Kate Steinle’s Killer Acquitted
I didn’t see the trial, so I don’t know if the verdict was rational or irrational. However, only in the last few days did I learn some facts that made it sound like a tough case. It was a single ricochet shot off pavement. The interview was poorly conducted and failed to clearly establish that he pulled the trigger, due to a translation issue. I am not shocked by the verdict and it may be right.
Fortunately, a bunch of Internet randos are going to become instant experts on California murder law. It’s already happening on Twitter. Hip hip hooray.
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/30/2017 @ 6:44 pm
From the chronicle piece, they declined to call the strongest witness.narciso (d1f714) — 11/30/2017 @ 6:46 pm
I’m left to guess that in California that the felony murder doctrine doesn’t apply?Dilligas (389b02) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:09 pm
On-topic: This verdict will get lots of criticism. I don’t know if this case was well or poorly tried, or if the jury was rational or irrational.
But good juries pay attention to the evidence, and they try not to consider things which haven’t been admitted into evidence, and they try hard to follow the instructions the judge gives them. The evidence didn’t include — and shouldn’t have included, under unequivocal and long-standing law — the facts that this guy had a long criminal record and was a multiple-time deportee, because those issues don’t relate to whether the state has or hasn’t proven beyond a reasonable doubt every essential element of the crimes he was charged with having committed.
The public may have looked for this verdict to be a referendum among the jurors on illegal immigration, sanctuary cities, and other public policy issues that are indeed implicated by this sad, tragic story.
The jurors were given a very different job. Without having seen any of the trial, or reviewed all of the evidence, though, none of us and no one in the public is well-situated to evaluate whether they did their job badly or well.
I have a great many criticisms of the State of California and, particularly, its political leadership, and I have very pronounced opinions on the subjects of immigration and criminal justice and their intersection in sanctuary cities. I repeat, this case implicates those things, and it’s entirely legitimate to discuss those policies in the aftermath of this trial.
But that’s a different thing than criticizing this particular jury or its verdict, because they weren’t tasked with addressing all those things.Beldar (fa637a) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:18 pm
Not sure if the jury could have found this to be involuntary manslaughter rather than first or second degree murder.
Once I heard the killing shot was a ricochet, at an angle, from a distance, I figured murder was off the table.
But it seems that they found the accused guilty of felony possession of a firearm even though the defense succeeded in convincing the jury that the accused had no idea there was a gun inside its wrapping and it went off totally by accident.
So clearly he had a gun, clearly it went off and clearly someone was killed.
The prosecution proved only that the accused was culpable of having a gun… even if it was found seconds before the killing wrapped in a rag under the seat on the pier the accused was seated upon.
Why did the SF DA charge murder? The expert testimony for the prosecution seemed to be that the accused meant to kill the girl, but was such a bad shot that he missed low and wide, but got lucky twice on the ricochet and still killed his chosen victim since the ricochet bounced the bullet back up and to the side so it could hit her.
Manslaughter would have been a better charge (in hindsight)steveg (e8c34d) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:20 pm
Stolen gun. Fired recklessly.
Acquitted on murder, manslaughter, assault with a firearm. IN CALIFORNIA.
Political decision to spit in the face of the rest of the nation. No different than OJ.NJRob (2f4947) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:21 pm
(reposted from other thread)
I’ve indeed read up on the definition of Involuntary Manslaughter; I assume the defense argued that the discharge of the gun was an accident. If nobody witnessed it, and there was no apparent motive, how can you prove otherwise beyond a reasonable doubt?
What I don’t understand is that the accident defense requires that you were engaged in lawful activity; since the defendant was in illegal possession of the firearm, that seems like it should have been a pretty big problem for the defense.
The murder charges, and the prosecution’s apparent attempts to prove the defendant aimed at the victim, without any real evidence (as far as I can tell), seem like they may have been a mistake to my non-lawyerly eyes.
Maybe they should have concentrated on the manslaughter charge?
They weren’t allowed to re-call one controversial expert for a second time. He testified once.Dave (445e97) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:21 pm
Did he catch any charges for stealing that gun or did he just “find it” on the street?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:21 pm
Fortunately, a bunch of Internet randos are going to become instant experts on California murder law. It’s already happening on Twitter. Hip hip hooray
Here is one such know it all:
Go save Texas.BuDuh (27f249) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:24 pm
@ Dilligas (#3): I’m not admitted in CA and don’t practice criminal law regularly anywhere. About three minutes of Googling, which didn’t extend far beyond this on Wikipedia, suggests to me that California’s felony murder rule (first- or second-degree) probably didn’t include illegal possession of a firearm (the felony of which he was convicted) among the listed predicate felonies in which the doctrine might apply. But I’ll defer to our host, or any other lawyer commenters here with criminal law experience or California criminal law experience in particular.Beldar (fa637a) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:28 pm
He claimed to have found it.
