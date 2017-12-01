Lawsplainer: The California Homicide Statutes Relevant to the Steinle Murder Case
I’m seeing a lot of confusion online about homicide laws in California and how they might have applied to the case of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, who was acquitted of murdering Kate Steinle. I’m not an expert on the facts of the Zarate murder case, but I know a little something about the law of murder, and I thought it might be helpful to the debate to put some of the concepts into basic English. (As always, I speak as a private citizen, and not for my office.)
This is hardly a comprehensive discussion of the law of homicide. It’s just an effort to clear up some confusion as it relates to this case. Also: I am not a criminal defense lawyer, and I am not your lawyer. This is not legal advice on how to kill someone and get away with it, or indeed on any topic at all. It’s just a discussion of legal principles as applied to a case of public interest.
Probably the first thing to explain here is that this was not a “felony murder” case. The term “felony murder” does not mean “any killing that occurs when the defendant is committing any felony.” So the fact that Zarate was committing the crime of “felon in possession of a firearm” does not make this homicide a murder, simply because it occurred in the course of that felony.
I could spend a lot of time explaining the ins and outs of felony murder, but that would be pointless because, again, this is not a felony murder case. Plus, felony murder law is very complicated, with a lot of subtleties and rules. All you need to know is that it has nothing to do with this case.
I see some people complaining about prosecutors “charging first-degree murder” in the Zarate case. In California, prosecutors don’t “charge” first-degree or second-degree murder. The charging document reads simply “murder.” The judge will instruct on first-degree and/or second-degree murder and/or lesser included offenses of manslaughter, based on the evidence presented in the case, and how that evidence fits the law. None of these lesser included offenses have to be charged for the jury to consider them.
When I try a murder case (and I have tried about thirty-five of them), with rare exceptions (like a felony-murder case, which this is not; see above) I typically start by explaining what second-degree murder is. Murder does not necessarily require an intent to kill. It is an unlawful killing of a human being with “malice aforethought.” This state of mind could be intent to kill, but it could also be intentionally committing an act, the natural and probable consequence of which is dangerous to human life, with knowledge that the act is dangerous to human life, and with conscious disregard for human life.
That sounds like a lot of legal mumbo-jumbo, so let’s make it simple: if I stab you in the neck, or point a loaded gun at you and deliberately pull the trigger, I know I could easily kill you. But what if I’m not trying to kill you? What if I just don’t care? Too bad. It’s still murder: namely, murder of the second degree.
You need something extra to get to first-degree murder. Usually, this is accomplished by proof that the murder was “willful, deliberate, and premeditated.” Here, unlike second-degree murder, you do have to have an intent to kill — “I don’t care if the victim dies” doesn’t cut it. You also have to make the decision to kill before acting, and do some amount of weighing the decision beforehand.
If Zarate had pointed a gun at Kate Steinle and willfully pulled the trigger, knowing that act could kill her, he would have been guilty of at least second-degree murder. If he had intended to kill her and acted with premeditation and deliberation, he would have been guilty of first-degree murder. The jury clearly didn’t buy either scenario, which (as Sarah Rumpf explained earlier) is hardly shocking, given that the single fatal shot ricocheted off of the ground, and the interview of the defendant did not clearly establish that he pulled the trigger (as opposed to discharging the gun accidentally).
But what about this idea that he was negligent? This is what seems to outrage people: surely this was at least criminally negligent homicide!
Here’s the thing, though: “criminally negligent homicide” does not mean “the defendant was negligent, and hey, somebody died which makes it a crime, therefore, he was criminally negligent.” That’s not how it works. There are definitions that apply.
In California, when you talk about “criminally negligent homicide” you’re talking about a crime called “involuntary manslaughter.” It’s the crime that Michael Jackson’s doctor was charged with, for administering a fatal dose of propofol. The crime requires that the defendant do a crime, or a lawful act in an unlawful manner, that caused someone’s death, with criminal negligence.
So what is criminal negligence in California? The instructions that a judge reads to jurors say, in part:
Criminal negligence involves more than ordinary carelessness, inattention, or mistake in judgment. A person acts with criminal negligence when:
1. He or she acts in a reckless way that creates a high risk of death or great bodily injury;
AND
2. A reasonable person would have known that acting in that way would create such a risk.
In other words, a person acts with criminal negligence when the way he or she acts is so different from the way an ordinarily careful person would act in the same situation that his or her act amounts to disregard for human life or indifference to the consequences of that act.
