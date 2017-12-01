Garbage Tax Bill Passing Tonight
Nobody who raises my taxes ever gets another dollar or vote from me.
CBO says it will add $1.5 trillion to the debt.
Trash from a trash party.
Watching a roll call and listening to names like Menendez and Franken be called.
The Senate is a garbage institution with garbage people.
I think I am in a bad mood.Patterico (115b1f) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:19 pm
I haven’t been following the play-by-play; is the individual mandate repeal still part of it?Dave (445e97) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:28 pm
It’s a den of scum and villainy, like mos Eisley or canto bligh.narciso (d1f714) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:37 pm
You can’t tell what’s in it any more. I know the SALT deduction repeal is still there.
I saw something vague earlier about a treat Susan Collins tossed in for public employees who contribute to their own pensions. If I end up profiting from that, I will dance a jig in front of every person who danced a jig at the notion of me paying thousands more in taxes just because they resent every last individual who lives in California. Nothing would be sweeter and more poetic than to enrage those people by getting a tax break for something like this.
Hey. When you laughed at me and discounted my having to pay thousands per year more in taxes? At that point it became war. It’s too much to think I’ll actually come out ahead, but the thought that I could — in a way that would piss off the people who laughed at me — is about the only comforting thought I can take to bed with me tonight from all this.
I don’t feel guilty about it, by the way. I perform a core function of government, I contribute to it, and I sacrificed a LOT of money for certain trade offs, and this is one of them.
I gotta look that one up now.Patterico (115b1f) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:45 pm
Nah, this is it. Not what I hoped.
https://twitter.com/SenatorCollins/status/936668844655104000
She may have saved some of our sweet sweet property tax deductions though.Patterico (115b1f) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:49 pm
oh great now they’re taxing garbage
i bet toxic toni preckwinkle’s behind thishappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:50 pm
It just passed, I am informed.Patterico (115b1f) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:52 pm
not unlike a kidney stonehappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:53 pm
Here’s the relevant part of Collins’ statement. It’s not very specific, but Susan was looking out for YOU!Dave (445e97) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:53 pm
Oops, you already found it…Dave (445e97) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:54 pm
As far as I can tell, the individual mandate WAS repealed.Dave (445e97) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:56 pm
lovin’ that individual mandate repeal
it’s silky smoovhappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/1/2017 @ 10:59 pm
Reaganomics Redux.
Should do as well as the remake of that other 1980’s hit: Ghostbusters. Let the tricks of trickle down begin!
“Senator, don’t piss down my back and tell me it’s raining.” – Fletcher [John Vernon] ‘The Outlaw Josey Wales’ 1976DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:15 pm
Great role models for the kiddies these Congresscritters. If any of you turned in professional paperwork the way this bill was prepared- with handwritten scrawls in the margins and such– in HS, college, grad school or law school– you’d get an instant F.
Can’t wait to start sendin’ in those returns on a postcard!
Suckers.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:20 pm
@12. Mr. Feet, you’re gonna gets $4000.00, 40 acres and a mule!DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:26 pm
Post-vote presser was most entertaining; The Turtle snapped two oneliners, Hatch wiped his nose and thanked all the young people while Cruz penguined camera center.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:40 pm
hells to the yeah
an outer-space convertible too – light bluehappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:46 pm
What is the problem with the bill? Asking out of honest ignorance here, as I’m a Canadian and non-economist who hasn’t been following the details.Stephen J. (642b83) — 12/2/2017 @ 12:11 am
Should do as well as the remake of that other 1980’s hit: Ghostbusters. Let the tricks of trickle down begin!
