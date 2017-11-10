David Horowitz: Sure, Roy Moore Is a Child Molester, But Vote for Him Anyway!
This one tweet encapsulates everything that is wrong with our politics today:
In my view Moore is guilty as accused. But 1) it happened 30 years ago, & 2) he can't be removed from the ballot, & 3) electing a Dem strengthens a party that defends these criminals: Obama, the Clintons, Holder, Lynch, Abedin, Cheryl Mills etc. &their crimes are far far worse
— David Horowitz (@horowitz39) November 10, 2017
This is the logical end point for a party that has rationalized away the glaring character defects of Donald Trump. Once you auction off your soul for the promise of political gain, it becomes easier and easier to justify literally anything done by one of your own.
Now we have someone, David Horowitz, who is literally saying: I believe our Senate candidate once sexually molested a 14-year-old girl and is lying about it. But vote for him anyway because Democrats!
Let’s review specifically what the allegations are, as detailed by the Washington Post. Moore’s accuser, Leigh Corfman, says she told Moore she was 14 years old. Here’s what she says happened next:
She says that Moore drove her back to the same house after dark, and that before long she was lying on a blanket on the floor. She remembers Moore disappearing into another room and coming out with nothing on but “tight white” underwear.
She remembers that Moore kissed her, that he took off her pants and shirt, and that he touched her through her bra and underpants. She says that he guided her hand to his underwear and that she yanked her hand back.
“I wasn’t ready for that — I had never put my hand on a man’s penis, much less an erect one,” Corfman says.
Horowitz acknowledges that this is true. But, he says, vote for Moore anyway.
This kind of partisanship discredits Horowitz and anyone else who signs on to it. And it solidifies my conclusion that Republicans will never again be able to credibly attack a Democrat on grounds of character in my lifetime.
Part of the irony is that the gains actually obtained by the Trump folks are so unimpressive. No ObamaCare repeal. A “tax cut” bill that hikes taxes on the middle class so that the wealthiest (like Trump) can get a tax break. If you’re going to sacrifice any claim to righteousness, wouldn’t you think you’d demand actual results in return?
Pathetic and disgusting. I have never been so thrilled to be out of the Republican party.
banging head on tablemg (60b0f7) — 11/10/2017 @ 4:35 pm
Moore cuz Hillary!Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/10/2017 @ 4:38 pm
How can Horowitz acknowledge something to be true when he has no knowledge whether it is in fact true or not? Moore has denied that he ever met Corfman. Moore did acknowlede the encounters with the two older teens (16 and 17), but denies this one.
The answer to my own question: Horowitz did not, in fact, acknowledge the truth of the accusation, because he can’t know. He said he believed it, which is not the same thing.Anon Y. Mous (6cc438) — 11/10/2017 @ 5:01 pm
yes yes Mr. Horowitz is right (except about the guilty as accused part)
Mr. Roy Moore is the hands-down best choice for America!
it would be a mistake if fakenews and lies prevented him from winning in December
so we’re gonna have to all pull together!happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 5:07 pm
“How can Horowitz acknowledge something to be true when he has no knowledge whether it is in fact true or not?”
Yes, makes no sense.
If Alabama voters think he did it, they should not vote for him.
Horowitz is right about one thing though, “Obama, the Clintons, Holder, Lynch, Abedin, Cheryl Mills” have all committed crimes but they get away with it because the media covers for them.
We’ll just have to keep fighting the good fight against a very stacked deck. The only thing that keeps many of us going is being on the right side.
