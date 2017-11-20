Offended POTUS: American Citizens Should Have Remained In Custody In Communist Country
[guest post by Dana]
While there has been much debate about President Trump’s use of Twitter since he took office, his “shoot from the hip” style is less likely to meet with approval from an increasing number of supporters. Here at Patterico’s Pontifications, there have been numerous posts about the president’s Twitter habit and the unintended consequences of such an immensely powerful, yet self-indulgent president who lacks self-control but has (now) 280 characters at his disposal. I have maintained that the President does himself no favors tweeting, as he inevitably steps on any positive achievements by his administration because he cannot resist lashing out at individuals whom he feels slighted by, or is determined to have the last word about some petty issue, or worse, uses Twitter to provoke notoriously unstable and dangerous world leaders. His defenders will say this is a unique strategery on his part. Others will say that his tweets are simply a way to distract from the more troubling and consequential events taking place in his administration that he would prefer not be in the headlines.
Case in point: Two days before President Trump was due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on his 10-day trip to Asia, three UCLA men’s basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. President Trump brought up the issue with the Chinese president during a meeting with him. As a result, the players were released and allowed to return to the U.S.
On Wednesday, President Trump appeared to publicly challenge the young men to acknowledge his role in their release:
I don’t know whether Trump’s tweet made this happen, or whether the young men were sincerely appreciative and had planned to express their thanks from the get-go, but all three players thanked Trump for his help:
“To President Trump and the United States government, thank you for taking the time to intervene on our behalf. We really appreciate you helping us out,” Cody Riley, one of the three UCLA players, said at a press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
LiAngelo Ball, another of the players, said he “would also like to thank President Trump and the United States government for the help that they provided,” and Jalen Hill, the third involved player, said, “Thank you to the United States government and President Trump for your efforts to bring us home.”
Following the press conference, LiAngelo Ball’s father, Lavar Ball, was asked about President Trump’s involvement in helping his son. He response was less than gracious or grateful a few days ago, and continues to be today:
“Who?” LaVar Ball told ESPN on Friday, when asked about Trump’s involvement in the matter. “What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”
As long as my boy’s back here, I’m fine,” LaVar Ball told ESPN. “I’m happy with how things were handled. A lot of people like to say a lot of things that they thought happened over there. Like I told him, ‘They try to make a big deal out of nothing sometimes.’ I’m from L.A. I’ve seen a lot worse things happen than a guy taking some glasses. My son has built up enough character that one bad decision doesn’t define him. Now if you can go back and say when he was 12 years old he was shoplifting and stealing cars and going wild, then that’s a different thing.
Queue the President of the United States who, being unable to resist lashing out at being dismissed in such a manner, upped the ante with those 280 characters at his disposal:
Several hours later, he tweeted this:
Now. I’m hard-pressed to see how anyone would defend a sitting President of the United States who says publicly that it would be better for American citizens to be locked up by the brutal Communist regime of China rather than be back home free on American soil because his feelings were hurt by an ungrateful dad. We are not talking about a private citizen reacting this way. We are talking about the man holding the most powerful position in the world. And yet the President of the United States couldn’t resist lashing out at the senior Ball because he took a shot at him. The President has yet again taken the focus off of his own good work by making outlandish comments. To excuse him with a wave of the hand,it’s just Trump being Trump is similar to the classic it’s just Joe being Joe. Unfortunately, Trump’s lack of self-control on Twitter almost guarantees that this is what Sarah Sanders Huckabee will be confronted with at today’s scheduled press conference and will once again awkwardly struggle to put a positive spin on a self-imposed injury by the President. Further, because support for President Trump is already dismally low in the black community, it wouldn’t be surprising if the senior Ball comes out the winner in this kerfuffle by seeing an uptick in sales at his his company, Big Baller Brand. After all, free publicity. You would think a man who touts his business acumen and success as much as President Trump has, would have at least thought about this unintended consequence.
Additionally, it has been suggested that President Trump picking a fight with Lavar Ball had racist overtures:
“The black man was not appreciative of what the white man did for him and it’s a dog whistle to say the least.”
