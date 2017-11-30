Roy Moore and The Federalist
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
bevvie boo boo’s account has always been super silly just on the face of it
why would she get in the rapemobile if she knew her boyfriend was on the way to pick her up
this is not a thing people dohappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:19 am
Maybe the cheap thrill of daring to be caught with the musk of another…see Adrien Brody’s character in Summer of Sam, daring to be caught by his steady (Mira Sorvino).urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:24 am
it’s all just so tawdry i’m glad my mama raised me goodhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:28 am
Question: If living in Alabama, would you vote for the Democrat to reduce the chance that Moore was elected?Kevin M (752a26) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:29 am
You were raised by wolves, pikachu.
There are certain flags in the maskirovna.narciso (d1f714) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:29 am
I still say Jones should say “You survived Reconstruction, you’ll survive me”.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:30 am
raised by wolves my fuzzy yeller butt
which unlike slutboy Joe Barton’s is not in the public domainhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:31 am
“Is voting for a guy who did this stuff justified? I have previously made the case against it in the links above.
But at the very least, let’s not repeat bogus defenses and minimize what Moore is alleged to have done”.
This sounds like a possible shift to a position that one can vote for him as long as they agree on what constitutes a “bogus defense”.harkin (374706) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:36 am
There’s no factual basis for these two women’s incredible stories that cannot on the face be believed without extensive investigationEPWJ (4dc563) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:53 am
I believe this is a mischaracterization of Mirengoff’s claim.
Based on the fact that there was a custody proceeding scheduled that resulted in custody being transferred to Corfman’s father due to the fact Corfman was having “disciplinary and behavioral” problems, strongly suggests that Corfman was already in the “downward spiral” as she described it later. And the timing for that would be prior to her meeting Moore — according to her.
This is incongruous — not strictly inconsistent — with her claim that her involvement with Moore started her on a downward spiral of boyfriends, drinking, and drugs as she described it. Its also incongruous with the fact that one year later — when she was 15 — the court returned her to the custody of her mother based on a finding that the behavioral problems had been resolved.
There is still the issue of the witnesses who corroborate her — but again, I don’t think they corroborate her contemporaneous with the events. My recollection is that she told some people after some passage of time.
I think there was probably some form of contact/relationship between Moore and Corfman. I think the time frame is certainly far from conclusively established.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/30/2017 @ 10:22 am
A click too far; it’s a win if he wins and a win if he loses.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/30/2017 @ 10:26 am
@10 Based on the fact that there was a custody proceeding scheduled that resulted in custody being transferred to Corfman’s father due to the fact Corfman was having “disciplinary and behavioral” problems, strongly suggests that Corfman was already in the “downward spiral” as she described it later. [Emphasis added.]
What bollocks. It obviously does not “strongly suggest” any such thing. So far as one can tell, the Corfman custody change was a pattern seen not at all infrequently with unextraordinary adolescent teenage girls, especially where the parents are separated. They start to not get along well with mom, and then really don’t get along with mom, and changes are made. Like going to live with dad. That often offers some lessons that perhaps mom wasn’t so bad after all (etc.), and the custodial arrangements not infrequently change back again.Q! (86710c) — 11/30/2017 @ 10:37 am
we also have no idea how many older guys Corfman was going out with while her parents were divorcing
she could easily just be mapping her experience with some other older guy onto Mr. Moore
possibly in exchange for moneyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/30/2017 @ 10:49 am
fiddy dollar buy a lotta pop tarts down at the pik n pakhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/30/2017 @ 10:55 am
happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:19 am
More important, how could she hope to call her boyfriend after she got home and tell him not to come? How could she reach him and stop him from coming?
She says she wanted to call him and tell him not to come but she didn’t because this was days before cellphones. If nobody had cellphones, and nobody did, why would she want to do something that was impossible to do? It’s like somebody saying “I wanted to take the highway, but this was before they built the highway.” Not “I would have wanted” “I didn’t think of the idea.” But “I wanted to”
Maybe the young person helping to compose this would have wanted to.
