Revealed: Female Journalists Enabled John Conyers For Years, Another Former Staffer Accuses Him Of Inappropriate Behavior
[guest post by Dana]
On Sunday, Rep. John Conyers (D) stepped down from his leadership role on the House Judiciary Committee due to an ethics investigation being launched into allegations of sexual harassment, as well as using taxpayer dollars in a $27,000 payout to the former staffer. This morning, another former female staffer has come out and made allegations against the Democratic “icon”:
A former staffer of U.S. Rep. John Conyers said the veteran lawmaker made unwanted sexual advances toward her, including inappropriate touching, adding to allegations by other unnamed former employees that have prompted a congressional investigation.
Deanna Maher, who worked for him from 1997 to 2005, told The Detroit News that the Detroit Democrat made unwanted advances toward her three times.
I didn’t have a room, and he had me put in his hotel suite,” said Maher, 77, adding that she rejected his offer to share his room at the Grand Hyatt in Washington and have sex.
The other incidents with the now 88-year-old Conyers involved unwanted touching in a car in 1998 and another unwanted touching of her legs under her dress in 1999, she said.
When questioned as to why she didn’t report Conyers at the time, and in fact, kept working for him, Maher claimed:
“I needed to earn a living, and I was 57. How many people are going to hire you at that age?” she said.
“I didn’t report the harassment because it was clear nobody wanted to take it seriously,” she said. “John Conyers is a powerful man in Washington, and nobody wanted to cross him.”
However, Maher told reporter Joel Thurtell, of the Detroit Free Press, about the incidents at the time but was afraid to go on the record with her claims:
“She told me about the sexual harassment claims, but at the time she didn’t feel confident she wouldn’t be hung out to dry and retaliated against,” said Thurtell, who left the Free Press in 2007 and runs a blog, “Joel on the Road.”
“So there was no way I could report it. I spoke with her last week, and she said she just didn’t feel comfortable at the time going on the record with the allegations.”
Apparently Conyers’ bad behavior toward women was another one of those open secrets we keep hearing about. Except that this time, it was an open secret among female news journalists, as Cokie Roberts explained during a Sunday “powerhouse” round-table segment with Martha Raddatz:
Don’t get in the elevator with him, you know, and the whole every female in the press corps knew that, right, don’t get in elevator with him. Now people are saying it out loud. And I think that does make a difference.
It’s not surprising that Roberts didn’t say anything sooner about Conyers, given her consistent defense of Bill Clinton against his accusers. It’s laughable to see yet another powerful Democratic woman, whose professional occupation happens to be that of journalist, choose to remain silent for who knows how many years and enable the bad behavior of a powerful lawmaker. One could easily assume every female in the press corps remained silent about Conyers, at least publicly, because advancing their careers took priority over protecting female subordinates and staffers in Conyers’ office and publicly exposing the dirty secret of rampant sexual misconduct in the halls of Congress. If they spoke out publicly about Conyers (and who knows who else), they risked being blackballed by him and by extension, any other Congressmen behaving badly. That was a risk they were likely unwilling to take. It also stands to reason that in order for every female in the press corps to collectively know that it wasn’t wise to get into an elevator with Conyers, something had to have happened in the first place to alert them to the potential danger. What was that, and to whom did it happen?
For the side of the aisle that, for decades, has smugly claimed to be the champion of women, it becomes yet again too obvious what a sham that claim is, based on the inaction of Nancy Pelosi and Cokie Roberts. And when every female in the press corps who have a unique platform from which to speak, are revealed to have enabled and protected a powerful, badly behaving lawmaker, then the gig is up.
–Dana
How many congressmen have gotten away with this behavior over the years because of the press corps remaining silent?Dana (023079) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:02 am
Roberts will take one for the home team, team D. She will not be hurt by any of this. She will be lauded by her fellow leftists in the press. You can bet she knows a great deal more about many other members of congress and D administrations that she will remain silent for. Gotta keep going to the right cocktail parties and have the right access to the right people.Ipso Fatso (7e1c8e) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:08 am
Thanks for this post, Dana. I’d just raised this on the other thread.Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:08 am
“The question, of course, is why didn’t she or any of the other women in the press corps say it out loud? And what are you still not saying out loud? Are you just waiting until somebody else exposes one of the politicians you have been protecting or is there no one else you’re just hanging back not talking about until the day comes when you’ll be saying, once again, oh, yeah, we all knew that?”
http://althouse.blogspot.com/2017/11/dont-get-in-elevator-with-him-you-know.html
So all this happened decades ago right? It’s not like the lefty press has enabled predators right?harkin (a9a478) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:11 am
Cokie Roberts gets on an elevator with John Conyers.