This doesn’t seem like the President Trump we’ve come to know on Twitter. Instead, as we’ve seen throughout his presidential run and time in office, the President is an equal-opportunity, thin-skinned reactionary when feeling publicly challenged, dismissed or criticized. Every race, gender and religion is a potential target for him, no holds barred. However, these specific comments may have also been red meat for those in his base who are indeed racist.
(For those of you annoyed that I am posting about Trump’s Twitter habits again, I guess be glad I didn’t post about President Trump calling out Al Franken for his sexual misconduct. I would have titled that post “Pot Meet Kettle”.)
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Hello.Dana (023079) — 11/20/2017 @ 11:56 am
that was the sweetest thing to do, making sure those kids got home for the holidays
they get to have turkey now and be thankful
i know i sure am thankful and not just to God but to President Trump as well
it’s been a fantastic year and that man gets the lion’s share of the credithappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/20/2017 @ 11:59 am
“Communist country” just doesn’t have the same ring to it when they were caught shoplifting at Louis Vuitton.
Extra credit for including the racial blast.harkin (a9a478) — 11/20/2017 @ 11:59 am
@Dana: Hints of dementia. We need a patriot to leak his medical records.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/20/2017 @ 12:01 pm
Personally I think giving them a pass is enabling behavior. That would be the least of Trump’s sins. They should have sweated it out a little longer than a few days.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/20/2017 @ 12:05 pm
Trump has a problem. He is dealing with a contradiction:
If he did so much for the basketball players, then keeping them in prison is an injustice; but if keeping them in prison is an injustice he’s saying something bad about the government of China! And he doesn’t want to.
So he says
Very attentive of his writing for Trump to get in that “as it should be.”
Does he believe shoplifting in the United states should also get you 5-10 years in jail??
It’s not a contradiction if he sees everything as who you know.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 11/20/2017 @ 12:14 pm
When the boys thanked President Trump, they made sure to include “the U.S. government” making this not personal.
President Trump’s position is the boys should really not have been released, but he used his influence as president of the United States, and China’s desire to have some sort of good relationship with the United States while they do nothing much to stop North Korea etc., to get them out, sort of like what might have happened in the 19th century.
LaVar Ball’s position was that nothing much was going to happen to the boys anyway. And besides, victory has a thousand fathers. (you could argue that China did not want the bad publicity anyway)
Most people think that China might very well have held them longer, and that indicates something bad with China.
and act to expand their influence elseshere.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 11/20/2017 @ 12:21 pm
Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.mg (60b0f7) — 11/20/2017 @ 12:25 pm
But have a good lawyer and bail bondsman on call.
or
President Trump taking timeout working for the American people to get these international criminals home for the holidays.
I wonder how much Xi thinks Trump owes him?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/20/2017 @ 12:36 pm
He is thin-skinned. It doesn’t seem to hurt the overall policies he’s enacting though so I have kind of tuned it out. It’s ridiculous! And it’s not strategy, folks, it’s a failing. We always think only people with no faults can achieve fame and fortune, but obviously that’s not so.
The kids ought to be grateful. They will realize that some day. Now they are free to earn millions of dollars and date a Kardashian!Patricia (5fc097) — 11/20/2017 @ 12:49 pm
The kids were grateful, and they thanked him very nicely, and he said “You’re welcome” very graciously and gave them some fatherly advice. And all was good.
Then LaVar Ball said something stupid and Trump just had to go and be stupider and flush all the fuzzy-cuddly-warm down the toilet. #AlertTheDayCareTeamnk (dbc370) — 11/20/2017 @ 1:08 pm
Never get into a twitter war with someone who stated:
“Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one”
LaVar was once described as a ‘pageant mom’ and that says it all, unless you also want to consider his curious opinion that theft is no big deal.
