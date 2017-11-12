UH-OH: This Poll Is Not Looking Good For Roy Moore
If you had told me that the Democrat would be up four points in Alabama in a Senate election, I would have told you politely that drugs are bad for you. But that is the case, at least according to this poll by JMC Analytics showing Doug Jones leading Roy Moore, 46% to 42%.
The poll even shows 29% of voters more likely to back Moore after the publication of the Washington Post story alleging that he molested a 14-year-old girl in 1979. (38% are less likely to back him.) If you’re looking for evidence that Republicans deeply distrust Big Media, buddy, you just found it.
I’ll leave it to poll experts to pull this apart. For the record, I still think Moore will win. And I think he will help Trump drag the party down with him. In any event, it’s a pretty stunning result — except for the fact that, in Trump World, nothing is stunning anymore.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Cue chants of TDS and descriptions of outlier Breitbart poll by the Republican who worked for Moore.
That mockery aside, I still think Moore wins. Even said so in the post.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/12/2017 @ 1:15 pm
“drag the party down”??
The GOP was already lower than a snakes belly before Trump and had been for some time. Its lowness was one of the large reasons it got Trumped.Fred Z (05d938) — 11/12/2017 @ 1:20 pm
And after Doug Jones takes the Senate seat, Senators John McCain and Bob Corker will switch to the Democratic Party, to make Chuck Schumer Majority Leader, just because they hate President Trump so much. That will only mean no more judicial nominations confirmed, no immigration reform, no border wall, not one decent thing gets done.
Let’s be brutally frank here: the choice is between one Republican who may or may not have attempted to — but still failed — f(ornicate) an underaged girl thirty years ago, or a Democrat who will attempt to f(ornicate) the whole country right now.
If Roy Moore is elected, and sufficient real evidence against him is developed, he can resign or be expelled, and the Republican governor of Alabama can appoint a Republican to finish the Senate term. Sloppy, messy, ugly, but still better than having a Democrat in that seat.The Dana who can count (8110d1) — 11/12/2017 @ 1:27 pm
we can do the slurpy Democrat abortion candidate all up in it so good
#babypartsforsaleohnoeshappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/12/2017 @ 1:28 pm
Alcee Hastings
Gary Studds
Teddy Kennedy
The Democrats’ outrage at poor Congressional behavior seems limited. When the House expels Hastings, I’ll accept that some things disqualify folks from office. Studds served 8 terms after seducing a 17yo male page.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/12/2017 @ 1:29 pm
Patterico,
Which is worse: a socialist who may tip the Senate to the Socialists, or someone who did some unsavory things when he was young and stupid?
And if you don’t think this is a two-valued choice and you can opt out, tell that to the IRS.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/12/2017 @ 1:31 pm
“Once a baby is born, I become a right-to-lifer.” – nevertrump Senate darling Doug Joneshappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/12/2017 @ 1:32 pm
Yee haw! Aint’ politics fun, y’all!Q! (86710c) — 11/12/2017 @ 1:33 pm
a two-valued choice
is this how we say “binary choice” when we think alabama people might be reading?happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/12/2017 @ 1:34 pm
If Roy Moore is elected, and sufficient real evidence against him is developed, he can resign or be expelled, and the Republican governor of Alabama can appoint a Republican to finish the Senate term. Sloppy, messy, ugly, but still better than having a Democrat in that seat.
The Dana who can count (8110d1) — 11/12/2017 @ 1:27 pm
A Clear and Present DangerPinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/12/2017 @ 1:37 pm
that means the danger of electing a nevertrump socialist abortion-slurper favored by grand wizard Mitt Romney is clear and presenthappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/12/2017 @ 1:39 pm
I believe the poll and wouldn’t be shocked to see the democrat win. I suspect that’s what this ad was about. He’s not taking any chances.crazy (d99a88) — 11/12/2017 @ 1:42 pm
Right now it’s the Republicans who are trying to fornicate with me against my will.
Let the Democrats pass a tax hike on me and Trump might veto it.
Let the GOP pass one and he’ll sign it.
You might be able to find issues where I care about the Senate moving to the Dems, but this one was a swing and a miss. Try again. Judges would be better.
Anyway I have no say in this election anyway, so I am opted out whether I like it or not.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/12/2017 @ 1:45 pm
Trump’s usual MO would be to demand a birth certificate.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/12/2017 @ 1:49 pm
your link is no good Mr. crazyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/12/2017 @ 1:53 pm
Southern pride vs whatever you’d call what’s left of Moore’s campaign. This is how they flipped a bunch of seats in ’08. Republicans could have gotten behind Mo Brooks but they took him out leaving the primary to two compromised choices – the guy who let the crooked gov go or Moore.crazy (d99a88) — 11/12/2017 @ 1:54 pm
My mistake, thanks. Doug Jones cites Civil War history in new campaign ad: ‘There’s honor in compromise’crazy (d99a88) — 11/12/2017 @ 1:56 pm
where did my comment go
Roy Moore isn’t compromised Mr. crazy he’s just being slimed with no evidence by a bunch of lying honey boo boos what wapo paid to crawl out of the woodwork like cucarachas (minimum wage cucarachas)
And I shivered as I watched a roach crawl across the toe of my high-heeled shoe.
