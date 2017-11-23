BREAKING: The Clearest Indication Yet That Flynn Is Cooperating with Mueller
Is Mike Flynn cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation? That is a distinct possibility today, given the news breaking in the New York Times this afternoon that Flynn’s lawyers are no longer sharing information with Donald Trump’s lawyers.
Lawyers for Michael T. Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, notified the president’s legal team in recent days that they could no longer discuss the special counsel’s investigation, according to four people involved in the case, an indication that Mr. Flynn is cooperating with prosecutors or negotiating such a deal.
Mr. Flynn’s lawyers had been sharing information with Mr. Trump’s lawyers about the investigation by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, who is examining whether anyone around Mr. Trump was involved in Russian efforts to undermine Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
That agreement has been terminated, the four people said. Defense lawyers frequently share information during investigations, but they must stop when doing so would pose a conflict of interest. It is unethical for lawyers to work together when one client is cooperating with prosecutors and another is still under investigation.
This is not proof that Flynn is cooperating with Mueller. But it is not good news for the Trump administration on this Thanksgiving.
Its bad news only if Flynn has something to share.
I’m not sure that’s the case.
Flynn has issues going back to his time in the Obama Administration.
I’d guess Flynn was free-lancing whatever he was doing much more than he was working from any set of directives from the campaign.
And his motives are not to save himself — his motives right now are to save his son.
Unless he’s got a smoking gun or incriminating recordings, he’s going to get shredded under any type of competent cross-examination.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/23/2017 @ 2:52 pm
Since trump didn’t collude with russia to alter the 2016 election this is BS! As for influencing an election if that was a crime boner and netanhayu would be in jail cells!ever trump (e492ab) — 11/23/2017 @ 2:53 pm
Flynn has issues with his involvement with a Turkey cleric. I think he pocketed $500 grand.mg (60b0f7) — 11/23/2017 @ 3:17 pm
Do we have an actual stAtement from his atty then its fake news, if this doesnt sound like Libby shamarama I’ll eat my capmnarciso (d1f714) — 11/23/2017 @ 3:45 pm
It’s nice to know on this Thanksgiving Day our Captain is getting the bird.
Sorry, Sir, strawberries are off today. Try the pie.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/23/2017 @ 3:47 pm
You mean it’s bad news for Flynn if he has a problem.Mike K (b3dd19) — 11/23/2017 @ 3:48 pm
Actual crimes need not be investigated
https://mobile.twitter.com/MZHemingway/status/933430020529201152narciso (d1f714) — 11/23/2017 @ 3:49 pm
He’s truly concerned with the fate of his son..a powerful pawn .Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/23/2017 @ 3:51 pm
Popehat did an explainer on this:Davethulhu (6a4a84) — 11/23/2017 @ 3:53 pm
https://twitter.com/Popehat/status/933811885832413186
from the last few posts in the series:
Yeah, cuz not cooperating pays such dividends!!!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 11/23/2017 @ 4:07 pm
I’m thinking Flynn has been cooperating since shortly after he pleaded the 5th in May(?). This is based solely on Kung Fu Muellers habit.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/23/2017 @ 4:17 pm
The habit of tight sphincters and no loose media bowels.
Working his Semper Fi magic.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/23/2017 @ 4:18 pm
Oh, I like squids too.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/23/2017 @ 4:20 pm
Its a wonder how we have this fake news, while William Campbell’s testimony goes unaknowleged and collusion seems clear between fusion gps and certain journalists (wonder if there is a cinnevtion)narciso (d1f714) — 11/23/2017 @ 4:20 pm
And yet still no interest in ‘wipe that secret server’/family trust influence peddling/uranium wholesaler Hillary.harkin (a9a478) — 11/23/2017 @ 4:23 pm
It does make you wonder:
https://mobile.twitter.com/PoliticalShort/status/933838807849345024?p=vnarciso (d1f714) — 11/23/2017 @ 4:24 pm
Hes been on Russia watch since I was in middle school
https://mobile.twitter.com/JMichaelWaller/status/933607451718537216?p=vnarciso (d1f714) — 11/23/2017 @ 4:31 pm
To those who lament the long arc in time for this investigation, it’s a wise move to move slowly to avoid a misfire. It’s just good forensics.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/23/2017 @ 4:37 pm
Yellowcakers can’t seem to shake Dem Uranium Blues…Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/23/2017 @ 4:41 pm
Sorry to be so negative but all this may happen on the fringe of Trump exonerating him on the ignorant dumbass provision of USC.341.64Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/23/2017 @ 4:44 pm
So this bogus story, that surfaced last week was actually about a Christian leader seeking a meeting with a Russian political figure, becayae of common cultural concerns where kushner was the middle man.narciso (d1f714) — 11/23/2017 @ 4:46 pm
Many Kingpins isolate themselves from the conspiracy, but Trump just isn’t that smart.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/23/2017 @ 4:54 pm
Isn’t he the guy who was fired for lying?Kevin M (752a26) — 11/23/2017 @ 6:21 pm
Even if there was a Russian attempt to influence our elections, it’s simply the pigeons coming home to squat. As for Trump being involved, can you imagine ANYONE who would let Trump in on a secret if they didn’t have to?Kevin M (752a26) — 11/23/2017 @ 6:26 pm
Perhaps Team Trump is preparing to throw Flynn under the bus again.kishnevi (6fbba2) — 11/23/2017 @ 6:26 pm
Many Kingpins isolate themselves from the conspiracy, but Trump just isn’t that smart.
Yet to hear you tell it he masterminded an international conspiracy of many moving parts and kept it secret.
Just like Bush’s White House secretly destroyed the WTC, or Reagan masterminded the Iran-Contra affair.
As seen here: https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/president-reagan-mastermind/n9509Kevin M (752a26) — 11/23/2017 @ 6:30 pm
As for Trump being involved, can you imagine ANYONE who would let Trump in on a secret if they didn’t have to?
No. But that does not rule out someone wanting a “secret” to get out telling it to Trump. BTW, there is no need to assume the “secret” had any truth to it…only that someone wanted the rumor mill to start rolling.kishnevi (6fbba2) — 11/23/2017 @ 6:31 pm
Or they could just be making it up, but as with gabe Sherman’s fan fiction who knowsnarciso (d1f714) — 11/23/2017 @ 6:35 pm
Great sourcing.BuDuh (fc15db) — 11/23/2017 @ 7:35 pm
So when did the attorneys last communicate, can haberman or one of her other associAtes this or is this as ephemeral as the comedy memosnarciso (d1f714) — 11/23/2017 @ 8:31 pm
Are we still holding out hope that Trump is a KGB spy or something? Move on.jcurtis (2cec4f) — 11/23/2017 @ 8:41 pm
Mueller has to justify those expense reports, and puffing up foreign registration disclosures, like today’s McClatchy piece (a,lobbyist for russia actually visited russia a dozen shocker) won’t really cut it.narciso (d1f714) — 11/23/2017 @ 8:49 pm
A lefty complaining that the NYT is guilty of shoddy reportingkishnevi (2dabdc) — 11/23/2017 @ 8:52 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/SethAbramson/status/933903761050865665
He makes mensch seem sane
https://pjmedia.com/trending/burmese-beg-pope-not-word-muslims-please/amp/
He gets bad advicenarciso (d1f714) — 11/23/2017 @ 8:53 pm
Of course Mueller doesn’t seem interested in any of this:
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/11/yes_fusion_gps_paid_off_journalists.html#.WhdN1e2I8mA.facebooknarciso (d1f714) — 11/23/2017 @ 9:11 pm