Too bad it’s not a case of tax dollars, our host would choose the side that’s most fair.harkin (7ebb16) — 11/10/2017 @ 5:10 pm
this Leigh Corfman should be ashamed of her lies
but i bet she has no shame
she’s one of those women what have no shame (you know what i mean)
shameless women
i abjure this and I’m adding Mr. Moore to my prayer list because I think satan is working his will through this shameless womanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 5:10 pm
Now that a stupid argument, if he did he should step down, however if trump was given the benefit of the doubt.narciso (d1f714) — 11/10/2017 @ 5:13 pm
This is what happens when Republicans give up their moral compass and principles to win elections. IOW, Republicans become Democrats. They’ve taken their cues right from the left’s playbook, so desperate is the party to win. But what’s utterly ironic is, because they’ve already sold the party’s soul for gain and sacrificed any moral fortitude has been on the alter of “win at any cost,” once in office, the Republicans won’t be wed to anything resembling representative of conservative principles and ideals. That ship already sailed. Keep up this rationalization, and there will be no daylight whatsoever between Democrats and Republicans.Dana (023079) — 11/10/2017 @ 5:21 pm
I recall boxer who was replaced by Kampala Harris defeated hirschensohn who was a great candidAte because of that weasel mulhollamd.narciso (d1f714) — 11/10/2017 @ 5:23 pm
But let’s follow the Alred cavalcade model and see where it takes us.
there’s already no daylight between harvardtrash nevertrump republican filth and democratshappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 5:27 pm
people say hey but what about all the slurpy slurpy abortions we’re gonna have when the democrats are in office
that’s unfortunate
but if slurpy abortions are the price to pay for standing on principle so be it I sayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 5:29 pm
Let this be a lesson to the GOP. You can’t just run anyone — even in Alabama — and expect to just walk away with the seat.
If enough GOP voters defect of character issues, then the vetting of the next GOP candidate for Senate might be taken a bit more seriously.
Moore is a cartoon character.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/10/2017 @ 5:36 pm
one thing working against the honey boo boos here is that the tsunami-like tide of testimonials from ill-treated hollywood chippies shows no sign of abating, and people are already just sick to death of hearing ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 5:39 pm
Yes one could run someone like Robert Bentley how would they have known, he’s the reason we find ourselves here.narciso (d1f714) — 11/10/2017 @ 5:41 pm
Boxer was helped dramatically by the fact that she and Feinstein were effectively running as a team.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/10/2017 @ 5:47 pm
Drag a $100 bill thru an Alabama trailer park and white trash dirt-legs like Leigh Corfman start singing Democrat money songs.
Look behind the curtin and find the usual dirty tricks Democrat operatives, and they won’t stop till a GOP Attorney General has the balls to lock their sorry two-faced asses up. And, the current AG ain’t half the man for the job.ropelight (3dc687) — 11/10/2017 @ 5:48 pm
I guess Mueller will get involved because Moore said some positive things about putinnarciso (d1f714) — 11/10/2017 @ 5:50 pm
threadjack
The Republican and Democratic parties are terrorist, pedophilic cults. Anyone who supports these parties is a traitor and enemy of the people of the United States.mama (3b68d8) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:02 pm
Statute of limitations has expired, no way to prove or disprove, nothing to gain but ruin the opposition party’s candidacy.
Sounds like the usual Democrat horsesh*t, but I have no axe to grind.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:05 pm
But Horowitz makes a stupid argument.narciso (d1f714) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:07 pm
It’s like we need an extra round of brawndo, but we have everything else squared away.narciso (d1f714) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:08 pm
not matter what her story had been you have to remember
perverted grand wizard Mitt Romney and torture-trash John McCain would have tweeted support
they have no integrityhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:09 pm
Any comment, Judge?
Patterico:
Yes and Yes, but it isn’t Horowitz that lost the character argument.
The GOP character ship sailed when Trump was nominated. Why object to Moore, even if he did this, given what Trump has done? There isn’t much difference between fondling a 14-year-old in her underwear and ogling naked 15-year-olds.DRJ (15874d) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:18 pm
the “GOP character ship” pretty much sailed when George W. Bush got thousands of our tatters greased and thousand more maimed for no articulable reason while frittering away hundreds of billions of borrowed dollars and ended up with zero strategic gains to show for his reckless murderous foolishnesshappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:28 pm
oops *thousands* more maimed for no articulable reasonhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:28 pm
And yet we’ve been able to settle their hash with a,few thousand of our men, and the kurds who we promptly betrayed it’s like 1991 all over again.narciso (d1f714) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:33 pm
before long she was lying on a blanket on the floor
this seems like a curious choice to make
who are these 14-year-old girls what go to the houses of strange 30+ year-old men and lie on a blanket on their floor
did anyone here do this sort of thing?
