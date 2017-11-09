Open Thread
Had to work late, tired now, have nothing. Make up your own topic.
All I have is this muse on the wisdom of the electorate.
am i having a stroke https://t.co/20nhyj34UU pic.twitter.com/tdlqWcehOl
— Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) November 9, 2017
Check out how ignorant this guy is. He thinks Melania actually sleeps with Trump.
Happy Thursday.
Greetings:
Thanks for that input, Counselor and yes, your are tired.11B40 (6abb5c) — 11/9/2017 @ 7:47 am
ETHICS seem a foreign notion to these people..
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/trump-s-chinese-gas-deal-raises-ethics-issues-wilbur-ross-n818861Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/9/2017 @ 7:47 am
Heh. It seems in regard to friendship with Trump that ignorance of his smarmy habits is an assist.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/9/2017 @ 7:50 am
All in all, I’d like him to golf more.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/9/2017 @ 7:57 am
Check out how ignorant this guy is. He thinks Melania actually sleeps with Trump.William Jones (905b9b) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:01 am
Yes you are tired/ignorant since the fact that they have son is proof that she did/does/will sleep with him.
How crass.
Ben!, you are single handedly murdering this blog. Everybody knows you hate Trump we don’t need this childish need of yours to remind us fifty times a day.
Patterico, how does “Check out how ignorant this guy is. He thinks Melania actually sleeps with Trump” add to the discussion? Now’s your chance to insist it isn’t Trump-bashing. Making a statement like that about something you couldn’t possibly know is beneath you. Plus it’s Ben!-level childish.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:13 am
Hoagie:
Your Trump loves are just as redundant but then I don’t write for your entertainment…shockerBen burn (b3d5ab) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:17 am
i love it when i’m the adult in the roomhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:21 am
GARY COHN: The most excited group out there are big CEOs, about our tax plan.
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/11/cohn-big-ceos-most-excited-group-about-trump-tax-plan.htmlBen burn (b3d5ab) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:22 am
Your use of slashes has completely fooled all of us into thinking that you refuted what I actually sad. Well done.Patterico (f985d9) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:23 am
Hoagie, your PDS and your TCDS are showing. Pay attention to what I do. If what I say upsets you, ignore it. Everybody knows I don’t like Trump. Why keep pointing out that I don’t and that it bothers you?Patterico (f985d9) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:25 am
The fecundity of the Trump line is not Kennedy level, but it’s still substantial. And there are little pills a 71-year old man, who is married to a young and vital woman, can take in the interests of marital morale and domestic harmony.nk (dbc370) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:26 am
Perhaps you should begin writing for other people’s entertainment, maybe then you’ll write something worth reading. At this point you’ve devolved into little more than an annoying troll. Your pathological hate and distain for Trump are well documented and well noted. There is no need for you to repeat ad nauseam.
Surely there is something more than juvenile trolling and snark you have to offer.
You must have me confused with another, I have no “Trump loves”. I know exactly who and what Trump is and I don’t find it necessary to begin each day reiterating either his shortfalls or his accomplishments.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:27 am
All I ask of Trump supporters is that they rationalize or ignore my mistakes, defend my indefensible acts and pronouncements, and treat me as virtually infallible. It is OK to occasionally acknowledge that I am not perfect, as long as that acknowledgment is overshadowed by praise for me.
Hold me to the same standards to which you hold Trump and we will get along just fine.Patterico (f985d9) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:30 am
You certainly are busy making excuses for the Schlub. You have script blocker and I encourage it’s use by anyone disturbed by Trump Follies.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:30 am
Yes Cohn may not be the best indicator
https://mobile.twitter.com/ByronYork/status/927922099129339904narciso (c408aa) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:31 am
Patterico, I do not understand what you are trying to do. I realize you’re smarter and better educated than I but I still don’t get it. Are you just screwing with the Trumpers here? Or are you trying to get the Ben!’s to yelp their crap? I know TDS but what is TCDS?Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:35 am
The observation in the post is not a criticism of Trump. It is a criticism of his cultists with a lighthearted bit of snark tacked on the end. If this gives you the vapors consider lightening up.Patterico (f985d9) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:35 am
@Rev. Hoagie: Don’t talk to the trolls. If you can’t stop yourself, stop reading the trolls. If you can’t stop reading the trolls, use the blocker, that’s what it’s for, passive troll shielding. (As opposed to passive-aggressive troll shielding, please don’t do that, it gives trolls what they want.)
