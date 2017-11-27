Trump’s Plan For Supporting Roy Moore
Donald Trump has a problem. There’s a special election in Alabama. The Republican would preserve a slim 52-vote majority for him in the Senate. But that Republican has taken a hit in most polls due to recently revealed scandals. What to do?
At The Daily Beast, Lachlan Markay has a piece that suggests the answer: Trump’s Plan For Alabama: Back Roy Moore Without Mentioning His Name:
Trump captured that dynamic in a series of Sunday morning tweets that effectively endorsed Moore’s candidacy without mentioning his name.
“I endorsed [incumbent Sen.] Luther Strange in the Alabama Primary. He shot way up in the polls but it wasn’t enough,” Trump wrongly claimed. “Can’t let Schumer/Pelosi win this race. Liberal Jones would be BAD!” he added, referring to Doug Jones, the Democratic candidate in the race.
The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY. Jones would be a disaster!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2017
Backing Moore without mentioning him has become the Trump White House’s default position when pressed on the allegations against the former state Supreme Court justice. After declaring in the wake of the allegations against Moore “that there is no Senate seat worth more than a child,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway suddenly shifted her tone last week, focusing solely on opposition to Jones and avoiding any affirmative defense of his opponent.
“We want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through,” Conway told Fox and Friends last week. Jones “will be a vote against tax cuts. He is weak on crime. Weak on borders. He is strong on raising your taxes. He is terrible for property owners,” she insisted. Asked whether that amounted to a Moore endorsement, Conway would only say: “I’m telling you that we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through.”
As an aside: the tax bill is garbage. It does nothing to cut the deficit at a time of a $20 trillion debt. But Conway’s quotes seem in line with the Trump strategy of backing Moore mainly by concentrating on how bad the Democrat would be.
Frankly, it’s his best option and the one that worked for him. There’s no real need to rally the Moore faithful; they’re with him no matter what. For everybody else, the optimal stategy is clear: otherize someone who is very easy to otherize, and remove the focus from the flawed person carrying the Republican banner.
Did I say flawed person? Why yes, I did. Let me back that up, and start by not mentioning the seduction of teenagers.
I have laid out the case against Moore before, here. I quoted a 2004 post from BeldarBlog, which quoted Bill Pryor’s speech on the need to protect the rule of law by removing Roy Moore from the Alabama Supreme Court:
The stakes here are high, because this case raises a fundamental question. What does it mean to have a government of laws and not of men? …. Because Chief Justice Roy Moore, despite his special responsibility as the highest judicial officer of our state, placed himself above the law, by refusing to abide by a final injunction entered against him, and by urging the public through the news media to support him, and because he is totally unrepentant, this court regrettably must remove Roy Moore from the office of Chief Justice of Alabama. The rule of law upon which our freedom depends, whether a judge, a police officer, or a citizen, demands no less.
My previous post further noted:
Most recently, Moore suggested that 9/11 might have been a punishment for the United States rejecting God. He has also said “maybe Putin is right” given Putin’s rejection of gay marriage — adding this about Putin: “Maybe he’s more akin to me than I know.”
All that is before you get to the fact that Moore has been credibly accused of being a creeper who regularly sought out young teenagers for sex — some as young as 14. Will Saletan argues: “The idea that all these girls, their mothers, their sisters, and their friends began coordinating a massive lie decades ago—and somehow conspired to keep it quiet through Moore’s many previous political campaigns, saving it for a special Senate election in 2017—is completely preposterous.” Despite fever swampers raising allegations of bribery first advanced by discredited Twitter accounts, there has never been a convincing explanation as to how so many people got together so long ago to defeat a years-into-the-future Senate bid.
And on the other hand you have Doug Jones, who loves him some federal funding for abortion — and seems to believe in his heart of hearts that late-term abortion is A-OK, even though he has backtracked to the standard “keep the laws as they are” position.
In other words, it’s the guy with the repulsively flawed character and lack of respect for the rule of law who will probably mostly vote the way we like, against the candidate with the repulsive policy views who will vote with the other side time and time again.
Sound familiar?
I don’t envy the people of the state of Alabama their choice, just like I didn’t envy the choice faced by the American people in 2016. I remain confident as ever that Alabama will make a choice similar to the one they made then, and won’t look back.