“Senator, don’t piss down my back and tell me it’s raining.” – Fletcher [John Vernon] ‘The Outlaw Josey Wales’ 1976
DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/1/2017 @ 11:15 pm
Dyin’ ain’t no way to make a livin’.Pinandpuller (37eab6) — 12/2/2017 @ 12:23 am
Cant wait for the no trumpers to start rioting. Hopefully they will burn California to the ground. What a useless state of mind those ingrates share.mg (60b0f7) — 12/2/2017 @ 12:30 am
Another huge wi for President Trump and Americans that love this country, the rest of you – Canada awaits your arrival.mg (60b0f7) — 12/2/2017 @ 12:38 am
Adios losers.
@20 mg
Don’t worry, China and Mexico will share joint custody. Or maybe CA is like Persephone
Homer describes her as the formidable, venerable majestic princess of the underworld, who carries into effect the curses of men upon the souls of the dead. Persephone was married to Hades, the god-king of the underworld.Pinandpuller (37eab6) — 12/2/2017 @ 1:06 am
Near me, a lot of people have reluctantly moved from higher taxed states, to Tennessee. Pat, California et al, these high tax states that suck 100s of billions of federal dollars, that spend multiples of other states on educating students with poorer results, and have out of control crime, social unrest and a host of many other problems as law abiding citizens have very sadly had to move.
You can address your local and state government to lower their spending, just like the people did nationally.EPWJ (4dc563) — 12/2/2017 @ 1:34 am
It is very pretty there.
But anyway, great deal seeing a repeal of the individual mandate. If Trump can get that signed into law he will have managed an important victory.Dustin (ba94b2) — 12/2/2017 @ 2:23 am
Indeed Dustin, very pretty. I am trying to convince my youngest daughter to get the heck out of California as no one in that state can be trusted. Hope she moves to the big island.mg (60b0f7) — 12/2/2017 @ 3:00 am
Brian Ross has to be from California. How can this imbecile have a job?mg (60b0f7) — 12/2/2017 @ 3:20 am
When ginsburg dies, Trump will set us up with another huge win.mg (60b0f7) — 12/2/2017 @ 3:22 am
CBOmg (60b0f7) — 12/2/2017 @ 3:39 am
lmmfao
I love it…. The Kidney Stone Tax Bill.
“I don’t give a damn, just get that thing out of my chamber!”noel (b4d580) — 12/2/2017 @ 4:28 am
Please God almighty, let this thing pass. Right, happyfeet?noel (b4d580) — 12/2/2017 @ 4:35 am
Patterico : The Congressional Budget Office has seldom, if ever, made a prediction about a tax bill or a provision in a tax bill that was accurate. In fact, if the CBO stated that tax revenues would increase, you could “bet the farm” that tax revenues would decrease. Don’t take my word for it, check with “The Statistical Abstract of the United States.” I do not know what sources you have relied on other than the CBO but those sources are equally wrong.Michael Keohane (947544) — 12/2/2017 @ 4:42 am
The entrails of a goat.Rev.Hoagie (6bbda7) — 12/2/2017 @ 4:46 am
Relief for the wealthy but permanent pain for the poor and many in middle class.
Yea, Kidney Stone Tax Bill passes alright.noel (b4d580) — 12/2/2017 @ 4:51 am
Noel made it official. Now that a tax bill passed we can look forward to leftist propagandists bitching about “tax breaks for the rich” for the foreseeable future. With special emphasis on the pain inflicted on the children and the poor because both demographics pay so many taxes.Rev.Hoagie (6bbda7) — 12/2/2017 @ 5:26 am
Noel got it almost right. The poor will not be affected too adversely. They may even get an extra bag of peanuts out of it. The ones who will be screwed will be the lower-middle and middle-middle classes. The people making between $50K and $200K. Trump’s biggest block of voters. Suckers! The ones who will make out like bandits will be the Trumps, the Kushners, the Mnuchins, the Tillersons, et al — the multimillionaires and billionaires.nk (dbc370) — 12/2/2017 @ 5:41 am
It makes sense, though, doesn’t it?
What’s the point of taxing the poor? They have no money. Just keep them pacifying them so they don’t riot.
And tax the rich? Seriously? They run DC. They’ll spend more money on lobbyists and “political donations” to keep their taxes low then they will pay in taxes.