It’s unfortunate that they were unable to link him more directly to the theft of the gun.Dave (445e97) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:29 pm
I bet Mr Beldar know about this case
The physical evidence didn’t add up. Unless Greg had been beaten to death elsewhere, and his body had been returned to the room and carefully placed on the rug, nothing about the scene added up to a crime. How does a man get beaten so severely that ribs crack, inner organs tear, and the heart ruptures, all without significant damage to his torso? Other than the bruising and the cut at his crotch, Fleniken’s outer body showed no signs of a beating. And how could such a rumble have taken place in the hotel room without a thing being toppled or even disturbed? Without anyone in adjacent rooms hearing a thing?
The Body in Room 348Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:29 pm
It exists, but it does not apply to these facts. There has to be a specified underlying felony — examples include a robbery or a burglary.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:33 pm
Beldar,
@ NJ Rob (#6): With due respect, the kind of indictment of this jury that you made in your comment above is exactly the kind of comment I do not think justifiable from this verdict.
The gun was stolen; there was no proof that this defendant stole it.
That the weapon discharged while this defendant was holding it was proved beyond a reasonable doubt. That he intended — or even physically caused — the discharge is a different question, and it’s the one that counts, and without motive and without any direct evidence, it’s not inconceivable to me that a reasonable jury might have had a reasonable doubt as to whether the prosecution proved that essential fact.
If you were right — if the intent of the jury was like in the OJ case, a classic jury nullification scenario — then why would that jury have convicted him on the possession charge? If they wanted to thumb their noses at Trump or at, as you say, the rest of the nation, why wouldn’t they simply have acquitted him altogether?Beldar (fa637a) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:35 pm
It could not be more different from OJ. But I choose not to try to convince you.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:37 pm
It seems the San Francisco pd is nearly as solid as the one described in hammetts talesnarciso (d1f714) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:45 pm
I am disappointed at Senator Cruz’s reaction. The verdict is not absurd based on publicly known evidence. There is plenty to be angry about here — in particular San Francisco’s sanctuary city policy that prevented the deportation of this illegal who had been deported many times before.
But the outrage at the verdict is politics over principle. It’s not clearly an irrational verdict based on what I know.
Whether the defendant’s actions were criminally negligent is a judgment call based on the facts presented at trial. Was it an accident? Did he behave with ordinary inattention or carelessness? If so, he is not guilty. Did he behave in a manner so different from the way an ordinary person behaves that his actions amount to indifference to human life? If so, he could be guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Evidently the jurors rejected the latter conclusion and opted for one of the former. Again, this does not seem patently irrational.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:47 pm
Let’s see if he pushes into a hotel room to retrieve some Virgin of Guadalupe candles.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:48 pm
Sessions released a thoughtful statement about the verdict.
Trump, of course, channeled NJRob. (will not link to it…)Dave (445e97) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:49 pm
I think the main point should be even the most powerful handgun in the world will not reach SF from south of the Mexican border.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:50 pm
Beldar,
You disagree. Show why I am wrong.
Patterico. Show me in California, one of the most unfriendly guns rights states in the nation, that you are not responsible for the actions resulting from a gun in your possession furthered by illegally having that gun in the first place.NJRob (2f4947) — 11/30/2017 @ 7:56 pm
Only the law abiding should suffer, isn’t that crystal clear.narciso (d1f714) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:02 pm
The beatings will continue
https://tinyurl.com/ya5gpuvz
Mitchell and nesson paid the danegeldnarciso (d1f714) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:06 pm
She did. She’s dead.Rev.Hoagie (6bbda7) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:09 pm
So, how does this work?
He was convicted of a crime which carries a sentence of up to three years in prison.
Why does he get a plane ticket home instead?Dave (445e97) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:12 pm
good question Mr. Davehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:14 pm
One keeps trying to find good will in these decisions but keeping the lead witness off the stand bringing in the previous head of the crime lab? Suggests not.narciso (d1f714) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:15 pm
It’s been 2.5 years since the shooting; is it because he gets credit for time already served waiting for trial?Dave (445e97) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:22 pm
How many times must an illegal immigrant felon be deported only to return to commit more crimes before the people of San Franciso realize the error of their ways? How many more innocent victims have to pay the price for this nonsense?
