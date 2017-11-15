About Sen. Patrick Leahy’s Absurd Assertion About Justice Don Willett: In A Pig’s Eye!

[guest post by Dana]

As you are aware, one of the better things that President Trump has done since taking office is to nominate Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Of course, not everyone is pleased with the nominee, nor charmed by his popular Twitter feed. For example, at his confirmation hearing today, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D) took Justice Willett to task for a tweet the Tweeter Laureate of the 84th Texas Legislature made back in 2015 right after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the Obergefell v. Hodges case:

Demonstrating that he is not above using an innocuous bacon tweet in an effort to serve his political purposes, the manipulatively humorless senator proceeded to use the tweet in an effort to show Willett’s lack of respect for the Court and, ostensibly, judicial precedents.:

…Leahy suggested that the bacon tweet showed Willett’s disdain for the Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriages. “I don’t think one would see that as praising the Supreme Court decisions,” Leahy said of the tweet. Willett explained that he meant the tweet as a mild joke to lighten the tension in a tense political climate. ” Senator, as for the bacon tweet, that was the day after the Obergfell decision was issued and it was my attempt to inject a bit of levity,” he said. “The country was filled with rancor and polarization. It was a divisive time in the nation.” Leahy followed up, asking Willett, “And you think that cut back the divisiveness with a comment like that?” “Senator, I believe every American is entitled to equal worth and dignity,” Willett said. “I’ve never intended to disparage anyone and would never do so. That’s not where my heart is.”

–Dana