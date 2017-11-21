Rep. John Conyers Settled Wrongful Dismissal Complaint Involving Sexual Misconduct
[guest post by Dana]
Yesterday, the longest-serving House member, Democratic Rep. John Conyers of Michigan, made the news when it was revealed that a former female employee claimed she was fired for refusing his sexual advances, including being told to touch his genitals, share a hotel room with him while on business trips, as well as Conyers also suggesting she could potentially receive financial compensation or a promotion if she provided him with requested sexual favors. Conyers is 88 years old.
Michigan Rep. John Conyers, a Democrat and the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 with a former employee who alleged she was fired because she would not “succumb to [his] sexual advances.”
Documents from the complaint obtained by BuzzFeed News include four signed affidavits, three of which are notarized, from former staff members who allege that Conyers, the ranking Democrat on the powerful House Judiciary Committee, repeatedly made sexual advances to female staff that included requests for sexual favors, contacting and transporting other women with whom they believed Conyers was having affairs, caressing their hands sexually, and rubbing their legs and backs in public. Four people involved with the case verified the documents are authentic.
The report also exposes the complicated procedure used to protect members of Congress who are involved in harassment complaints and payouts. As described, it is “a grinding, closely held process,” and one which left victims feeling as if they have no choice but to take the payout:
“I was basically blackballed. There was nowhere I could go,” she said in a phone interview. BuzzFeed News is withholding the woman’s name at her request because she said she fears retribution.
…
The woman who settled with Conyers launched the complaint with the Office of Compliance in 2014, alleging she was fired for refusing his sexual advances, and ended up facing a daunting process that ended with a confidentiality agreement in exchange for a settlement of more than $27,000. Her settlement, however, came from Conyers’ office budget rather than the designated fund for settlements.
Here is how the “system” worked in Conyer’s case:
In this case, one of Conyers’ former employees was offered a settlement, in exchange for her silence, that would be paid out of Conyers’ taxpayer-funded office budget. His office would “rehire” the woman as a “temporary employee” despite her being directed not to come into the office or do any actual work, according to the document. The complainant would receive a total payment of $27,111.75 over the three months, after which point she would be removed from the payroll, according to the document.
Matthew Peterson, a law clerk who represented the complainant and was a signatory to some of the documents, described the process as “disgusting”:
“It is a designed cover-up,” said Peterson, who declined to discuss details of the case but agreed to characterize it in general terms. “You feel like they were betrayed by their government just for coming forward. It’s like being abused twice.”
Unbelievably, Congress does not have a Human Resources department for employees to go to in these situations. Further, what process is in place is so arduous and drawn out that it almost seems as if the goal is to completely exhaust any employee attempting to make a complaint and compel them to give up and quietly go away:
Congress has no human resources department. Instead, congressional employees have 180 days to report a sexual harassment incident to the Office of Compliance, which then leads to a lengthy process that involves counseling and mediation, and requires the signing of a confidentiality agreement before a complaint can go forward.
After this an employee can choose to take the matter to federal district court, but another avenue is available: an administrative hearing, after which a negotiation and settlement may follow.
The process also contains a mandatory cooling off period for the victim.
Per a report in the Washington Post, “Congress’s Office of Compliance paid out $17 million for 264 settlements with federal employees over 20 years for various violations, including sexual harassment.”
No call from Democrats for Rep. Conyers to step down yet. Ironically, just last month Maxine Waters lauded Conyers as a champion of women:
“You know, there is a member of Congress who has been supportive of women for many, many, many years,” said said in a keynote address to the Women’s Convention Sojourner Truth Luncheon in Detroit.
“He is quiet, he is confident, he is powerful, but he has impeccable integrity on all of our issues. Give John Conyers a big round of applause.”
…
“I just want to take time to focus on something that I think we need to focus on right now. It is very fortuitous that we are gathered here this afternoon in Detroit as we continue to recognize a record number of women who are boldly coming forward to reveal disturbing and grotesque acts of sexual harassment, assault and rape, often times at the hands of men who believed they were too rich and too powerful to ever be confronted or held accountable.”
