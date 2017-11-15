And Yet ANOTHER Moore Accuser (Yes, An Additional One!)

Yes, Susan Wright just got through posting about a new Roy Moore accuser: Tina Johnson. But there are even more. The #FAKENEWSBEZOSPOST has a story titled Two more women describe unwanted overtures by Roy Moore at Alabama mall.

One of the stories is about a 22-year-old woman who merely says Moore was much older and very persistent and creepy in his unwanted overtures. The other woman is a bit more interesting. Gena Richardson says she was a high school senior when Moore, then 30 years old, engaged in behavior that sounds a lot like the conduct described by Beverly Young Nelson:

Instead, she says she met Moore at the movie theater. She says she can’t remember what they saw, but she remembers clearly what happened after. She says it was cold and Moore offered to drive her to her car, which was more than a football field’s distance away in a parking area behind Sears. She says he parked by her car and began chatting with her, and she says she told him again about her dad. “I just explained to him that my dad’s a minister, and you know, I just can’t sneak around because that’s wrong,” she recalls. “So I thanked him and started to get out and he grabbed me and pulled me in and that’s when he kissed me. “It was a man kiss — like really deep tongue. Like very forceful tongue. It was a surprise. I’d never been kissed like that,” she says. “And the minute that happened, I got scared then. I really did. Something came over me that scared me. And so I said, ‘I’ve got to go, because my curfew is now.’ ”

Her first contact with Moore was “just before or after her 18th birthday,” so she was either an adult or close to it. But the interesting bit here is the similarity to Nelson’s story, including the offer to drive the young girl to her car, grabbing her as she started to get out, and frightening her with the forcefulness of his conduct. The Post says her account “was corroborated by classmate and Sears co-worker Kayla McLaughlin.” Another woman who has been secretly planning to derail Roy Moore’s possible future Senate bid for forty years!

I can tell that plenty of people will say “men kiss women at the end of dates so this is a nothingburger.” But those who said the forcefulness of Nelson’s alleged encounter sounded out of character for Moore now have another data point to consider.

Any way you slice it, Moore was clearly a skeevy presence there at the mall. Other women in the story describe Moore as someone everyone looked out for, so they could avoid him. One says “I can remember him walking in and the whole mood would change with us girls,” describing herself as feeling “creeped out.”

Yeah, Moore defenders, it’s all made-up character assassination. You just keep telling yourself that. You have to believe that, so you do.