I don’t know, maybe internet rage helps power through your health issues, if so you should keep it up. But I kind of doubt it. Just skip past those guys. They only post to get a rise out of you.Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:35 am
The House will report a bill out of the Ways and Means Committee today and the Senate (or Senators rather) will announce a bill today.
The CBO score means the House still has to find $200 billion in tax increases.
I think they’ll have to go with abolishing the Obamacare individual tax mandate, which, although a tax reduction is scored as a net decrease in the deficit because of all those people who, without the threat of the mandate, will not be buying subsidized Obamacare insurance policies, nor will they go on halthcare.gov or a state website and be directed to Medicaid.
The Senate is less likely to preserve the state and local income tax deductions because almost all the states affected are represented by Democratic Senators. New York: Two Democratic Senators. New jersey: Two Democratic Senators. California: Two Democratic Senators. Connecticut: Two Democratic Senators. Illinois: Two Democratic Senators. Oregon: Two Democratic Senators. Pennsylvania has a an endangered Republican Senator, Pat Toomey, but not a very high maximum income tax rate. (The House has some Republican congressmen from these states affected.)
The Senate may also eliminate the deduction for property taxes. Meanwhile Marco Rubio and I think Mike Lee want to raise the child tax credit above $1,600, which they say is too low.
There’s various details and opinions about the proposed tax law change which cite facts in newspaper editorials and articles. They are proposing to change numerous provisions of the tax law in a very short time.Sammy Finkelman (69aa73) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:37 am
Saudi Arabia wtf
the pervert prince what ordered up the oil glut what devastated the kingdom’s finances now finds himself reduced to stealing from the other perverts to make ends meet
not a robust show of strength there if you look closelyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:37 am
I dunno. He’s the greatest negotiator who ever lived – you don’t think he included that in her contract?Dave (445e97) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:37 am
Trump Criticism Derangement Syndrome. I am play-acting, applying to criticism of me the same attitude that criticism of Trump earns me. It’s all done in a lighthearted vein.Patterico (f985d9) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:37 am
Anyway Hoagie if you want stop Ben’s dozens of one-line comments, you can’t, the host is cool with them and it’s his place. But you can shut them off for yourself any time you choose, without giving him the satisfaction of knowing whether you’re using the blocker or just find him too small to bother with.Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:38 am
Republicans were arguing that the CBO was scoring the effect of the individual mandate on purchases of insurance policies all wrong, but now they can take advantage of it.Sammy Finkelman (69aa73) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:39 am
They only post to get a rise out of you.
Bulloney. But thanks for ignoring me instead of calling me outBen burn (b3d5ab) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:39 am
I think they’ll have to go with abolishing the Obamacare individual tax mandate
the sleazy dysfunctional congresstrash kinda needed to get their act together on this before everyone went through open enrollment in the exchanges and at work
but they know demented torture-turd McCain’s gonna tank any meaningful tax reform so it’s probably hard for them to get too excited about ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:40 am
Many of these princes have paid the dangers to various group like al queda in the past Islamic state now, for that reason the Prince is,playing a dangerous gamenarciso (c408aa) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:40 am
@Sammy:Republicans were arguing that the CBO was scoring the effect of the individual mandate on purchases of insurance policies all wrong, but now they can take advantage of it.
CBO is apparently putting an asterisk on this work, trying to have it both ways.
CBO is completing a major re-evaluation of its approach to the individual mandate, and that when it’s finished in the next few months it will mean that CBO dramatically reduces its assessment of the mandate’s effectiveness, and therefore of the coverage losses and cost-savings involved in repealing it. After its score of the mandate’s coverage effects basically killed Republican efforts to replace Obamacare this year, CBO apparently plans to acknowledge that actually ending the mandate wouldn’t result in all those many millions of people losing coverage after all.Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:43 am
he’s reckless perverted and stupid Mr. narciso, and KSA funded the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which makes them extremely hard to root for in the presenthappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:44 am
See Ben!, this is exactly what I’m talking about: “15.You certainly are busy making excuses for the Schlub.” Now when have I made excuses for Trump? Trump is just a person who you are allowing not only to live rent free in your head but allowing him to sh!t there too.
