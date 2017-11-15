Repealing the Individual Mandate Without Repealing ObamaCare Is Dumb
You have already heard me rant and rave about how the GOP tax bill is a tax hike on the middle class (primarily the professional middle class in large urban areas) to pay for tax breaks for the super-rich. The Senate version of the bill is no different in that respect — in fact, it’s worse, eliminating deductions for all property taxes without even the $10,000 cap included in the House bill. But the Senate version released yesterday comes with yet another stupid idea: repealing the ObamaCare individual mandate . . . without repealing ObamaCare.
You’ll find no more fierce opponent of ObamaCare than myself. It’s exactly the sort of Frankenstein monster you’d expect when central planners assume control over a huge of the economy. But you can’t fix the monster by giving him a new right arm, three new toes on his left foot, and tightening the bolts on his neck. The monster has to be destroyed.
The problem is not, as some might try to tell you, that ObamaCare “won’t work” if the individual mandate is repealed. ObamaCare won’t work and can’t work, period, no matter what — because central planning can’t work. What ObamaCare does is monkey with supply and demand for a product: health insurance. The law mandates it be supplied at prices that would be unavailable in a truly free market (guaranteed issue). This is effectively a form of price control, which generally creates a shortage. The law then tries to compensate for the effects of the price control by mandating purchase of the product by legal fiat.
The unpopular mandated purchase provisions do compensate somewhat for the popular price controls, but in the absence of a free market any such central attempt to balance prices is always doomed to fail. It’s hubris on the part of the central planners to think they can succeed. The key lessons of the failed experiments in socialism in the 20th century have not been learned — and probably never will be.
The market is a wondrous mechanism that ensures, almost as if by magic, that demand for goods is balanced by a supply of the desired goods. But thanks to various forms of government intervention, including federal tax policy and federal and state regulations, we had not had an actual free market in health care or health insurance for a long time, even before ObamaCare.
ObamaCare’s dog’s breakfast of mandates will never be a sustainable, functioning mechanism, and removing one mandate does not solve the problem of skyrocketing health care costs and rising premiums. It will almost certainly make it worse. This is why previous efforts to repeal only the individual mandate while leaving the rest of ObamaCare in place have gone down to ignominious defeat. It’s horrendous policy, and no honest person can really dispute this.
But when it comes to doling out tax breaks to the rich, horrendous policy is just the ticket. Anything to provide a paper credit to balance the goodies handed out to big donors.
And the public will like it. Nobody will analyze this from first principles, the way I just did. They’ll just say: “hur hur, they’re gutting ObamaCare, hur hur, ah like it!”
Hooray for the GOP!
P.S. Increasingly, I don’t feel that bad about the prospect of the Democrats picking up another Senate seat in Alabama for three years. After all: genuine ObamaCare repeal has not happened and never will no matter who is in charge. Yes, Dems love to hike taxes, but Trump would probably veto their tax hikes while he would sign the GOP tax hike — so one more vote against the GOP version of a tax hike is fine by me. And the GOP will still have its majority to confirm good judges. Win-win! I’m not getting tired of all the winning yet! How about you?
IIRC correctly, having 60 senators, partly through election chicanery and partly through log-rolling and pork-barelling for Senators from carefully selected states, was how the Senate got Obamacare through and why we are still stick with it now is because there are not 60 Senators for the party that claims to wish to get rid of it.
So one of two things needs to happen, to change that–
Get rid of the filibuster for good
Get 60 Senators
Only one of these can be done now.Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:24 am
“to repeal only the individual mandate while leaving the rest of ObamaCare in place have gone down to ignominious defeat. It’s horrendous policy, and no honest person can really dispute this.”
Nothing written before this sentence supports the conclusion.
I think it is awesome to repeal the individual mandate and make Obamacare worse. If there isn’t the political will to do the “right” thing and repeal Obamacare (ACA) root and branch, then do the next best thing which is to cynically eliminate a politically popular weakness in ACA.
The Democrats did this when they enacted the ACA. It was doomed to fail and eventually lead to a single-payer program. I think that the Republicans should respond in kind.
I could take the principled position in this entire tax debate that no tax reductions should be passed UNTIL federal expenditures are reduced to a sufficient level to ensure that the deficit is not increased beyond the baseline projections. To do otherwise would be a horrendous policy, and no honest person can really dispute this.
But Patterico is willing to contemplate tax reductions that would make the deficit worse for pragmatic political purposes. Why not do the same for the ACA?El Gipper (f1f816) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:45 am
it’s a good step forward to get rid of the mandate
it makes me feel betterhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:49 am
Medicare Part D is an instructive example. In order to get an acceptable CBO score it had to have a huge deductible–but that would have meant most seniors would see no benefit, and we can’t have that.
So they created a “donut hole”, a deductible that takes effect after you have reached some level. This way every senior gets something. But a number of perverse incentives resulted, seniors avoided taking medication that would put them in the donut hole, because if you didn’t get all the way through the donut hole you didn’t get your drugs paid for again.
This has led to steady pressure to close the donut hole, which has been happening. Consequently the initial assumptions of cost are violated and that original CBO score it worthless.
Much like the annual “doc fix”, where CBO scores assuming doctors will get a severe rate cut and after the score Congress delays the rate cute. Been doing this for many years.Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:52 am
Repealing Obamacare Mandate Would Save $338 Billion, CBO Says
fiscal responsibility yay AMERICA!
maga maga all up in it!happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:54 am
Yes but the one behind that Billy tauzin, ended up the head of the pharma lobby.narciso (d1f714) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:58 am
So there is that to consider.
