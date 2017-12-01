Michael Flynn Pleads Guilty To Lying To FBI
[guest post by Dana]
Via ABC News:
Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, once a member of President Trump’s inner circle of advisers, has pleaded guilty in a deal with the Special Counsel investigating foreign meddling in the 2016 elections in which he admits to lying to the FBI about his back-channel conversations with the Russian ambassador.
Flynn’s plea signals the former top adviser to President Trump is now cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team. A brief statement released by Mueller’s team Friday morning does not say what information Flynn has provided the government as part of the deal, but people familiar with the agreement told ABC News Friday he has made a decision to assist investigators.
Apparently, President Trump’s lack of support influenced Flynn’s decision to testify against him and members of the Trump family:
The general told confidants about his decision to plead guilty in the last 24 hours, according to people close to Flynn, who say the former adviser feels President Trump has abandoned him and has agreed to answer questions about the president or anyone else.
Reportedly, Flynn is also “prepared to testify that candidate Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians.”
ABC also reports that Flynn is willing to testify against Trump and members of the Trump family. Now, before everyone starts yelling “collusion,” the report said nothing about why Trump allegedly directed him to reach out to Russia. If it was contact for election collusion, that’s dire. I also think that’s highly unlikely. If it was contact to set the stage for post-election relations and cooperation, that’s far less problematic — unless members of the Trump administration (or Trump family) have been lying to the FBI about those contacts. So, we could be looking at less of a criminal conspiracy and more of a festival of lies surrounding a non-conspiracy. That’s at least consistent with the guilty pleas (Flynn and Papadopoulos) so far.
Charges here.
Statement from President Trump’s personal attorney, Ty Cobb:
Today, Michael Flynn, a former National Security Adviser at the White House for 25 days during the Trump administration, and a former Obama administration official, entered a guilty plea to a single count of making a false statement to the FBI.
The false statements mirror the false statements to White House officials which resulted in his resignation in February of this year. Nothing about the guilty plea nor the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn. The conclusion of this phase of the Special Counsel’s work demonstrates again that the Special Counsel is moving with all deliberate speed and clears the way for a prompt and reasonable conclusion.
Seals the Art of the Deal..Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:17 am
https://www.thedailybeast.com/abc-flynn-to-testify-trump-ordered-him-to-talk-to-russiansAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:18 am
I’ve long said, you get to Jared through Flynn. It seems like Jared’s team is now hoping he gets a second chance at testimony before he gets busted himself.
https://www.emptywheel.net/2017/11/30/on-the-jared-and-flynn-stories/Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:21 am
As French said, directing contacts with the Russians post-election isn’t an issue. The angle I think Mueller is pursuing is that 1) Trump knew Flynn lied to the FBI when he denied the contacts, and 2) that Trump’s suggestion to Comey to go easy on Flynn amounts to an obstruction of justice of an investigation into that lie—which investigation has now led to a guilty plea.Pete (2f6a0b) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:22 am
French: The sharp-eyed reader will note that Flynn is being charged with lying to the FBI about activity that isn’t criminal.
The WaPo has a clear article. It is unlikely they are covering for Trump.
(emphasis mine)
Flynn lied about talking to the Russians AFTER the election, but while Obama was still President, which is something of a no-no, but not unprecedented. Reagan had sent a message of unknown content to the mullahs in Iran during his transition.
NONE of this has, IN ANY WAY, anything to do with the election of collusion therein.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/michael-flynn-charged-with-making-false-statement-to-the-fbi/2017/12/01/e03a6c48-d6a2-11e7-9461-ba77d604373d_story.html?hpid=hp_hp-banner-high_flynn-937am%3Ahomepage%2FstoryKevin M (752a26) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:29 am
The wheels of justice turn slowly, but they grind exceeding fine…
Help me out here, cultists. Didn’t Trump fire the FBI director, in part, because he wouldn’t make the original investigation of Flynn go away? Isn’t it now clear that Trump is guilty of obstruction of justice for trying to cover up this felony committed by his friend and close advisor?Dave (445e97) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:29 am
But the usual trolls will do their usual job: deceive, inveigle and obfuscate.Kevin M (752a26) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:32 am
NONE of this has, IN ANY WAY, anything to do with the election of collusion therein.