And somehow, with the hyper-partisanship on display from Democrats supporting Al Franken and John Conyers, capped by Nancy Pelosi’s virtuoso partisan demonstration over the weekend, I think Alabamans be able to cast that vote without too much shame. The thing about hyper-partisanship is that when you engage in it, the other side feels content to do a lot of things that might normally shame them. And that’s a relief for Republicans, because unlike Democrats — who have seated Killin’ Ted Kennedy and a guy who was impeached for bribery, all without a second thought — Republicans are still sometimes capable of feeling shame for backing a moral reprobate. Donald Trump is helping them get over it, but the pangs are still there for some. So the spectacle of hyper-partisanship from the Democrats is a soothing balm for the conscience, and should propel Moore to what I continue to expect will be a victory on December 12.
[Cross-posted at RedState and RedState.]” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>The Jury Talks Back.]
Just imagine. Statute of limitations rules out the Slammer but what about his adjudication over the decades? How many received corrupt judgements or were falsely imprisoned.
Reviews will be traumatic and expensive.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/27/2017 @ 9:24 am
Then Trump will have a big slice if chokealot cake.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/27/2017 @ 9:25 am
Rereading Beldar’s post from 13 years ago was enlightening. Once upon a time, we did care about the Rule of Law.DRJ (15874d) — 11/27/2017 @ 9:35 am
Good news, Trump is now telling people that the Access Hollywood tape is not authentic.
So he’s been cleared of that.Dave (445e97) — 11/27/2017 @ 9:36 am
Roy Beans ejection from Alabama Court should have required a judicial review.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/27/2017 @ 9:47 am
It’s not a bad strategy. And cleaner than what the Democrats have been doing to Moore. Have we been seeing the Democrats run a positive campaign? Talking about ideas and ideals and how Doug Jones is the best man for the job? No, they’ve been throwing dirt on Moore. At least Trump is talking about Jones’s positions.nk (dbc370) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:01 am
As an aside: the tax bill is garbage. It does nothing to cut the deficit at a time of a $20 trillion debt. But Conway’s quotes seem in line with the Trump strategy of backing Moore mainly by concentrating on how bad the Democrat would be.
The argument for the tax bill is that the deep cut in corporate taxes would raise growth from 1.5% to over 3%, and that THIS would be what closes the budget gap. The problem with it, of course, is that it does nothing good for the middle class and will raise taxes noticeably on many, without much real reform.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:05 am
And Trump is lying his ass off, as usual, at least in regard to Jones’ position on gun rights.Dave (445e97) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:07 am
The ideal outcome:
Moore is elected, and in a deal to clear Congress of a number of Democrat abusers, Moore is thrown to the wolves and Luther Strange is appointed to fill out the balance of the term.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:08 am
I notice that Tim Scott has taken Patterico’s position:
https://pjmedia.com/election/scott-moore-want-side-right-history-writes-story/Kevin M (752a26) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:10 am
“We’ve got limitations on all constitutional amendments in one form or another,”
Gee, and I’ll bet he wants more. Those free speech people need to be stopped when they start with the hurtful speech, or political lies, or all the other wrong stuff people can say.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:14 am
Jones said he loves to hunt and has a case full of his own guns, but wants to make sure regulations are “smart.”
The 2nd Amendment has never been about hunting. That’s a line for stupid people.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:15 am
Trump has a lot of nerve accusing anyone else of being “WEAK on crime” after his spectacular failure to keep his own campaign promise has cost tens of thousands of innocent Americans their lives.
Trump lied. People died.Dave (445e97) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:16 am
Why let narrative get in the way of the trith;
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/11/breaking_excop_making_roy_moore_harassment_claim_is_leftist_antimoore_opponent.html#.WhsxJBDZijc.twitternarciso (d1f714) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:18 am
I know the Daily Beast always has my best interests at heart. They are right up there with CNN.Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:21 am
Yes look how respectful they ere to andrew, okeefe it alnarciso (d1f714) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:23 am
Thanks for everything, Hillary Clinton!!! https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/11/27/clinton-ponders-2020-run-lets-not-forget-her-real-libya-scandal-glenn-reynolds-column/895853001/Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:28 am
Disco is this you:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/26/al-franken-leeann-tweeden-g-s-potternarciso (d1f714) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:30 am
It was dictated by Harvey the rabbit:narciso (d1f714) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:37 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/benjaminwittes/status/934816171337101314
We don’t need a pelosi puppet in Alabama that’s for surehappyfeet (a037ad) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:40 am
If Schumer/Pelosi puppets are bad, why did Trump donate thousands upon thousands of dollars to Schumer and Pelosi?Dave (445e97) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:44 am
Because he’s vile enuf… and phony enuf … and doggonit, most people really can’t stand him…
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/11/franken-just-very-very-sorry.phpColonel Haiku (647002) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:49 am
It was the cost of doing business:
https://mobile.twitter.com/omriceren/status/935215929071415302?p=v
It read better in Persian:narciso (d1f714) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:49 am
“I think Alabamans be able …”?Tillman (a95660) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:57 am
Litigate his ass..