i would hope parents raise their children to make better choices than this because some guys might take advantagehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:37 pm
Fighting for freedom shows more character than indulging in sex fantasies about teenagers.DRJ (15874d) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:38 pm
And yet we’ve been able to settle their hash with a,few thousand of our men, and the kurds who we promptly betrayed it’s like 1991 all over again.
yeah i don’t think them gold circle people would agree that this was a super-awesome planhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:39 pm
8 Churches Close in Baghdad Amid Shrinking Iraqi Christian Population
they did not die in vain, for by their sacrifice, freedom’s chalice!happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:41 pm
DRJ aside from a handful of WaPo fake news propaganda sluts, the only people what really seem to be indulging in sex fantasies about teenagers seem to be Mitt Romney and John McCain
they’re licking this up like it was sunday cage-porridgehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:43 pm
Islamic state was headed by the top officials in Saddam’s army backed with reinforcements from Europe and the americas.narciso (d1f714) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:44 pm
thank God (christian God) President Trump came along to clean up George W.’s mess Mr. narcisohappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:47 pm
And yet we throw the peshmeega under the bus, if the montagnards had saved the people of Cambodia from a portion of the killing fields, our govt would Still sell them out.narciso (d1f714) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:53 pm
Patterico, what advice would you give someone having to choose between the child molester and the socialist? One did some repulsive things 30 years ago, the other would do repulsive things today, given the chance.
There is more to this than virtue signalling.
Now, if the state courts were willing to follow the Lautenberg Rule, and allow a substitution anyway to prevent a defaulted election, then great; problem solved. But unless that happens I do not see a clear choice. There is some hope that Moore will be removed from office (it is his lot in life) were he elected, and the Governor would appoint some to fill the job. Maybe even Sessions.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:55 pm
DRJ aside from a handful of WaPo fake news propaganda sluts, the only people what really seem to be indulging in sex fantasies about teenagers seem to be Mitt Romney and John McCain
Do we really have to tolerate this libelous drivel?Kevin M (752a26) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:56 pm
the Kurds made some really bad choices Mr. narciso
they basically just up and went and laid down on the floor of people what did not have their best interests at heart
and now look at them
they’re so screwedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:57 pm
A Democrat Senator is a clear and present danger. There is no excuse for voting for such. None. Elect Moore, then the Senate expels him.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:58 pm
Yes they should have the decency to die quietly like the Armenians, what sophistry passed for statesmanship.narciso (d1f714) — 11/10/2017 @ 6:59 pm
i’m not the one tweeting about tawdry sex fantasies about teenagers Mr. M
that would be Mitt and Johnnyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 7:00 pm
If you’re going to sacrifice any claim to righteousness, wouldn’t you think you’d
demand actual results in return?
On the only item I care about in relation to the presidential election – the courts – Trump has delivered. I always knew an Obamacare repeal was a pipe dream. It simply was never going to happen.
I voted for the man _assuming_ everything he touched was going to be a disaster, that way anything that is not a disaster is a win.Soronel Haetir (86a46e) — 11/10/2017 @ 7:00 pm
Yes they should have the decency to die quietly like the Armenians, what sophistry passed for statesmanship.
no but i spend hours reading on this
there’s nothing we can do to save them now
they’re really way screwed
did you see this today
that’s a profound measure of kurdish humiliationhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 7:01 pm
I rest my case now the Iranians get Hamas fanboi, to get some good pelf for them.narciso (d1f714) — 11/10/2017 @ 7:05 pm
It’s a bad idea to romanticize any of those people in that part of the world.nk (dbc370) — 11/10/2017 @ 7:06 pm
Part of the issue here is they get in their little ignorant, cocooned, silo, and become completely convinced that almost everyone in the other party is Satan incarnate, so it justifies anything. The result is sickening.Tillman (a95660) — 11/10/2017 @ 7:10 pm
Do we really have to tolerate this libelous drivel?
i think this is for reals the question savvy political observers and alabama housewives everywhere are asking about this storyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 7:11 pm
Funny you should mention that.