Flynn lied about talking to the Russians AFTER the election, but while Obama was still President, which is something of a no-no, but not unprecedented. Reagan had sent a message of unknown content to the mullahs in Iran during his transition.
October surprises are Republican Party platform planks.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:33 am
This has to do with Flynn asking the Russians AFTER THE ELECTION to play nice with Obama so that things would not get out of hand. And then he lied about it. But the only CRIME here is that he lied about it.
So, trolls, try not to get all hot and bothered. This is just a tease.Kevin M (752a26) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:34 am
Flynn flipped, and Trump’s flippin’ out.Tillman (a95660) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:35 am
October surprises are Republican Party platform planks.
How does “December” get changed to “October” in your head?Kevin M (752a26) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:36 am
More scum from the sewer of the military industrial complex rising to the top.mama (3b68d8) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:37 am
It’s a generic term for Trumpublican dirty tricks kevinAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:37 am
The “October surprise” was Hillary unable to stand up or walk without help. Probably Russians with darts!Kevin M (752a26) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:38 am
I've just updated the post with President Trump's personal attorney's statement:
You can’t make this stuff up.Dave (445e97) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:41 am
About what? For how long?
And was that directed or was it he asked if he could respond to certain Russian approaches?
There was no actual contact between Mike Flynn and the Russians (not hidden from Trump and others) that we know of. So it would be in that case that somebody else in the campaign shut that down.
And what was that about? Just in general? To see if they had and would make public Hillary’s deleted emails? To see what the Russians had to say about policy on ISIS and on Syria?Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:41 am
it is monumental news in the special counsel’s investigation, dwarfing even the indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. First, and most bluntly, it’s notable because the former national-security adviser, the closest adviser to the president on the most sensitive issues of defense and national safety, is pleading guilty to a felony committed while he served as national-security adviser.
Second, the move puts Mueller’s investigation inside the White House.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:43 am
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.theatlantic.com/amp/article/547241/
They forgot to mention that Obama personally urged Trump not to appoint Flynn.
Nope, Obama dunnit!Dave (445e97) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:43 am
Statement y Donald trump’s personal attorney:
The question is not what is in the guilty plea. The question is: It true that Flynn is “prepared to testify that candidate Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians” and, if so, what does he mean by that, and does Mueller think he has anything important to say?Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:46 am
30 It’s never been about collusion IMO
It’s about emoluements and Trumpenfuhrer.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:51 am
I also think that the use of the word “candidate” Trump in a speculative tweet is not all that informative. I think it is quite possible that Flynn’s contacts with the Russians during the Transition WERE made at the direction of Trump. And for just the reasons Flynn has said — to let the Russians know that if they kept reacting to Obama, they would tie Trump’s hands later.Kevin M (752a26) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:55 am
So Trump directed someone to ask the Russians to help swing a presidential election?
Whoops, my bad. That was Ted Kennedy.
“On 9-10 May of this year,” the May 14 memorandum explained, “Sen. Edward Kennedy’s close friend and trusted confidant [John] Tunney was in Moscow.” (Tunney was Kennedy’s law school roommate and a former Democratic senator from California.) “The senator charged Tunney to convey the following message, through confidential contacts, to the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Y. Andropov.”
Kennedy’s message was simple. He proposed an unabashed quid pro quo. Kennedy would lend Andropov a hand in dealing with President Reagan. In return, the Soviet leader would lend the Democratic Party a hand in challenging Reagan in the 1984 presidential election. “The only real potential threats to Reagan are problems of war and peace and Soviet-American relations,” the memorandum stated. “These issues, according to the senator, will without a doubt become the most important of the election campaign.”
