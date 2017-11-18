Patterico's Pontifications

11/18/2017

Saturday Levity

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 7:56 am

Language warning. The robots are just as annoyed with the frustrations of life as you and I are.

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]

10 Responses to “Saturday Levity”

  1. spielberg’s robopocalypse is stalled

    the book was a laborious snooze but it might could make a decent movie maybe

    but steven “blue fairy” spielberg maybe isn’t the best choice

    happyfeet (28a91b) 11/18/2017 @ 8:29 am

  2. This is the kind of thing that is likely to lead to the re-legalization of teflon bullets.

    nk (dbc370) 11/18/2017 @ 8:39 am

  3. thanks, lmao.

    mg (60b0f7) 11/18/2017 @ 8:43 am

  4. How much longer will humans be needed?

    Ben burn (03656a) 11/18/2017 @ 8:44 am

  5. laughing harder the second time

    mg (60b0f7) 11/18/2017 @ 8:46 am

  6. No worries. Trump promised to resurrect the Industrial Age.

    Ben burn (03656a) 11/18/2017 @ 8:49 am

  7. Funny stuff!!!

    Colonel Haiku (2601c0) 11/18/2017 @ 8:52 am

  8. This is why bender boots consume alcohol liberally.

    narciso (d1f714) 11/18/2017 @ 10:16 am

  9. Funny– and thought provoking. The fluid, human-like motion and dexterity of this machine is astonishing and can only improve in the years to come. In certain bean-counting circles it makes a strong argument against the expense of sending humans to, say, Mars, given not just cost issues, but radiation concerns and it eliminated the need [and weight] for any ECS and consumables. Working out the time delay and other programing issues and a human operator in Pasadena could virtually be moving about on Mars without leaving a console at JPL.

    DCSCA (797bc0) 11/18/2017 @ 11:25 am

  10. “In certain business survival circles it makes a strong argument against the expense of sending humans to, say, the cash register, burger grill or french fry dip.”

    Fyp

    http://www.worldtribune.com/mcdonald-answers-15-minimum-wage-with-the-big-mac-atm/

    harkin (a9a478) 11/18/2017 @ 1:57 pm

