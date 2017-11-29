NBC: Matt Lauer Out, Facing Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct
[guest post by Dana]
NBC, which recently passed on Ronan Farrow’s blockbuster Harvey Weinstein scoop, announced that Matt Lauer, co-host of NBC’s “Today,” was fired as a result of allegations of sexual misconduct:
On Wednesday, NBC announced that Lauer was fired from “Today.” It was a stunning move for a co-host who was widely considered the crown jewel of the network’s news division, with a $25 million annual salary. The cause of his dismissal, according to sources, was a detailed complaint from another current NBC employee about inappropriate sexual conduct from Lauer that started on a trip at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued for several months.
The employee met with human resources at NBC on Monday night. In a statement, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack called this the first complaint about his behavior in over 20 years and acknowledged that it may not be the last: “We were also presented with reason to believe that this may not have been an isolated incident,” Lack said.
Lauer’s misbheavor was indeed, not just limited to the Sochi Olympics:
As the co-host of NBC’s “Today,” Matt Lauer once gave a colleague a sex toy as a present. It included an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her, which left her mortified.
On another day, he summoned a different female employee to his office, and then dropped his pants, showing her his penis. After the employee declined to do anything, visibly shaken, he reprimanded her for not engaging in a sexual act.
He would sometimes quiz female producers about who they’d slept with, offering to trade names. And he loved to engage in a crass quiz game with men and women in the office: “f—, marry, or kill,” in which he would identify the female co-hosts that he’d most like to sleep with.
These accounts of Lauer’s behavior at NBC are the result of a two-month investigation by Variety, with dozens of interviews with current and former staffers. Variety has talked to three women who identified themselves as victims of sexual harassment by Lauer, and their stories have been corroborated by friends or colleagues that they told at the time. They have asked for now to remain unnamed, fearing professional repercussions.
Because Lauer maintained a carefully constructed “good guy” public persona, coupled with being an easily recognized face, interactions were limited to employees “in his stable”:
Despite being married, Lauer was fixated on women, especially their bodies and looks, according to more than 10 accounts from current and former employees. He was known for making lewd comments verbally or over text messages. He once made a suggestive reference to a colleague’s performance in bed and compared it to how she was able to complete her job, according to witnesses to the exchange. For Lauer, work and sex were intertwined.
“There were a lot of consensual relationships, but that’s still a problem because of the power he held,” says a former producer who knew first-hand of these encounters. “He couldn’t sleep around town with celebrities or on the road with random people, because he’s Matt Lauer and he’s married. So he’d have to do it within his stable, where he exerted power, and he knew people wouldn’t ever complain.”
And most creepily of all:
His office was in a secluded space, and he had a button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside without getting up. This afforded him the assurance of privacy. It allowed him to welcome female employees and initiate inappropriate contact while knowing nobody could walk in on him, according to two women who were sexually harassed by Lauer.
Apparently NBC knew, to some degree, of Lauer’s misconduct but allegedly chose to protect their $25 million per year investment:
Lauer’s conduct was not a secret among other employees at “Today,” numerous sources say. At least one of the anchors would gossip about stories she had heard, spreading them among the staff. “Management sucks there,” says a former reporter, who asked not to be identified, speaking about executives who previously worked at the show. “They protected the s— out of Matt Lauer.”
Most ironically, Lauer took Bill O’Reilly to task last year about his bad behavior, exhorting the fallen O’Reilly to “think about how intimidating” it was for women to file their complaints against the biggest star at the network:
In September, Lauer asked Fox News star anchor Bill O’Reilly if he’d ever sent lewd text messages to colleagues. “Think about those … women and what they did,” Lauer said. “They came forward and filed complaints against the biggest star at the network they worked at. Think about how intimidating that must have been. Doesn’t that tell you how strongly they felt about you?”