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/03/remember_when_ted_kennedy_asked_the_russians_to_interfere.html#ixzz5027Z0ctgharkin (aeabd2) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:57 am
@43. re #30.
“They doubt our ancestry. But they don’t say the story isn’t accurate.” – Ben Bradlee [Jason Robards] ‘All The President’s Men’ 1976DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:57 am
Election collusion is one aspect of the case against Trump. Flynn only copped to the felony today; he and Mueller will have a lot to talk about in coming days. It’s like you expect a whole season’s worth of plot development in a single episode…
Mueller now has the balls of two caporegimes firmly locked in his legal vise. If you don’t think Trump and his remaining lackeys are sweating by now, you’re kidding yourself. This is a major step towards bringing them to justice.
And this already proves that Trump was guilty of obstruction of justice when he fired the FBI director to cover up the original investigation of thisDave (445e97) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:58 am
friend and close advisor’s, er, ah, “former Obama administration official’s” felony.
First, and most bluntly, it’s notable because the former national-security adviser, the closest adviser to the president on the most sensitive issues of defense and national safety, is pleading guilty to a felony committed while he served as national-security adviser.
Gee, I remember when a President was impeached for a worse felony (perjury rather than lying-to-cops) while in office, yet it was no big deal. After leaving office he pled guilty to a misdemeanor version of the charge and surrendered his law license, but again no big deal.
The hyperventilating is getting bothersome.Kevin M (752a26) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:00 am
a former Obama administration official
This is their strategy. Connect Flynn to Obama at every opportunity
They forgot to mention that Obama personally urged Trump not to appoint Flynn.
And conveniently ignore this because it nullifies the strategy.Dana (023079) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:01 am
Not one of these trolls has a word of content other than their trolling. We need that permanent troll-remover script.Kevin M (752a26) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:03 am
And conveniently ignore this because it nullifies the strategy.
It has some gravitas if there were some self awareness..alas Obama remains powerful in their heads.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:04 am
felony committed while he served as national-security adviser
@58. This is Patterico’s site. He’s no longer a Republican. I think that he mainly has a distaste for partisan hacks. I think that you fit well in that category. Who’s the troll Kevin? He might consider you more of a troll than any of us at this point.Tillman (a95660) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:08 am
We don’t agree very often, but Kevin is usually capable of reasoned discourse. He seems really, really upset today though.Dave (445e97) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:12 am
60. happyfeet (28a91b) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:04 am
No, he was interviewed in the White House on January 24, when the FBI already knew what the answers were. He was “cleared” by the FBI a day after Trump asked Comey if he could see his way clear to going easy on him,
At 6:25 am February 15, Zero Hedge has this: (that’s Feb 15 in spite of the URL saying Feb 14)
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-14/mike-flynn-may-face-felony-charges-lying-fbi
But by 10 pm Zero Hedge reports:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-15/fbi-reportedly-will-not-pursue-charges-against-cooperative-and-truthful-mike-flynn
But now Flynn has pled guilty to those very same potential charges Trump and Comey discussed on February 14.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:12 am
But now Flynn has pled guilty to those very same potential charges Trump and Comey discussed on February 14.
oh i get it
https://twitter.com/jimsciutto/status/831351619509968896?lang=en
You can see Trump’s response asking why isn’t anybody complaining about the leak (about the Kislyak conversation in December that caused him to fire Mike Flynn when it became clear had lied to too many people about that conversation, though Trump found the conversation OK- Flynn had made no promise of removing sanctions or said anything out f order)Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:17 am
Dave, I am upset at the content-free sniping and non sequitur assertions I am seeing here. This Flynn indictment is a nothing-burger (as indeed this whole investigation has been). There is not ONE iota of evidence that there was ANY election collusion, or indeed any Russian contacts on any subject before the election.
Now, if you want to say “Oh! Trump asked Flynn to talk behind Obama’s back during the transition!”, well, yeah. Probably. And so what? It would not be the first time this kind of thing has happened during party changes. Nor is it a bad thing. Nor is it outside what you might expect during a TRANSITION.Kevin M (752a26) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:20 am
And this already proves that Trump was guilty of obstruction of justice when he fired the FBI director to cover up the original investigation of this friend and close advisor’s, er, ah, “former Obama administration official’s” felony.