I’ll be happy to retire elsewhere in a few years. California is in a death spiral and much of the criminal justice system ain’t worth spit. My 2 cents.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:25 pm
You are responsible based on your actions and how they fit the legal definitions. I just gave the distinction between behavior that is and is not criminally negligent justifying an involuntary manslaughter conviction. You are not strictly liable for anything that happens while a gun is in your possession.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:26 pm
@ NJ Rob: You ignored everything I wrote except that I disagree. I didn’t just write, “I disagree.” If you want a discussion, you have to actually read and acknowledge and respond to what I did write.
Otherwise we’re just shouting “You’re wrong!” at each other.
I asked you a specific question. You ignored it. Argue in good faith, or don’t bother.Beldar (fa637a) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:26 pm
Depending on his priors he could easily have time served. With no priors he serves eighteen months on a three-year sentence. He’s already been in longer than that.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:27 pm
Send him to pelican bay, he’s not likely to get out of there.narciso (d1f714) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:31 pm
No priors is that actually right?narciso (d1f714) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:32 pm
This shouldn’t be catch and release trout fishing for chrissakes. One big perpetual motion jobs program.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:34 pm
They should have gone with manslaughter only:
http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2017/11/20/kate-steinle-murder-trial-closing-arguments-set-to-begin/narciso (d1f714) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:35 pm
Linked this in a different thread.
https://www.redstate.com/sarah-rumpf/2017/11/30/lied-kate-steinle-case/Davethulhu (6a4a84) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:39 pm
Tom Logan: I understand you had to hang someone here.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:40 pm
David Braxton: I did that.
Tom Logan: Ah, that’s tough. What was this, some kind of desperado?
David Braxton: No, he was a thief… with probably a million good reasons for being on hard times. The main thing is that we put him out of his misery.
The Missouri Breaks
Why did they pick the former medical examiner again:
http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2017/11/07/video-enhancement-expert-testifies-in-kate-steinle-murder-trial/narciso (d1f714) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:40 pm
Because it’s still California where gun = bad.
Now I answered your question.
Good to know I can visit Cali, which I will never do, and as long as there are no witnesses, shoot a gun wildly and accidently kill people.NJRob (2f4947) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:44 pm
When does the rioting commence?
Oh nevermind. Just a depolrable killed. No reason to care.NJRob (2f4947) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:45 pm
You started with an attack on my remark. I responded to it.NJRob (2f4947) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:47 pm
No ballistics don’t care about politics. This fustercluck is just sop over there.narciso (d1f714) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:49 pm
NJRob, for most of the charges on which he was tried, it would have been necessary to prove intent. The prosecution seems to have not come close to doing so. From the details I know, it may have been close to impossible to do so–the only real evidence on that point being any and all statements by the accused, who obviously wasn’t going to provide anything that proved intent. Which does raise the question of why the prosecution didn’t go for charges in which intent was not so crucial.
But this is the reason we have trial by jury. The jury heard the actual evidence. We here have only news accounts to guide us.kishnevi (857e3e) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:58 pm
The fact that the state didn’t bring in Patterico to prosecute the case speaks for itself.
They must have wanted to lose!Dave (445e97) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:06 pm
If she was 90 feet away according to that story that was quite a ricochet.narciso (d1f714) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:07 pm
The expert I would be interested in hearing from is one who is up on federal immigration law. Specifically, if the feds decide to throw the book at this guy, what is the maximum sentence he would be subject to for entering the country illegally after having been deported 5 times. I think that’s a felony. Also, are there any sentence enhancers for committing a felony while here illegally?Anon Y. Mous (19e1f2) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:15 pm
….and if this had been a non illegal US citizen i doubt he would have been let off with just a felony weapons charge.
it is an outrage when you know how Cali treats US citizens who own weapons legally and if they accidentally go off they are held accountable. Or any other kind of manslaughter case.
There is no need for anyone to go into hysterics. The plain-jane facts speak for themselves.
this is just a tiny sampling:
http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/04/14/oakland-manslaughter-charge-in-accidental-shooting-death/
http://www.fresnobee.com/news/local/crime/article161499658.html
http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/07/26/oakland-rapper-convicted-of-involuntary-manslaughter-for-fatal-shooting/
http://criminal.findlaw.com/criminal-charges/involuntary-manslaughter-penalties-and-sentencing.html
this case should have been cut and dry. and to think in Cali, in San Francisco, they didn’t have the means to properly communicate with this person or analyze the events of what led to the victims death. This being the 21st century and all.
feels like I am reading about a 19th century shooting in Dodge City or something.
please.Where Eagles Dare (8f562c) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:32 pm
http://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Kate-Steinle-killer-s-rambling-account-He-12324625.php
Really.NJRob (b00189) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:32 pm
He has already served 46 months for felony re-entry.