This, unbelievably, from one of the biggest stars at NBC, who dropped his pants and showed his penis to a female employee. In his secluded office that had a secret lock concealed under his desk to lock the door. And then actually took the employee to task for not sexually engaging with him.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
What a schmuck.Dana (023079) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:07 pm
Hey Matt,
Have you thought about moving to Alabama? Running for office?noel (b4d580) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:09 pm
And garrison Keeler and DAve Sweeney And Michael oreskes. Maybe they should rename nor.narciso (d1f714) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:11 pm
Sequel to New Jersey Housewives..
Last Man StandingAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:11 pm
At least they didn’t murder nuns.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:12 pm
Where in the world is Matt Lauer’s brain?noel (b4d580) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:17 pm
But who is going to ask Hillary the tough questions next time?Harcourt Fenton Mudd (5e0a82) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:19 pm
Please let David Brooks be the next perv exposed.mg (60b0f7) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:21 pm
Where in the world is Matt Lauer’s brain?
noel (b4d580) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:17 pm
It’s in his little head… next!Colonel Haiku (63965c) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:25 pm
Omg, it’s not just Lauer with the secret door lock:
The button lock only becomes problematic if the person with access to it is a very powerful individual and untrustworthy pig, I guess.Dana (023079) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:26 pm
Although it appeared to be very sudden – Matt Lauer hosted NBC coverage of the Thanksgiving Day parade, and was scheduled to anchor coverage of the Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center, which they do every year, they knew about this for some time.
Variety was researching this for two months and also the New York Times. But one woman just went public and they reacted immediately – just like so many corporations do.
They had a number of complaints from people who did not go public, and also Matt Lauer didn’t just act, he talked uncomfortably to people, asking people about their sex lives and discussing which co-anchor(s) he would want to sleep with.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:27 pm
Apparently, Katie Couric and “everyone in the control room — including the executive producer” at the Today Show knew firsthand of Lauer’s leering behavior:
The report also mentions that Couric said during an interview with Andy Cohen that Lauer “pinched her ass” alot.Dana (023079) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:32 pm
Katie Couric!?!? No accounting for taste!Colonel Haiku (63965c) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:34 pm
Yes Dana. Many of us are waiting for the other gender to drop their shoe. Some brave females gave gone public on female responsibility. So far they’ve escaped blaming victim narrative. Men should avoid taking part. No mansplantions.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:34 pm
Who’s Matt Lauer?? Haven’t watched NBC’s ‘Today Show’ since January, 1986. How’s Bryant’s golf game and Jane’s cartoonist hubby doin’ these days.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:36 pm
Lets all rid of the notion that these guys are some unique and great talent that can’t be replaced. The truth is that nearly all of them were given a great job with a ridiculously high salary because one producer out there decided one day that he liked their act. Simple as that.
There are millions of talented people who can do the job if given the chance. Maybe Matt and the other guys know it. After all, what truly secure guy needs to “force” women to have sex with him?
They had everything including fame, money and power. But, being the dumb arses that they are, they had to throw it all away. They just had to do it.
Next!noel (b4d580) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:36 pm
@12
Every one knows about the casting couch since time began. Whether it’s Hollywood or Kansas City, power is sexually attractive and abusive. Really this feigned naivete has to stop.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:39 pm
Lol. If power weren’t sexy how did Mnuchin snag that hotjob?Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:41 pm
now he’ll have time to go to college and get an education!
but sweetie you needs to pay super close attention at orientation – there’s some behavioral guidelines what you need to sorta be aware ofhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:44 pm
So many of the left’s virtue signalling buffoons caught with their pants down, literally.NJRob (c191ed) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:47 pm
“As the co-host of NBC’s “Today,” Matt Lauer once gave a colleague a sex toy as a present. It included an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her, which left her mortified.
On another day, he summoned a different female employee to his office, and then dropped his pants, showing her his penis. After the employee declined to do anything, visibly shaken, he reprimanded her for not engaging in a sexual act.
He would sometimes quiz female producers about who they’d slept with, offering to trade names. And he loved to engage in a crass quiz game with men and women in the office: “fvck, marry or kill,” in which he would identify the female co-hosts that he’d most like to sleep with.
