How About A Change Of Pace? Request For Gift Ideas, And Your Preferred Charities
[guest post by Dana]
Now that Thanksgiving is over with, we can look ahead to Christmas! As such, a long-time Patterico reader/commenter emailed me to see if I would ask all of you the following:
Share what have been the best small gifts you’ve given and received for Christmas. Include the sex/age/interests of the recipients.
Also, I would love to hear from anyone about their favorite charities they’ve been involved with (whether hands-on or donations) during the Christmas season. Two of the larger organizations that I always look forward to helping are The Salvation Army and Mercy Ships. Regarding The Salvation Army, I love seeing the red kettle and hearing the bell ring in front of my little neighborhood market, reminding me every time I’m there that others could use some help. Also at the same market, as with every holiday, brown grocery bags packed to the brim with necessary, non-perishable items needed to make a Christmas dinner, minus the turkeys (which are donated closer to the holiday), sit parked on a three-tiered rack just waiting for customers to grab as many as they want, and purchase them with their own groceries. It’s a lovely way to help. And of course, as in most communities, there are more hands-on opportunities for anyone with a heart to serve and a willingness to push up their sleeves. What an incredible gift it is just to be able to help someone in need, no matter the avenue chosen.
Share your gift ideas for our blog friend, and share your experiences/preferences of various charities.
–Dana
The best part of our grocery bag donations at the market is, store employees have a hard time keeping the rack stocked with the bulging bags because they get snatched up right away by customers!Dana (023079) — 11/25/2017 @ 6:11 pm
What a great idea at that market, and I also love the red kettle. My sons’ first lessons in giving came from putting money in the kettle as little boys.DRJ (15874d) — 11/25/2017 @ 6:18 pm
Our church works with samaritans purse to missions in the Caribbean and even europenarciso (d1f714) — 11/25/2017 @ 6:24 pm
Glad you mentioned Samaritan’s Purse, narciso. It’s another good one with a number of donating options available.Dana (023079) — 11/25/2017 @ 6:49 pm
I make a regular donation to a local food bank. And by local I mean locally staffed and funded. There are probably several in any given area, and none of you are in my area, so I will just say start Googling and researching until you find the one you are most comfortable with.
As for gifts…if you have a Marine in your family or friendship circle….http://www.usmcmuseum.com/ways-to-give.html
If you have a history buff in your family, help the Civil War Trust in their namekishnevi (c62fd3) — 11/25/2017 @ 6:51 pm
https://www.civilwar.org/give/donate-campaign-1776
The best gifts I’ve seen are things that let the recipients do or learn new things, or are a little surprising. A cookbook and kitchen tools for someone getting a new home, paints and art paper for someone with extra time on their hands, and books are always great. Some of the best books I’ve received were complete surprises: One about medieval monks, and another called “The Fourth Part of the World: The Race to the Ends of the Earth, and the Epic Story of the Map That Gave America Its Name” that is incredible. The hardest gifts are for people I don’t know well or haven’t seen in years.DRJ (15874d) — 11/25/2017 @ 6:52 pm
For those people, especially if they are older, they often appreciate donations in their names to their favorite charities. Like the ones we’re talking about here.DRJ (15874d) — 11/25/2017 @ 6:54 pm
Best gifts I received from immediate family over the years, in no particular order (this excludes love letters and handmade Merry Christmas cards and projects from my kids, which years later remain the best ever received!) : two Weeping China Doll Tree Roses, a new baseball mitt, handcrafted jewelry from local craftsman who donates a portion of her sales to local charities, new hiking boots, endless amounts of books, 35mm camera.
Favorite gifts I’ve given: tix to take elderly parent to see Dave Brubeck before he passed, followed by a late dinner, subscription to Wooden Boats Magazine, Japanese maple tree, gift certificate to nursery specializing in native plants, sewing lessons.
The idea is, think outside the box, and think about what the receiver has mentioned throughout the year as wishing they had.