Shortly before 9:00pm tonight, Acting Director English filed suit in the U.S. District Court in Washington, DC. The suit, against President Donald Trump and OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, seeks a temporary restraining order on an emergency basis and a declaration recognizing her as the rightful Acting Director of the Bureau.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/27/2017 @ 10:59 am
OOOO-RA!
https://www.thedailybeast.com/marine-col-lee-busby-announces-hes-running-against-roy-mooreAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:01 am
Dave pushing the dyed in the wool leftist as being honest on gun control.
HAHAHAHA.
Hey Dave, I grew up in Brooklyn and have a bridge to sell ya.
It’s also like Dave is just like Jones when it comes to politics.NJRob (b00189) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:05 am
Rug Roh Raggie:
http://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/361972-california-dem-steps-down-after-sexual-harassment-allegations
Juche dave, no surprises, here:narciso (d1f714) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:07 am
Dave often puts teh “con” in conservative, Rob.Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:09 am
9. that sounds Tony the Tiger grrrrrreeeaeaatttt, until some hussy accidentally refers to Sen. Strange as Loofah instead of Luther.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:13 am
Is it the same reporter p.o.a. that Nunez and Villar passed around?urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:15 am
One of the next members of President Donald Trump’s administration to enter the Russia investigation spotlight finds himself in a particularly awkward spot: He’s the top lawyer at the White House.
Don McGahn is expected to be interviewed in the coming weeks in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, along with communications director Hope Hicks and Josh Raffel, who handles press-related inquiries for White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.
The 49-year-old former Federal Election commissioner acted as a conduit of information to Trump before the President decided to fire National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and FBI Director James Comey. McGahn also served as the Trump presidential campaign’s chief counsel while he was still a partner in private practice at the law firm Jones Day.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/27/politics/don-mcgahn-russia-investigation/Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:15 am
Inch by inch. Yard by yard…Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:16 am
Patterico? Please let us know as soon as Moore transfers $27K (or ANY AMOUNT) of taxpayers’ money into the account of a woman to buy her silence, like Conyers has.Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:20 am
Where can I buy me a late term assault rifle to protect the life of a father?Pinandpuller (80bd35) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:25 am
“We’ve learned so much about what women face in the last few weeks, and you liberal men should take this as an opportunity to change – specifically, out of your flapping bathrobes and into some Dockers. Groping, flashing, molesting shrubs – believe it or not, some women consider these things to be wrong. Crazy? Sure, but for now it’s no more monkey business as usual. As a noted Democrat, you need to maintain your political viability, and you can exploit the respect and concern for women you’ve always pretended to have to help you dodge responsibility for whatever you’ve already done!
Hey, nobody gets into liberal politics because they actually believe this stuff! Being a Democrat leader has always been a traditional path to making special new friends for guys who can’t cut it on looks and personality. Face it – no one ever said, “You know who’s hot? Al Franken. I bet he can bench his body weight.” If Harvey Weinstein had managed a Safeway, America’s starlets and ferns would be substantially less traumatized.”
