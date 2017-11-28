Gateway Pundit Blogger Arrested at UConn Speech After Altercation
Protests of conservatives at college campuses have gotten out of control lately. But speakers should know better than to respond with violence. Such tactics are the province of the left, and should stay that way. Unfortunately, a Gateway Pundit reporter apparently has yet to learn that lesson. The Daily Beast reports:
Lucian Wintrich, a White House reporter for the far-right site Gateway Pundit, was arrested during a speech at the University of Connecticut on Tuesday evening after a physical altercation with a female attendee. Multiple videos of the event show Wintrich grabbing the woman from behind after she took his written notes from the podium during a pause in the event, which drew large protests.
Here is some of the video of the incident:
The moment, about half an hour ago, that Gateway Pundit blogger Lucian Wintrich appears to accost a woman during a speech at UConn pic.twitter.com/R4Dd9eY1v4
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 29, 2017
This angle shows the woman taking Wintrich’s notes:
BREAKING: @lucianwintrich appears to attack a @UCONN student during speech after she took something off podium. pic.twitter.com/WAcNYAak7c
— Kevin Galliford (@KallMeKG) November 29, 2017
Ben Shapiro, no stranger to violent disruptions and protests at his speeches, had these thoughts:
1. Stealing people’s notes is dumb and bad.
2. This is a NUTS response to someone stealing your notes.
Agreed and agreed. But a NUTS response is what you would expect from someone associated with that garbage Web site.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Quite right.
The appropriate response to in-your-face theft is to turn around, bend over, pull down your pants and beg: “Lefties, please cornhole me! More! More!”
Isn’t that what Roosevelt said to Hitler?Fred Z (05d938) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:36 pm
How much security did Shapiro need last time, he spoke on a campus?narciso (d1f714) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:41 pm
I’m guessing that I’m going to banned from Patterico for suggesting that stealing his briefcase, (or any personal property of his) is fine, because he won’t actually try to take it back. Because trying to take back your own personal property is really really wrong, according to Patterico.Jack (e5af45) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:42 pm
Ha, ha, ha! Lucian Wintrich of “Twinks For Trump”? Yeah, a girl would be about his speed, and most of them an overmatch in the girl’s favor.nk (dbc370) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:52 pm
We know the words gusano kulak counterrevolutionary running dog
http://babalublog.com/2017/11/28/castro-dictatorship-forces-cuban-children-to-praise-dictator-fidel-castro-proclaim-him-every-girls-boyfriend/narciso (d1f714) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:52 pm
Property is theft, when Charles MurrAy is assaulted and the perpetrators get off with a slap on the wrist.narciso (d1f714) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:56 pm
Isn’t there a cutoff age for twinks? Like 21 or something? Wintrich is 29, and the other one who calls himself a “Twink For Trump”, Milo Yiannopoulos, is 33.nk (dbc370) — 11/28/2017 @ 9:59 pm
Actually, he does have a good defense. He prevented a thief from absconding with his property and the force he used appears reasonable to me. In Texas, he could have shot her in the back legally.nk (dbc370) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:02 pm
I question the veracity of the accuser’s story.
What did she say?Dave (445e97) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:12 pm
Going back to torts in law school — “right to repossession” anyone??
Its a defense to an intentional tort.
Not sure if it can be used as an affirmative defense in a criminal prosecution.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:16 pm
Please tell all of us Mr. Patterico under what circumstance it is all right for anyone to take my stuff and under what circumstances you’ll allow me to try and take my stuff back from the people who took it.
And then apply those rules to you.