These accounts of Lauer’s behavior at NBC are the result of a two-month investigation by Variety, with dozens of interviews with current and former staffers. Variety has talked to three women who identified themselves as victims of sexual harassment by Lauer, and their stories have been corroborated by friends or colleagues that they told at the time. They have asked for now to remain unnamed, fearing professional repercussions.
On Wednesday, NBC announced that Lauer was fired from “Today.” It was a stunning move for a co-host who was widely considered the crown jewel of the network’s news division, with a $25 million annual salary.”
http://variety.com/2017/biz/news/matt-lauer-accused-sexual-harassment-multiple-women-1202625959/Colonel Haiku (63965c) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:47 pm
Quite teh tool.Colonel Haiku (63965c) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:48 pm
It included an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her, which left her mortified.
where is the note
is it at the link?
these ones could be like them other honey boo boos what just expect to be believed without proof
a lot of these boo boos are big honking liars you knowhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:49 pm
@22. OTOH, looking through his ‘Rose’- colored glasses, Matt had a helluva run and apparently a lot of fun from his POV.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:52 pm
Rumor has it the sex toy was a Sunbeam Mixmaster…Colonel Haiku (63965c) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:52 pm
24
25 million buys a lot of redemption too.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:54 pm
@25. Rumor has it the sex toy was Al Roker.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:58 pm
Katie Couric said, five years ago, that Matt Lauer’s most annoying habit was….. get this…. “he pinched me on the ass a lot”.
Come on now. Can you be a bigger idiot? Sexual harassment policies have been around longer than Matt’s career which WAS a long one.noel (b4d580) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:02 pm
The clearest case of ‘sexual assault’ on NBC’s Today Show was when they pushed Barbara Walters into millions of living rooms. Among the most endearing memories of my late father from decades ago was him grabbing a cup of coffee on his way out the door to the office and as he passed the TV in the living room, said without missing a beat, “How they think anyone can stand looking at that woman’s ugly face so early in the morning is beyond me.”DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:06 pm
Yes that wee a violation of the Geneva and Vienna convention,narciso (d1f714) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:13 pm
“An ex-intelligence watchdog says that from the very start of the Clinton email investigation, Hillary Clinton’s campaign coordinated with the State Department and Democrats on Capitol Hill to push back against him with threats and intimidation.
“There was personal blowback. Personal blowback to me, to my family, to my office,” General Charles McCullough III, former inspector general for the intelligence community, told Fox News’ Catherine Herridge on Monday.
McCullough was back on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight on Tuesday to provide further details about Hillary and her Democrat allies’ coordinated campaign to thwart his investigation…
“You were acting as the inspector general,” Carlson noted. “You’re supposed to have some independence here. Again, you’re a career government employee and former FBI agent — why would the Clinton campaign have anything to do with this conversation?” he asked.
“They shouldn’t have!” McCullough answered, adding, “I’m well aware there was strategic coordination between the campaign… certain officials in the State Department, certain law firms in town, and people on Capitol Hill.”
https://pjmedia.com/video/former-intel-ig-clinton-camp-coordinated-state-dems-push-back-email-probe/Colonel Haiku (63965c) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:13 pm
@8. mg: NR’s Rich Lowry and MSNBC’s Chris Matthews. There was a time when Chrissy virtually drooled on camera oozing platitudes to a somewhat visibly uncomfortable Peggy Noonan, among others. Viewers couldn’t help but notice. And, of course, Lowry’s wicked-hard pangs for Palin were just creepy.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:16 pm
Maybe its because I am a steaming hunk of manhood or something but I would rather slit my wrists than force someone into a sexual encounter. Matt, Charlie, Al and the rest of these guys have fame and buckets of money. Getting lucky really shouldn’t have to look this desperate.noel (b4d580) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:16 pm
Actually tingles was a bit more explicit, in his sentiments toward the huntress,narciso (d1f714) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:18 pm
Raw Story has some claims and some video of Matt Lauer.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:20 pm
Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2017/11/watch-matt-lauer-in-sexual-harassment-parody-video/
I should say that it was Mark Levin who said that NBC had to know, apparently because Variety was working on this story for two months (he said) and interviewing people. Two months would take this back before the first Harvey Weinstein story. What’s going on, in that case?
