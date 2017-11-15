Patterico's Pontifications

11/15/2017

About Sen. Patrick Leahy’s Absurd Assertion About Justice Don Willett: In A Pig’s Eye!

Filed under: General — Dana @ 11:24 am

[guest post by Dana]

As you are aware, one of the better things that President Trump has done since taking office is to nominate Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Of course, not everyone is pleased with the nominee, nor charmed by his popular Twitter feed. For example, at his confirmation hearing today, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D) took Justice Willett to task for a tweet the Tweeter Laureate of the 84th Texas Legislature made back in 2015 right after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the Obergefell v. Hodges case:

Willett

Demonstrating that he is not above using an innocuous bacon tweet in an effort to serve his political purposes, the manipulatively humorless senator proceeded to use the tweet in an effort to show Willett’s lack of respect for the Court and, ostensibly, judicial precedents.:

…Leahy suggested that the bacon tweet showed Willett’s disdain for the Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriages.

“I don’t think one would see that as praising the Supreme Court decisions,” Leahy said of the tweet.

Willett explained that he meant the tweet as a mild joke to lighten the tension in a tense political climate.

” Senator, as for the bacon tweet, that was the day after the Obergfell decision was issued and it was my attempt to inject a bit of levity,” he said. “The country was filled with rancor and polarization. It was a divisive time in the nation.”

Leahy followed up, asking Willett, “And you think that cut back the divisiveness with a comment like that?”

“Senator, I believe every American is entitled to equal worth and dignity,” Willett said. “I’ve never intended to disparage anyone and would never do so. That’s not where my heart is.”

(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)

–Dana

33 Responses to “About Sen. Patrick Leahy’s Absurd Assertion About Justice Don Willett: In A Pig’s Eye!”

  1. Senators at work. Or perhaps: this is what Vermont has given us, along with Bernie Sanders…

    Dana (023079) 11/15/2017 @ 11:28 am

  2. Heh! What were you saying about the use of Twitter by persons high in the government, just a little while back, Dana?

    Actually, he doesn’t seem to have twitted since his nomination to the 5th Circuit. https://twitter.com/JusticeWillett?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

    nk (dbc370) 11/15/2017 @ 11:32 am

  3. leahy wasn’t gonna vote for him anyways

    happyfeet (28a91b) 11/15/2017 @ 11:36 am

  4. And now you see why Cheney’s rejoinder was entirely appropriate.

    narciso (ef9447) 11/15/2017 @ 11:37 am

  5. It would seem the reason for his Twitter silence is part of the process in keeping a low-profile:

    Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht notes that the U.S. Department of Justice usually advises judicial nominees not to make public statements while the U.S. Senate is considering confirmation.

    “The advice is always to have a low a profile as you can during confirmation process — don’t do anything that would draw attention,” said Hecht, nothing the same advice was given to Fifth Circuit Justice Priscilla Owen, who was promoted from the Texas Supreme Court to the Fifth Circuit by then-President George W. Bush in 2005. Willett was later appointed to the Texas high court by then-Gov. Rick Perry to replace Owen.

    Like all nominees for the federal bench, Willett is stepping back from all public speaking — not just tweeting — but speeches, interviews and all other forms of public communication, aside from this work on the Texas Supreme Court, Young said.

    “It only seems like a special Twitter limitation because so many people looked forward every day to what would issue forth from @JusticeWillett—and some (including me) are going through withdrawal,” Young said. “But as the Senate considers his and other nominations, it’s entirely appropriate for all those nominees to step back and let the nomination process run its course.”

    Further, with regard to Willett’s tweets vs. the president’s:

    Justice Willett has been widely hailed as a model of responsible tweeting, lauded by judicial ethics officials and featured in CLE sessions as an uplifting example of how a jurist can positively engage the public and boost civic literacy while upholding the dignity of the office. It’s inexplicable — or at least a bit rich — for Justice Willett, a model of responsible tweeting, to get grief over this from the administration of a man who has been criticized for, well, less than responsible tweeting.

    Of course, only one of the two pose any real risk of inciting our unhinged enemies to act against us.

    Dana (023079) 11/15/2017 @ 11:45 am

  6. Eating bacon the nitrates will give you colon cancer.

    baconator (a1a207) 11/15/2017 @ 12:06 pm

  7. Ray Wylie Hubbard

    Screw You. We’re from Texas

    Pinandpuller (714d1a) 11/15/2017 @ 1:02 pm

  8. What? No slides?

    Trump Travelogue was dry; so dry, he had to stop and Marco Rubio live on camera.

    Bring it on SNL.

    DCSCA (797bc0) 11/15/2017 @ 1:15 pm

  9. He still watches SNL! Bless his heart!

    Colonel Haiku (993483) 11/15/2017 @ 1:19 pm

  10. Twitter’s for twatters l.

    Colonel Haiku (993483) 11/15/2017 @ 1:21 pm

  11. That joke, made on that day, is going to be understood by a large percentage of the population as implicitly comparing marrying a member of the same sex to marrying a piece of bacon.

    *If* he meant it as levity, it was a terrible choice to do it.

    aphrael (3f0569) 11/15/2017 @ 1:40 pm

  12. That joke, made on that day, is going to be understood by a large percentage of the population as implicitly comparing marrying a member of the same sex to marrying a piece of bacon.

    No, it is clearly understood as expressing a desire for the ability to marry the one he loves.

    But people without a sense of humor find ways to be offended at every turn.

    Chuck Bartowski (7ba363) 11/15/2017 @ 2:06 pm

  13. bacon’s good for adding flavor to lots of different dishes

    usually you need a lot less than you think

    happyfeet (28a91b) 11/15/2017 @ 2:07 pm

  14. You have no right to not be offended. If there were such rights, teh Dogs of War would be fouling every carpet, sidewalk, lawn, everything! It’d be a real mess!

    Colonel Haiku (993483) 11/15/2017 @ 2:17 pm

  15. aphrael,

    That “large percentage” of the population does *not* include a sitting senator who has done copious amounts of research (or had his staff do it) on Trump’s nominee. Further, in doing their research, it would be plainly easy for anyone to see that Willett’s twitter feed typically falls under civics education and/or humor and/or family stuff. I don’t believe that the senator did not know this, and instead believe he used this manipulatively as a way to stumble the nominee or cast doubt upon his views of the court.

    Dana (023079) 11/15/2017 @ 2:19 pm

  16. Further, Leahy’s sorry efforts to try and stumble Willett, to me, demonstrates that he will be a shoe-in.

    Dana (023079) 11/15/2017 @ 2:19 pm

  17. Shoo-in

    Sammy Finkelman (02a146) 11/15/2017 @ 2:20 pm

  18. I’m with aphrael – that joke was in poor taste.

    It’s on the same level as, say, joking about abolishing slavery by joking that next, rats will have freedom too (hardee-har-har / snort).

    Tillman (a95660) 11/15/2017 @ 2:21 pm