I have added some hopefully helpful bold type here. But hopefully the distinction is clear. On one hand, you have ordinary carelessness or an accident. This is not criminal. On the other hand, you have recklessness that is so different from usual care that the person is essentially indifferent to human life. That’s what rises to the level of criminal negligence. Put another way: criminal negligence is not just any negligence that results in death. It’s a reasonably high standard, as befits a criminal statute that carries prison time as a consequence for its violation.
Merely picking up a gun and having it accidentally go off is unlikely to be found to be criminally negligent. Waving it around or brandishing it is closer to the type of behavior that this crime targets.
Again, the jury looked at the factors in the Zarate case, including the fact that the weapon involved is prone to accidental discharge, the ricochet off the ground, and the ambiguous nature of the admissions made in Zarate’s interview. Based on those factors and others, they decided that Zarate’s actions were not so egregious to amount to indifference to human life. They may have thought it was an accident, and/or that he was careless but not reckless.
Was that irrational? I didn’t see the trial, but based on the publicly known facts, I can’t say that it necessarily was. This is not like the OJ case, where evidence of murder is overwhelming and clear. This was a tough case.
The other complaint I see is criticism of the prosecutors for overreaching. With a single shot bouncing off the ground, premeditation is a stretch, and they may have cost themselves some credibility with an overly aggressive theory of premeditation. But again, I didn’t see the trial, and I know how easy it is to second-guess prosecutorial tactics from the outside. My gut tells me that prosecutors were handed a flawed case with a bad interview. Once the defendant has a lawyer appointed, deficiencies in the interview will never be clarified. I’m reluctant to play armchair quarterback from the comfort of my living room.
There’s plenty to be angry about here. San Francisco’s self-righteous sanctuary city policy clearly cost Kate Steinle her life. The man who handled the gun that shot her had no business being on the streets of San Francisco. He should have been deported, yet again. But thanks to leftist lawmakers, he wasn’t, and a beautiful young woman died as a result.
But that fact alone does not make this verdict wrong. Once you understand the law, it’s easy to see that the verdict may well have been correct.
The only undeniable crime here was committed by San Francisco leftist policymakers. If anyone needs to be held accountable now, it’s them.
UPDATE: If you’re looking for a ray of hope from the criminal justice system, this may be it:
It is a federal felony, up to 10 yrs’ imprisonment, to be an illegal alien in possession of firearm (18 USC secs.922(g), 924). DOJ should indict Zarate if haven’t already. Sentence consecutive to today’s state gun conviction could keep him in prison 13 yrs or so.
— Andrew C. McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) December 1, 2017
After not guilty verdict, official says Justice Dept. may pursue charges against Steinle defendant
After not guilty verdict, official says Justice Dept. may pursue charges against Steinle defendant

http://abc7news.com/after-verdict-official-says-justice-dept-may-pursue-charges-against-steinle-defendant/2719686/
That sounds like a lot of legal mumbo-jumbo, so let’s make it simple: if I stab you in the neck, or point a loaded gun at you and deliberately pull the trigger, I know I could easily kill you. But what if I’m not trying to kill you? What if I just don’t care? Too bad. It’s still murder: namely, murder of the second degree.
Jury instructions clear as mud? Jurors do their best to apply legal standards and in my experience it makes all the difference.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/1/2017 @ 7:35 am
this was not a “felony murder” case.
Andrew McCarthy is technically correct, but the DOJ policy on prohibited persons in possession of firearms is also hands-off, even when it does not involve successive prosecutions, if there are adequate state laws being enforced by local law prosecutors.nk (dbc370) — 12/1/2017 @ 7:49 am
Thanks, Patrick, I had wondered about the criminal negligence angle too. Without reading the transcript I can’t really say it was applicable, but I think as a juror I would have leaned towards that. I’m not sure if the jury was instructed so. And I don’t know the composition of the jury either, which might explain this verdict somewhat.
My heart just breaks for the family. Again.