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Our tax dollars at work.Dana (023079) — 11/21/2017 @ 8:18 am
she settled for a pittance
even more so if any legal bills had to be paid out of her settlementhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 8:20 am
Outrage fatigue setting in..Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 8:20 am
Conyers denies knowing anything about any claims of sexual misconduct and “learned of the story from television just hours earlier”.Dana (023079) — 11/21/2017 @ 8:33 am
In a GOP lead Congress; this is going to be a prime target for the media. But that will be a good thing because we will find out that most of the offenders will be big city Dems.Shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/21/2017 @ 8:39 am
He says he hasn’t paid anything… which is true. WE have.Colonel Haiku (65f4ca) — 11/21/2017 @ 8:47 am
This is a surprise to exactly no one.
However, I seriously doubt that only Democrats have been offenders. I’m going to tell an uncomfortable truth here: members of Congress are all aggressive personalities — if you aren’t aggressive, you aren’t ever going to run for Congress — and aggression in men includes being sexually aggressive. That means pursuing women, and we can hope that the majority of men understand that no means no, and can be in control of themselves enough not to do illegal stuff, but congressmen are going to be pursuing women. That’s just human nature.The very blunt Dana (08b297) — 11/21/2017 @ 8:53 am
This is EXACTLY the kind of thing that Paul Ryan and the Freedom Caucus can bring an end to.
The Freedom Caucus largely came into office after the Tea Party movement, so they aren’t invested in the ways the institution protects members from their own misdeeds.
Ryan sees himself as a reform Speaker.
They need to step up, expose the mechanism in place, and scrap it.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/21/2017 @ 8:54 am
I don’t disagree with 7 – I never said “only” Dems will be offenders. I said “most of the offenders” will be big City Dems.
It goes with the territory of permissiveness and moral relativism that is ingrained in the DNA of liberal/progressives.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/21/2017 @ 8:56 am
jesse jackson timed his parkinson’s perfectly
kinda like how mccain did with his cancer story after getting busted shopping around that phony pee pee dossier
these people are so sleazyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:00 am
Too HotToo Old
This hit, that ice cold
Charlie Rose, that white old
This one for them team girls
Them good girls straight masterpieces
Stylin’, whilen, livin’ it up in the city
But Chuck’s on teh hot interns
Gotta take teh shower, it ain’t pretty
He too old (got damn)
Called a police and a fireman
He too old (got damn)
Make a dragon wanna retire man
He too old (got damn)
Say his name you know who he am
He too old (got damn)
An’ he bad ’bout that money, break it down
Girls hit your hallelujah (whoo)Colonel Haiku (65f4ca) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:02 am
Girls hit your hallelujah (whoo)
Girls hit your hallelujah (whoo)
‘Cause Crusty Paw gon’ give it to you
‘Cause Crusty Paw gon’ give it to you
‘Cause Crusty Paw gon’ give it to you
Saturday night and he in the spot
Don’t believe it just watch (come on)
call an ambulance and a firemanColonel Haiku (65f4ca) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:03 am
SWC, you underestimate the amount of moral relativism that is ingrained in politics in general.
About 250 years ago, the first “best selling novel” (that is, the first one for which that modern phrase can be appropriately used) was Pamela by Samuel Richardson. Want to go guess what the core of its plot was?kishnevi (bb03e6) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:04 am
We have in Congress the mass of officials who believe in their own nobility, and sycophants who puff them. They are surprised when they encounter someone with morals.
Term limits and open meetings the only solution.Steve Malynn (296daf) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:11 am
“He did us just like Bill did Monica. He was ridin’ dirty.” Rev Jeremiah WrightPinandpuller (0957da) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:16 am
kishevi — you’re clueless.
Compare John Conyers to Mike Pence.
Compare elected reps who take their marital vows seriously as a matter of religious fidelity, and those who have no moral anchor set in religious beliefs.
Are there offenders on both sides? Of course.
