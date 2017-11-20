Al Frankenstien, Serial Groper
Details here. For extra partisan points, treat these allegations in a completely different manner from the way you treated those against Roy Moore. Hint: lame, easily refuted distinctions are the best way to paper over your tribalist double standard.
UPDATE: Link fixed. There is a new accuser.
Do you finally have pictures of Moore or am I supposed to take Gloria Allred’s word for it?jcurtis (4d8668) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:05 am
This kind of thing is always wrong. Always.
Defending it is sick.
And that goes for both sides of the aisle.
Tar. Feathers.Simon Jester (c8876d) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:06 am
Getting a 404 on the link.Tillman (a95660) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:10 am
Not all crimes are equivalent.
Not all nasty behavior towards a woman is the same.
Not all harassment is the same.
I was willing to consider the idea that the picture showed a nasty joke intended to embarrass her and was equivalent to drawing a penis on your buddies face when they’re drunk. Not at all becoming of a US Senator, but maybe not sexual assault.
Now I’m out. There will be others. He needs to step down.Joe (46cc0f) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:11 am
@JCurtisJoe (46cc0f) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:12 am
You’re supposed to take the word of the many accusers that have come forward. But you won’t. Because you’re a crappy person who will overlook this behavior when acknowledging it would harm your tribe.
Parable of Talents is golden on this point.
Hypocrites gottahypBen burn (b3d5ab) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:13 am
Link fixed.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:13 am
This is a new allegation and the picture does not show it.
That’s why I put “serial” in the headline.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:15 am
I have a feeling Pat is taking well deserved liberty Thanksgiving week.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:15 am
Well, there is one difference: Franken’s behavior is more current, and this new allegation suggests that it is a continuing one. All of Moore’s accusers refer to times long past where Moore has no way of offering any positive defense.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:18 am
Anyone who hires Gloria Allred is de facto guilty.Ingot9455 (681849) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:22 am
Yes, the link is finally fixed.
The Gloria Allred connected allegation, which is the most serious one of them all has a very serious problem.
Roy Moore was not the District Attorney of Etowah County!
And Gloria Allred seems to have taken some pains to prevent reporters from immediately determining that fact.Sammy Finkelman (f07364) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:23 am
There’s lots of reasons Franken should not be in the Senate. This is the least of them. It’s really a personal matter between him, the lady and her husband, and of trivial importance to the rest of us.nk (dbc370) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:26 am
An analogy:
Let’s say that all these accusations are true. Then Moore is like the drunk who sobered up and has stayed sober for the last 40 years, while Franken is still drinking but now that the SHTF he’s fixing to get ready to maybe looking into rehab. Which one would you bet on being sober tomorrow?Kevin M (752a26) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:27 am
Roy Moore’s an innocent man he just got a bunch of deceitful honey boo boos doing lies on him
Al Franken’s mostly guilty of being a douchebag but he did two things what are kinda rude
number one he allegedly did a man kiss on some model chick when they were doing USO shows (forceful tongue action)
number two he maybe grabbed a buttock at the state fair while taking pictures, which is kinda weird
i think number two is the most serious allegation cause of it happened when he was a senator plus it suggests he’s a very unserious person (juvenile and grabby)
there’s no way to know if it’s true but the chick what got her buttock touched on apparently told her facebook friends about it in the comments where she posted the pic, which i think was the same day it happened
this is very remarkable because failmerican womens typically wait years or even decades before mentioning these type of incidentshappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:27 am
Lot’s of chicken ****in’ goin’ on heyah…Colonel Haiku (65f4ca) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:35 am
Can anyone buy the idea it was funny?
I suppose anyone who still watches SNL.
https://thezreview.com/2017/11/16/really-al-franken-thought-groping-funny/Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:35 am
Glen Thrush, groper. Who woulda thunk it?!?!Colonel Haiku (65f4ca) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:40 am
Henceforth, in honor of the state’s flagship university, this turd of a Junior Senator shall be known as the “Golden Groper.”Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:41 am
Teh Bearded Clam.Colonel Haiku (65f4ca) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:41 am
HMS RawalpindiSteve57 (0b1dac) — 11/20/2017 @ 8:42 am