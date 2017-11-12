UH-OH: This Poll Is Not Looking Good For Roy Moore

If you had told me that the Democrat would be up four points in Alabama in a Senate election, I would have told you politely that drugs are bad for you. But that is the case, at least according to this poll by JMC Analytics showing Doug Jones leading Roy Moore, 46% to 42%.

The poll even shows 29% of voters more likely to back Moore after the publication of the Washington Post story alleging that he molested a 14-year-old girl in 1979. (38% are less likely to back him.) If you’re looking for evidence that Republicans deeply distrust Big Media, buddy, you just found it.

I’ll leave it to poll experts to pull this apart. For the record, I still think Moore will win. And I think he will help Trump drag the party down with him. In any event, it’s a pretty stunning result — except for the fact that, in Trump World, nothing is stunning anymore.

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]