The accusation against Moore is only that. An accusation. He denies it. If he’s telling the truth, you are the libelous one.Anon Y. Mous (19e1f2) — 11/10/2017 @ 7:17 pm
speaking of muffuletta so far on my texas trip (which is for reals meant to be low key) my biggest ask is to go to schlotsky’s
there were none in LA and none here i know ofhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 7:17 pm
http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2017/11/10/alabama-accuser-deletes-anti-moore-postings-facebook-rants-removing-trump-officenarciso (d1f714) — 11/10/2017 @ 7:20 pm
The fourth woman claims that when she was 14, Moore engaged in sex acts with her.
actually she doesn’t claim thishappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 7:22 pm
Okay, I’m not disputing your assessment of what Horowitz said, but when the hell did accusations equate to facts?
I mean you’re a prosecutor and you can’t see the difference between a fact and accusation? What evidence has come up about a kiss and encounterin the 1950s? Is there old reel film of this?Dejectedhead (242d49) — 11/10/2017 @ 7:22 pm
. Elect Moore, then the Senate expels him.kishnevi (55d84d) — 11/10/2017 @ 7:25 pm
Too optimistic.
That would require the Senate leadership to actually act.
that’s not one but TWO kisses in three months
this is rape culturehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 7:28 pm
Agenda-drivenColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 11/10/2017 @ 7:34 pm
so goodmg (60b0f7) — 11/10/2017 @ 8:01 pm
that looks special
i think they’re hard to get this time of year no?
None of these cases really matter except for the one with the 14yo at Moore’s house, where there is really no way not to call it molestation, if true. He denies it, but poorly. The other cases are just a pattern — he liked young women. NTTAWWT so long as they are of age.
In an era where FAR less palatable things are done sexually, I have a hard time going after some 30yo dating 18yo women. Sure, it used to be frowned upon, but these days? Who can say?
But molestation of a 14yo is still beyond the pale.
Now, it was 40 years ago, well beyond the statute of limitations, and there is a REASON we have statutes of limitations. Is it enough reason to justify a vote for a Socialist*?
—–Kevin M (752a26) — 11/10/2017 @ 8:13 pm
*All members of the current Democrat Party are either socialists, or dupes of socialists. Every single Senator and Representative has voted NO on every reform bill that has come before them. The are all no effing good. We aren’t asking Moore to watch our children. God knows he’s not the only Senator I’d not want doing that.
he never molested her though that’s just trash for cashhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 8:14 pm
The accusation against Moore is only that. An accusation. He denies it. If he’s telling the truth, you are the libelous one.
Way to take something out of context and attack it. No wonder you are anonymous.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/10/2017 @ 8:15 pm
adorbs! one of perverted coward John McCain’s Republican Main Street Partnership slutboys is bucking for extra credit
perv-daddy mccain’s gonna bake him some cookies and let him lick the bowl AND the spoon i bethappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 8:22 pm
Some of the better markets have them all year, On Old Cape Cod. happyfeet, the charring from the wood coals makes these addicting.mg (60b0f7) — 11/10/2017 @ 8:22 pm
I have a hard time with the timing and the many D party connections and the social media involvement, and the timing.Rich (a5d991) — 11/10/2017 @ 8:25 pm
i’m a see if my brother ever does them
he grills kind of professionallyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/10/2017 @ 8:26 pm
Never heard that nickname beforekishnevi (86e9bc) — 11/10/2017 @ 8:29 pm
http://953thebear.com/why-alabama-is-known-as-the-yellowhammer-state/
Blog claiming that Corfman was 17, not 14.
Anon Y. Mous (19e1f2) — 11/10/2017 @ 8:31 pm
ROY MOORE’S TWO ACCUSERS: LEIGH CORFMAN’S AGE WAS 17 NOT 14 & HAS HISTORY OF MAKING FALSE ALLEGATIONS, DEBORAH GIBSON A DEM VOLUNTEER FOR MOORE’S OPPONENT – HAPPENED 40 YEARS AGO!Anon Y. Mous (19e1f2) — 11/10/2017 @ 8:33 pm
Saw that. Quoted someone saying their brother had dated her in 1976, three years prior to Moore, but even the person making the claim admitted it might not be the same person.kishnevi (86e9bc) — 11/10/2017 @ 8:35 pm