one of these hoochies her only complaint is when she was 18 she had a glass of wine with Mr. Moore but she wasn’t supposed to drink until she was 19
which, she doesn’t even say he forced her to drink it so she probably kinda made her choice right there to walk with Satan all by herself (prince of lies)happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:16 pm
this is a response to Mr. crazy at #16 where he says Mr. Moore is compromised but where i disagree cause it’s all lies (cash for trash)
there’s still EVERY REASON to belieber Mr. Moore better reflects the values and aspirations of Alabama voters cause of how he beat Mr. Strange so handily
winning a primary when there’s a clear choice between you and your opponent is the exact opposite of being a compromised candidate – it means you’ve demonstrated your suitability to the people you are asking to represent!happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:22 pm
Well, since someone brought up compromise, who is the most acceptable right of center person to be nominated in New Jersey? How badly do the Dems need a southern success story?urbanleftbehind (a69ce6) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:23 pm
APPOINTEDurbanleftbehind (a69ce6) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:24 pm
It was trashed.
Due to your statement that these witnesses were paid.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:32 pm
“hoochie” and “hoochies” will now trigger the filter.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:33 pm
“slurpy” does too.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:34 pm
Due to your statement that these witnesses were paid.
grand wizard Mitt Romney says we don’t need evidence anymore to make accusationshappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:35 pm
that filter sure is easily triggeredhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:36 pm
Drugs are bad for you.
See that egg frying in the pan? That’s your brain on drugs. Right next to it is a side of bacon.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:44 pm
No he doesn’t. You’re lying. He says: “Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections.” That means you take the evidence available in the public square and make a decision.
If it’s shit evidence emanating from a guy who doesn’t know if he has three or four Purple Hearts, but your name is happyfeet and you keep Donald Trump’s backside wet with your slobber, good enough!
If the evidence is compelling and corroborated by multiple witnesses, but goes against your partisan hackery-based conclusion, then you make shit up and smear everyone in sight.
You are a disgusting human being. You seriously make me sick.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:44 pm
“We’ll try to stay serene and calm… when Ala-bama gets the bomb.” – Tom LehrerDCSCA (797bc0) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:45 pm
Those polls in 2016 sure got that election right. I would imagine polling in Alabama would be even less accurate.
I expect him to be elected and he is coming out with something that might be evidence that WaPoo paid the women.
If it turns out there is evidence of misbehavior, he said he would resign.
I would certainly not vote for him but the WaPoo has been so obviously unethical going back to Watergate, that nothing they say cam be trusted.Mike K (b3dd19) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:47 pm
Um, there’s evidence of misbehavior.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:48 pm
“Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections.”
this says to me that when you do allegations on a candidate, they don’t need to amount to proof of guilt, and the way we establish proof is with evidence
therefore I take grand wizard Mitt Romney to be saying we can look past a lack of evidence in these matters and just go with our gut
and my gut tells me these women were suborned
truth be told however i think this is an unsustainable theorem, this Romney Theorem Of Guilt – indeed, I think this is an ad hoc theorem grand wizard Mitt Romney has contrived solely for the present case at hand (Roy Moore)happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:50 pm
Remember, Mr. Feet, he let 37% of the dogs out; “Corporations are people, my friend.”DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:56 pm
^ 47%.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:56 pm
now what did i triggerhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:58 pm
is ok cause i did a misspeller on something but what was the trigger on that onehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:59 pm
ohhh i copied your S wordhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:59 pm
If the evidence is compelling and corroborated by multiple witnesses, but goes against your partisan hackery-based conclusion, then you make s-word up and smear everyone in sight.
the most serious charge is how he supposedly touched someone through her bra and panties on their second date
but this is wholly uncorroborated
the closest is how some nickel-pickle in California say oh yeah she told me about this old guy what had tight white underwears
hello EVERYBODY wore tighty whities in the late 70s
the underwear fashion revolution hadn’t even started yethappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/12/2017 @ 2:59 pm
DC
Unabridged version..“Corporations are people, my friend,” Romney said. “Everything corporations earn ultimately goes to the people. Where do you think it goes? Whose pockets? People’s pockets! Human beings, my friend.”Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/12/2017 @ 3:01 pm
grand wizard Mitt Romney
Are you saying that Romney is a Klan official, or is this just anti-Mormon bigotry?Kevin M (752a26) — 11/12/2017 @ 3:04 pm
The 47% tape was doctored.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/12/2017 @ 3:06 pm
@3. Not quite principled but reasonably pragmatic.
Our Captain would grant you an extra portion of strawberries tonight.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/12/2017 @ 3:14 pm
i’m saying he is a grand wizard (and self-styled moral arbiter)
grand wizard Mitt Romney’s done everything he can to make it clear the Republican party has a white supremacy problem, and as such he’s done more to elevate the stature of an infinitesimally tiny american white supremacist movement than practically anybody
why would he do thathappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/12/2017 @ 3:16 pm
an infinitesimally tiny american white supremacist movement until grand wizard Mitt Romney started his manic tweetings what immensely elevated their profilehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/12/2017 @ 3:17 pm
If you’d told me back in 2014 that I’d be reading the sort of stuff that is posted day after day on 2017’s PP 2.wacko, I’d have told you that you were flyin’ on 11 different herbs and spices… and we’re not talking Colonel Sanders.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 11/12/2017 @ 3:24 pm
Actually we were over macho grande seven years. But were debating the unconfirmable because we got everything else squared away.narciso (d1f714) — 11/12/2017 @ 3:34 pm