As Guy Benson said, “I’m sure deportation #6 will do the trick.”Patricia (5fc097) — 12/1/2017 @ 7:49 am
I like that ray of hope, and it seems like more than a hope. He’s been convicted of being a felon in possession.DRJ (15874d) — 12/1/2017 @ 7:57 am
I submit the state law enforcement isn’t adequate in this case, nk, given that Garcia has already served the time for his conviction and he remains an habitual deportation offender.DRJ (15874d) — 12/1/2017 @ 7:59 am
Great post. Thank you, P.DRJ (15874d) — 12/1/2017 @ 8:00 am
Zarate said he was high on pot and pills when he picked up the gun. I argue res ipsa loquitor, the thing speaks for itself.AZ Bob (f60c80) — 12/1/2017 @ 8:22 am
Stellar posting, Patterico.
Zarate didn’t know it was a gun the same way Franken didn’t know it was a grope.AZ Bob (f60c80) — 12/1/2017 @ 8:24 am
Even had he been convicted of involuntary manslaugher, he might have time served by now.Patterico (885b2a) — 12/1/2017 @ 8:28 am
I must add that guns do not go off by themselves. A typical trigger pull of six pounds is significant.AZ Bob (f60c80) — 12/1/2017 @ 8:32 am
Yes, but at last it would indicate a homicide had occurred. All we ever really ask is that the law reflect the crime. We all know the law itself is corrupt but to be so corrupt it can’t successfully prosecute a person who killed another when he wasn’t legally here, handling a gun it was illegal for him to possess is the pinnacle of a broken legal system. But since the left has broken everything else it’s touched from public assistance to immigration to health care why would we expect the law to remain honorable and respect it?Rev.Hoagie (6bbda7) — 12/1/2017 @ 8:42 am
Very helpful, but would Homer from Fresno have been judged the same?crazy (d99a88) — 12/1/2017 @ 8:45 am
Ramming it down our throats with a flaccid Pence tie-breaker..
Laurie Levenson, the LA Times’ go to liberal law professor, commended the jury for ignoring the political rhetoric.
But did they? Like John McCain’s vote on health care, they may have wanted to send a message and stick it to the man. Don’t forget, San Francisco gave us the Twinkie defense to murder.
I would have like to hear the testimony about trigger pull on the gun and how many times he shot the gun. Zarate told the media the gun went off three times, which was probably not believed by the jury. But his statement that he was high on pot and pills seems to have veracity based on his basic demeanor.AZ Bob (f60c80) — 12/1/2017 @ 8:51 am
It was fairly obvious all the time that it wasn’t murder. (The bullet that killed her couldn’t possibly have been aimed at her, nor, probably, anybody else) and the gun charge is a kind of open and shut easy case, but where did criminally negligent homicide and perhaps involuntary manslaughter go?
Maybe the likely sentence for criminally negligent homicide isn’t any greater than for illegally possessing the gun (which indicates something wrong with the law here) and maybe for involuntary manslaughter, but still.
I see that Patterico says this might not even have been criminally negligent homicide. That is, he didn’t “test fire” the gun in heavily trafficked area – and even that mightnot qualify if he thought he was firing it in a safe direction, which maybe he wasn’t; the gun might have just gone off. I guess you’d have to know more about guns, and what could happen with this gun, to know if this was
so different from the way an ordinarily careful person would act in the same situation that his or her act amounts to disregard for human life or indifference to the consequences of that act.
I always thought this was a “test-firing” of a stolen gun he had purchased from somebody else. Stupid, but that it would harm someone was the furthest thing from his mind. He wasn’t interested in calling attention to himself. It took place in a tourist area because he was unfamiliar with the city and didn’t really live there. But now I read that it maybe wasn’t a test-firing at all. Why wasn’t it concealed then? (if it was concealed, wouldn’t he have hurt himself?)Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 12/1/2017 @ 8:53 am
I wonder if the family would have a cause of action against the City bc of its unlawful rejection of federal law, which ultimately cost their daughter her life.Patricia (5fc097) — 12/1/2017 @ 8:57 am
Patterico 16. Even had he been convicted of involuntary manslaugher, he might have time served by now.
Are the sentences for that, no more than for possessing the weapon?