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2017/11/27/dating-tips-for-prominent-democrats-n2414342Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:26 am
Keep. Hope. Alive. , Rear Admiral beenburnedColonel Haiku (647002) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:28 am
The last time Mueller followed up the wring lead, the bureau had to shell out 5 million to Steven hatfill.narciso (d1f714) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:31 am
@34 Colonel Haiku
Well Conyers likes to wear PJ’s to work, Moore robes. Like Aurthur Dent.Pinandpuller (80bd35) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:35 am
Ugh. The Air Force Academy had to get in on the action too: http://gazette.com/scandal-filled-air-force-academy-sexual-assault-office-derelict-in-care-for-victims-report-says/article/1616005Tillman (a95660) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:38 am
What Carlos slims leaves out, shocker
https://mobile.twitter.com/ThomasWictor/status/935047341039423488?p=vnarciso (d1f714) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:38 am
@33
He’s doing Niagra Falls? I figured him for The Aristocrats!Pinandpuller (80bd35) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:40 am
They dont hyperlink fwiw
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/26/court-documents-roy-moore-accuser-violent-nature-history-criminal-fraud-familynarciso (d1f714) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:41 am
The pornocrats and no trumpers make for an interesting couple.mg (60b0f7) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:43 am
Fish lips Franken is now apologizing to women he may have groped, but can’t remember.mg (60b0f7) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:54 am
rufkm
hyper-entitled US military trash like Lee Busby isn’t the answer either
the answer is Mr. Roy Moore and that’s the truth I promisehappyfeet (a037ad) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:58 am
Seeing as he is a aide to general Kelly, there may be morecthan meets tube eyenarciso (d1f714) — 11/27/2017 @ 12:05 pm
40 It’s only just begun.
The War on men, that is..perhaps deservedly so. There is a lot of stored energy in women that’s only partly mitigated by our generosity in allowing them to own property and vote.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/27/2017 @ 12:12 pm
Kurt S. exhorts lowT lefties to try to live up to the ideals they purport to hold dear.Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/27/2017 @ 12:20 pm
Trump should say that the only way to get to the bottom of this – who’s telling the truth and weho is not – is to elect Roy Moore.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 11/27/2017 @ 12:21 pm
Ah, the sanctity of marriage loophole..
In every state, the legal status of free women depended upon marital status. Unmarried women, including widows, were called “femes soles,” or “women alone.” They had the legal right to live where they pleased and to support themselves in any occupation that did not require a license or a college degree restricted to males. Single women could enter into contracts, buy and sell real estate, or accumulate personal property, which was called personalty. It consisted of everything that could be moved—cash, stocks and bonds, livestock, and, in the South, slaves. So long as they remained unmarried, women could sue and be sued, write wills, serve as guardians, and act as executors of estates. These rights were a continuation of the colonial legal tradition. But the revolutionary emphasis on equality brought some important changes in women’s inheritance rights. State lawmakers everywhere abolished primogeniture and the tradition of double shares of a parent’s estate, inheritance customs that favored the eldest son. Instead, equal inheritance for all children became the rule—a big gain for daughters.
Marriage changed women’s legal status dramatically. When women married, as the vast majority did, they still had legal rights but no longer had autonomy. Instead, they found themselves in positions of almost total dependency on their husbands which the law called coverture. As the English jurist William Blackstone famously put it in his Commentaries on English Law (1765–1769):
https://www.gilderlehrman.org/history-by-era/womens-history/essays/legal-status-women-1776–1830Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/27/2017 @ 12:29 pm
In 1864 the then-Trumpers would find only women having the vote was more odious than Negroes having the vote.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/27/2017 @ 12:36 pm
I don’t agree with half of the reasons Donald Trump wants a Republican in there, but I certainly would like to see a Senate investigation.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 11/27/2017 @ 12:40 pm
Patterico? Please let us know as soon as Moore transfers $27K (or ANY AMOUNT) of taxpayers’ money into the account of a woman to buy her silence, like Conyers has.
Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/27/2017 @ 11:20 am
I’m sorry I didn’t seen this sooner.
Well saidAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/27/2017 @ 12:42 pm
Rear Admiral ben burnee bro and his demophiliac brethren are all about namblaizing todays young boys.mg (60b0f7) — 11/27/2017 @ 12:44 pm
Dave is the guy who writes all those “As a life-long Republican…” letters to the NY Times.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/27/2017 @ 12:44 pm
In 1864 the then-Trumpers would find only women having the vote was more odious than Negroes having the vote.
Democrats were vehemently opposed to both changes. Look it up.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/27/2017 @ 12:45 pm
The Klan was the military arm of the Democrat Party during Reconstruction, hanging blacks and Republicans with equal fervor.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/27/2017 @ 12:46 pm
Why do you guys keep making this argument as if it’s remotely clever or relevant. Klukkers are republicans nowDavethulhu (fab944) — 11/27/2017 @ 12:55 pm
In 1920, the first election after women got the vote, the GOP candidate won with a never-again matched 25% margin, carrying every state outside the old Confederacy. Women voted heavily Republican as the GOP had been the advocate of the amendment, with the Democrats mostly opposed.