I’ve disagreed with Trump and his actions much more than I have agreed with him but since you could never agree with anything he does to you I’m “busy making excuses”. That’s ridiculous. Just as ridiculous as saying ” You have script blocker and I encourage it’s use by anyone disturbed by Trump Follies”. Now why would you encourage people you’re trying to reach to block you? It makes no sense Ben!, to comment here and attempt interaction then tell a guy to block you.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:45 am
fakenews apparel just in time for christmashappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:53 am
In the meantime, the IRS, as a parting gift from John Koskinen as he retires from the IRS today, is sending out letters saying the IRS is going to enforce the employer mandate and they should pay back taxes etc.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/koskinens-parting-gift-from-the-irs-1510096614
http://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/2017/11/08/irss-koskinen-to-enforce-obamacares-employer-mandate-during-final-days.html
That would be hard for Trump to overrule, since it’s the law, and he’s all for enforcing the law, and if there’s something wrong with the law he wants Congress to change it.
This is said to be hard for employers of more than a few to comply with because they have to know or get details of the insurance situation of dependents of employees.
It kind of goes counter to the idea of a business tax cut.
Maybe the CBO can help out by scoring abolishing or reducing the applicability of the employer mandate as a reduction in the deficit, except that might be harder to do than for the individual mandate because there’s no subsidy except reductions in tax liability among companies that don’t provide the right kind of coverage.
But maybe they can say fewer employers will provide medical coverage or they’ll provide less of it.Sammy Finkelman (69aa73) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:54 am
those are the sleazy Bill Kristol trash what funded the first round of trump oppo research with Fusion GPS btwhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:56 am
29. Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:43 am
But the Republicans plan to pass the tax bill in this session, before the CBO gets a chance to do that!Sammy Finkelman (69aa73) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:57 am
I miss sock puppet fridays.mg (60b0f7) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:00 am
@31 Rev Hoagie
Speaking of Pennsylvania
The world will little note nor long remember what he says here today.Pinandpuller (1f503a) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:11 am
The fact that certain individuals bashed Obama’s golfing for years and ignore Trump’s golfing tells me it was never actually about the golfing — it’s about perceived tribal membership. Obama was part of a different tribe, Trump behaves like he’s part of their tribe.aphrael (3f0569) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:13 am
Hoagie your Trump critiques seem thin for commitment. Admit it. You find it hard to speak ill of him.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:14 am
Yes aphrael. The Nativists are uncomfortable with other tribesBen burn (b3d5ab) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:15 am
No, at your #12, in an ideal world, Melania _________ by now would be in tv commercials wearing a blue nighty hawking those kind of pills.urbanleftbehind (4c830b) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:18 am
Allahpundit picks up on a subject I raised earlier in another thread: Trump’s historic and ignominious surrender to China’s human rights abuser Xi:
Trump Joins Xi In Refusing To Take Questions From The Press In China
Trump, of course, previously praised the bloody 1990 massacre of peaceful pro-democracy students in Tienanmen Square, so he has a long history of kowtowing to China’s communist despots.Dave (445e97) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:18 am
’ve said for some time that whatever merit there is to the Russian investigation, it risked focusing too closely on just Russia, and not Trump’s other corrupt ties. Jared’s plans (and his claims about the scope of his meetings with other Ambassadors) were always far broader than just Israel.
And no one in Trump’s orbit have the sophistication to understand if they’re being snookered by the Saudis and Israelis.