19. Rev.Hoagie (6bbda7) — 12/1/2017 @ 8:42 am
I think from the point of view of death statistics, it still is a homicide. Or is now an accident?? What happens in case of doubt?Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 12/1/2017 @ 8:59 am
As to the question of why citizens getting guilty verdicts on various manslaughter charges with relative ease (see Homer from Fresno and 3 other cases from the previous thread), perhaps the prosecution did not want the meme “Plea Bargain” getting out there in this highly visible case.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:08 am
You keep saying that in every thread about this topic, but there is another view.DRJ (15874d) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:11 am
25. The city or the state is not obligated to enforce federal law, and it was not reasonably foreseeable that a death would be one result, and it was federal law and policy that sent him there in the first place.
I think the background is like this:
There was a time when the INS would deport people serving time in jail before they had completed their sentences. This made drug dealers, and some killers, from the Dominican Republic very happy, because they were quite content to leave the United States once they had made their pile of cash.
So they initiated a new policy. They would not disrupt state prosecutions.
But they also had another policy. If someone deportable was facing federal charges, his case would be entirely dealt with, sentence and all, to the point where the federal government had no further criminal claim on him before any state charges were dealt with. He could then still face expulsion from the United States, but state criminal charges would be given priority over that.
This man had been convicted (I think only of re-entering the United States, also maybe some previous crimes) and served his time.
Before his expulsion, though, he was sent to San Francisco, to face some marijuana possession charge from 1988. His lawyers of course had regarded that as a lifeline and had not tried to prevent that.
Once in San Francisco, the charges were quickly dismissed, and he was set free.
Now San Francisco would hold people if they were wanted on a federal warrant, but he had served all of his time!
Te only claim the federal government had on him was removal from the United States, and that San Francisco didn’t help with – it would have been illegal too, to hold him – writ of habeus corpus.
(The jurisdictions that co-operate with ICE notify ICE in advance when someone is about to be released from custody, so if they want to, and they don’t always want to and have the time to, they can grab him as soon as he is let go.
This San Francisco was not in the business of doing. Most of the people this affected had lived in San Francisco a long time. This wasn’t the case with Garcia Zacate, and this did play a role in what happened.
So anyway, now, he didn’t make his way back to Texas, which is where he had really wanted to be. He stayed in San Francisco where the authorities were not looking for him. And he bought a stolen gun.
Maybe he wanted to do some robberies. Or it could be for protection in case he got into an argument.
I would think the problem is the market in stolen guns.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:27 am
He was also found not guilty of assault with a firearm.
I don’t know why he was even charged with that. The facts didn’t bear that out.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:32 am
Superb post, one that started well with the riff on Popehat, and then got into some heavy-lifting law-‘splaining that our host made look pretty easy. Thank you.
@ AZ Bob, who wrote (#13):
There’s actually very little Latin used in the modern practice of law or even in law schools. This phrase, though, “res ipsa loquitur,” rolls off the tongue nicely and is part of the basic curriculum — albeit only a very, very small part — in Torts, which is traditionally taught in the first year of law school, usually by studying an 1863 English case, Byrne v Boadle, in which the plaintiff had been injured, while walking down a public street, by a falling barrel of flour that had rolled out of a merchant’s second-floor loft. The plaintiff argued, and the court agreed, that the plaintiff should be excused from having to prove precisely how the barrel had been allowed to roll out of the loft:
But res ipsa loquitur is a civil-law concept relating to specifically and exclusively to the civil tort of negligence. It has nothing to do whatsoever with the criminal prosecution of Zarate or this verdict and was assuredly nowhere in the trial court’s charge and instructions to the jury.
Even in civil personal injury practice, which I’ve done for 37 years now, it gets mentioned far, far more than it’s ever actually used. “This is almost a ‘res ipsa’ case,” you might hear some PI lawyer say to a buddy over lunch, but probably not to a judge. In fact, if you use it in front of a trial judge, the first reaction you’ll get is extreme and intense skepticism.
In a loose, non-legal sense, what “speaks for itself” here is the foolishness of the San Francisco and California state authorities who are engaged in this sanctuary city nonsense. This case is indeed a very pertinent data point to the public, political policy discussions regarding our immigration laws, our criminal laws, the subject of cooperation between state and federal law enforcement authorities, and the like. You and I probably agree upon that.
