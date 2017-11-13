Another Company Boycotts Hannity — What Will Trumpers Smash This Time?

Another company has pulled its advertising from Sean Hannity’s show, in reaction to his coverage of the Roy Moore underage girl scandal. First it was Keurig — now it’s Volvo. The Hill:

Volvo has pulled its advertisements from Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News after his coverage of sexual misconduct allegations made against Roy Moore. Volvo is the latest advertiser to pull its ads from “Hannity” in the wake of the prime-time host’s coverage of Moore, the Alabama Senate special election candidate accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Keurig and Realtor.com both said they were pulling their ads in recent days. None of the advertisers said they were pulling their ads because of Hannity’s coverage of the allegations, including from a woman who says she was 14 at the time. However, the decisions come amid an online campaign targeting advertisers for Hannity’s show.

Over weekend, the Internet was treated to the spectacle of conservatives gleefully smashing their Keurig coffee makers in response to Keurig’s decision.

This resulted in the head of the company apologizing to Hannity. See? Publicly destroying your own personal property over a political disagreement works!

I have to admit, I can’t wait to see the videos of Trumpers smashing their $40,000 motor vehicles.

Something good finally came out of this Roy Moore catastrophe after all!

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]