So I wonder whether this picture isn’t designed to do far more than gloat about the election.
https://www.emptywheel.net/2017/11/09/is-there-more-to-trumps-thumbs-up-picture/Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:19 am
I am third gen AMD from steelworkers, those jagoffs wouldn’t believe I actually exist.urbanleftbehind (4c830b) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:19 am
I’ve said all along it’s not about collusion with Russia so much as emoluements and collusion with MammonBen burn (b3d5ab) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:22 am
there’s no onus on President Trump to talk to a bunch of CNN Jake Tapper fake news propaganda sluts in China, especially not after they did fake news all up in the koi pondhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:23 am
And no one in Trump’s orbit have the sophistication to understand if they’re being snookered by the Saudis and Israelis.
this argument sounds very silly after sophisticated harvardtrash buttworm barack obama got rolled by the iranians and on top of it traded a filthy deserter from the dysfunctional US Army for 5 hardened terroristshappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:27 am
I think what everybody is saying is if you want to pluck the McDonald’s sesame seed out of Trump’s mouth first dig out the spinach from between your own teeth, Mr bbPinandpuller (1f503a) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:29 am
You could remove my splinter or you could extract your log, pin. You have permission.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:32 am
i called dibs on the sesame seedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:32 am
Six broken ribs from a tackle? Osteoporosis from Randian menopause?
http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/09/politics/rand-paul-rene-boucher-kentucky-assault/Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:36 am
Whoa, whoa…when did Hope Hicks suddenly become drop-dead gorgeous?!
Could she be under consideration for the role of Fourth Lady?Dave (445e97) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:38 am
Yes stAlinist fan bois would try to make that point,narciso (c408aa) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:41 am
Like many in business and entertainment Trump has chosen to serve mammon so there’s no conflict Luke warm is worse than cold or hot.
Plus if he was all up in Russia he would be serving mammoth. Msybd you should worry about Magog more than Gog.Pinandpuller (1f503a) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:45 am
Yeah but he talks about God and stuff…so there’s that.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:48 am
I should think his veneer of Christian faith would inspire many hypocrites to proudly carry that banner.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:50 am
More Layoffs Planned at Carrier Plant Trump Promised to Save
Are we great again yet?
Who could have predicted this unimaginable turn of events?Dave (445e97) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:51 am
150% of steel in PIPELINE wull b ‘Merican steel and ‘look! There’s a pony under all that manure’Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:54 am
42. The Tiananmen Square massacre took place on June 4, 1989. It was 1990 when Trump, in an interview,, spoke about it in an equivocal way.
Chinese censorship is so thorough that some of the (younger) censors don’t recognize references to it and let things through. A problem for the censorship agency.
Trump seems to be surrendering on everything with regard to China including trade, which he does care about. He’s accepting that China is trying to stop North Korea.
I read that China thinks that treating Trump like a really important person helps them.Sammy Finkelman (69aa73) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:56 am
Assaults on senators are considered the new normal or something.narciso (48ecae) — 11/9/2017 @ 10:02 am
narciso @28 on 11/9/2017 @ 8:40 am
I think part of what’s motivating this (in addition to maybe wanting to Saudi Arabia out of the associationwth terrorism business) is hat he figures he needs to eliminate other power bases if he is to become king. His father is 81, and naming someone not a brother as Crown Prince is a departure, as is bypassing the (many considerably older) sons of all other brothers, and his father Salman may become disabled or die.
He doesn’t know how much time he has and may think (or have reason to believe) he could have very little.
This goes into it:Sammy Finkelman (69aa73) — 11/9/2017 @ 10:05 am
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-29792691
As this is an open thread, a pleasant, if not wistful, historical note, if I may, this November 9.
Happy 50th birthday, Saturn V.
Half a century ago this very morning, Thursday, November 9, 1967, the door to putting Americans on the moon was opened with the thunderously successful ‘all-up-test’ launch of America’s first Saturn V moon rocket: Apollo-Saturn 501, aka Apollo 4. It was unmanned with many unknowns and a huge management and engineering gamble which in the end, paid off big; and is known in the space community as ‘The Big Shot.’
The stats on this behemoth can be found online today; tall as a 36 story building, weighing as much as a navy destroyer and assembled across the United States by marshalling industry, academia and government resources.