Repealing the mandate without doing anything else will punish people who want health insurance:
If you buy health insurance, prepare to be punished.DRJ (15874d) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:59 am
I understand that goal. You may be paying a high price for it. I know I will.DRJ (15874d) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:00 am
Rest assured that plan will fail and we’ll up with single payer anyways so relax.narciso (d1f714) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:01 am
“Increasingly, I don’t feel that bad about the prospect of the Democrats picking up another Senate seat in Alabama for three years.. And the GOP will still have its majority to confirm good judges.”
You are stating facts that are not in evidence. Collins, St. John and St. Jeff of AZ and Lisa with an “S” from Alaska have all shown no aversion to putting their own egos ahead of the good of the country. SCOTUS and the other Federal Courts are too important to let their future ride on Macy’s Parade Balloon sized egos such as those. To paraphrase George C. Scott in Patton…”The courts…the courts…always the courts”.
If we already had another one or two Gorsuch-types on the bench I’d tend to agree with you.Bill Saracino (ad0096) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:02 am
Well Collins broke the cloture vote, veruca salt we don’t need to remind aboutnarciso (d1f714) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:06 am
as well as fideloflake and scorched cork.
Melania is the only one rocking the house.mg (60b0f7) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:15 am
There won’t be any more Gorsuches. He was replacing Scalia but when it comes time to replace a liberal justice, the gloves will come off.DRJ (15874d) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:17 am
They’re saying in all the newspaper articles, about 10%. (which is about the same or less as a year-to-increase often is)
The reason for raising premiums on the exchanges only by about 10%, is that most people who currently get insurance on the exchanges get subsidies – if they don’t get heavy subsidies they don’t buy it unless they are sick or have assets too protect.
Now this 10% estimate may be based on a different estimate of dropouts than the CBO score.
The current unrevised for now CBO score also assumes fewer people will apply for Medicaid. Now it is true, many people went to exchanges and were directed to Medicaid, but people on Medicaid won’t quit because there’s no longer a mandate, although there is some attrition fro Medicaid anyway.
It is not necessary for someone poor (and healthy) to get Medicaid in advance, because is the only kind of “insurance” that is retroactive.Sammy Finkelman (8e756e) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:17 am
When Roy Moore is senator we’ll have a dependable vote for doing repeal on obamacare (thank goodness)happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:22 am
Repealing the individual mandate will lead to dysfunction in the exchanges. That will lead to more pressure to repeal the ACA, or at least introduce significant changes in a more market-oriented direction.
I live in CA and I have to purchase a non-group policy. I was informed that my “Silver” policy will not be renewed so I am impacted more than most in this debate.El Gipper (f1f816) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:29 am
There are now some zero or near-zero premium policies being offered on the exchanges, thanks to the way other parts of the law interact with Donald Trump discontinuing the unauthorized payments to insurance companies for losses on their policies. (because the premium subsidies get higher.)
Maybe the co-pays are very high but the insurance costs nothing for many people. That’s a great selling point. (Premium subsidies are eared to the second lowest cost “silver” plan which is now higher.)
https://www.wsj.com/articles/more-aca-plans-to-come-with-no-premiums-in-2018-1509096602
https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/who-qualifies-for-zero-premium-insurance-under-obamacare.html
Of course, that insurance is close to catastrophic. They’d have to self-insure, maybe relying on credit cards or a 401(k)..Sammy Finkelman (8e756e) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:29 am
yes yes Mr. Finkelman!
getting rid of the mandate will also help obamacare re-price itself more realistically, bringing it closer to reflecting the free market price for its mandated offerings and features
a lot of the people who’ll choose to go without are the same people who currently drop out in the course of the year
yay free market!
yay individual mandate repeal!
yay Roy Moore!happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:30 am
Healthcare.gov has been on my case to renew for two weeks now, and all I’ve been thinking is how much it has poisoned my life for the last three years. I’ll take the half loaf and thank you very much!nk (dbc370) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:31 am
And watch their income, and make sure it doesn’t get too high. At least the reported income. But Obama anyway made it not necessary to check.Sammy Finkelman (8e756e) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:31 am
happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:30 am
Another thing the Republicans are proposing _ I think in he CHIP bill, (which requires the usual 60 votes in the Senate) is changing the grace period for insurance policies bought on the exchanges from three months to one month.Sammy Finkelman (8e756e) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:34 am
It’s just a tax. Why would ending one small tax have any effect at all?Xmas (3a75bb) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:36 am
One thing that repealing the mandate will do is open the market for non-Obamacare plans. If there is no penalty for purchasing an insurance plan that doesn’t cover everything that Obamacare requires, then new plans will come in to fill a gap of people who want plans but not ones that qualify. You don’t need to create new categories of plans that ARE allowed to receive subsidies etc., if there is no penalty for having plans that are not covered and provide only the care the purchaser wants but don’t receive subsidies.
In fact, this single act does kill Obamacare completely. It kills it by creating a market hole by removing a barrier to entry into that hole. The barrier was the tax being charged to those purchasing non-qualifying plans.
If this tax reform passes, watch me switch away from a plan that requires me to buy maternity care coverage for myself and my young children and a host of other unnecessary things I’m purchasing.Infrequent Guest (21fe6a) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:55 am