Trump: I Would Never Call Kim Jong-un Short and Fat

The glaring exception to the “let’s look at what Trump does and not what he says” principle is when he uses his Twitter account to taunt an unstable man with nuclear weapons. Here’s Donald Trump, a little over an hour ago:

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

If your ten-year-old acted like this, you’d put him in a time out.

He can be more presidential than anyone but Lincoln!

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]