For tactile kids: any kind of Lego set, K’Nex, and good old Erector sets and Lincoln Logs. They’re not techy, but I’ve seen a lot of kids just get happy to build something with their own hands. For today’s kids, they might be consideredactually retro cool.Dana (023079) — 11/25/2017 @ 7:30 pm
Fisher House, Shriner’s Hospital and St. Mary’s Kitchen are my charities every year.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 11/25/2017 @ 7:37 pm
Can you give us links, Col.?Dana (023079) — 11/25/2017 @ 7:40 pm
Salvation Army, Salvation Army!The Dana who remembers an old girlfriend's (yes, she was over 18!) Salvation Army ditty (ecab7a) — 11/25/2017 @ 7:46 pm
Put a nickel in the drum, save another drunken bum!
I do it thru work, Dana, right around this time of year. No links.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 11/25/2017 @ 8:05 pm
My sister and brother-in-law were with Mercy Ships for many many years as head of their agricultural /farms division. We supported their work there for years but have been running their own ministry for about ten years teaching people in developing nations (mostly African) how to grow their own food and build family businesses. Food is power in this world. Their ministry is Living Seeds Initiatives. Another group we give to is Revival Sport which has a huge and effective ministry in mostly Russia and former Soviet countries. They also have a big ministry in the Houston area for refugees from various places. There are so many places to give, I encourage everyone to give somewhere, but not just during the Christmas season, giving year around is a real blessing, to the giver and the recipient both!Marci (1f2d81) — 11/25/2017 @ 8:17 pm
I give of my time. Four weeks a year to a NGO dealing with drug addiction.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/25/2017 @ 8:34 pm
My wife is the director of this race. They donate too many local needs. Equipment for EMT, fireman and police. As well as needed essentials for others. The race was today and it was beautiful.mg (60b0f7) — 11/25/2017 @ 8:37 pm
http://www.andreaholden.org/template.php?menuMain=home&adminID=
One gift that has always been a hit with seniors is a set of cordless headphones for the TV. Not only do they help for hearing loss but the spouse may be just as appreciative that the TV volume is no longer at an oppressive level.harkin (a9a478) — 11/26/2017 @ 1:29 am
Fistula Foundation.faxhorn (0fda17) — 11/26/2017 @ 5:42 am
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Remote Area Medical.
City Of Fairfax (VA) Band Scholarship Fund.
Smile Train.
Fisher House. Also drive Meals on Wheels where you see the issues.Richard Aubrey (415087) — 11/26/2017 @ 6:35 am
harkin, great idea. What brand did you get?
//
My favorite gift was a camel hair winter coat I got when I was 16. I was walking around our little burg and saw it in a window and fell in love. Did you ever fall in love with a thing? I must have talked about it within earshot of Mom, because a few months later there it was under the tree. She had 8 other kids to think about, so this was especially touching. So that coat and her love will forever be entwined in my heart.Patricia (5fc097) — 11/26/2017 @ 7:34 am
Oh, Patricia, an absolutely lovely story.Dana (023079) — 11/26/2017 @ 8:10 am
I’m fresh out of gift ideas, sorry.
My favorite charities are, yes, the Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul, and your local, no-kill, rescue organization. I won’t give to the ASPCA, mostly because they’ve gotten very “animal rights” oriented, lately.Dianna (c1b8e5) — 11/26/2017 @ 8:35 am
Can y’all make up the difference?
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/05/22/tax-reform-could-reduce-charitable-giving-by-up-to-13-billion-per-year.htmlAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/26/2017 @ 8:40 am
My dad giving me my first daisy B.B. gun will always be close to my heart.mg (60b0f7) — 11/26/2017 @ 8:58 am
Never mind that, BenBern. To whom do you give?kishnevi (bb03e6) — 11/26/2017 @ 9:07 am
19 –
There are nice ones from JVC that I’ve found for less than $40. We have the same type and they’ve lasted years and work great.
I give to various (Salvation Army, Veterans, Hospice).
One that I’ll slways remember was a program I joined in NoCal where you would meet at a department store and a needy parent would hand off their young kid to you and you’d take the little goomer shopping for clothes. There was a set amount and it was great letting the kid decide what he wanted and making it fit his clothes budget – it was Christmas plus math plus youd always give extra to get in a few more items. Everything was discounted so by the time the parent met you at the other side of the Kids section you were loaded down with multiple everything, shirts, pants, shoes socks etc. The look on the faces of the kids and parents was solid gold.
And Christmas always mean tamales!!harkin (a9a478) — 11/26/2017 @ 9:17 am