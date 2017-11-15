And Yet ANOTHER Moore Accuser (Yes, An Additional One!)
Yes, Susan Wright just got through posting about a new Roy Moore accuser: Tina Johnson. But there are even more. The #FAKENEWSBEZOSPOST has a story titled Two more women describe unwanted overtures by Roy Moore at Alabama mall.
One of the stories is about a 22-year-old woman who merely says Moore was much older and very persistent and creepy in his unwanted overtures. The other woman is a bit more interesting. Gena Richardson says she was a high school senior when Moore, then 30 years old, engaged in behavior that sounds a lot like the conduct described by Beverly Young Nelson:
Instead, she says she met Moore at the movie theater. She says she can’t remember what they saw, but she remembers clearly what happened after. She says it was cold and Moore offered to drive her to her car, which was more than a football field’s distance away in a parking area behind Sears. She says he parked by her car and began chatting with her, and she says she told him again about her dad.
“I just explained to him that my dad’s a minister, and you know, I just can’t sneak around because that’s wrong,” she recalls. “So I thanked him and started to get out and he grabbed me and pulled me in and that’s when he kissed me.
“It was a man kiss — like really deep tongue. Like very forceful tongue. It was a surprise. I’d never been kissed like that,” she says. “And the minute that happened, I got scared then. I really did. Something came over me that scared me. And so I said, ‘I’ve got to go, because my curfew is now.’ ”
Her first contact with Moore was “just before or after her 18th birthday,” so she was either an adult or close to it. But the interesting bit here is the similarity to Nelson’s story, including the offer to drive the young girl to her car, grabbing her as she started to get out, and frightening her with the forcefulness of his conduct. The Post says her account “was corroborated by classmate and Sears co-worker Kayla McLaughlin.” Another woman who has been secretly planning to derail Roy Moore’s possible future Senate bid for forty years!
I can tell that plenty of people will say “men kiss women at the end of dates so this is a nothingburger.” But those who said the forcefulness of Nelson’s alleged encounter sounded out of character for Moore now have another data point to consider.
Any way you slice it, Moore was clearly a skeevy presence there at the mall. Other women in the story describe Moore as someone everyone looked out for, so they could avoid him. One says “I can remember him walking in and the whole mood would change with us girls,” describing herself as feeling “creeped out.”
Yeah, Moore defenders, it’s all made-up character assassination. You just keep telling yourself that. You have to believe that, so you do.
Did she now:narciso (d1f714) — 11/15/2017 @ 8:21 pm
http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/11/new_roy_moore_accuser_he_didnt.html
It’s like you didn’t read the other side’s brief, then went in to argue.
Let us accept that Moore is skeevy. Given that,
-would it be better or worse to elect the Democrat?
-is there an alternative to Moore, and if so, what is it?
I’m all three of the Appellate judges. You’re the lawyer who didn’t read the brief. Answer the questions.Fred Z (05d938) — 11/15/2017 @ 8:24 pm
Tangentially related, but I am super fired up about it…that POS Hannity, Tuesday night, closed the show with a forceful challenge to Moore: Provide proof of your innocence in the next 24 hours, or else.
Tonight? He read verbatim a letter from Moore which does not offer a shred of proof regarding everything, excepting a challenge of the yearbook signature. No proof. None. And Hannity responded by saying we need to leave it to the voters of Alabama to decide in the coming days and weeks.
The man takes in roughly $50 MILLION a year as a host. And he takes his audience for fools. He stands for nothing, save his own precious standing/reputation.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 11/15/2017 @ 8:24 pm
By the way, we are all working under the unspoken assumption that the GOP which put forward Moore is grossly incompetent and/or utterly immoral. Right?
Tell me again about how Trump is bringing down this pile of GOP shit? Down to what?Fred Z (05d938) — 11/15/2017 @ 8:26 pm
As mah man Hannity said, that’s up to the people of Alabama.
If I lived there, I’d stay home.
I don’t care if Roy Moore wins or loses. As I said in another post: one less GOP senator is one less vote to raise my taxes.