But if you are asserting that people should go to prison on felony convictions even though a jury has found that the state failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt every element of one of the crimes that actually are in the statute books, then we definitely do not agree.Beldar (fa637a) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:33 am
I’m confused- I’ve seen claims there were 3 shots fired, not just 1.Steve Malynn (9c1a13) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:43 am
Patricia, it looks like they already attempted to do that:Dana (023079) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:45 am
34. Dana (023079) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:45 am
Not by Garcia Zacate!Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:49 am
I’m troubled that the Judge allowed “expert” testimony that sig sauer models are prone to misfiring – there was an issue with an entirely different model. The pistol in question shoots when the trigger is pulled, that’s it.Steve Malynn (9c1a13) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:51 am
Sammy, how do you know? Was the thief caught?Steve Malynn (9c1a13) — 12/1/2017 @ 9:51 am
If a compounding pharmacist fills prescriptions while drunk, and his mistakes cause an allergic reaction and death, this would be maybe involuntary manslaughter?
If so, are a city’s officials who habitually release multiply-deported individuals back into the community criminally negligent?Kevin M (752a26) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:11 am
Being in the country illegally does not “create a high risk of death or great bodily injury” to anyone.
If it did, there would be millions of Kate Steinle cases instead of one.Dave (445e97) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:23 am
Mostly out of morbid curiosity, considering the relevance to the case of the claim of “accidental discharge” and the definition here of criminal negligence, here is a question for Mr. P and the other qualified legal experts:
If a person “acts with criminal negligence when the way he or she acts is so different from the way an ordinarily careful person would act in the same situation that his or her act amounts to disregard for human life or indifference to the consequences,” why is the occurrence of a firearm’s accidental discharge while in someone’s possession — an event in itself plausibly likely to cause significant injury or death if it occurs in the presence of unaware bystanders — not by definition an act of criminal negligence? Isn’t an “ordinarily careful person,” finding himself in possession of a firearm, by definition expected not to act in a way that could plausibly lead to its accidental discharge?Stephen J. (f77922) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:41 am
Thank you Beldar for pointing out that the doctrine of res ipsa does not apply. But would anyone want to stand around a stoned person who is handling a loaded, semiautomatic handgun?
It is not the first jury result that puzzled me. I do suspect that liberal leaning jurors probably saw themselves as heroes standing up to Trump and others opposed to sanctuary city policies.
In the big picture, does this verdict hurt or help the move for building the wall? I see Trump using it big time.AZ Bob (f60c80) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:47 am
@ AZ Bob, who wrote (#41):
Nope, I certainly wouldn’t. And I don’t like or believe Zarate, I’m not saying he’s an innocent person — indeed, he is a bad man who now has another new felony conviction, or will as soon as judgment is entered on yesterday’s verdict. But I didn’t see and hear the evidence in this trial, so I don’t know if I would have voted the way this jury did, and I really don’t have any basis at all to start second-guessing the decisions made by the lawyers on either side, or by the court.
That’s entirely possible and wouldn’t surprise me, either. Another theory, not inconsistent with that one, is that the unanimous verdict reflected both some jurors’ politically-based, left-leaning predilections (the nullification theory) as ultimately allied in the jury room, through the magical process of jurors arguing and discussing with each other, to other jurors who might be punctilious about observing burdens (the prosecution’s) and standards (beyond a reasonable doubt) of proof on very specific elements of crimes as charged under the relevant state law. Remember, even one pro-prosecution juror could have hung the entire jury on the counts on which he was acquitted.
So very much depends on the specific evidence of each individual case, in all its granular, gritty detail, but with the razor-sharp limit being that which the opposing advocates presented through the witness’ testimony and the physical evidence, and which the trial judge permitted. You can’t say a particular jury’s result was wrong based on stuff that wasn’t part of the particular trial in which they participated.
Regarding accidental discharge, for example: I’m a gun-owning citizen, raised as a hunter in a gun-owning, hunting household, and I’ve never once experienced an accidental discharge myself, and I credit in full the reports of those with vastly more firearms-handling experience than mine, here on this blog’s comments or in discussions of this case elsewhere, who say they’ve never had an accidental discharge either. And for pedagogical reasons having to do with keeping gun-handling procedures sharp and safe and consistent, I’m not inclined to argue with someone who asserts, for example, that “guns don’t go off by themselves.”