No president is guilty of anything for firing an executive official. Congress tried to outlaw firings once, and even impeached a president when he fired the rat-bastard anyway. Later the Supreme Court said the Prez can do that BY RIGHT.
Next you’ll tell me that an AG using prosecutorial discretion can be charged with obstruction. And right after that the entire edifice of government disintegrates into endless charges of obstruction.Kevin M (752a26) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:29 am
I guess you mean, “not one iota other than the meeting between the campaign manager, son and son-in-law, which they set-up and attended to facilitate a gift from the Russian intelligence services intended to influence the election”. That seems like a fairly big iota to me.
Oh, and the fact that his campaign manager was a paid Russian agent who secretly laundered millions of dollars from the Kremlin for his services. That seems like another medium-to-large iota.
But other than that, and some smaller iotas from Carter Page, George Papadopoulos and Kushner all admitting contacts that they and/or the campaign had previously categorically denied, yeah, nobody got nuthin’ on Trump!
Is Flynn’s confession the end of the story? Of course not. These things proceed in stages. Getting Flynn (and hopefully Manafort) to sing is major breakthrough for Mueller. In addition, Flynn’s plea to a felony that Trump tried to cover up should strengthen the nexus for the eventual obstruction charges that Trump has already confessed to on television.Dave (445e97) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:49 am
So, you’re saying that if Trump carried out his fantasy of shooting someone on Fifth Avenue, he could fire any federal official who tried to investigate it (for the sake of argument, let’s suppose he shoots a mailman, making it a federal crime…), without being guilty of obstruction?
I guess he was right about what his true believers are prepared to let him get away with…Dave (445e97) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:57 am
Any questions now why the FBI neither put Hillary under oath nor recorded the interview, not even notes?
Deep State getting busy!harkin (9803a7) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:03 am
James Comey today on Twitter:
And then:
LOL. Shorter version: “Suck it, pumpkin boy.”Dave (445e97) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:07 am
In other news, the first name has been revealed within the slush fund congress has been using to pay off harassment claims:
Blake Farenthold (R-Texas)
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/12/01/blake-farenthold-taxpayer-funds-sexual-harassment-274458Davethulhu (fab944) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:10 am
72. Kevin M (752a26) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:24 am
The investigation created something – the pre-Mueller investigation.
This is how it started – I think this is approximately what happened:
President Obama placed moderate sanctions on Russia for their interfering in the election – not just hacking (he understood and tolerated and expected spying) – but leaking to Wikileaks and other places. Also maybe their attempts to tamper with the voter registration system, and maybe even get into the software, all of which started too late to affect anything.
All along they had considered that, if they did this, there would be retaliation. If he expelled some Russian diplomats, U.S. diplomats would be expelled from Russia.’
That didn’t happen.
Then trump tweeted that Putin had made wise decision.
This activated the curiosity of Obama Administration officials.
Was there any contact between Russian diplomats and trump transition people? yes there was? What was said? So they found that Russian Ambassador to the USA Sergei Kislyak had discussed with an American if trump would lift the sanctions and the American had said that if theer was no retaliation it would be easier. Or something like that. Who ws this American, tey asked. Unmask him! It was Mike Flynn.
So far so good. Legal.
Then somebody wanted to get Trump to revoke this appointment of Mike Flynn. So they leaked to David Ignatius of the Washington Post — a minor leak – that Flynn had had conversations with Kislyak. And a possible violation of the Lacey Act.
This was illegal.
Flynn was asked about it and said he hadn’t discussed sanctions. It was a Christmas greeting and condolence call for the crash of that Russian airplane going to Syria. And this and that but not anything about sanctions.’
Flynn got appointed National Security Adviser.
The insiders knew he was lying. And Trump was not bothered by the Lacey Act problem.