And just not having a cellphone is not enough of a reason not to try to call her boyfriend (and see if he had left home. for this to make sense the restaurant has to be closed or otherwise she could surely get permission from someone in the restaurant to use their phone. She says she got off at 10, but the ads in the Gadsden Times at the beginning of Janauary, say say the restaurant closed at 11 pm as well as by what former waitress Rhonda Ledbetter says (she says she thought it closed at midnight, but it was at least 11 pm because people from the giodyear store next door went there to east after it closed.)
And then she says her plan was to call her boyfriend after she got home. But it is not only true that she didn’t have a cellphone, he didn’t have a cellphone, either!Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/30/2017 @ 11:04 am
it makes NO sense Mr. Finkelman
that boo boo’s a LIAR i think
but she’s the Allred boo boo, so that’s kinda par for the coursehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/30/2017 @ 11:08 am
And then there’s this: Roy Moore doesn’t drive far away and rape her there.
No, he just drives around to the back of the parking lot, behind the restaurant and tries it there.
Why? Because she needs that in her story to explain how she got home, and that it wasn’t in a way so that she would have inevitably told her mother and probably her younger sister her story. So she fights him, and he lets her out, releasing the lock (that a passenger can’t open?) that maybe doesn’t exist in an old model car (old in 1977!) and drives off with the door still open, telling her he is the District Attorney of Etowah County, which he wasn’t, (and Gloria Allred and Beverly Young Nelson both indicate that that was true, although Beverly Young Nelson would surely have found out in all the intervening years that it was not, and it also would be an important thing to mention, and with Gloria Allred misspelling the name of the county in two different ways in the version of the prepared statement she released to thee press)
…driving off through the back entrance of the parking lot, which went to the next street, which the Moore campaign says on November 20, (by which time they’d had a chance to get some facts straight, at least about this) they think wasn’t there.
There were houses and their back lots behind the back of the parking lot and there was probably no way to go by car through the parking lot to the next street.
But she needs Moore to go out that way in order to miss her boyfriend who arrives just when she got back to the front of the restaurant. If he had already arrived so soon, why would she have expected or hoped to call him at home when she got home? Because she could only reach him if he was still home. Because he didn’t have a cellphone, either.
Now Tully Borland evidently wants to grant it happened and say Roy Moore didn’t drive far away because he thought she would consent. But if so, how many seconds would it take for him to realize he’d made a bad mistake? Not even five. That’s not what she describes. New York’s former mayor Ed Koch made such a mistake with a girl when he was a teenager, and he realized it from her reaction right away, and, as a result, he never touched a woman again and was a lifelong celibate. That’s why he got along so well with the Roman Catholic Cardinal O’Connor because only he maybe really understood him.
Oh, and also: Beverly Young Nelson says Roy Moore parked the car between the wall and the dumpster in the back. They have people who say there were two dumpsters, both on the side, and they were flat up against the restaurant so that employees could open a door and just put garbage right in. And Rhonda Ledbetter says she thinks there wasn’t even enough room in the back for a car to turn around – i.e. not a good place to put a dumpster.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/30/2017 @ 11:10 am
yes yes she says she got off at 10 … when the restaurant closed
so nobody lingered at all everyone was out the door and out of the parking lot at 10
except for honey boo boo and Roy Moore
but Roy Moore was standing in the parking lot while everyone except for boo boo left, but Mr. Moore wasn’t concerned about anyone being able to testify that he lingered in the parking lot right before he did a rape attempt on hb2
as a district attorney in training he would almost certainly understand that this would be an incriminating fact
and yet boo boo says he told her this (read with snidely whiplash voice)
You are a child. I am the District attorney of Etiwah County. If you tell anyone about this, no one will believe you.
Well if she was bruised to where she had to cover it with makeup and all her co-workers saw him linger around with boo boo (remember he wasn’t in his car), why wouldn’t they believe her?
Of course they would believe her.
She’s so full of crap.happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/30/2017 @ 11:19 am
R.I.P. Jim Nabors
Shame, shame, shame!DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/30/2017 @ 11:28 am
10. shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/30/2017 @ 10:22 am
However, this would amount to a lie about how terrible a thing it was what Roy Moore did, not he event itself, and we could also distinguish between general misbehavior, and promiscuity, which it could have caused.