Wrestling with a pig seems an apt analogy.harkin (a9a478) — 11/20/2017 @ 1:08 pm
The feds arrested a chicom spy last week. He has probably already landed in his homeland.mg (60b0f7) — 11/20/2017 @ 1:09 pm
Debt Paid.
i think it’s nice for President Trump to highlight the disgusting pettiness of a sleazy-ass like LaVar Ball
and what’s so disgusting is how LaVar raised a dirty low-class thiever!
thanks a lot LaVar great parenting skills lolhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/20/2017 @ 1:15 pm
it’s not just sportstrash check out this loser embarrassing america in Asia too
they must think america sucks so bad cause of all these trashies
but we have to be like President Trump and show compassion I suppose
it’s hard sometimes though to live up to His examplehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/20/2017 @ 1:26 pm
I don’t blame Trump for expressing my thoughts as to the stupid dad, and the silly entitled kids who are very lucky they weren’t left there.
But focusing on the story–like the Koi pond fish food box; the December 2016 steak dinner showing “lack of transparency;” Trump’s long neckties; his scotch-taped neckties; his junk food habit; his weight; the water sipping last week–only illustrate how easy it remains for media to dwell on the idiotic. Reuters today: NK ramping up efforts to have a missile read the US mainland.Harcourt Fenton Mudd (5e0a82) — 11/20/2017 @ 1:51 pm
Si tacuisse, philanthropus mansisse.nk (dbc370) — 11/20/2017 @ 1:55 pm
He has a staff. He has Breitbart, happyfeet, and a whole network of Trumpeters. They’d gladly pig wrestle any pig Trump told them to. He has yet to learn that he needs to leave the pig wrestling to them, and to stay out of the dirt himself. He will probably never learn.
That said, from the snippets I’ve seen about the Ball family, I’m inclined to sympathize with Trump in this case.kishnevi (158466) — 11/20/2017 @ 2:06 pm
An interesting squabble – Donald Trump vs. LaVar Ball. I have a feeling a big part of the friction stems from the fact that these two shameless self-promoters are so much alike.MacGruber (15cfac) — 11/20/2017 @ 2:09 pm
the right thing of course would be for LaVar Ball to apologizehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/20/2017 @ 2:20 pm
This will make his base happy.
No, really.
The way he’s selling this — he did these guys a favor, and their ungrateful parent spit in his face. So he’s angry and bitter.
This is *exactly* the world view of a lot of his base with respect to things like Black Lives Matter: in their worldview, BLM is filled with ungrateful people who are spitting in the faces of the hardworking police officers who dedicated their lives to helping them. Trump, by tweeting like this, is tweeting for everyone who is doing good things only to have sand kicked in their face by ungrateful louts.
This isn’t my worldview. But I can see it in a lot of Trumpists — and this behavior of Trump’s will make them happy. He’s just calling the world for what it is, and speaking a truth that for too long has been silenced by the evil forces of political correctness.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/20/2017 @ 2:28 pm
well I just hope LaVar Ball never has a kid what ends up getting thrown in a Chinese jail to where only the president can save himhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/20/2017 @ 2:28 pm
10. Patricia (5fc097) — 11/20/2017 @ 12:49 pm
He just sort of almost said that Senator Jeff Flake was going to vote against his tax bill out of personal animosity or out of craziness.
That’s going to encourage him to vote yes? Flake says he is still studying it and his decision won;t be determined by his att=itude toward Trump.
Susan Collins wants to put back state and local tax deductions and change the corporate tax rate to 22% instead of 20%. I think Trump is stuck on 20% (though he accepted the one-year delay by the Senate, which creates some interesting possibilities)Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 11/20/2017 @ 2:31 pm
LaVar Ball is a jerk.Neo (d1c681) — 11/20/2017 @ 2:32 pm
In these instances, I would agree. These were either in accurately reported, exaggerated, or sensationalized by hungry media. However, the issue in this post is one that the president himself escalated. He uneces made the first shot across the bow and then escalated things when provoked by Lavar Ball.This is on him.Dana (023079) — 11/20/2017 @ 2:37 pm
you have no love in your heart for our president, Donald Trump
not that I can tell anyhowhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/20/2017 @ 2:42 pm
I made this very point to a friend this morning when I emailed:Dana (023079) — 11/20/2017 @ 2:49 pm
So who soesnt know what life in a communist country entails. Although china is much more authoritarian now, more like the colonels of nks acquaintance. Back in the day. There wee a mini booklet tying the colonels and Nixon but only the late Christopher hitchens really carednarciso (d1f714) — 11/20/2017 @ 2:49 pm
I think LaVar (whatever his name is) should apologize to Trump.. After Trump apologizes for assaulting women.. In general. I also think every moronic statement on this blog should be synthesized for outright ass kissing-in the name of TRUE conservatism.