So they set out to get Flynn into more trouble. With the idea of getting him fired. For patriotic reasons let us assume. Because they didn’t trust Mike Flynn.
So now he gets questioned by the FBI. What did he talk about? He lies. At the end they tell him they know what he said and and is he certain and he starts talking about a bad memory.
Meanwhile acting Attorney general Sally Yates sends a criminal referral over to the White House. I think it is about what Flynn really talked about. Possible violation of the Lacey Act.
‘
White house counsel looks at it. It seems OK what Flynn said. He didn’t make any commitments. Trump doesn’t have any problem with what Flynn said even though he didn’t tell Flynn to say that. It worked out well, didn’t it? Russia didn’t retaliate. Russia got no promises in return.
So now they leak about the content of the call. Flynn can’t deny it – he can’t repeat what he told the press and Mike Pence and others after the first leak. He’s told the FBI that his memory could be bad. And he knows it was eavesdropped on. So he engages in double talk.
He gets questioned also by Sean Spicer. And Reince Priebus. Also doubletalk. He doesn’t sound honest. Trump feels compelled to fire him – for lying to Mike Pence (back in early January before January 15, before Pence went on Meet the Press I think it was.) Trump needs good relations with the Vice President.
But when Trump meets FBI Director Comey he says to him privately that he thinks Flynn is a good guy and he hopes he can see his way clear to not charging him – he doesn’t really want to see him prosecuted (for lying to the FBI – which is the only investigation at issue)
The very next day the FBI leaks (illegally) to CNN that they won’t prosecute him.
Now that’s what Flynn pleaded guilty to.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:21 am
“The Trump administration switched sides Wednesday in a case pending before the Supreme Court that could retroactively nullify tens of thousands of agency decisions.
The case, Lucia v. SEC, has major implications for the process by which federal agencies try or punish those in violation of laws or regulations.
The litigation concerns an agency’s decision to allow career bureaucrats to preside as the functional equivalent of judges during enforcement proceedings. These officials, called administrative law judges (ALJs), are hired by career bureaucrats. They are not appointed by the president, a court or an agency head, but they exercise significant authority on behalf of the U.S. government in official proceedings.
ALJs can, among other things, issue subpoenas, make decisions about the credibility of witnesses or the admissibility of evidence, and issues provisional rulings that are generally upheld on final review — if a final review occurs at all.”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/30/this-trump-decision-is-a-major-blow-to-the-administrative-state/Colonel Haiku (63965c) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:21 am
I think your problem is with the special counsel law, because once he is named a special counsel he can pursue any wrongdoing. He isn’t limited to the initial issues to be investigated.DRJ (15874d) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:28 am
“Nevertheless, as I explained in connection with George Papadopoulos (who also pled guilty in Mueller’s investigation for lying to the FBI), when a prosecutor has a cooperator who was an accomplice in a major criminal scheme, the cooperator is made to plead guilty to the scheme. This is critical because it proves the existence of the scheme. In his guilty-plea allocution (the part of a plea proceeding in which the defendant admits what he did that makes him guilty), the accomplice explains the scheme and the actions taken by himself and his co-conspirators to carry it out. This goes a long way toward proving the case against all of the subjects of the investigation.
That is not happening in Flynn’s situation. Instead, like Papadopoulos, he is being permitted to plead guilty to a mere process crime. A breaking report from ABC News indicates that Flynn is prepared to testify that Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians — initially to lay the groundwork for mutual efforts against ISIS in Syria. That, however, is exactly the sort of thing the incoming national-security adviser is supposed to do in a transition phase between administrations. If it were part of the basis for a “collusion” case arising out of Russia’s election meddling, then Flynn would not be pleading guilty to a process crime — he’d be pleading guilty to an espionage conspiracy.”
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/454269/michael-flynn-plea-less-newsworthy-it-seemsharkin (aeabd2) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:45 am
Yes, the irony of “lock her up”. This whole thing just gets weirder and weirder.noel (b4d580) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:52 am