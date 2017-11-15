About Sen. Patrick Leahy’s Absurd Assertion About Justice Don Willett: In A Pig’s Eye!
[guest post by Dana]
As you are aware, one of the better things that President Trump has done since taking office is to nominate Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Of course, not everyone is pleased with the nominee, nor charmed by his popular Twitter feed. For example, at his confirmation hearing today, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D) took Justice Willett to task for a tweet the Tweeter Laureate of the 84th Texas Legislature made back in 2015 right after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the Obergefell v. Hodges case:
Demonstrating that he is not above using an innocuous bacon tweet in an effort to serve his political purposes, the manipulatively humorless senator proceeded to use the tweet in an effort to show Willett’s lack of respect for the Court and, ostensibly, judicial precedents.:
…Leahy suggested that the bacon tweet showed Willett’s disdain for the Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriages.
“I don’t think one would see that as praising the Supreme Court decisions,” Leahy said of the tweet.
Willett explained that he meant the tweet as a mild joke to lighten the tension in a tense political climate.
” Senator, as for the bacon tweet, that was the day after the Obergfell decision was issued and it was my attempt to inject a bit of levity,” he said. “The country was filled with rancor and polarization. It was a divisive time in the nation.”
Leahy followed up, asking Willett, “And you think that cut back the divisiveness with a comment like that?”
“Senator, I believe every American is entitled to equal worth and dignity,” Willett said. “I’ve never intended to disparage anyone and would never do so. That’s not where my heart is.”
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Senators at work. Or perhaps: this is what Vermont has given us, along with Bernie Sanders…
Heh! What were you saying about the use of Twitter by persons high in the government, just a little while back, Dana?
Actually, he doesn’t seem to have twitted since his nomination to the 5th Circuit. https://twitter.com/JusticeWillett?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthornk (dbc370) — 11/15/2017 @ 11:32 am
leahy wasn’t gonna vote for him anywayshappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/15/2017 @ 11:36 am
And now you see why Cheney’s rejoinder was entirely appropriate.narciso (ef9447) — 11/15/2017 @ 11:37 am
It would seem the reason for his Twitter silence is part of the process in keeping a low-profile:
Further, with regard to Willett’s tweets vs. the president’s:
Of course, only one of the two pose any real risk of inciting our unhinged enemies to act against us.
That joke, made on that day, is going to be understood by a large percentage of the population as implicitly comparing marrying a member of the same sex to marrying a piece of bacon.
*If* he meant it as levity, it was a terrible choice to do it.aphrael (3f0569) — 11/15/2017 @ 1:40 pm
No, it is clearly understood as expressing a desire for the ability to marry the one he loves.
But people without a sense of humor find ways to be offended at every turn.Chuck Bartowski (7ba363) — 11/15/2017 @ 2:06 pm
aphrael,
That “large percentage” of the population does *not* include a sitting senator who has done copious amounts of research (or had his staff do it) on Trump’s nominee. Further, in doing their research, it would be plainly easy for anyone to see that Willett’s twitter feed typically falls under civics education and/or humor and/or family stuff. I don’t believe that the senator did not know this, and instead believe he used this manipulatively as a way to stumble the nominee or cast doubt upon his views of the court.Dana (023079) — 11/15/2017 @ 2:19 pm
Further, Leahy’s sorry efforts to try and stumble Willett, to me, demonstrates that he will be a shoe-in.Dana (023079) — 11/15/2017 @ 2:19 pm
I’m with aphrael – that joke was in poor taste.
It’s on the same level as, say, joking about abolishing slavery by joking that next, rats will have freedom too (hardee-har-har / snort).Tillman (a95660) — 11/15/2017 @ 2:21 pm
@baconator:Eating bacon the nitrates will give you colon cancer.
No one here gets out alive. You skip the bacon, more for the rest of us.Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/15/2017 @ 2:56 pm