He says, “Hit the floor, Cokie.”
Paraphrasing on something I saw at Althouse:
It seems the one guy in DC they can be sure is safe in an elevator is Mike Pence, and if entering the elevator means they’ll be alone together, he’ll get out.harkin (a9a478) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:17 am
Typical disdain for females from a “Rear Admiral”…Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:29 am
They had no qualms about pillorying Packwood, more than 20 years ago. But he was not a Democrat. They cover up for Democrats, and make up scandals for Republicans.nk (dbc370) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:33 am
the thing is does anyone really care if “Hill staffers” get all kinds of molested 6 ways to sunday?happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:36 am
e thing is does anyone really care if “Hill staffers” get all kinds of molested 6 ways to sunday?
Taxpayers should. Why should we pay to maintain a harem for Conyers? Let him pay his doxies out of his own pocket, not the U.S. Treasury.nk (dbc370) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:45 am
Remember that Cokie Roberts’ parents were Lindy Boggs and Hale Boggs, members of the House of Representatives both. Cokie is more of the Democrat political establishment than even most “journalists”.SPQR (240837) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:46 am
good point
they should do this on their own dime i agree 100%happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:54 am
Maybe all these Democrat Operatives with bylines, er, female reporters were afraid of being called racist!!!®Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:57 am
All the news that’s fit to NOT print.NJRob (b00189) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:59 am
Conyers and his odalisques, jointly and severally, should be made to pay back not only the “settlements” and “severance pay” the women got when they left but also the salaries they received while they were there.nk (dbc370) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:03 am
Buh-bye, Luis Gutierrez!Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:04 am
If you believe that the female press corps kept quiet for decades because they didn’t want to be shunned, and lose career opportunities, and, if you believe that Maher kept quiet all these decades because she feared losing her job and various retaliation, then why don’t you believe Moore’s accusers, who also waited decades to come forward for their own fears of retaliation and being shamed, ironically, by the press?Dana (023079) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:06 am
“I’m sorry for what you think I did.”
—- Senator Al Franken (D)Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:07 am
Mr. Moore’s accusers are low class honey boo boos what tell stupid stories about how they dated Roy Moore and they kissed twice in two months and one time we had a glass of Mateus Rosé even though i was seventeen but see you had to be eighteen to drink wine back then and I was just seventeen
i waited to come forward to tell my story cause of I felt so ashamed of myselfhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:15 am
If you believe that the female press corps kept quiet for decades because they didn’t want to be shunned, and lose career opportunities,
That was secondary. The primary reason was that it was happening to someone else and not them.
if you believe that Maher kept quiet all these decades because she feared losing her job and various retaliation,
She left 12 years ago, but let that slide. If she realized that her feminine mystique was more of an asset than her office skills, she was being pragmatic.
then why don’t you believe Moore’s accusers, who also waited decades to come forward for their own fears of retaliation and being shamed, ironically, by the press?
The similarity is less than superficial. See above.nk (dbc370) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:19 am
When Clinton was President, leftists said they’d give him oral for his politics. Democrats are a protected class. Christian Conservatives are guilty of any dirt they can dig up. Mind you, they go looking through the trash to find it. Literally or do you forget the dumpster diving they did on Governor Palin.NJRob (b00189) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:26 am
I would have went a more smuttier version of Facts of Life – The Postgrad Years, as told by Natalie: http://nypost.com/2017/11/27/good-riddance-to-lena-dunham/urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:28 am
That’s the Gillibrand Strategy you just enunciated, Dana. Their target is Trump: “If you believe the stuff about Clinton, and Franken, and Conyers, and Rose, and Weinstein, et al, then you MUST believe the stuff about Trump and force him to resign.” Not that Roy Moore does not also embody everything the Left hates.nk (dbc370) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:37 am
These kind of stories certainly buttress the deep skepticism that people feel about the Roy Moore story as either made up, or a hit job. Personally, I think he is a scum-bag, but I am sympathetic to the view that WAPO cannot be trusted.Bored Lawyer (998177) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:39 am
“i waited to come forward to tell my story cause of I felt so ashamed of myself”
Louis Gutierez and I are ashamed for you, Mr. Feets. Just want to keep this in the Chicago family.Ipso Fatso (7e1c8e) — 11/28/2017 @ 11:10 am
One could easily assume every female in the press corps remained silent about Conyers, at least publicly, because advancing their careers took priority over protecting female subordinates and staffers in Conyers’ office and publicly exposing the dirty secret of rampant sexual misconduct in the halls of Congress.