A moron holds the highest office in the land, but can’t get anything done using the Democratic process but argue with civilians.. In his own country.
Of course.. You’re all happy.Lester Same (4f4825) — 11/20/2017 @ 3:14 pm
Trump should have been more sympathetic to the basketball players. They clearly weren’t raised properly.AZ Bob (f60c80) — 11/20/2017 @ 3:19 pm
Trump’s inner child got loose again. Seems to happen a lot. He probably needs a Twitter account where he has to press SEND twice, an hour or more apart.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/20/2017 @ 3:26 pm
The only problem I have with this post is it took far too many words to point out that Trump was being an asshat.
If they DO get around to impeaching him, it should be for “conduct unbecoming” rather than the dubious “criminal” charges they’ve, ah, trumped up.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/20/2017 @ 3:28 pm
you have no love in your heart for our president, Donald Trump
Yes, off to Room 101 with Patterico!Kevin M (752a26) — 11/20/2017 @ 3:33 pm
Will charlie rose allow Bannon to interview him?mg (60b0f7) — 11/20/2017 @ 3:36 pm
The outrage has gone up to eleventy!!!
https://mobile.twitter.com/thehill/status/932737321891454977narciso (d1f714) — 11/20/2017 @ 3:37 pm
He’s just calling the world for what it is, and speaking a truth that for too long has been silenced by the evil forces of political correctness.
If only I believed that. Yes, there are “evil forces of political correctness”; every censorship movement has evil intent. Yes, there is truth that has been too long silenced as well.
It’s just that Trump would not be my pick to voice it. He’s the kind of personality you want on the opposing side.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/20/2017 @ 3:41 pm
MP: LaVar Ball, you ARE the father!
LB: Who?Pinandpuller (0957da) — 11/20/2017 @ 3:41 pm
The obvious question arising from this report is, what happens when Mueller fails to meet the deadline Cobb has arbitrarily set for him? If Cobb has bought time with Trump by blowing sunshine up his ass, at some point Trump will stop believing his lawyer’s absurdly copacetic analysis and start believing the people who are warning him about the Gambino-style roll-up under way. That point might come after Thanksgiving, it might come at New Year’s, or perhaps early next year. At some point, Trump is going to blow.
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/11/trump-hasnt-fired-mueller-yet-lawyer-is-blowing-sunshine.htmlBen burn (b3d5ab) — 11/20/2017 @ 3:43 pm
UCLA spray some Warmbier on your coach next victory.Pinandpuller (0957da) — 11/20/2017 @ 3:43 pm
Also, Petterico.. How do you justify “Happy feet”?Lester Same (4f4825) — 11/20/2017 @ 3:48 pm
Or EVERY criticism you’ve leveled at President Obama re: character or competence?
.. And tell us again how Sarah Palin would make a great President or even dog catcher?
Pikachu hates everybody and he has a particular animus toward striong women.narciso (d1f714) — 11/20/2017 @ 3:55 pm
They’d gladly pig wrestle any pig Trump told them to. He has yet to learn that he needs to leave the pig wrestling to them, and to stay out of the dirt himself. He will probably never learn.
This is almost certainly a message to China.
It’s kind of fun to watch the Trump haters get it hilariously wrong.
As Richard Fernandez said, The torpedo was fired at Trump by the left and missed. As torpedoes do, it kept circling and finally hit Charlie Rose right in the ass.
Just hilarious.
TDS is the gift that keeps on giving.Mike K (b3dd19) — 11/20/2017 @ 3:56 pm
As a UCLA grad, and someone who finds LaVar Ball entertaining, all I can say about this is ….
YAWN.
It would be hard for me to care less.
