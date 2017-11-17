Sen. Gillibrand Now Conveniently Woke: Bill Clinton Should Have Stepped Down
[guest post by Dana]
This certainly takes the irony cake: Kirsten Gillibrand, who filled Hillary Clinton’s New York Senate seat when the former First Lady became the Secretary of State, and who just last year hit the campaign trail with Bill Clinton on behalf of his wife, now conveniently claims that then-President Bill Clinton should have stepped down when his inappropriate relationship with a 22-year old intern was made public. This is also the same Kirsten Gillibrand who has simultaneously praised Bill Clinton and worked on legislative ways to protect women from sexual abuse, (particularly in the military and on the nation’s college campuses):
Asked directly if she believed Mr. Clinton should have stepped down at the time, Ms. Gillibrand took a long pause and said, “Yes, I think that is the appropriate response.”
Gillibrand then offered a troubling excuse for Bill Clinton remaining in office. An excuse that disturbingly seems to echo a similar excuse made recently by a disgraced show business executive:
But she also appeared to signal that what is currently considered a fireable offense may have been more often overlooked during the Clinton era.
“Things have changed today, and I think under those circumstances there should be a very different reaction,” Ms. Gillibrand said. “And I think in light of this conversation, we should have a very different conversation about President Trump, and a very different conversation about allegations against him.”
…
A spokesman later said that Ms. Gillibrand was trying to underscore that Mr. Clinton’s actions, had they happened in the current era, should have compelled him to resign.
Of course, this makes one wonder, if the culture changes again in 20 years time and reverts back to those by-gone eras, would Gillibrand’s reaction change accordingly too, especially with regard to Bill Clinton?
Gillibrand goes on to suggest, or perhaps hope that we as a nation are experiencing a watershed moment in history:
I think because, when you have hundreds of thousands of people coming out every day about all industries saying, ‘This is what happened to me,’ I think a lot of people have finally realized, ‘Wow, I didn’t quite realize this.’
And while some people may just be realizing this, certainly Gillibrand, who graduated law school in 1991 and spent years working in law and politics, as well as being the leader of the Women’s Leadership Forum of the DNC, has long known what took place, and continues to take place in her “industry”. But she also knew back then, and even up until the election, who could help advance her career:
[Gillibrand] worked for Hillary Clinton’s successful 2000 U.S. Senate campaign, and Bill Clinton campaigned for her first run for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006. Gillibrand has also spoken glowingly of Hillary influencing her to get involved in politics, and she has frequently complimented Bill over the course of her career.
With that, former adviser to Hillary Clinton, Philippe Reines called out Gillibrand on her obvious hypocrisy:
All of this sudden wokeness from the left side of aisle is sure tiring.
–Dana