How much of this is liberal white women not wanting to lodge accusations against an African-American liberal legislator?JVW (42615e) — 11/28/2017 @ 11:12 am
@Dana:then why don’t you believe Moore’s accusers
Which ones, are we conflating all the things he’s been accused of? I speak only to sexual assault here.
My reason for not treating accusations of sexual assault as true are lack of contemporaneous evidence, other than their own word, and lack of any detail which Moore could possibly refute (no dates, for example, Nelson won’t even specify the month).
Doesn’t mean they’re lying. It means that I’m not willing to treat as true claims without enough detail to refute. It is unfair to expect Moore, for example, to have to show that he couldn’t possibly have done it by having some kind of alibi for each and every evening of December 1977 and January 1978 simply because Nelson doesn’t remember or won’t say which day it was, or offer any detail that can be used to check that day.
The accusers are not expected to provide anything except their unsupported word, so in basic fairness Moore shouldn’t have to provide anything but his unsupported word.
In Al Franken’s case, there is photographic evidence that establishes that Franken and his victims were at the same place at the same time when they were allegedly assaulted–though the pictures do not prove he assaulted them, they at least show he was there when they say he was. There is nothing like that for Moore’s accusations of sexual assault. Perhaps that information will come out later.Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/28/2017 @ 11:13 am
LG’s aldermanic successor, Billy Ocasio, was way worse. His tongue wagging at my then-girlfriend and now ex-wife a decade and 1/2 ago at a lawyer-kind-of-LaRaza networking affair led me to cast them in the same league as their more militant campus-based tocayos.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 11/28/2017 @ 11:16 am
rear admiral ben burnee bro is on the prowl
https://pjmedia.com/trending/former-intel-watchdog-says-hillarys-allies-threatened-email-probe/Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/28/2017 @ 11:32 am
sounds like Mr. Gutierrez has him a Harvey problem he’s trying to get in front of, and I wish him the best Mr. Fatso
as long as he’s for reals gonna go awayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 11:41 am
Gutiérrez formally endorses Chuy Garcia for Congress
grosshappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 11:48 am
so gooty timed it for the choosterhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 11:50 am
(deadline to submit signatures for to get on the stage of the ballet is december 4)happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 11:51 am
Chinga laChuey! Beto por Congresa!!Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/28/2017 @ 11:51 am
“For the side of the aisle that, for decades, has smugly claimed to be the champion of women… the gig is up.” ~ Dana
I’m not defending Conyer’s personal behavior. He should go.
But you are conflating his bad personal actions and other’s reactions to them with his voting record. His voting record would also need to be against women to support your grandiose conclusion.
What is on his voting record that makes you think that he did not help women’s causes?Tillman (a95660) — 11/28/2017 @ 12:01 pm
Gutierrez has him a Harvey problem he’s trying to get in front of, and I wish him the best Mr. Fatso
as long as he’s for reals gonna go away
happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 11:41 am
It’s more of a Brown Bunny than an imaginary Rabbit.
@Tillman:What is on his voting record that makes you think that he did not help women’s causes?
As though women were an undifferentiated block that has all the same opinions on the same issues–or should.
But leaving that aside, Conyers may have championed “women” in the abstract, and acted abominably toward actual women he came into contact with. I think Dana’s position is that the one does not make up for the other.Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/28/2017 @ 12:12 pm
Its sad that I personally know 2 of LG’s quixotic slightly-to-the-right former opponents – one who ran in the D primary as the “actual Mexican in the race”, Marty Castro, and one – the bullet headed host in this video – who ran in the general in the doom 2008 year.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 11/28/2017 @ 12:13 pm
“Chicago ain’t ready for reform yet”
–Paddy Bauler
Which is why Gutierrez endorsed Jesus “Chuy” Garcia. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.Ipso Fatso (7e1c8e) — 11/28/2017 @ 12:19 pm
barack no puedehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 12:23 pm
@47. “As though women were an undifferentiated block that has all the same opinions on the same issues–or should.”