So whom do you tax? The people with their noses to the grindstones, who have enough money to make it worth going after, and are too busy working to make a better life for themselves and their children to make trouble, who else?nk (dbc370) — 12/2/2017 @ 5:53 am
*Just keep them pacified so they don’t riot.*nk (dbc370) — 12/2/2017 @ 5:54 am
Rev.Hoagie says sarcastically, “the pain inflicted on the children and the poor because both demographics pay so many taxes”
No Rev., they don’t pay a lot in income tax but they will surely “pay” with this bill. The real life impact on some of these families will be devastating. Not that a Rev. would care.noel (b4d580) — 12/2/2017 @ 6:15 am
And we all know that Donald, Eric, Ivanka, Barron and Tiffany need their 200 million dollar (each) estate tax cut that is in the house version. Hate to have them “pay so many taxes” like the middle class wage earners. Right Hoagie?noel (b4d580) — 12/2/2017 @ 6:18 am
You know what’s devastating? The price of legal marijuana in Colorado. Up to $330 an ounce from a smoke shop. Pot dealers may be legal now, but they’re still crooks.nk (dbc370) — 12/2/2017 @ 6:22 am
Estate taxes are immoral. Maybe you’d like to tax the presents I’m giving my daughter for Christmas, too? How about the food and clothes we buy for her?nk (dbc370) — 12/2/2017 @ 6:24 am
Josh barro, is that you?narciso (d1f714) — 12/2/2017 @ 6:29 am
Here’s the relevant part of Collins’ statement. It’s not very specific, but Susan was looking out for YOU!
Stonewalling for a better local poll result.
There is no one in DC who performs at base expectations.
Throw all the bums out.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/2/2017 @ 6:42 am
tax breaks for the rich” for the foreseeable future.
People like Hoagie make me long for Idiocracy. Voting against your own interests is almost there.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/2/2017 @ 6:43 am
What’s immoral is charging cancer patients 25 percent tax for their meds. Another 25 percent on growers makes your $330 oz what it is.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/2/2017 @ 6:46 am
nk says, “Estate taxes are immoral”.
OK. Lets talk. The Walton family who owns Walmart is worth about 100 billion dollars. Which is about enough money to buy every home in North and South Dakota. Maybe throw in Wyoming. (I’d have to crunch the numbers.)
Follow me so far? Well, they have not paid significant income taxes on that wealth because they have not sold the company and “realized” that gain. So… nk, if your plan is adopted neither they….. nor their kids, grandkids, great-grandkids (on and on) will EVER pay like the rest of us.
To you, thats the “moral” thing to do. Sure buddy. Sure.noel (b4d580) — 12/2/2017 @ 6:46 am
That’s the way the French tried to manage their opium supply, dudnt work. But you expect your Sims to be free.narciso (d1f714) — 12/2/2017 @ 6:48 am
NYT
With barely a vote to spare early Saturday morning, the Senate passed a tax bill confirming that the Republican leaders’ primary goal is to enrich the country’s elite at the expense of everybody else, including future generations who will end up bearing the cost. The approval of this looting of the public purse by corporations and the wealthy makes it a near certainty that President Trump will sign this or a similar bill into law in the coming days.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/2/2017 @ 6:49 am
Of course there is already an 11 million dollar exemption before taxes are paid on estates. The Senate version doubles that. The House ridiculously eliminates all estate taxes. The rich dynasties would never have to pay like the rest of us.
Wow. Just wow.noel (b4d580) — 12/2/2017 @ 6:52 am
So for example the hobbies had to sell team to blockbuster who bought it from another team, its a transference of shells, with the govt getting a cut minus all the expense in foundation expense that buffet gates et al to avoid paying the tax.narciso (d1f714) — 12/2/2017 @ 6:52 am
VOODOO HOODOO DOODOO!
It’s Reaganomics to the 10th power.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/2/2017 @ 6:53 am