But if I had been on this jury, I would have been instructed by the judge to put aside all of my own prior experience, and the hearsay (even if reliable hearsay) knowledge I think I have from others, on this subject — and to instead base my decision about proof beyond a reasonable doubt solely on the evidence admitted during this trial. I wouldn’t have been free (without violating my juror’s oath) to say to other jurors back in the jury room, “You know, I saw an episode of ‘Mythbusters’ on YouTube which convinced me that [assertions X, Y & Z] are inevitably true about guns.” That would be convicting someone on secret (extra-judicial) hearsay opinion evidenced! Instead, I and the other jurors would be considering the expert opinion evidence actually admitted into evidence, including the cross-examination of those experts, and the physical evidence in this particular case.
Oh, it’s a political windfall, actually, for Trump in particular, and more generally, for everyone who opposes sanctuary cities and loose borders. Regardless of his acquittal on the serious charges, this guy — and this homicide — is still the ‘poster-child case’ of awful consequences from a broken system, and the acquittal actually just highlights how badly broken the system is. But that still doesn’t mean this particular jury, or this judge, or this set of lawyers and witnesses, screwed up. Maybe they did, but I’m not yet convinced of that.Beldar (fa637a) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:12 am
Rev. Hoagie: you *can* prosecute the guy for any number of crimes. But you can’t successfully prosecute him for a crime he didn’t commit. Like, there’s no evidence he committed arson, right, so it’s not possible to convict him for that crime. Similarly, under California law that has stood largely untouched *for generations*, he can’t be prosecuted for felony murder, because felony murder *only* applies in the case of *specific named predicate crimes*.
That’s a policy decision which was made before I was alive.
If the voters of California are unhappy with that policy decision, we can amend it by voter initiative, to either do away with the predicate crimes or to add a specific new predicate crime (illegal immigrant in possession of a firearm). But that hasn’t been done.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:27 am
“I would have been instructed by the judge to put aside all of my own prior experience, and the hearsay (even if reliable hearsay) knowledge I think I have from others, on this subject — and to instead base my decision about proof beyond a reasonable doubt solely on the evidence admitted during this trial.”
Though I can see the principle this is supposed to uphold I have to admit I’m a little surprised by that. Taken at face value, this seems to suggest that if a juror is privy to exculpatory evidence which for whatever reason did not make it into the courtroom, or to knowledge which undermines other evidence, he’s not permitted to share knowledge of that evidence or vote in accordance with it.
I freely admit this is a fictional example and so may be wrong, but I’m nonetheless reminded of the scene in Twelve Angry Men where one of the jurors notes something that neither prosecution nor defense attorneys did: that a witness had the telltale marks of spectacles on her nose, spectacles which she wasn’t wearing in court and, given the time and circumstances of her claimed testimony, might quite likely not have been wearing when she actually witnessed the crime, thus casting her testimony into doubt. By the principle here advocated, that seems to qualify as failing to put aside prior experience or knowledgeable hearsay from others and going beyond the evidence admitted at trial.Stephen J. (f77922) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:30 am
I tend to take an extremely strong view of “intentionally committing an act, the natural and probable consequence of which is dangerous to human life, with knowledge that the act is dangerous to human life, and with conscious disregard for human life.” For example, I believe that vehicular manslaughter resulting from drunk driving should not be a thing; driving drunk is intentionally committing an act, the natural and probable consequence of which is dangerous to human life, and I’m aware that my really strong view of this is inconsistent with how courts have traditionally behaved in California.
I haven’t followed the details of this; the event happened while I lived in NY, so it was really off of my radar. It’s possible that I’d think that this was a legitimate case of second degree murder based on my really strong view of the space encompassed by second degree murder, AND I don’t know.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:33 am
Davey boy,
Our prisons are filled to the brim with criminal aliens. They murder with guns, vehicles, fists and anyrhing else they get their hands on. They rape, rob, burn and pillage.
Spend a little bit of time going through the FBI statistics.
Bit that wouldn’t suit your leftist virtue signalling.
I really hope those of you who defend these criminal aliens meet them first hand, up close.
After all, a conservative is a liberal who has been mugged.NJRob (d9cfb8) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:36 am
Stephen J – there’s an inherent tension there, between three things.
One: yeah, of course we want all of the relevant evidence to come to bear, and if the juror is in possession of evidence which the attorney’s don’t present, there’s a risk in either direction of a result created through failure of the attorneys to present evidence, and that’s unfair to whatever party loses.