She claims hat she told two or three friends – at least one anyway. Told what? Not clear, but at least that she was seeing a much older man, and that that friend or friends told her to break off the relationship, and she did.
Now the Moore campaign had a probable error reasonably late and then didn’t want to talk about it.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/roy-moore-campaign-refuses-to-substantiate-claims-about-accuser/2017/11/22/e9d89f20-cfa6-11e7-81bc-c55a220c8cbe_story.html\
Leigh Corfman says Roy More picked her up on tehir two “dates” (not really a date she says, he took her to his home) around the corner from where they lived – at Alcott Road and Riley Street.
But the intersection of Alcott Road and Riley Street are more than a mile away and across a hihway from where the Moore campaign says she lived. The Washingtom Post says they have apolice report from 1980 that places Leigh Corfman;s mother just around the corner and her mother say she lived there from 1974 to 1981.
It should be possible to settle this, just from court records and telephone listings, although both can be incorrect. And now we learn they changed all or many of the street numbers in Gadsden circa 1978.
They said tat
I think there was probably some form of contact/relationship between Moore and Corfman. I think the time frame is certainly far from conclusively established.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/30/2017 @ 11:36 am
12 — your view is wholly conjectural. My view marries up the “behavioral and disciplinary” findings by the Court at age 14 with her own statement that she started a downward spiral of boyfriends, alcohol and drug use.
You take the findings and give them a very benign interpretation — just teenage rebellion. I think a court ordered switch of custody is more than that — the parents could have simply agreed on a transfer of custody if it was just to deal with unruliness. Moving her to the father IMO sounds more like trying to get her away from the influences that her mother was not able to shield her from.
IMO, her self-described “downward spiral” is more consistent with the Court’s order than it is with her identifying Moore as the cause — and the Court’s order predated her contact with Moore based on her own timeline.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/30/2017 @ 11:37 am
Even w/the dour projections for middle class Americans, John ‘Keating Five’ McCain says he will vote yes on GOP tax plan. But then, what the hell does he care; he’s a dead man walking and his estate and family will make out like bandits.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/30/2017 @ 11:44 am
She could easily be lying about the year, and the details, but there should be some inconsistencies to trip her up in that case. Someone should see if there really is any basis for questioning what her address was in 1977. It’s probably tough determining where anybody lived because they changed the street numbering. (maybe only slightly) But there should be some old fire insurance maps or something.
The biggest question is how she came to the attention of the Washington Post.
Beverly Young Nelson showed some real emotion, but maybe she was thinking of something else.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/30/2017 @ 11:44 am
Patterico’s Red State article reads like the work of a creative defense attorney grasping for ways to buttress Moore’s accusers’ increasingly shakey accounts of alleged sexual abuse during confusing and troubled adolescence.ropelight (1b4d8d) — 11/30/2017 @ 12:02 pm
her downward spiral continues to this day i think
what with all these preposterous lies and public displays of being crazy and her generally pitiful and attention-starved demeanor
somebody love me somebody love me you can hear her crying at night and she’s so sad
sometimes she thinks oh gosh if I could only have some money Lord I promise i’d bear false witness against even one of your best disciples!
and so she lets go and lets God, and it is only then that she sleeps
but in the morning when she wakes the feelings return
the feeling that she wasted her life
the feeling that she’s a bad person (i am no good she sighs)
the feeling that she wants to lash out
she wants to lash out at a man of God!
and so she accuses her pastor of doing naughty stuff on her
and then she goes to another church and does the same
and another
she is honey boo boo
and this is her storyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/30/2017 @ 12:07 pm
22, that’s when skeptics start gritting their teeth and asks what will McCain get in return?urbanleftbehind (fc08fe) — 11/30/2017 @ 12:15 pm
Moore will fit right in with the long line of saints and sinners.crazy (d99a88) — 11/30/2017 @ 12:28 pm
happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/30/2017 @ 11:19 am
Except the restaurant did not close at 10, but at 11. (unless they changed the hours right after she quit)
https://twitter.com/billineastala/status/930519160123248640?lang=enSammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/30/2017 @ 12:30 pm
Well, she doesn’t say that nobody else was there, but you could say she left and he left at the same time. She because her shift ended then and he because as a customer, he had to leave. She says he used to stay in there till closing in the same seat almost every day. Like it was a Starbucks, I guess. Only without coffee.