I just. don’t. care.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/15/2017 @ 8:28 pm
Ed from SFV, please prove that you did not entice Ms. Old Hickory into your car and make indecent advances to her forty years ago.nk (dbc370) — 11/15/2017 @ 8:35 pm
And Gloria alred used similar unscrupulous tactics against mg Whitman, seven years ago. It you know your state is so well done its burnt, and there is no hope of a reprieve, the state GOP is a wilted saplingnarciso (d1f714) — 11/15/2017 @ 8:39 pm
Mr. Roy Moore is the best choice cause he’s the conservative what will support the conservative policies and help get rid of sleazy Mitch McConnell (old smelly)
The socialist is the bad choice cause he’s drippy with abortion and economic regulate
this is really easy to seehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/15/2017 @ 8:39 pm
Ot, how clueless is newsweek
http://www.newsweek.com/only-gal-gadot-has-show-skin-gqs-people-year-covers-709455
She’s the only one anyone would want to look at, even though she pro ably can’t save justice leaguenarciso (d1f714) — 11/15/2017 @ 8:43 pm
the word seems to be outhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/15/2017 @ 8:47 pm
i bet if he had to pick between stalwart Mr. Roy Moore and a drippy socialist, Jimmy Kimmel would be all up into the drippy socialist
i bet he’d even give the drippy socialist a man kiss (like really deep tongue)happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/15/2017 @ 8:55 pm
“…one less GOP senator is one less vote to raise my taxes”
Ooopsie, you might have me there. But only if the electorate gets to elect nobody at all.
You’re still dodging the question – Moore, the Dem, or what? I hope there is an “or what” but I don’t think there is. Just like I hoped there would be an “or what” instead of Trump. But there wasn’t.Fred Z (05d938) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:02 pm
Ed from SFV, please prove that you did not entice Ms. Old Hickory into your car and make indecent advances to her forty years ago.
nk (dbc370) — 11/15/2017 @ 8:35 pm
nk – I do not demand Moore prove a negative. I demand he explain why his 30-something self was well known for hanging out at a mall and approaching high school girls. He has yet to directly contradict this accusation.
I have no difficulty accepting Moore forgetting signing a yearbook 40 years ago. I have a major problem with his presenting himself as a Knight for Christ in his public life when he has a lecherous past without specific denials and/or a sincere atonement now.
If I were utterly innocent, the approach to my defense would be scorched earth. I would make a criminal complaint for false accusations against every last accuser. Blanket denials would be issued across the board. That’s not what we are getting. We are getting poor, poor, pitiful me.
I was very pleased when Moore stuck it to DJT and the GOPe with his primary victory. I love Alabama. My house of worship for years was located there. I am furious that they, and we, are stuck with this mess.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:07 pm
So who is the definitive authority
http://m.wbrc.com/clip/13905910/former-gadsden-mall-manager-says-roy-moore-wasnt-bannednarciso (d1f714) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:11 pm
The yearbook appears fake, like they traced his signature off her divorce papers. His assistant’s initials, D.A., being copied was the fatal mistake.
If the yearbook is fake can her claim be believed? If her claim is fake does that impact the other five women’s claims?Nate Ogden (9ae4a6) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:14 pm
Let’s remember this circumstance happened because a governor who near Moore in the primary actually was conducting an affair so he picked the atty general to preclude investigations.narciso (d1f714) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:14 pm
I’d much rather hear Mr. Moore explain his plans for undermining sleazy Mitch McConnell than answer to a bunch of amateurishly made-up smears
We have to look forward to the work ahead not behind –
This is how we make America great again and it’s exciting!happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:16 pm
Now for the new yorker and the post, Alabama might as well be that new planet, Ross ,narciso (d1f714) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:18 pm
Daly the local papers are as bad as the dog trainer
If the yearbook is fake can her claim be believed?
no I’m afraid nothappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:18 pm
I didn’t know that Roy Moore endorsed Ted Cruz in the primary — even after it came that Cruz was an adulterer, a child abuser, and a wife beater, and that his wife was a former call girl and his father had killed Kennedy.nk (dbc370) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:29 pm
came *out*nk (dbc370) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:29 pm
And another reminder, who was the chairman of Senate republicans until 2009 there about. John ensign where is he now?narciso (d1f714) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:30 pm
Yes they were both Cruz supporters.narciso (d1f714) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:31 pm
but did Roy Moore endorse Ted Cruz with a man kisshappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:36 pm
Moore’s attorney also noted that Moore told him he never signed “D.A.” after his signature as he was never a district attorney. He instead was an assistant district attorney. However, Jauregui did say that “D.A.” appears after Moore’s name in a filing in Nelson’s divorce case.