That’s politics, Frederick. You have to try to please most of the people; individuals are out of the question for obvious reasons.
As for gig-upery, if you can say “the gig is up” when some men are found guilty, then the gig’s up for both parties, no? If that’s the case, then Dana should point that out too.Tillman (a95660) — 11/28/2017 @ 12:27 pm
How much of the delay in Moore’s accusers speaking up is conservative white women not wanting to lodge accusations against an evangelical conservative jurist?Dave (445e97) — 11/28/2017 @ 12:36 pm
@55 And Dave cleverly flips the coin to expose the other side.Tillman (a95660) — 11/28/2017 @ 12:45 pm
This is something liberals could do, but not evangelical conservatives, and none of these women claim to be evangelical conservatives. The whole presenatioon is geared to a secular viewpoint. Which is indeed strange for Alabama.
They say they are Republicans.
None of them has been asked if they ever voted for Moore.Sammy Finkelman (e3cf91) — 11/28/2017 @ 12:50 pm
Well at least Dave isn’t pretending anymore. Keep worshipping the party of Molech.NJRob (c191ed) — 11/28/2017 @ 12:56 pm
What everyone ‘knows’ and what you can prove well enough to publish are two different things.
It’s still pretty bad for women to come forward, and it’s better than it’s ever been.
You want less silence than make it easier for women to come forward.
And it’s always possible to demand more, like you did in this article.
You’ve done a lot of good posts about this issue. It would be wrong of me to deny their validity and impact just because you haven’t done more.
Personally I hope this blows up like the house banking scandal and everything comes to light before the mid-term.Joe (441f53) — 11/28/2017 @ 12:58 pm
@Sammy:They say they are Republicans. None of them has been asked if they ever voted for Moore.
Sometimes we’re told they’re “Trump voters”, as though it’s some kind of an admission against interest that they voted for the guy who opposed the man they are accusing in the primary…Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/28/2017 @ 1:06 pm
Personally I hope this blows up like the house banking scandal and everything comes to light before the mid-term.
These allegations should be believed because Conyers is a Demmycrat. The ones against Roy Moore are fake news because media.Patterico (572840) — 11/28/2017 @ 1:29 pm
These allegations should be believed because Conyers is a Demmycrat.
well plus he slathered gobs of taxpayer hush money all up on the victim of his sex attackhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 1:34 pm
happyfeet, your comments are still worthless, in case you care.Tillman (a95660) — 11/28/2017 @ 1:59 pm
they are not take it backhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 2:01 pm
These allegations against Conyers should be believed because they are current, not 40 years old and corroborated since he’s already paid off women with our tax money.
She’s known for years but like a true comrade covered it up for the narrative. Leftists are liars by nature. They have to be to be leftists.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 11/28/2017 @ 2:02 pm
These allegations should be believed because Conyers is a Demmycrat. The ones against Roy Moore are fake news because media.
happyfeet, your comments are still worthless, in case you care.
Cicero, Lincoln, Reagan…Patterico, Tillman.CFarleigh (094b61) — 11/28/2017 @ 2:06 pm
Lieawatha belongs to the Harvard tribe.mg (60b0f7) — 11/28/2017 @ 2:20 pm
Siding with Trump, judge rules Mick Mulvaney to remain interim CFPB headhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/28/2017 @ 2:22 pm
73. To side with the other side the judge would have had to declare both irreparable harm and a likely prospect of winning the case.
The real question is was therw a vacancy when Trump acted. There could be two ways of filling a vacancy – one if the president does nothing and one if he does, and the president can change the acting official. The general counsel of the agency held that Trump did have the power to appoint an interim director. The law is really more on his side.
The vacancies act of 1998 (which aimed to clarify the rules) says that a president may appoint any Senate confirmed officeholder as an acting official to a Senate confirmed position. This was always understood to mean some deputy, or as in Justice Department, someone occupying a related office. But there was only one confirmed official there I think.Sammy Finkelman (e3cf91) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:04 pm
The Patterico co-blogger with the best name ever wrote:
Thing is, they’d all have had to have banded together, and made their presentations all at once, to have had an effect. Even then, most of them would have been at the mercy of their editors.
The blatantly obvious question: if the highly educated ladies of the Washington press corps were hiding this ‘open secret’ from the public for all of these years, saying nothing until someone else finally blabbed, just how many other Democratic congressmen¹ have been so protected?The non-feminist Dana (ecab7a) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:07 pm
¹ – I specified Democratic congressmen because we all know that if a Republican had behaved that way, the Washington press corps would never have kept that quiet.
