Saturday Levity
Language warning. The robots are just as annoyed with the frustrations of life as you and I are.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
spielberg’s robopocalypse is stalled
the book was a laborious snooze but it might could make a decent movie maybe
but steven “blue fairy” spielberg maybe isn’t the best choicehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/18/2017 @ 8:29 am
This is the kind of thing that is likely to lead to the re-legalization of teflon bullets.nk (dbc370) — 11/18/2017 @ 8:39 am
thanks, lmao.mg (60b0f7) — 11/18/2017 @ 8:43 am
How much longer will humans be needed?Ben burn (03656a) — 11/18/2017 @ 8:44 am
laughing harder the second timemg (60b0f7) — 11/18/2017 @ 8:46 am
No worries. Trump promised to resurrect the Industrial Age.Ben burn (03656a) — 11/18/2017 @ 8:49 am
Funny stuff!!!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 11/18/2017 @ 8:52 am
This is why bender boots consume alcohol liberally.narciso (d1f714) — 11/18/2017 @ 10:16 am
Funny– and thought provoking. The fluid, human-like motion and dexterity of this machine is astonishing and can only improve in the years to come. In certain bean-counting circles it makes a strong argument against the expense of sending humans to, say, Mars, given not just cost issues, but radiation concerns and it eliminated the need [and weight] for any ECS and consumables. Working out the time delay and other programing issues and a human operator in Pasadena could virtually be moving about on Mars without leaving a console at JPL.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/18/2017 @ 11:25 am
“In certain business survival circles it makes a strong argument against the expense of sending humans to, say, the cash register, burger grill or french fry dip.”
Fyp
http://www.worldtribune.com/mcdonald-answers-15-minimum-wage-with-the-big-mac-atm/harkin (a9a478) — 11/18/2017 @ 1:57 pm