But let’s see where the “I want what I want” attitude is most prevalent.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:18 am
“I want to cut his nuts out.” Rev Jesse JacksonPinandpuller (0957da) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:18 am
Sometimes I think Maxine Waters is too partisan.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:19 am
“Pull your pants up!” Dr Bill CosbyPinandpuller (0957da) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:19 am
LOL — post script on Conyers and Pence.
Mike Pence — will not dine alone with another woman, and will not attend any event where alcohol is served unless accompanied by his wife.
John Conyers — demanding sexual favors from female staffer while his wife is serving time in prison for accepting bribes while on the Detroit City Council.
ROFLMFAO.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:21 am
Paul Ryan says he wants to see the reporting system reformed:
I think the public should be informed of the names of every member who worked to make sure that the current reporting system would protect those accused of sexual misconduct to the degree that it currently does.Dana (023079) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:21 am
I said “most of the offenders” will be big City Dems.
Yes, but this isn’t really because of their politics, but because machine politicians protect each other in a way that cops would envy.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:21 am
John Conyers — reads Playboy while seated in coach class on domestic airline flight.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:22 am
21 – Paul Ryan, as he can within his power as Speaker, should simply disband the Committee, and cut off funds for the Office of Compliance.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:24 am
What about Trump’s moral values when it comes to women, swc? He likes to ogle nude or nearly nude teenage girls.DRJ (15874d) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:30 am
This is about power, not Party.DRJ (15874d) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:30 am
President Trump is so good i like how he does family values and helps give opportunities to pretty girls who might otherwise struggle in life.
He’s a catalyst for hope and prosperity.
But John Conyers just wants to use women for sex and then dispose of them like they were disposable consumables for example a tub of beer cheese.happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:36 am
“This business is filled to the brim with unrealistic m************. M************ who think their a**will age like wine. If you mean it turns to vinegar…it does. If you mean it gets better with age…it don’t.” Marsellus WallacePinandpuller (0957da) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:36 am
good lord vanna throw a pikachu a goddamn vowellhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:36 am
*vowel* i meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:37 am
The bloom is off the Rose; CBS has fired him.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:40 am
“Goodbye, Charlie.” – Bobby Darin, 1964
Should be easy enough to confirm.
The source material for the Conyers piece is Mike Cernovich.
‘Nuff said.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:42 am
@5. OTOH, trying to save it from growing chances of loss of both the House and Senate keeps the Roger Stones and his ilk busy little beavers.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:45 am
that was fast considering it took CBS something like 6 months to fire Dan Rather for doing fraudulent newshappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:46 am
@34. That was back in the dial-up modem days, Mr. Feet.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:48 am
so sex grope > using forged documents to sway a presidential electionhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:48 am
Rather was a marquee name for the brand, Rose was not. If Rose was a marquee name for anyone, it was for PBS.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:50 am
And it hasn’t kept Rather from flogging his books on NPR….
Now Conyers denies the ‘allegations’ but confirms a ‘settlement’ was paid out of his office’s budget.
WTF. Jackie Spears should just release the names of the Congress critters and be done with this.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:58 am
these are all terrible people but fraudster Dan Rather is way way worse than some nasty geezer what just wants to feel loved one last timehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:02 am
@37. Kish, Rose was employed by CBS; PBS simply airs his talk show produced by his own production production company. Expect Bloomberg to likely follow suit and dump him.
He’s now the newest citizen of Podcast City. Or he can try Europe or Australia. But he’s toast in U.S. broadcasting– unless somebody can figure ou how to make buck off him.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:03 am
Good Lord, Rather is more a facebook resistance icon these days.urbanleftbehind (bca9b7) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:04 am
Interesting that the ‘killian memo’ has some irregularities like a certain piece of evidence.narciso (d5a5f2) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:05 am
40
Yes, but Rose made his name, and his name is linked to, PBS far more than CBS.