Dana:
When will conservative men have an epiphany?Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:09 pm
Come on down, you’re the next contestant
https://legalinsurrection.com/2017/11/rep-grijalva-paid-almost-50k-in-taxpayer-money-to-hush-former-staffer/#commentsnarciso (d1f714) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:09 pm
Would these allegations against Moore stand up in court? No?
Next!!!Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:10 pm
No narco I asked when will conservative men get out of denial?Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:11 pm
An awful lot of these demmycrats – as our beloved host calls ’em – paying off the women that they harassed or abused. There might be a real story there!Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:14 pm
34. Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/28/2017 @ 11:13 am
She said it closed at 10 pm, and that’s wrong according to two ads in January.(maybe the first one was placed in ate December)
On the other hand, the inscription says the place is called and spelled “Olde Hickory House” and the ads bear that out, although there were some restaurants called “Old Hickory House” in other places, and in Gadsden for a awhile around 2001.
There’s apparently a Google Earth photo from 1997 – but we need 1977 to know if the parking lot had an exit to the next street.
Maybe someone could also verify the changing of the address numbering.
Most of the cross checking though would be testimony, ith maybe things to back that up.Sammy Finkelman (e3cf91) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:14 pm
Of course the answer to my rhetorical question is….
The much better looking Dana wrote:
That’s just it: I do believe that they are probably telling the truth. But I also believe that having a Senator who may have, probably did, attempt to f(ornicate) teenagers when he was in his thirties, forty years ago, isn’t as bad as having a Democrat in the seat who will try to f(ornicate) the entire country today.
Yes, that’s a cold calculation, but it still stands. Had these revelations come out with some time before the primary, perhaps Luther Strange would be the nominee, and we wouldn’t be worrying about this. That didn’t happen, so all we have left is a probably bad Republican and an even worse Democrat.The Republican Dana (ecab7a) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:16 pm
Pedophiles do not reform.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:18 pm
Mr Tillman wrote:
Well, that’s what Hillary Clinton thought, yet 53% of white women cast their ballots for Donald Trump. More, due to the presence of third party candidates, only 43% of white women cast their ballots for the lovely Mrs Clinton.The Dana who laughed at the Democrats' angst on November 8th (ecab7a) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:20 pm
Denial is a river running by the conservative treehouse.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:20 pm
Dave wrote:
Well, that’s just it: Mr Moore is currently a private citizen. If they were simply worried about Mr Moore, they could have spoken up before the primary, (probably) causing him to lose there. Instead, they waited until he was the Republican nominee, and the only alternative was a Democrat.The Dana who has never been to Alabama (ecab7a) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:25 pm
Wait a second – how could there be a Google Earth picture from 1997? That’s one yearbefore Google started?
did Google obtain older pictures?
I think a city would have fire insurance or fire department maps. They used to be kept pretty confidential, because of World War II, and then they were not, and then later again because of terrorism.Sammy Finkelman (e3cf91) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:29 pm
@90 Educated women did not vote for “blood coming out of her wherever” Trump. The others must watch Fox News, where his true identity is hidden.Tillman (a95660) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:38 pm
Bannon hasn’t yanked his support for Moore, but if he’s standing by him, it’s at a distance. Associates say he has no plans to campaign in the state before the Dec. 12 election. Meanwhile, his public statements have gone from glowing endorsements of Moore to broadsides against Democratic contender Doug Jones.
The shift reflects the high stakes for Bannon in the race. By backing the renegade Moore, Bannon transformed the sleepy special election into the first battle in what he calls his war on the establishment. But the accusations against Moore have turned what should have been an easy win for Republicans into a nail-biter, and raise the possibility that Bannon will emerge from his first effort bruised and blamed.
The former adviser to President Donald Trump is already moving on, looking past the Alabama election and trying to raise money and build momentum for the next round.
Bannon is moving on..lolAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:38 pm
Dana is po’d @ patterico Tillman.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:40 pm
Trump got 45% of white women who had graduated college. Probably all the STEM is my guess, with Hillary getting the Snowflakes majors.nk (dbc370) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:54 pm
Tillie doesn’t have much to say about the propensity of proggie “men” to harass, abuse and then payoff their female victims… with taxpayer money.Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:57 pm
North Korea demonstrates ICBM with enough range to hit DC.