In 1924, the GOP won again, even after the Harding scandals, again restricting the Democrats to the South. The Democrat candidate that yer, John W Davis later came to “fame” as being the losing attorney in Brown vs Board of Education, where he argued for keeping segregated schools.
It is kind of amazing the ignorance that folks on the left have about who was for what, and when.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/27/2017 @ 12:56 pm
Why do you guys keep making this argument as if it’s remotely clever or relevant. Klukkers are republicans now
Because your dickhead friend Ben thinks that the Republicans were for slavery.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/27/2017 @ 12:57 pm
Republicans: “Democrats are the party of the Confederacy.”
Also Republicans: “My Heritage!”Davethulhu (fab944) — 11/27/2017 @ 12:58 pm
Klukkers are republicans now
No, they aren’t. They have no diea what the GOP stands for. They are for themselves and anything that will get their dead cause some attention. They are the fringe’s fringe. IF they could get some action clamping to the Greens, they’d go there.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/27/2017 @ 1:00 pm
It’s possible that Ben is saying that people who are Republicans now would have been Democrats 150 years ago.Davethulhu (fab944) — 11/27/2017 @ 1:00 pm
Cthulhu–
Do you do anything but smear?Kevin M (752a26) — 11/27/2017 @ 1:01 pm
It’s possible that Ben is saying that flying saucers are real. But I don’t think so.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/27/2017 @ 1:02 pm
@65 I’m sorry your feelings were hurtDavethulhu (fab944) — 11/27/2017 @ 1:05 pm
@59. That’s true Davethulhu. All Republicans aren’t racist. But all racists are Republicans.Tillman (a95660) — 11/27/2017 @ 1:15 pm
You racists can run from your political id but You can’t hide from your Whig corpse.
Republicans indeed. Lol!Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/27/2017 @ 1:20 pm
It’s a scientific fact that miserly, constricted myopia leads to conservative thinking and repressed sexuality results in perverse habits. Conservatism is the Gateway drug to sexual abuse.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/27/2017 @ 1:24 pm
Let me repeat an old saying relative to “conservatives” demanding Alabamans vote against Roy Moore:
“Never dare a Southerner to do something you don’t want him to do.”
I notice Patterico referred to the enthusiastic support Democrats extended to Ted Kennedy despite the Chappaquiddick affair. Most people have no idea how bad his actions were. It was far worse than is generally known.DN (4c7af4) — 11/27/2017 @ 1:25 pm
Never dare a Southerner to do something you don’t want him to do.”
Inbreeding of the rockheads..
FixedAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/27/2017 @ 1:32 pm
“Make no mistake about it: Nancy Pelosi [yesterday] morning just gave Republican voters permission to vote for Roy Moore. She revealed that in the end, power is all that matters, not principle. Why, exactly, are Alabama Republicans supposed to stand on principle and vote for a member of Nancy Pelosi’s party, or withhold their votes from the morally compromised Republican, when the House Democratic leader is unwilling to take a stand against one of her own, despite his having transferred $27,000 of taxpayer money into the bank account of a woman he wanted to silence and send away?”
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/morality-will-to-power-pelosi/
Since Conyers’ transgressions are much more recent and suggest fraud and abuse while in Congress, I’m assuming the number of Conyers posts here will soon outnumber the Moore posts…..
Maybe better be safe and ask Trump to say something positive about Conyers.harkin (a9a478) — 11/27/2017 @ 1:49 pm
Congressional Budget Office is back to harsh the holiday mellow of Speaker Paul Ryan, the zombie-eyed granny-starver from the state of Wisconsin, and his fellow travelers in both houses of the national legislature. Against the shortest possible odds, as it wends its way through a process controlled almost entirely by Republicans, the proposed tax plan is getting worse, not better, and harsher on the middle and lower classes, not more equitable, and more profitable for the people who buy Ryan his $300-a-bottle vino, not less.
http://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a13943293/republican-tax-plan-cbo-hurt-poor/Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/27/2017 @ 1:58 pm
Cob, snorfle.
So people on the south are patriotic respectful of law enforcement and supportive of traditional values , who are they going to support on balance.narciso (d1f714) — 11/27/2017 @ 2:01 pm
So people on the south are patriotic respectful of law enforcement and supportive of traditional values , who are they going to support on balance.
De-frocked jurists. Naturally.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/27/2017 @ 2:06 pm
Rear Admiral Burned is still feeding his own mother cat food, the sorry sod.Colonel Haiku (647002) — 11/27/2017 @ 2:21 pm