The parking was dark in the back, she says. You could say like Tully Borland, that it wasn’t a rape attempt, but then he would have stopped.
Not the district attorney in training. According to her, the actual district attorney. Not just that he said it and signed her yearbook that way, but both she and Gloria Allred stated that as fact in November, 2017.
Roy Moore said earlier this year the old district attorney was getting ready to retire. At the time were three part timers. Then he was hired, fresh out of law school, as the deputy district attorney (there has to be a story there) and he did everything, but what he especially did is he tried cases.
If there were three cases (a week?) he would handle two of them, and if there were four, he would handle two or three. That’s what he said. And while he was deputy district attorney, which lasted until 1982, he first saw Kayla Kisor. Although she didn’t maybe see him.
Which he wasn’t. And it’s “Etowah” county. And Gloria Allred also spelled it “Elowah” county elsewhere in the written version of the statement by Beverly Young Nelson. And I think those are the only spelling mistakes in the document. The Spelling Mafia strikes again! There’s a reason for this and it’s probably Nexis/Lexis.
Oh, and notice, in this version of events, Roy Moore is careful to say to Beverly Young Nelson that he considers what he wanted to do to be pedophilia:
Even though it actually wouldn’t be pedophilia. Rape maybe but not pedophilia.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/30/2017 @ 12:31 pm
The next day. It takes time for a bruise to show. Also, she went straight to bed when she got home. Her boyfriend supposedly didn’t notice anything, partly because it was dark, and it was late, and she didn’t tell him because he had a violent temper.
Also she didn’t want him doing something that would get him in trouble with the District Attorney of Etowah County.
Well, she doesn’t say anybody else saw them. She doesn’t say nobody did, but doesn’t say that they did. The implication is they both left at exactly the same time.
As for anyone being there when she got back after escaping from Mr. Moore’s car while he drove out of the parking lot through the back exit that proably wasn’t there:
She says:
So he didn’t wait for her. And she didn’t wait for him. Ad nobody else was there.
Better, why would Moore think that she would think that nobody would believe her?
Especially if she said it happened right now, and how could Moore know hat nobody would be there? Driving out the back way would seem to be inconsistent with him thinking nobody could be there.
Anyway, she doesn’t say she thought nobody would believe her. She gives other reasons for remaining silent.
She says in fact that her boyfriend would believe her but she didn’t trust his reaction. She says she didn’t tell her mother because she was afraid that the powerful district attorney of Etowah County would do something to her or her family.
He was NOT the District Attorney of Etowah County!
In fact other people told us he was banned from the mall. Which isn’t true, but the two stories don’t fit together.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/30/2017 @ 12:32 pm
she needs to apologize Mr. Finkelman
for doing lies on innocent people number onehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/30/2017 @ 12:33 pm
Tully Borland didn’t do much research. It;s mostly plagiarism,. with some defense of the alleged acts thrown in.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/30/2017 @ 12:34 pm
@21 12 — your view is wholly conjectural. My view marries up the “behavioral and disciplinary” findings by the Court at age 14 with her own statement that she started a downward spiral of boyfriends, alcohol and drug use.
My view is “conjectural”? “Wholly conjectural”? And your view “marries up” x and y with less supposed speculation? Risible, counselor. Occam’s Razor, baby.