If you were alive at the time– it was must-see TV for school kids and an interested nation hoping to turn the page on the deadly Apollo fire just ten months earlier. Most television viewers tuned in around 7 AM, EST, to CBS News’ Walter Cronkite, ‘live from the Cape’ and watched the normally laconic anchorman exclaim, ‘Look at that rocket go!‘ as the tremendous roar from liftoff made his studio shake and ceiling tiles fall in around him as the rocket ‘left town’ — galloped into the sky.
Today there are three remaining Saturn Vs– all museum pieces– on display in Houston, Huntsville and at Cape Canaveral. And space enthusiast Jeff Bezos recently recovered two Saturn V F-1 engines from the bottom of the Atlantic confirmed to be from Apollo 11, the first moon landing flight.
Chances are most of you have seen clips of the launch; it has been spliced into movies and a plot line for an episode of classic Star Trek. But if you have some time, watch these YouTube clips below of Cronkite at liftoff– or the back story of the people who engineered this magnificent machine into existence. It may seem quaint today– but it was all very new and very risky in 1967. It’s worth noting that the Redstone, Atlas and Titan missiles used to launch America’s Mercury and Gemini spacecraft were all modified military rockets– even the recent space shuttles were designed with the military in mind. But the Saturn V was built for Apollo and solely to explore space.
I’ll admit watching these old video clips can still bring a tear to my eyes, particularly watching the ‘can-do’ confidence expressed by competent, ordinary people working together for years to solve problems and accomplish extraordinary things. Managing and engineering dreams into realities back in the day is what ‘made America great’- and earned the awe and respect of the rest of world. As CBS News’ Dan Rather said of that era, ‘That other America; they did things differently there.’
Truly great things, Mr. Trump.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uoVfZpx5dY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cke5ly4mZo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o39UlJlMce8DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/9/2017 @ 10:06 am
60. The assault on Senator Rand Paul was tootally non-political – just an argument between neighbors – but may have some political consequenes if Senator Rand Paul is going to miss some votes because f his broken ribs. Only those votes where he would vote with the majority of the Repoublicans, though.Sammy Finkelman (69aa73) — 11/9/2017 @ 10:07 am
62. I was not aware of this launch, although I had (maybe still do) a scrapbook with some newspaper articles bout the Gemini flights. There were no astronauts on board. The first manned Apollo mission was Apollo 7. I was never really all that clear what happened to the Apollos 1 through 6 and felt that they shouldn’t have used the same designation for something that never took any astronauts off he ground.
Was Apollo 1 where they had the fatal fire? I think I read that maybe.Sammy Finkelman (69aa73) — 11/9/2017 @ 10:12 am
July 30 of this year Zero Hedge had it hat Salman might abdicate – maybe he is already out of it;
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-30/saudi-kings-health-wanes-war-architect-bin-salman-set-become-king
Here’s how the previous Crown Price was replaced:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/21/world/middleeast/saudi-arabia-crown-prince-mohammed-bin-salman.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/18/world/middleeast/saudi-arabia-mohammed-bin-nayef-mohammed-bin-salman.html?_r=0Sammy Finkelman (69aa73) — 11/9/2017 @ 10:17 am
Op ed piece by Elliot Abrams, whom Rex Tillerson wanted as his deputy but Donald Trump declined to name:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/06/opinion/crown-prince-saudi-arabia.htmlSammy Finkelman (69aa73) — 11/9/2017 @ 10:24 am
Patterico may not be perfect but at least Hillary didn’t win.Davethulhu (fab944) — 11/9/2017 @ 10:27 am
Remember Prince talk was behind the ground zero misque that stay puft supported
http://donsurber.blogspot.com/2017/11/de-funding-terrorism.html?m=1#morenarciso (f848af) — 11/9/2017 @ 10:37 am
Paul and some of his other neighbors don’t think this attack was merely a dispute between neighbors, Sammy. In fact, several other neighbors dispute that Paul did any “trivial” neighbor thing that Boucher’s lawyer suggested was the reason for the attack.DRJ (15874d) — 11/9/2017 @ 10:39 am
Here is a link if you are interested.DRJ (15874d) — 11/9/2017 @ 10:40 am
#9
…but have those CEOs read the whole tax reform proposal or just the headlines about it? Are they really gung-ho for this:
“Which brings me to the GOP tax plan. Bloomberg reports that:
Under current law, businesses can write off as much as $1 million in compensation expenses for chief executive officers and four other top-paid bosses, plus any amount beyond that if it’s tied to performance targets. The Republican proposal unveiled Nov. 2 would keep the $1 million threshold but eliminate the exemption for pay linked to results, denying companies the option to write off large equity awards.”
