fairly overrated. Bill Murray was funny, Eddie Murphy was funny. Quite a drought there before Hartman, Carvey, Myers showed up.
Of the women – in my opinion – Jan Hooks was by far the funniest. Cheri Oteri was a crack-up.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/3/2017 @ 6:31 pm
Sctv was out of Chicago, with Canadians (have to keep an out for them, arc)narciso (d1f714) — 12/3/2017 @ 6:31 pm
Are you a Super Tucano Maestro?
Capoeira MaestroPinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/3/2017 @ 6:37 pm
Bruce Lee plays ping pong with NunchakuPinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/3/2017 @ 6:42 pm
Still rooting for the OV-10 Bronco
The Wichita AT-6 Scorpion is not to be despised.
http://www.kansas.com/news/business/aviation/article150569902.htmlSteve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 6:51 pm
Back seat qualified in F-14s. I could work the mighty, mighty AWG-9. Never in a paid flight status.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 6:54 pm
Meanwhile, the film most talked about for the Oscars is “Call Me by Your Name” about an adult man who seduces a 17-yo boy. Why is this OK?Kevin M (752a26) — 12/3/2017 @ 7:04 pm
Steve57 can correct me if I’m wrong, but it’s my understanding that the katas surrounding something like the Nunchaku came from a disarmed populace. The said Nunchaku were flails used to thresh rice first and foremost.
I believe I also read that in a place like Okinawa each town would have a knife chained up in the town square or by the well for the people to use but they were otherwise strictly controlled.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/3/2017 @ 7:06 pm
Arms control may the reason in Okinawa, but across the world a lot of weapons of the peasantry were also agricultural implements. From the billhooks, axes, and falchions of the infantry to the cattle-prodders (which doubled as lances and are still used today by picadors in bullfights) of the cavalry. Even the spears and bows were kept more for protecting the flocks and herds from predators than for hunting or combat.nk (dbc370) — 12/3/2017 @ 7:19 pm
I was spelling that wrong. Looks like in Portuguese it’s mestre. I found this movie I might have been thinking about, Only the Strong. This guy walks around and everybody scoffs,”You think you are a Capoeira Mestre?” Delivered like Danny DeVito in Hoffa asking,” You want me to give up Jimmy Hoffa?” Maybe not. There can’t be any more than three dozen Capoeira movies, right?
Well, there’s always Band of the Hand.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/3/2017 @ 7:27 pm
72, catnip dropped, let’s see if a certain…urbanleftbehind (468cdf) — 12/3/2017 @ 7:31 pm
A few more:
http://www.capoeira-world.com/capoeira-movie
I worked at a company where they had capoiera motivational sessionsnarciso (4346c7) — 12/3/2017 @ 7:34 pm
. Even the spears and bows were kept more for protecting the flocks and herds from predators than for hunting or combat.
nk (dbc370) — 12/3/2017 @ 7:19 pm
Ooooh I think Vikings is coming back on speaking of hand tools.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/3/2017 @ 7:48 pm
I had also heard something about Capoeira developing as a martial arts disguised as a dance to hide from the masters and government in plain sight as it were. I guess in the late 1800’s up to 30% of the people in jail were there for doing it in public. I wonder if they made people do an OJ Simpson trying on gloves in court move.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/3/2017 @ 7:52 pm
And the Templars are getting their piece of the actionnarciso (4346c7) — 12/3/2017 @ 7:53 pm
There seems to be something to that.
http://www.capoeira-world.com/about-capoeira/what-is-capoeira/narciso (4346c7) — 12/3/2017 @ 7:55 pm
narciso
Have you seen Band of the Hand? It’s like right in your breezeway. Miami Vice the Movie. Great cast.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/3/2017 @ 7:57 pm
It does ring as much of a bell, as only the strong.narciso (4346c7) — 12/3/2017 @ 8:00 pm
https://books.google.com/books/about/The_Knights_Templar.html?id=dPvhB2QoCyoC
Yeah, there’s a lot of BS written about the Knights Templar.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 8:03 pm
Why would I correct you. Anybody who would try is like six thousand years too late. It’s all lost to time.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 8:11 pm
Like the Chinese came up with an original idea.
http://orig10.deviantart.net/b65d/f/2007/150/e/b/midevil_flail_by_the_pwnisher.jpgSteve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 8:22 pm
Allrighty then. If I have nk calibrated correctly, 45,000 years old cave paintings are wrong. First came the herds. And later, we picked up hunting as a royal hobby.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 8:28 pm
If you ever wondered what would happen if Carrie White met Dexter Morgan there’s a pretty good movie I watched the other night called Stoker.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/3/2017 @ 8:32 pm
Why would I correct you. Anybody who would try is like six thousand years too late. It’s all lost to time.
Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 8:11 pm
You have been there, I have not.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/3/2017 @ 8:39 pm
I don’t understand. Is there something about a stick attached to a stick that’s ungodly too horrible to understand? Or a stick and and a ball?Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 8:51 pm
I’m going to go to Waffle House tomorrow.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 8:53 pm
Where sane people can be found.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 8:54 pm
My dog understands the stick/ball thingy.
I can maybe post a video.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 8:57 pm
If I have nk calibrated correctly, 45,000 years old cave paintings are wrong. First came the herds. And later, we picked up hunting as a royal hobby.
Almost. First came gathering. Then came hunting and gathering. Then, around 5,000 BC or so, came civilization with agriculture and the domestication of animals a/k/a farming and herding. Then, by the time of recorded history, hunting had become, if not quite a royal hobby, a very small part of food production for civilized societies.
Which is something I thought you would you know.nk (dbc370) — 12/3/2017 @ 9:08 pm
https://www.bing.com/search?q=lynne%20and%20tessa%20barbie%20girl&pc=cosp&ptag=C1N13A005A2B4283&form=CONBDF&conlogo=CT3210127
I’m just a barbie girl, in a barbie world.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 9:13 pm
Remember this fellow:
http://dailycaller.com/2016/09/05/doj-official-who-led-independent-clinton-email-probe-is-an-obama-donornarciso (d1f714) — 12/3/2017 @ 9:17 pm
The Romans, and I mean pre-Caesarian Romans, even had fish farms.nk (dbc370) — 12/3/2017 @ 9:23 pm
Apropos of nothing, Doug Jones is playing anithsr sea creature in Del toros ‘shape of water’narciso (d1f714) — 12/3/2017 @ 9:33 pm
I’m going to go to Waffle House tomorrow.
Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 8:53 pm
Where sane people can be found.
Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 8:54 pm
I thought I told you about my Waffle House encounter with the drunk guy in Tony Soprano purple Trackies who took offense at my Army Surplus digicam ACU pants. He pretty much called me an a$$hole, left and came back twice more to call me more names and drunkenly leer at me through the window. It was almost a perfect moment for that Jack Reacher line,”Have you ever taken a ride in an ambulance?”Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/3/2017 @ 9:43 pm
I don’t understand. Is there something about a stick attached to a stick that’s ungodly too horrible to understand? Or a stick and and a ball?
Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/3/2017 @ 8:51 pm
Oh no. I’m just speaking of the customs and perhaps Feudal laws the Japanese Islands. Maybe I was wrong about knife control. You might have heard, seen or read something in person of which I am unaware. I always leave open that possibility.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/3/2017 @ 9:55 pm
Steve57
If it ever appears like I’m being patronizing, rest assured, it’s as far from my intention as The East is from The West. With few notable exceptions.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/3/2017 @ 10:03 pm