As far as I can tell, Patterico is saying it is not just OK to take some one elses stuff, it is wrong for those people to try and take it back.Jack (e5af45) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:18 pm
She had not yet absconded, so it’s not repossession but defense of personal property. Here is the Illinois law (I imagine similar to that of other MPC states):nk (dbc370) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:38 pm
Goofball or not, isn’t a person entitled to use reasonable force to recover stolen property?AZ Bob (f60c80) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:42 pm
Yes. But it is also reasonable to mock a guy who calls himself a twink.nk (dbc370) — 11/28/2017 @ 10:47 pm
“It’s a pity they can’t both lose.”Kevin M (752a26) — 11/29/2017 @ 12:32 am
It looks bad, but I’m surprised he was arrested unless that was the only way to protect him. No one would prosecute and expect to win.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/29/2017 @ 12:50 am
Jack, there’s no need to be so general and vague when we have specifics. The property stolen was notes. The context was political activism on video. Using violence, knocking a woman down, is an insane way to respond to something worth little, easily replaceable, probably just talking points he would happily post on the internet for all to see. This is about power, not property. It’s like defending that man who ran over the girl at the protest a while back. Because of him, all those statues were ripped down. As a political effort, his was a disaster.
Patterico was clear that even in this stupid scenario, taking the stuff was wrong, so you already have your answer and are refusing to listen to it.
Like you said, he’s a goofball whether or not he had a legal basis to use violence to get his nearly worthless piece of paper back, a severe remedy to a peppercorn of damages.
Even 20 years ago the idea of a man knocking a woman down for anything but desperate self defense would seem obviously wrong to anyone on the right side of the spectrum. Real men do not hit women, unless the need to do so is an emergency.
Good point, nk, but that’s the important part of the Illinois law. And was it necessary that he knock the woman to the ground? Could he have gotten the paper back from the massive presence of others in the room, the video evidence of the theft, her easy identification, the presence of police, or was this a necessary act? Suppose the paper was lost… what would his damages be in civil court? A penny?
Besides, this is not how we behave in public because it is a breach of peace. Conservatives keep saying it’s terrible that colleges don’t want their speakers there… well conservatives need to be a little tougher when they encounter things like this. They enter the heart of the liberal lion knowing it will generate some stupid protests. Pies will be thrown. Ugly things will be said. Passage will be blocked. They have to be tough and non-violent in their response if they wish to bring change. Martin Luther King Jr is a tower over American history because he didn’t get trolled into being a fool. Patience is key to millennials learning how to be effective political activists. They do not come across as the oppressed political minority on campus when they are the ones stomping their boots into others.Dustin (ba94b2) — 11/29/2017 @ 1:20 am
P*ssy Pass…Denied.
Somebody call an amber-lamps NSFWPinandpuller (e33099) — 11/29/2017 @ 1:40 am
Martin Luther King Jr is a tower over American history because he didn’t get trolled into being a fool.
Dustin (ba94b2) — 11/29/2017 @ 1:20 am
He could get copies of all his notes from the FBI.Pinandpuller (e33099) — 11/29/2017 @ 1:52 am
hahahaha
Indeed this is actually a good point. MLK was victimized in a lot of ways, and someone snooping on his notes is among them, but he won by not losing his mind about it. Of course he also paid with his life. That shouldn’t be the price, but for all his flaws, he did appear to be willing to pay it to improve our country.
Meanwhile special snowflake Gateway Pundit fans are not so tough. Take their little notebook paper and they knock 110 lb women down the stairs like the big big men they are.Dustin (ba94b2) — 11/29/2017 @ 2:12 am
B*tch on b*tch crime.
@hodgetwins react to Man Smacks the Soul out of Woman on NYC Subway Very NSFW languagePinandpuller (e33099) — 11/29/2017 @ 2:29 am
Semi-related, sh*t got sur-e-ous mayne
@hodgetwins react to Gay Pride Ends in Fighting NSFW languagePinandpuller (e33099) — 11/29/2017 @ 2:42 am
Infintely more important news out this morning from The Hill. The reporter John Solomon who has done most of the ground breaking reporting in the Uranium One scandal has now dropped a story he referred to a couple of weeks ago.
SHOCKINGLY, in the same time frame that the Uranium One deal was undergoing CIFUS review, about which Hillary was unaware and played no role in approving, the Clinton Global Initiative was receiving huge contributions in the form of in-kind services for free from a company that specialized in PR, AND which had a significant big dollar client who actually paid them named —– Rosatom. Yep, the Russian Gov’t owned nuclear energy company that was behind the Uranium One deal.