http://www.professorbainbridge.com/professorbainbridgecom/2017/11/will-the-gop-tax-plan-kill-pay-for-performance.html
Here’s the Bloomberg piece:
https://m.ca.investing.com/news/economy-news/how-house-republicans-want-to-rewrite-tax-law-a-users-guide-637301?ampMode=1
BigCompany CEOs have garnered a whole lotta wealth out of cashing in on stock options, etc., esp. in this market where there’s been stock buybacks, industry consolidation, FB/GOOG/et al. stocks rising on ephemeral valuations, and so on.ColoComment (13c772) — 11/9/2017 @ 10:51 am
@Sammy:But the Republicans plan to pass the tax bill in this session, before the CBO gets a chance to do that!
By announcing the change now, CBO is putting an asterisk on the work, as I said. They are trying to have it both ways, giving good-scoring when the law is passed and announcing an asterisk on the methodology when the law is changed, and then in the future using the new methodology.Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/9/2017 @ 10:59 am
My computer is a snitch. It told Red State’s ad server that I’m shopping at Ali Express.
In any event, is the motive relevant? I can see a requirement that the attacker knew that Paul was a U.S. Senator, but does the motive need to be political for him to be subject to the federal offense? Because, I’ll tell you, on a Planet For Texans, beating up a politician for political reasons is not a crime. 😉nk (dbc370) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:03 am
Sorry, nk. It remembers my browsing history, too, but so do a lot of places.
As for federal charges, I don’t know if Paul’s status as a Senator is all it takes. Does anyone who intentionally hurts a federal officeholder face federal charges? What about recklessly, or hurting someone intentionally without knowing their status?DRJ (15874d) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:12 am
it’s now abundantly clear that this extraordinarily toxic and menacing presidency has sparked a truly unprecedented grassroots response, different in both scale and character from anything we’ve seen before.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/nov/09/resistance-trump-blossoming-movement-la-kaufmannBen burn (05fad7) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:14 am
As for Texas politicians, there may be statute(s) that enhance the charges or penalties for intentional acts targeting them. If so, there may be a jury nullification issue if it comes to trial.DRJ (15874d) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:16 am
With how much nonsense and excuse making you post carrying water for the left I cannot tell if this is sarcasm or not.
Just another day at the office for Sammy.NJRob (9f728d) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:20 am
Breaking- Roy Moore now accused of being child molester.
And so it goes. As for endorsers… ‘see how they run; see how they run…’DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:21 am
Hoagie,
Just ignore the troll Burnie. He’s just the Joker character in the Dark Knight. He wants to watch the world burn but thinks he’ll escape untouched. A nihilist at heart.NJRob (9f728d) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:22 am
lol if we have to get all the pedophiles out of the Senate we’re just gonna be sitting there watching Susan Collins pick her damn nose all by herselfhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:22 am
Ben Burn, at 40:
>Yes aphrael. The Nativists are uncomfortable with other tribes
To be fair, a lot of the left’s dislike of Trump is *also* about tribal membership — we think he’s part of the nativist tribe (he really isn’t, but both the nativist tribe *and* the left-leaning tribes believe him to be) and that drives a visceral emotional reaction.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:23 am
Lone Star Planet a/k/a A Planet For Texans. Free online, in several formats including Kindle and EPUB. Beldar liked it.nk (dbc370) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:26 am
Wanna bet someone in Moore’s defense doesn’t say ” if there’s grass on the field…”?urbanleftbehind (4c830b) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:27 am
for god’s sake don’t let Rand Paul mow ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:33 am
They only post to get a rise out of you.
Bulloney. But thanks for ignoring me instead of calling me out
Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:39 am
[ignored] in my imagination [he] is!
my gorge rises at it.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:40 am
The jury in the Menendez corruption trial is on the fourth day of deliberations. There are 18 counts to decide so it’s not a shocker but if they don’t wrap up by tomorrow they have to bring in an alternate juror.
