Justice Dept Considering A Second Special Counsel
[guest post by Dana]
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is entertaining the idea of appointing a second special counsel to investigate a host of Republican concerns — including alleged wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation and the controversial sale of a uranium company to Russia — and has directed senior federal prosecutors to explore at least some of the matters and report back to him and his top deputy, according to a letter obtained by The Washington Post.
The revelation came in a response by the Justice Department to an inquiry from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), who in July and again in September called for Sessions to appoint a second special counsel to investigate concerns he had related to the 2016 election and its aftermath
The list of matters he wanted probed was wide ranging but included the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, various dealings of the Clinton Foundation and several matters connected to the purchase of the Canadian mining company Uranium One by Russia’s nuclear energy agency. Goodlatte took particular aim at former FBI director James B. Comey, asking for the second special counsel to evaluate the leaks he directed about his conversations with President Trump, among other things.
In response, Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd wrote that Sessions had “directed senior federal prosecutors to evaluate certain issues raised in your letters,” and that those prosecutors would “report directly to the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General, as appropriate, and will make recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any matters merit the appointment of a Special Counsel.”
…
While the Justice Department is part of the executive branch — and the attorney general is appointed by and answers to the president — the White House generally provides input on broad policy goals and does not weigh in on criminal probes.
In that context, the letter is likely to be seen by some, especially on the left, as Sessions inappropriately bending to political pressure, perhaps to save his job. The possible reigniting of a probe of Clinton is likely to draw especially fierce criticism, even as it is welcomed by Trump’s supporters.
As a reminder, this is what President Trump said recently about the Justice Dept.:
I’m really not involved with the Justice Department — it should be able to run itself — but they should be looking at the Democrats. They should be looking at Podesta and all of that dishonesty. They should be looking at a lot of things, and a lot of people are disappointed in the Justice Dept. — including me.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Hello.Dana (023079) — 11/14/2017 @ 11:05 am
Two words: Dinesh D’Souza.
The difference between Trump and his predecessors is that Trump does things openly and the others did them secretly.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/14/2017 @ 11:21 am
The letter to the House Judiciary Committee said that some senior prosecutors will make recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened up, and whether any matters that are under investigation need more people assigned to it, and whether any matters merit a special counsel. These senior prosecutors will report directly to the attorney general (Jeff Sessions) and the deputy attorney general (Rod J. Rosenstein), “as appropriate.”
I think DOJ considers it unethical, or maybe inappropriate, to take advice and direction from the president on specific matters, but the same quasi-rule does not apply to Congress or members of Congress acting on the authority of the right committees.Sammy Finkelman (8e756e) — 11/14/2017 @ 11:24 am
Others know how to gin up investigations.
On other maters, Tony Podesta quit his job, and then his lobbying firm announced it’s closing down. They had been paid by the same people who paid Manafort.
Paul Manafort’s ex-son-in-law (he’s his ex-son-in-law because his wife, Paul Manafort’s daughter, filed for and obtained a divorce all in he space of a few months this year) is also being investigated by the US. Attorney’s office in Los Angeles.Sammy Finkelman (8e756e) — 11/14/2017 @ 11:26 am
“I think DOJ considers it unethical, or maybe inappropriate, to take advice and direction from the president on specific matters, but the same quasi-rule does not apply to Congress or members of Congress acting on the authority of the right committees.”
Watching one instance after another during the Obama Years that would appear to refute this, i am left to surmise it had to be repetitive Vulcan mindmelding going onColonel Haiku (993483) — 11/14/2017 @ 1:08 pm
Trump needs a second AG because Sessions is bound and gagged at the feet of the clinton.mg (60b0f7) — 11/14/2017 @ 1:41 pm