This was due to Moore’s assistant, whose initials were “D.A.,” stamping D.A. after Moore’s name in documents.Nate Ogden (9ae4a6) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:37 pm
Now I dont get how Doug Jones of Hellboy , convicted Jewell of a crime that happened in another state and perpetrated by some one else.narciso (d1f714) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:41 pm
This reminds me of the Seinfeld cold medicine bit about fast acting or long lasting. Their dose wasn’t strong enough so they keep increasing it to try and put down Ol’ Moore. I think there’s too much time left till the election.
A better model would have been the original black and white DOA and luminous poison.Pinandpuller (616192) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:41 pm
You love abortion.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:45 pm
Richard Jewell was “convicted” only in the media, like Moore, through the machinations of the FBI and Doug Jones who was the U.S. Attorney in Atlanta, appointed by Clinton, at the time.nk (dbc370) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:49 pm
Nate Ogden (9ae4a6) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:14 pm
There is probably no assistant with the initials DA. That’s crazy,
But there is something else that could have been forged.
The two lines going:
“12-22-77 / Olde Hickory House.”
Those last two lines are all printing, or the equivalent of printing, instead of script, and the numeral 7’s there are written differently than the earlier sevens in the full digit year 1977.
So, now if that was added later, that was to place the location of thw signing at the restaurant, which is the only plausible place Roy Moore could have met her more than once.
Further: The picture of the inscription in the yearbook is in black and white.
What? Gloria Allred doesn’t have, or is too cheap to use, a color copier or printer?
I wonder what would become apparent if we saw a color picture of that yearbook inscription. And the rest of the yearbook, too. From what we have, it is not even clear that it’s addressed to her.
Maybe somebody else is the “sweet…beautiful girl.”
The whole thing goes:
Maybe Ray Moore is telling the truth that he was not familiar with Ye Olde Hickory House, or at least its name, and this wasn’t signed on December 22, 1977. And I don’t know exactly what that would mean.Sammy Finkelman (8e756e) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:53 pm
This is all they got, it,was the same playbook against Herman Cain, they doubled the time horizon, but Alred was a,party to that op then.narciso (d1f714) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:01 pm
i love freedomhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:03 pm
You dont believe in anything, that much is true.narciso (d1f714) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:08 pm
17. narciso (d1f714) — 11/15/2017 @ 9:14 pm
That’s not exactly what happened.
There was a far flung investigation that went beyond the mere fact of an affair.
What could have happened is that the Governor appointed Luther Strange Senator so as to place in charge Luther Strange’s subordinates, with whom he quickly concluded a plea bargain and resigned as Governor.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/28/us/alabama-senator-strange.html?_r=0
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/10/us/robert-bentley-alabama-governor.html
I don’t know what authority Strange had to insist on more, but that would be the idea.Sammy Finkelman (8e756e) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:14 pm
Two of Cain’s accusers were paid a settlement/hush-money shortly after the alleged incidents took place.
Full disclosure: I was a Cain supporter at the time.Dave (445e97) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:29 pm
With Gena Richardson, again he asked a girl for her phone number, which it is not a given that she is going to have, (unless he thinks she lives away from her mother, alone or with roommates) and she says she refused to give it, which means that she had one. OK, check listings to see if she had a phone number.
And then, he called her at school? and she was called to the principal’s office over the intercom to take the call
That used to happen?
And Moore either doesn’t know what to say, or somehow doesn’t know she would have been in class?
And then later he managed to call her again?Sammy Finkelman (8e756e) — 11/15/2017 @ 10:32 pm