Do alternates attend all deliberations prior to substitution?Rick Ballard (a99308) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:48 am
> Do alternates attend all deliberations prior to substitution?
No. (I’ve been an alternate, and I’ve been a juror, although not in a federal case).
So if they bring in an alternate they’ll have to begin again.
Also, I found this *astonishing*:
> On their first full day of jury deliberations at the bribery trial of Senator Robert Menendez, a juror asked the judge a basic question: What is a senator?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-07/senator-menendez-juror-asks-trial-judge-what-is-a-senatoraphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:58 am
that’s a good question especially if you have a cowardly weirdo Senator like John McCain what only represents the voices in his deranged bitter headhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:01 pm
63. 69. 70. 73. 74. I thought the statement that this was a dispute about plants was based on some real knowledge, and was something Rand Paul would agree with.
But without that you wouldn’t say it because a more probable cause is political.
Once this is disputed, and there’s no history to back this up, (just genuinely having some long running argument with Rand Paul isn’t enough) I go with a political motive. I need to be more careful when reading the news maybe.
So we have another James Hodgkinson, albeit he didn’t aim to kill (or did he?) We need some details as to how this went down.
Regarding the difference in the crime between if it was political and if it was not political: It could be more serious than a non-political assault because maybe this would constitute an aggravating factor for a sentence enhancement, or it could violate some other statute besides mere assault and/or could be defined as terrorism. Brandon Morse at Red State may know what he’s talking about, but on the other hand he didn’t explain how and why it could add years to his jail sentence.Sammy Finkelman (69aa73) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:01 pm
Fat Boy Christie needs to do the right thing and nominate Joe Piscopo for that impending vacancy. Smithereens frontman Pat DiNizio might work too.urbanleftbehind (4c830b) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:02 pm
I was referring to the second book here:narciso (d1f714) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:02 pm
https://www.rbth.com/arts/2015/05/05/russian_sherlock_holmes_to_come_to_british_tv_screens_45735.html
In Illinois, alternate jurors are discharged when the jury retires to consider its verdict. In other words, they can only replace jurors during the trial. I think this practice of using alternate jurors to replace jurors who dissent from the majority during deliberations is disgusting. Just pass a law requiring less than unanimous verdicts, if that’s what you want.nk (dbc370) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:04 pm
You would think the juror would have picked that up somewhere just from the trial testimony.
Other questions maybe:
What is the Dominican Republic?
What is a port?
What is Medicaid?
This wasn’t even a question as to what powers a Senator had.Sammy Finkelman (69aa73) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:05 pm
love the Smithereenshappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:07 pm
> I think this practice of using alternate jurors to replace jurors who dissent from the majority during deliberations is disgusting.
Yes, *that* would be disgusting.
But I can imagine legitimate situations which would pull a juror out during deliberations. Say, your wife had a stroke and had to go to the ER and is only barely hanging on — EVEN IF you stayed at the deliberations, you wouldn’t be able to fully participate because your mind would be elsewhere.
Bringing an alternate in, who has heard all of the testimony, would seem better than a mistrial at that point.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:08 pm
Maybe they would have to bring in alternate juror because one juror has to be discharged – but why? It can’t be because of the length of deliberations, because I never heard of any such thing.Sammy Finkelman (69aa73) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:08 pm
> You would think the juror would have picked that up somewhere just from the trial testimony.
Yes.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:08 pm
Trump, of course, previously praised the bloody 1990 massacre of peaceful pro-democracy students in Tienanmen Square, so he has a long history of kowtowing to China’s communist despots.
Dave (445e97) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:18 am
Ha I see what you did there! You gotta grab ’em by the queue!
You were there in Tienamen Square, Jake! You saw what happened.