And (my original point)Rather’s name was linked to CBS far more than Rose’s ever was.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:06 am
Trump is pardoning two turkeys–
Has anybody checked to see if it’s not really Eric and Don Jr., dressed up like Paul Simon on SNL back in the day?DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:07 am
@43. Kish, in recent times his PBS gig was big but back in the day befor it launched he was a CBS employee- ‘CBS Nightwatch’ was his baby before he launched his PBS gig. Not sure, but he might have just re-upped his contract, too– but the speed he was dumped suggests he violated some terms in it. 60 Minutes and CBS Morning now have slots to fill.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:11 am
Barron looked more alert than usualBen burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:14 am
Paul Ryan is a pervert enabler.mg (60b0f7) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:14 am
The article mentions that this slush fund was created in 1995. Republicans controlled both houses in 1995.Davethulhu (6a4a84) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:17 am
44, are you talking about the Lovitz devil skit, where teenage S and G were playing the bassoon?urbanleftbehind (bca9b7) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:19 am
“What about Trump’s moral values when it comes to women, swc? He likes to ogle nude or nearly nude teenage girls.
– DRJ
I would predict that this would draw a hilarious response, but I will actually predict that it will draw no response.Leviticus (efada1) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:20 am
This is about power, not Party.
Bingo. But crickets respond only to self interest.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:22 am
@49- Referring to when Paul Simon opened a SNL Thanksgiving show, mid-70s, dressed in a turkey suit singing ‘Still Crazy After All These Years”…DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:32 am
See, that proves Donnie Jr as an expendable runt to many Trump backers.urbanleftbehind (bca9b7) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:33 am
@53. Eric’s really the smart one; Mueller’s probe will prove it.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:39 am
Leviticus, I would invite you toSteve57 (0b1dac) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:39 am
21. “Additional reforms to the system are under consideration… ”
– Paul Ryan.
The current system is a reform, put into place in 1995 during Newt Gingrich’s first term as Speaker.
Before that, there was apparently no system at all for taking complaints, and the only recourse was either to threaten to go public and hurt a member’s political career, try the Ethics Committee (which wouldn’t do anything for the complainant, although in the worst possible case, it might recommend expelling a member, but that would be over money or an indictment) or sue in federal court.
According to a New York Times story, some women were not even aware there was a place to take complaints to (besides maybe the Ethics Committee)Sammy Finkelman (57e37d) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:45 am
Battle of Lepanto.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:47 am
This is about power, not Party.
DRJ (15874d) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:30 am
Too early to draw that conclusion. They aren’t mutually exclusive. It could be a mindset. It could be those who rail about rapey culture, abuse of women and such do so because they are up to their leftwing keisters in it.Colonel Haiku (65f4ca) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:49 am
Don’t believe me just watch.Colonel Haiku (65f4ca) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:50 am
Oops. A cricket responded..alas, wrong-headed.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:53 am
24. shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:24 am
Than you would have nothing at all. That would restorore the situation maybe to circa 1960, to whenever before they created thw Ethics Committee..
Wikipedia claims it goes back at least to 1798 but that can’t be right. Here is some history:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_House_Committee_on_EthicsSammy Finkelman (57e37d) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:54 am
This is about power, not Party.
DRJ (15874d) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:30 am
Yep.
______________
Breaking—An hour after CBS took the dump, PBS has flushed him; PBS has just cancelled distribution of Charlie Rose’s talk show, essentially ‘firing’ him. For a clean wipe, next will be Bloomberg.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:55 am
How’s the FIAT?Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:55 am
38. DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 9:58 am
She says she wants the non-disclosure agreements lifted first.
In this case, the money was paid by re-hiring the woman for a short time, three months, into a no-show job (but aren’t no-show jobs ethics violations in themselves? Maybe it was budgeted as vacation time?)
Conyers may not be one of the two members of Congress she is talking about.Sammy Finkelman (57e37d) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:58 am
@46. Barron looked more alert than usual.
He’s the Christmas goose; golden-if-not-gold-plated-eggs in his future.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:59 am
@65. Events are overtaking her and it fast, Sammy.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:00 am
66. Does he have to pick his nose while he chokes his chicken?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:03 am
We are not supposed to talk about Trump and his sexual misconduct.
Power run amok also runs amok in both parties. The actions of both President Clinton and President Trump have set an equally low bar for both the Democrat and Republican party’s standards of acceptability. That it’s equally dismal should also keep them from pointing the finger of accusation at the opposing party with a smug A-ha! Of course, it should, but doesn’t. Not in the political Whataboutism scenario we now find ourselves inhabiting.
