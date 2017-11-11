Trump: I Would Never Call Kim Jong-un Short and Fat
The glaring exception to the “let’s look at what Trump does and not what he says” principle is when he uses his Twitter account to taunt an unstable man with nuclear weapons. Here’s Donald Trump, a little over an hour ago:
Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017
If your ten-year-old acted like this, you’d put him in a time out.
He can be more presidential than anyone but Lincoln!
if i had to put all the presidents like if they were christmas ormanents and I had to put them all on a tree with the best ones on the top and the yucky ones on the bottom the one that was at the very tippy top of the tree would be President Trumphappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/11/2017 @ 7:39 pm
So Trump treats Li’l Kim like a friend?kishnevi (aef29b) — 11/11/2017 @ 7:43 pm
Hate to see what he says to his enemies.
As opposed to Wendy Sherman who acted like she was at prom, 15 years later. She repeated the deal that corker ratified (Mr. Blount in this equation)narciso (d1f714) — 11/11/2017 @ 7:44 pm
Keep feeding the trolls.Jerryskids (cfad51) — 11/11/2017 @ 7:53 pm
But thank goodness Vladimir Putin has cleared Russia of any interference in our election!
Mr. “America First” says he believes Putin’s word over our military and intelligence professionals.
He’s also very concerned that Putin is offended by the allegations.Dave (445e97) — 11/11/2017 @ 7:54 pm
#AlertTheDayCareStaffnk (dbc370) — 11/11/2017 @ 7:55 pm
We’re in this mess that Rumsfeld predicted twenty years ago, because there administrations looked the other way with regards to North koreamnarciso (d1f714) — 11/11/2017 @ 7:56 pm
He’s lucky he made that Lincoln speech as far north as Youngstown.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 11/11/2017 @ 8:00 pm
I have often said how much I detest Trump’s tweeting, but in this case, I’m stunned to say that I very much approve of this tweet.
Ridicule is a very potent weapon against dictators. Trump’s tweet is also sarcastic, which I fully approve of in this context.
This tweet is so good that I have trouble believing that it’s a Trump tweet.Arizona CJ (cad93c) — 11/11/2017 @ 8:01 pm
The presidential sippy-cup has flown more miles flown than Air Force One…Dave (445e97) — 11/11/2017 @ 8:03 pm
Dave the juche loving Republicannarciso (d1f714) — 11/11/2017 @ 8:05 pm
10, I think a lot of those 3am tweets could be “hacks” – hes either choosing to own them or it’s a form of puppetry.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 11/11/2017 @ 8:06 pm
9, ratherurbanleftbehind (847a06) — 11/11/2017 @ 8:06 pm
“People don’t realize, you know, the Civil War, you think about it, why? People don’t ask that question. But why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?”Dave (445e97) — 11/11/2017 @ 8:16 pm
Since when is it an “insult” to call somebody who’s 71 “old”?Dave (445e97) — 11/11/2017 @ 8:24 pm
Are you smarter than a 5th grader? Well, if you are, then you’re surely brighter than a President.noel (b4d580) — 11/11/2017 @ 8:52 pm