NBC I am not sure who at NBC or what executives but this was reported on the NBC Nightly News issued a statement saying that its “current management:” first heard about anything on Monday. If so, they acted too fast, although not as fast as CBS did in firing Charlie Rose.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:24 pm
Don’t read my comment at 12 as feigning naivete. I was simply adding to the post that any number of individuals not just gossiped about Lauer’s behavior, but witnessed them first-hand. As we also did with the video.Dana (023079) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:35 pm
Trump is likely to get his wish.
Comcast Board of Directors will likely clean house in the NBC Executive Suite within 10 days.
There seems to be pretty credible reporting that Lauer’s predatory behavior was well known to NBC brass, but he was worth so much revenue from the Today Show, they protected him from his conduct.
My guess is they all are forced to resign before Christmas.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:40 pm
when are come the thirty million dollar o’reilly-style settlements though Mr. shipwreckhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:41 pm
Are the board members liable for failure of due diligence.narciso (d1f714) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:45 pm
Another tree that fell in the forest but nobody heard (Geraldo Rivera)
Here’s somebody on Twitter reporting the NBC statement:
https://twitter.com/TomKludt/status/935991004385161216Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:45 pm
https://twitter.com/yashar/status/936005318164844544
The video could not be played. One comment says she says “I’m going to get in trouble” before making her statement and then says “he was unseemly” which the Twitter poster opinion is that that’s an understatement.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:46 pm
a lot of people are being really hard on matt lauer and there’s really not a lot of proofs he ever done anything wrong
that sort of falls under the heading of a “matt lauer problem” though more than a “me problem”happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:48 pm
I would like to see Lauer’s contract, and see if they built into it some kind of protection against sexual harassment suits a la O’Reilly or Weinstein.Dana (023079) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:49 pm
8. mg (60b0f7) — 11/29/2017 @ 3:21 pm
Would you believe…Geraldo Rivera? But that was mid-afternoon.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:51 pm
“First, choo get da money. Then, choo get da powah. Then, choo get da women.”
– Tony Montana, Scarface
(I remember mentioning that quote to a female friend who had never seen the movie. She said, “He’s got the order right.”)Dave (c37c3d) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:52 pm
Yes and that was the worst Cuban accent till maximiliam Schell in 1990, or rod steoger in 1994narciso (d1f714) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:54 pm
“When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”Dave (c37c3d) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:56 pm
i’d like to see Matt Lauer’s certificate what shows he completed the sexual harassment traininghappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:56 pm
i got mine in my emailhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:57 pm
NBC News was reporting it went back to 2014 and Sochi. But there are earlier reports.
Roch Lowry? Isn’t he the person who said the accusations against Roy Moore should be believed, and repeated that about him saying he was the District Attorney of Etiwah (sic) County.
https://nypost.com/2017/11/23/no-more-easy-escapes-for-predator-pervs/Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/29/2017 @ 5:00 pm
the accusations against Mr. Moore are completely phony and ginned up Mr. Finkelman
everybody knows it’s all a bunch of lieshappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/29/2017 @ 5:03 pm
@happyfeet Look at this:
From this September in the Gadsden Times:
http://www.gadsdentimes.com/news/20170927/cdc-etowah-county-no-1-in-stds
</b
Number 1 in the country.Sammy Finkelman (e70ce9) — 11/29/2017 @ 5:07 pm
“I remember mentioning that quote to a female friend who had never seen the movie. She said, “He’s got the order right.”
Dave
You hang with shallow women, Condave.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 11/29/2017 @ 5:15 pm