Now Charlie Rose OTOH — why do 70+ year old men (I’m not one yet), think that parading naked in front of 20-something females is someone offering an enticement?shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/20/2017 @ 4:03 pm
I see it as a degree of perspective, you would think the fathervwould be more wise than the son. But is near beernarciso (d1f714) — 11/20/2017 @ 4:04 pm
In other news campbells work with the bureau seems to have gone back ten yearsnarciso (d1f714) — 11/20/2017 @ 4:07 pm
LaVar Ball was the asshole in all of this, not Trump.gahrie (d51b5b) — 11/20/2017 @ 4:19 pm
Pot meets Kettle, plus he can’t spell Frankenstein.DRJ (15874d) — 11/20/2017 @ 4:20 pm
It’s just that Trump would not be my pick to voice it.
He wouldn’t be most people’s first pick. You had the chance to make it Cruz or Rubio, or Hell even Walker. Walker imploded and the Establishment hated Cruz and Rubio more than Trump.
He’s the kind of personality you want on the opposing side.
Normally yes. Unless of course no one else on your side was even willing to fight in the first place.gahrie (d51b5b) — 11/20/2017 @ 4:23 pm
From the Urban Dictionary
cornball brother
n pl Cornball Brothers (kôrn’bôl’ brəT͟Hər)
a. An African American male who chooses not to follow the stereotype. This includes, but is not limited to, being educated, well spoken, a role model, a leader, selfless, an upstanding member of the community and above all – humble.
b. life choices include marrying white women, being republican, and not being “down with the cause”.
c. a rare breed of African American males who should be praised, not chastised by their own race.
d. a term where MLK would be rolling over his grave for
1. Dat RG3 got himself a becky. He a cornball brother (brotha) – na’mean?
2. Dat cornball brother (bruva) talk like he white.Pinandpuller (394863) — 11/20/2017 @ 4:35 pm
#rg3 #rob parker #obama #tiger woods #ignorance
by Parker Rob December 14, 2012
What’s the point of your new low, hairpin?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/20/2017 @ 4:37 pm
Sometimes a b
Nut instrument is required:
http://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/italy-eternal-political-curse-silvio-berlusconi-171115080548786.html
There’s a new detective series murders in barime tests of interestnarciso (d1f714) — 11/20/2017 @ 4:38 pm
Patterico — it’s a mistake to take Trump’s comment literally. What he said was merely a way of expressing pique at not having his good deed appreciated. Now, expressing that pique in such colloquial words was not Presidential. OTOH this is an issue where Trump did something that was unambiguously good. And, his critic comes across looking unambiguously foolish and ungrateful. So, maybe Trump wins by making a bigger fuss about this issue.David in Cal (2b55d5) — 11/20/2017 @ 4:45 pm
59. David in Cal (2b55d5) — 11/20/2017 @ 4:45 pm
If you think that Guanxi is good.
In China it probably is. It tempers the dictatorship.Sammy Finkelman (f07364) — 11/20/2017 @ 4:55 pm
Where was it that I just read that Trump uses twitter like a laser pointer to distract the silly cats?
Seems to be working, around here anyway.Fred Z (05d938) — 11/20/2017 @ 5:03 pm
http://nationalpost.com/opinion/conrad-black-trump-is-already-the-most-successful-u-s-president-since-ronald-reaganFred Z (05d938) — 11/20/2017 @ 5:50 pm
Maybe the squid ink is to hide this:
https://mobile.twitter.com/PoliticalShort/status/925093627415576577narciso (d1f714) — 11/20/2017 @ 5:58 pm
This is almost certainly a message to China.
The message being I am easily diddled by meaningless gestures
I mean, the fruits of Trump’s meeting with Xi are springing a teenage basketball player out of jail, handing a substantial stake in West Virginia’s infrastructure to China and…..nothing else.
Perhaps o great wise Dr K. you could enlighten us on what Fearless Leader’s great triumph was.kishnevi (55d84d) — 11/20/2017 @ 6:26 pm
narciso, you seem to be missing the real point of this: Trump is much an inhabitant of the Great Swamp as Hillary or any of the others.kishnevi (55d84d) — 11/20/2017 @ 6:27 pm