CGI, in an agreement with the State Dept when Hillary became SOS, set up a donor disclosure website, where it was supposed to post the identity of all donors and the amounts of their donations in an effort at transparency.
Except that internally CGI decided that they did not need to report in-kind or pro bono work done on its behalf by third parties because the IRS didn’t recognize that as “contributions”.
So the PR company in question, APCO Worldwide, is reported to have only made cash contributions to CGI of between $25,000 and $50,000.
But the truth is that APCO provided millions to CGI in the form of in-kind and pro bono work on its behalf as a PR firm, starting in 2008, but accelerating in 2010 and thereafter.
2010? Hmmmm — what was happening in 2010?? Oh yeah, CIFUS approved the sale in 2010, at the same time the FBI had an ongoing intelligence investigation which uncovered massive corruption and bribery by Rosatom officials in the US.
Rosatom? Oh — they paid APCO $3 million in 2010 to lobby US gov’t officials. APCO disclosed in its foreign agent registration that it met with more than 50 US gov’t officials on behalf of Rosatom’s interests — including 10 officials with the State Dept.
So the Russians pay APCO millions in actual dollars, and APCO then turns around and donates services worth millions to the Clinton Global Initiative — which supports Bill Clinton’s world wild travel and expenses, as well as employing all kinds of Clinton cronies. Sort of like the Russians just paying the Clintons through a 3rd party bagman.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:08 am
More need to read the history of Mao’s Cultural Revolution and his rabid defenders. What is happening on campuses is not business as usual.NJRob (b00189) — 11/29/2017 @ 4:26 am
Nobody had Lauer in Howie’s porn pool.mg (60b0f7) — 11/29/2017 @ 5:28 am
Turbas derge revolutionary bloc committees whether it’s Spanish amharic et al. The bladder the Brigatte (there was a recent seeires about the moro kidnapping on German tv) the weathermen.narciso (d1f714) — 11/29/2017 @ 5:49 am
Lauer??
I thought Neil Degrasse Tyson was going to be the cherry on the liberal war on women sundae but the hits keep comin!
Any suspicions Olbermann gave up politics this week as a pre-emptive move? He’s had issues with the ladies before.harkin (00236c) — 11/29/2017 @ 5:55 am
This is the way Mau Mauing is practiced big tome.
http://www.jewishworldreview.com/1117/glick112917.php3narciso (d1f714) — 11/29/2017 @ 5:57 am
Real men do not hit women, unless the need to do so is an emergency.
Real men are what twinks look for. They themselves are …’ow you say in Austrian? … girly-men.
I agree 100% that Wintrich is ludicrous. But even sissy-boys should not be arrested or prosecuted for defending their property and their personal space.nk (dbc370) — 11/29/2017 @ 6:03 am
Imagine what will happen to women in the USA when sharia law takes over.mg (60b0f7) — 11/29/2017 @ 6:12 am
Attempting to prevent theft is the new accosting.
Fonzie on water skis!!harkin (92ce59) — 11/29/2017 @ 6:17 am
Lauer might have been a target for the other side given complaints about his perceived softball treatment of Trump in midcampaign interviews.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/team-hillary-clinton-cheers-matt-lauers-firing-says-he-was-mean-to-her/article/2641970urbanleftbehind (fc08fe) — 11/29/2017 @ 6:18 am
And entous gives up the ghost re grishenko, which makes his hiring at new Yorker perilous, maybe he can follow Ignatius into fictionnarciso (d1f714) — 11/29/2017 @ 6:23 am
I’m reminded of the joke about why atheists are so annoying. All they want to do is talk about God.
Another post dedicated to the Gateway Pundit? Love-hate relationships are the toughest to get past, I guess.BuDuh (fc15db) — 11/29/2017 @ 6:27 am