E.g., “for them asking”; “joint petition”. Both parents joined in the change of custody and there is no indication whatsoever that I am aware of that the Court held any evidentiary hearing upon which findings issued. So far as one can tell this action was no more than a court-approved change of custody to which the parties (mom and dad) had sought and stipulated to, because the daughter was too much for her mom to handle -slash – because the daughter was constantly butting heads with her mom. “Certain disciplinary and behavioral problems” is resoundingly vague and benign language, which one can well imagine an attorney including in a joint petition for change of custody, and which one can easily imagine a judge adopting (or creating) in agreeing with the parties to the change of custody they had already agreed upon. There is no reason to believe that “certain disciplinary and behavioral problems” meant or was intended to mean “severe” problems, nor any reason to suppose (much less to assert, as shipwrecked does) that this language “strongly suggests that Corfman was already in the ‘downward spiral'”Q! (86710c) — 11/30/2017 @ 12:37 pm
R.I.P. Jim NaborsIcy (e4af63) — 11/30/2017 @ 12:39 pm
Bruises would surely look out of place on a girl with a violent boyfriend.Pinandpuller (b122d5) — 11/30/2017 @ 12:39 pm
Hey little thing let me light your candle cause
Your mama says your too hot to handle now
It gets aroundPinandpuller (b122d5) — 11/30/2017 @ 12:43 pm
*You’re know what I mean*Pinandpuller (b122d5) — 11/30/2017 @ 12:44 pm
35. We don’t hear anything about her boyfriend. Who he was. Anything at all. I’m sure there’s a back story the press was told, but nothing for anyone else. So nothing to check out and nothing to assess the probability of.
Theer’s too much wrong with Beverly Young Nelson’s story, including also the fact that nobody impartial has seen the yearbook,. And the signature from 1999 also has DA (provided that is correct – I wish somebody would report what exactly is in the court records both about BYN and Leigh Corfman)
But in 1999 it can;t signify “District Attorney.” It;’s said to e the initials of the court clerk who used a stamp with Roy Moore’s signature. I wish we had better pictures.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/30/2017 @ 12:57 pm
I don’t know what it means that in 2016, Etowah County, Alabama, had the highest per capita rate of sexually transmitted diseases of any county in the country, according to the CDC.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/30/2017 @ 12:59 pm
It is amazing the amount of time people spend analyzing this turd pile.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/30/2017 @ 1:00 pm
If there is a political hit job involved here, it’s pretty important.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/30/2017 @ 1:02 pm
Roy Moore fought for his country to where he could have almost died, thereby sacrificing his own life for so other people could be free
these honey boo boos though, they just sit there and poop
advantage: American hero Roy Moorehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/30/2017 @ 1:14 pm
Maybe the boyfriend didn’t know he was the boyfriend. Maybe she told men about an imaginary boyfriend so they would leave her alone. His name was Davy Jones.Pinandpuller (b122d5) — 11/30/2017 @ 1:21 pm
I worked with some barely legal girls at a C-store. They put Sleeping Beauty and Snow White on their name tags so customers wouldn’t know their real names.Pinandpuller (b122d5) — 11/30/2017 @ 1:25 pm
It’s like all the rape/racism/islamophobia hoaxes recently, if it looks like someone with an ax (hiya pin) to grind made it all up to push a narrative or smear someone, then there’s nothing to see here, move along (e.g. Rolling Stone UVA, Air Force Academy, Michael Brown, just about anything that has happened on a college campus and/or claimed by Lena Dunham).harkin (aeabd2) — 11/30/2017 @ 1:27 pm
Axes and Allies.Pinandpuller (b122d5) — 11/30/2017 @ 1:38 pm
I know this guy who actually got straightened out by The World’s Best Navy (Hi Steve57 since we’re giving shout outs). Before he went in he was a mess. After he got stationed he tried to tell me he was riding on a helicopter when he pulled out his sidearm and shot at some dolphins.
He’s an officer now if that makes you feel better.Pinandpuller (b122d5) — 11/30/2017 @ 1:46 pm
I swear, I saw that headline and read “Roy Moore and the Pederast”.Bill H (383c5d) — 11/30/2017 @ 2:22 pm
dolphins are so stupid have you ever heard them talk they sound like muppetshappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/30/2017 @ 2:32 pm
Mr. Moore was wearing brown hush puppies on his feet.happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/30/2017 @ 2:40 pm
Yes but they got the memo from the vogons:
https://babalublog.com/2017/11/30/remembering-the-victims-of-communism-in-cuba-pedro-luis-boitel/narciso (d1f714) — 11/30/2017 @ 3:29 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdPcjIrSvcs&app=desktopmg (60b0f7) — 11/30/2017 @ 3:41 pm
those were the days.