When he got out of federal prison, he was transferred to SF County jail to face charges on a 20 year old warrant for selling pot. But then the city prosecutors decided to drop the charges. The Feds asked to get him back, so they could deport him, and the city refused to comply with the voluntary “detainer” to hand him back to the feds.
These “detainer” requests should have the force of law. The fact that they don’t is what allows sanctuary cities to ignore them.Dave (445e97) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:34 pm
The argument against making detainers have the force of law, as I understand it, is that they are an administrative request issued by a bureaucrat, and lack the procedural safeguards of a warrant issued by a judge. That seems like something that could be remedied.Dave (445e97) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:39 pm
52 thru 54. all good points. among others.
good nite.Where Eagles Dare (8f562c) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:41 pm
Eagles,
g’nite. I’m doing the same.NJRob (b00189) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:54 pm
http://abc7news.com/830325/
The gun accidentally went off three times. And, he was intentionally firing the gun at sea lions?Anon Y. Mous (19e1f2) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:55 pm
The San Francisco Chronicle excerpt confused me. I have a Sig Saur .22 Mosquito. Just as an aside, I don’t know if it’s the ammo I buy or the gun but I don’t like it very much. Lots of misfires. I should have bought the Walther.
It’s single or double action. It’s got a hammer, a decocker and a safety. I don’t see why any cop would carry a gun they could cock but not lock. And I don’t know that I would call a single action trigger pull 40% of double action a hair trigger. Maybe there’s an exact definition. I know one of my grandpa’s rifles had two triggers. The first one activated a true “hair trigger”.
And real gun people don’t believe in fairy tales like “accidental” discharge. I think I already told on myself for juggling a .22 mag and a flashlight and nearly shooting myself in the foot this past spring. That was negligence.
Glock Toe Caution GraphicPinandpuller (33679e) — 12/1/2017 @ 12:45 am
Good to know I can visit Cali, which I will never do, and as long as there are no witnesses, shoot a gun wildly and accidently kill people.
NJRob (2f4947) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:44 pm
Your state doesn’t trust you with guns or gas pumps. I always open carry when I see NJ plates at the gas station.Pinandpuller (33679e) — 12/1/2017 @ 12:50 am
NJRob, for most of the charges on which he was tried, it would have been necessary to prove intent. The prosecution seems to have not come close to doing so. From the details I know, it may have been close to impossible to do so–the only real evidence on that point being any and all statements by the accused, who obviously wasn’t going to provide anything that proved intent. Which does raise the question of why the prosecution didn’t go for charges in which intent was not so crucial.
kishnevi (857e3e) — 11/30/2017 @ 8:58 pm
If it came down to intent then he benefited more from Hillary Clinton than Donald Trump.
Although we did not find clear evidence that Secretary Clinton or her colleagues intended to violate laws governing the handling of classified information, there is evidence that they were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.Pinandpuller (33679e) — 12/1/2017 @ 12:56 am
James Comey
this case should have been cut and dry. and to think in Cali, in San Francisco, they didn’t have the means to properly communicate with this person or analyze the events of what led to the victims death. This being the 21st century and all.
feels like I am reading about a 19th century shooting in Dodge City or something.
please.
Where Eagles Dare (8f562c) — 11/30/2017 @ 9:32 pm
Michael Savage touts a case in Marin County where a doctor was followed home by a guy in a road rage incident. He shot the guy in his driveway or garage and they went after him.
He and his wife were riding in their red Smart Car on Paradise Drive when they cut off retired mortgage broker Bill Osenton in his silver Mercedes. Osenton followed the couple to their house, and into their garage. Simon got his gun, fired a warning shot, and then hit Osenton twice in the stomach. He survived.
Dr. Simon called 911: “Hi, this is Dr. Simon. I had a man follow me into my garage, and I had to shoot him, and I’m sorry.”
At a preliminary hearing, a judge ruled it was self-defense and dismissed the case. But, District Attorney Ed Berberian took it to the grand jury which handed down an indictment. Friday, a second judge blasted Berberian for failing to show the grand jury evidence that would have been favorable to Simon..
Let off finally SourcePinandpuller (33679e) — 12/1/2017 @ 1:04 am
I wouldn’t think simply following someone into their garage necessarily gives them the right to shoot you.
If they are threatening to harm you, then certainly; otherwise call the police.Dave (445e97) — 12/1/2017 @ 2:15 am