And that is not for the betterment of anyone, except those powerful individuals who continue to get away with indulging their various lusts, and making piles of money.Dana (023079) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:03 am
I know you’re at work.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:04 am
69
What you said…Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:05 am
63. DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:55 am
The New York Times overlooked something in the purge and left a mention of Charlie Rose at the end of its Charles Manson obituary:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/20/obituaries/charles-manson-dead.html?_r=0
his was in today’s paper. To defend themselves from failing to completely purge Charlie Rose, the New York Times could say that this was actually posted online a day earlier, Nov. 20, but the news of Charles Manson’s death broke too late to put more than a mention and an URL on the front page yesterday, and also the obituary was actually of course written years ago – and even if was looked over in the last few days, that was still before the Charlie Rose story broke.Sammy Finkelman (57e37d) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:10 am
48. Davethulhu (6a4a84) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:17 am
That was the reform! Before that, the only way to get any money was to win in federal court in a lawsuit against Congress, or get something from the member’s office budget.Sammy Finkelman (57e37d) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:14 am
@69. =w/sarcasm= Ahhhh, but Dana, Access Hollywood 101: he’s a ‘star’ and can get away with it. And what about leaks– Trump was all into that; was this particular non-disclosure document swiped by a Roger-Stoner-type or open to public review? Trump should get on this right away!DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:16 am
I had too many windosws open.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:16 am
Further, as long as Paul Ryan believes that sexual harassment training will help solve the problem, then it’s going to remain a problem because no amount of training will change the fact that abusive Congressmen know they can get away with it. Why would they support any change in being protected? I have little confidence that there will be any significant change in the process. Too many in power have relied, and continue to rely upon the secrecy. The only way I could see Ryan be seriously pressed into a hard change is if the women in Congress, especially sitting Congresswomen, name names.Dana (023079) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:18 am
25 – how about the fact that Trump has been a Republican for about 15 min?
He lived his whole life as a big city Dem. he is the quintessential product of NYCShipwreckedcrew (847895) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:20 am
values.
@76. Agree 100%. Especially as they essentially have no HR department. Recall how hard they had to battle just to get a Ladies Room installed… the Congresswomen and staff are going to have to ‘man up’ and press on.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:24 am
no amount of training will change the fact that abusive Congressmen know they can get away with it
a lot depends on how good the powerpoint ishappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:32 am
plus roleplayinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:32 am
Teh Crusty Paw… https://mobile.twitter.com/charlieroseshow/status/906313790483988480Colonel Haiku (65f4ca) — 11/21/2017 @ 11:38 am
Hand of FateCrusty Paw
The Crusty Paw is on ‘er now
It feel her up and lay ‘er down
He’s outta work, hisself beclowned
The Crusty Paw is heavy now
He grabbed teh soap, he took teh showerColonel Haiku (65f4ca) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:01 pm
The clock it ticks, teh witching Hour
Turning round, turning round
He should have known, love ain’t bound to trust
Old man is done, dick’s in teh dust
He felt ‘em up and laid ‘em down
He’s outta work and self beclowned
The Crusty Paw is heavy now
OTOH, apparently Charlie Rose hired a lot of women over the years. Next chapter: How many men got screwed by him?DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:05 pm
Duh! Crusty paw….guffaw!Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:18 pm
LOL — it seems my comments now are being sent to moderation.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:36 pm
@84. ???? They’re on my screen, swc.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:40 pm
Not all of them — I have 2 in moderation. One responding to DRJ’s “what about Trump” comment, and one in the Charles Manson thread.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:47 pm
@72. Think about it, Sammy; in less than 24 hours Rose went from being a respected journalist having a sweet gig at PBS, two lucrative jobs at CBS Morning and 60 Minutes along w/his Bloomberg work– the toast of the town– to losing pretty much all of it -along w/his reputation; tried, convicted and professionally executed in the media all in less than a day.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:51 pm
@86. Don’t know, swc- computers are mystical machines: see 88 comments on my screen, including this one at posting and that tallies w/t count posted.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:54 pm
Oops ^90 w/this one.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:54 pm
SWC,
I just approved one in moderation for this post, but didn’t see any others by you in moderation. Also, I don’t see why this one was in moderation.Dana (023079) — 11/21/2017 @ 12:56 pm
This ones for the mighty sea
Mischief, gold and piracy
This ones for the man that raised me
Taught me sacrifice and bravery
This ones for our favorite game
Black and gold, we wave the flag
This ones for my family name
With pride I wear it to the grave</em
Rose TattooPinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:11 pm
91 — yep, that’s a mystery. One in the Manson thread said “Sad and juvenile.” Nothing else.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:22 pm
88 — absolutely. Its stunning what the Weinstein effect has unleashed.
