David Horowitz: Sure, Roy Moore Is a Child Molester, But Vote for Him Anyway!

This one tweet encapsulates everything that is wrong with our politics today:

In my view Moore is guilty as accused. But 1) it happened 30 years ago, & 2) he can't be removed from the ballot, & 3) electing a Dem strengthens a party that defends these criminals: Obama, the Clintons, Holder, Lynch, Abedin, Cheryl Mills etc. &their crimes are far far worse — David Horowitz (@horowitz39) November 10, 2017

This is the logical end point for a party that has rationalized away the glaring character defects of Donald Trump. Once you auction off your soul for the promise of political gain, it becomes easier and easier to justify literally anything done by one of your own.

Now we have someone, David Horowitz, who is literally saying: I believe our Senate candidate once sexually molested a 14-year-old girl and is lying about it. But vote for him anyway because Democrats!

Let’s review specifically what the allegations are, as detailed by the Washington Post. Moore’s accuser, Leigh Corfman, says she told Moore she was 14 years old. Here’s what she says happened next:

She says that Moore drove her back to the same house after dark, and that before long she was lying on a blanket on the floor. She remembers Moore disappearing into another room and coming out with nothing on but “tight white” underwear. She remembers that Moore kissed her, that he took off her pants and shirt, and that he touched her through her bra and underpants. She says that he guided her hand to his underwear and that she yanked her hand back. “I wasn’t ready for that — I had never put my hand on a man’s penis, much less an erect one,” Corfman says.

Horowitz acknowledges that this is true. But, he says, vote for Moore anyway.

This kind of partisanship discredits Horowitz and anyone else who signs on to it. And it solidifies my conclusion that Republicans will never again be able to credibly attack a Democrat on grounds of character in my lifetime.

Part of the irony is that the gains actually obtained by the Trump folks are so unimpressive. No ObamaCare repeal. A “tax cut” bill that hikes taxes on the middle class so that the wealthiest (like Trump) can get a tax break. If you’re going to sacrifice any claim to righteousness, wouldn’t you think you’d demand actual results in return?

Pathetic and disgusting. I have never been so thrilled to be out of the Republican party.