Two: and yet, it’s possible that evidence wasn’t introduced for a reason. Maybe the juror is in the possession of hearsay evidence because he heard from someone who heard from someone who heard from someone; rumor isn’t evidence. Or maybe the juror is in the possession of evidence which is inadmissable because it was obtained in violation of the fourth amendment, etc.
Three: but for me, the real problem is: if a *juror* is introducing evidence, then there’s a real risk that everyone else will just follow the juror, and that the jury of twelve will *turn into* a jury of one. This is why subject matter experts are often excluded from juries.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:36 am
They might have civil liability and maybe even criminal liability, but they are government officials acting under color of law so they have immunity.DRJ (15874d) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:37 am
The irony of the “build the wall” response is that Zarate had not crossed the border without getting caught since the 1990’s. He had already served 4 years in prison for his most recent illegal entry.
The Feds’ decision to send him to SF to face a 20-year old warrant that SF had no intention of pursuing, instead of just deporting him when he got out of prison, as they had done multiple times before, is also strange. The Feds should have been aware that SF would not comply with the voluntary request to return him to Federal custody if he was not facing further criminal charges.Dave (445e97) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:40 am
Even if they weren’t acting under color of law, I think it also depends on the degree to which it is reasonably predictable that those multiply-deported individuals will commit other crimes.
Which is to say: is it necessarily sufficiently predictable that a multiply-deported individual will commit a crime of violence that it’s reasonable to impute responsibility for that violence to the person releasing them?
I think that’s a *really* hard case to make, morally. The overwhelming majority of illegal immigrants aren’t running around committing crimes of violence, so unless there’s some indication that *this specific individual* will do so, how is his immigration status enough to create a risk that the official should be held morally liable for not being cognizant of?aphrael (e0cdc9) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:43 am
Stephen J:
Potential jurors are asked if they know the defendant, victim and their families in a case, and they are good they should not be on a jury if they have information about the case. If it becomes apparent a juror knows something and thus is a potential witnesd, but (for instance) did not realize it was this case until already serving as a juror, that would be grounds for a mistrial.
Your 12 Angry Men example is different. The jurors observed the indentation on the singer’s nose in court. That is evidence from in the courtroom.DRJ (15874d) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:44 am
Sorry for the typos.
Potential jurors are asked if they know the defendant, victim or their families in a case, and they are told they should not be on a jury if they have information about the case. If it becomes apparent a juror knows something and thus is a potential witness, but (for instance) did not realize it was this case until already serving as a juror, then that would be grounds for a mistrial.DRJ (15874d) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:46 am
AZ Bob and Beldar (at 13 and 31):
this is a hypothetical musing. I *do not know the facts of the case* and can’t be bothered to find them out because really they’re less interesting to me than the principle.
On the one hand, I have a strong inclination to say that picking up a gun while stoned *or drunk* is per se “intentionally committing an act, the natural and probable consequence of which is dangerous to human life”.
And yet at the same time, I’m *also* aware that state-dependent memory and skills acquisition are a thing. I can imagine individuals who are regular pot users who are also gun lovers who would be *perfectly safe* picking up a gun while buzzed. I’d never do it myself, but I wouldn’t necessarily feel unsafe around people who’d had lots of experience doing this.
But it’s next to impossible for a prosecutor, or a jury, to differentiate between people who would be safe and people who wouldn’t.
So a hard and fast rule is totally the right way to go *legally*.
Morally, though? It’s harder for me to say.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:50 am
> If a person “acts with criminal negligence when the way he or she acts is so different from the way an ordinarily careful person would act in the same situation that his or her act amounts to disregard for human life or indifference to the consequences,” why is the occurrence of a firearm’s accidental discharge while in someone’s possession — an event in itself plausibly likely to cause significant injury or death if it occurs in the presence of unaware bystanders — not by definition an act of criminal negligence? Isn’t an “ordinarily careful person,” finding himself in possession of a firearm, by definition expected not to act in a way that could plausibly lead to its accidental discharge?
My first reaction is to say that the burden would lie with the prosecution to prove that the discharge happened as a result of the person’s actions and not as a result of mechanical failure. That seems reasonably difficult to do.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:52 am
The gun was wrapped in a cloth under a bench and there is no indication the defendant knew what it was, so we don’t even get to that issue, aphrael.DRJ (15874d) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:52 am