But the bloodletting is long overdue. I applaud all the women who have stepped forward, and I’m laughing at every moron man who let their Johnson do their thinking, and didn’t think this day would ever come.
My wife and I were discussing this, and I said “I can think back across my entire 23 years with DOJ, in two different offices, and honestly say I never did or said anything to a female co-worker that would put me in peril.”
To me, it was just beyond the pale to do so. I knew of others that did, and I couldn’t fathom how it was they would risk their entire career on what IMO was a triviality — a likely to be short-lived sexual tryst with a co-worker.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:26 pm
So Conyers says he dindu nuffin, eh? Sumdood in his Congressional office just paid a settlement, that’s all?nk (dbc370) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:40 pm
At least he’s not saying it was a drug deal gone bad.nk (dbc370) — 11/21/2017 @ 1:41 pm
Oh Man — not John Lasseter at Pixar!!!!
What will Buzz Lightyear say???
I guess we now have another clue as to why he chose the name “Woody” for Tom Hanks’ toy character.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:02 pm
Who are these Neo Trolls?
Pattericos Torquemadas..Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:04 pm
Woody Pride!nk (dbc370) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:10 pm
the galleys and galeasses that were still the direct descendants of the ancient trireme warships.
Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:52 am
There were galleys, galleasses and galley lasses. That may be where calling vessels she comes from.
Berthed She, as she as dynoflagellate phytoplankton glows
As she as the sea grass grows
Berthed She to follow the wind
Live She and beautiful waters surround you
The world still confounds you
Every time you look at Catelyn Jenner
Stay She, where no walls divide heads
You’re She AF
So there’s no need to tuck
Berthed She and life is worth living
But only worth living
Because you’re Berthed She
Stay She, where hot bunking does not divide you
You’re She AF
There’s there’s no need to tuck
Berthed She and life is worth living
But only worth living
Because you’re Berthed FreePinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:26 pm
The ineluctable tug of source material will pull you back every d*** time.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:31 pm
@49- Referring to when Paul Simon opened a SNL Thanksgiving show, mid-70s, dressed in a turkey suit singing ‘Still Crazy After All These Years”…
DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:32 am
Me and Muslito
Down by the Stockyard
h/t narcisoPinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:32 pm
John Lasseter, a Pixar Founder, Takes Leave After ‘Missteps’
‘LOS ANGELES — One of the Walt Disney Company’s most important executives, the Pixar co-founder John Lasseter, said he would take “a six-month sabbatical” following unspecified “missteps” that made some staffers feel “disrespected or uncomfortable.”’
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/21/business/media/john-lasseter-pixar-disney-leave.html
Where is this all leading? — “To infinity and beyond!”DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:34 pm
Breaking—An hour after CBS took the dump, PBS has flushed him; PBS has just cancelled distribution of Charlie Rose’s talk show, essentially ‘firing’ him. For a clean wipe, next will be Bloomberg.
DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 10:55 am
You mean, with a hotel towel?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:36 pm
It’s a war on testosterone.
Gather your winter nutz, squirrels.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:37 pm
@103- PS: Enough of this Mickey Mouse behavior already.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:38 pm
Mickey Mouse?
Did you mean monkey dick or peanut balls?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/21/2017 @ 2:39 pm