Now, back to the important stuff that isn’t in any way partisan.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:07 pm
Trump has sure out-foxed those North Koreans, eh?
Empty threats or puerile insults – how will he respond this time?Dave (445e97) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:27 pm
Yup. That dumbass Trump should have gifted them the ICBMs, the way Clinton gifted them their nuclear reactors.nk (dbc370) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:32 pm
Clinton’s lost nk.
But you really gave it to Obama without respect to his predecessors wrongheadedness.
all perception is selectiveAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:37 pm
nk,
I don’t know if there is a STEM vs Snowflake difference but I have a Snowflake degree and I voted for Trump. (Maybe that difference doesn’t apply in red states.) I wonder if the main difference isn’t Trump but Hillary. My guess is a lot of those votes — male, female, college, not college — were votes against Hillary instead of for Trump. Women may have been especially motivated to vote against Hillary.DRJ (15874d) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:40 pm
@103
The reactors weren’t capable of producing weapon grade material, but it doesn’t matter because they weren’t even completed.Davethulhu (fab944) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:42 pm
That was William Jefferson Clinton when he was President; not Hillary Rodham Clinton when she was Secretary of State, BTW.nk (dbc370) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:43 pm
When will conservative men have an epiphany?
Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 3:09 pm
Fair enough, DRJ.nk (dbc370) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:47 pm
Mr Tillman wrote:
The lovely Mrs Clinton won a bare 51% of white women who had been graduated from college, but lost white women who had not completed college by a whopping 61 to 34%. Mr Trump won white college graduated me 53 to 39%. and white men who had not been graduated from college by a stunning 71 to 23% margin. Among all white college graduates, Mr Trump won 48 to 45%.
Interestingly enough, Mr Trump carried the middle class — $50,000 to $100,000 earners — 49 to 46%, and was tied at 47% among the top producers, those earning $100,000 or more. ‘Twas only among the low producers where Mrs Clinton won, 53 to 41%, and, given Mr Trump’s high rate among the white working class, it has to be assumed that Mrs Clinton’s margin was generated by the indolent, the unemployed and the welfare leeches.The Dana who actually checked the statistics (ecab7a) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:47 pm
Mr burn wrote:
Hardly. I disagree with him on a couple of issues, but I’m certainly not angry with him.The Dana who respects our esteemed host (ecab7a) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:51 pm
Good thing Fauxcohontas’ is not biased politically……
“The Obama-era Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under fire by the Trump administration has been a Democratic Party donor bank, its bureaucrats writing checks to liberals at a rate of 593 to one Republican.”
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/consumer-bureau-execs-workers-gave-593-donations-to-democrats-1-to-gop/article/2641781
They should get some sort of Lois Lerner award.harkin (7dcbff) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:54 pm
Above should read Fauxcohontas’ CFPB.harkin (7dcbff) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:55 pm
DRJ, I confess that when it comes to Trump on the one hand and the Democrats on the other, I have an inkling of how the Ukrainians must have felt in 1941. 😉nk (dbc370) — 11/28/2017 @ 4:56 pm
This is what happens when two men can disagree with each other politely and respectfully. Our host has engaged me both here and on Twitter, but he hasn’t tried to block me or ban me, nor has he called me an idiot.
I disagree with him on capital punishment, on Roy Moore, and on some of his economic positions and support for the ‘Austrian school.’ BFD.The Dana who very much respects our esteemed host (ecab7a) — 11/28/2017 @ 5:01 pm
@113
I can’t understand why the CFPB employees don’t support the party that wants to shut them down.Davethulhu (fab944) — 11/28/2017 @ 5:01 pm
nk “Only 37% of those polled approve of Trump’s performance in office.” He’s a national embarrassment, and yet there you are, trying to brag on Captain Chaos. I predict that he’ll be out of office within a year.Tillman (a95660) — 11/28/2017 @ 5:02 pm
They try to cover the story with a pillow, there were some interesting bits I want aware of
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2017/aug/25/red-famine-stalins-war-on-ukraine-anne-applebaum-reviewnarciso (d1f714) — 11/28/2017 @ 5:05 pm
@147. Zing. +1Tillman (a95660) — 11/28/2017 @ 5:07 pm
I accept that Dana. I just had a vibe and you seemed curt.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 5:08 pm
117
First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/28/2017 @ 5:10 pm