Rapid Fire
Brandon Lee v gweiloPinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:11 pm
So creepy degenerate on stage Louis Ck….narciso (d1f714) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:14 pm
Read the whole thing, you guys. There’s a legitimate question about what a Senator can do for his constituency and what he can do for everybody else. In other words, is Menendez a Senator for, as well as from, New Jersey, or is he a Senator for the whole United States?nk (dbc370) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:15 pm
Sen. John McCain (R., Ariz.) called on Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore to “immediately step aside”
torture-turd mccain is a known liarhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:17 pm
From what I have read, it’s not a matter of a hung jury. It’s considerably dumber – one juror has a vacation scheduled due to the unfounded assurance of the judge.
The judge mab be dumber than the What’s a Senator? juror.Rick Ballard (a99308) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:18 pm
More than the star trek wearing juror on the Stevens jury:narciso (d1f714) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:23 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/WardDPatrick/status/928714571002580993/video/1
If one of the criminal justice systems of the United States is a joke and a laughingstock, it is the federal one. Most of the States respect the Bill of Rights in their constitutions and statutes more than the federal system, on whom it was originally intended to be binding, does.nk (dbc370) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:24 pm
Yes, and Apollo 1 (not 7) was the first manned Apollo mission. It was numbered Apollo 1 “posthumously” to honor the astronauts. The original designation of the mission was AS-204.
There were no missions numbered Apollo 2 or Apollo 3. Apollo 4, 5 and 6 flew, but were unmanned.
There is a whole Wikipedia article on the subject…Dave (445e97) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:29 pm
William Conrad is alive, he used to do the intro for the buck rogers show back 40 years ago.narciso (d1f714) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:31 pm
William Conrad died in 1994.
He also the the narration for “The Bullwinkle Show”Chuck Bartowski (211c17) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:34 pm
The fellow in the diner, looks like him:
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/11/the-blabbermouth-angle-2.phpnarciso (d1f714) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:37 pm
Saw on twitter yesterday:
“So that’s why Obama was excused from jury duty right? He also had no idea what a US Senator did.“harkin (b4548f) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:40 pm
Denial, intransigence and hubris..
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/11/09/trump-voters-polling-election-244644Ben burn (05fad7) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:50 pm
Dundee: What tribe are you, Gus?
Gus: Tribe? Man, I ain’t from no tribe.
Dundee: You’re a black fellow, aren’t you?
Gus: Last time I looked.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:51 pm
William Conrad died in 1994.
He also the the narration for “The Bullwinkle Show”
Chuck Bartowski (211c17) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:34 pm
Robert Conrad? Of Battle of the Network Stars Fame?
Speaking of Grizzly Adams lolPinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:59 pm
No his was jake and the fat man.narciso (d1f714) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:01 pm
You could remove my splinter or you could extract your log, pin. You have permission.
[Black Knight] (b3d5ab) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:32 am
T’is but a scratch. You know I do still have 20/15 in my left eye. That’s good, right?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:10 pm
@42 Dave
Mr. Rat, I have a writ here that says you are to stop eating Chen Lee’s cornmeal forthwith. Now, It’s a rat writ, writ for a rat, and this is lawful service of same! [to Mattie] See? He doesn’t pay any attention to me. [shoots the rat] You can’t serve papers on a rat, baby sister. You either kill him or let him be.
True GritPinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:14 pm
111.
IIRC he was a Harlem Warlord.harkin (33654e) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:15 pm
63:
Do tell what was the “argument between neighbors” about that left one with 6 broken ribs? This being the argument between one who is a democrat and socialist (or so I heard), and the one who is a libertarian and got the 6 broken ribs?
And if this was an “argument,” what do you call an assault?Harcourt Fenton Mudd (5e0a82) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:19 pm
“And no one in Trump’s orbit have the sophistication to understand if they’re being snookered by the Saudis and Israelis.”
In contrast to Obama’s genius-level response to Romney’s dead-on assessment of Russia in 2012, O’s “red line” announcement, his Solyndra “investment,” his near TR response to Russian hacking “cut it out”), and the bang up job he did for Chicago as an organizer.Harcourt Fenton Mudd (5e0a82) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:24 pm
Six broken ribs from a tackle? Osteoporosis…
Obstreperous Ben burn piling on. (b3d5ab) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:36 am
Maybe he was a little senator, again like True Grit
Mattie Ross: Are you some kind of law?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:33 pm
[LeBoeuf draws back his coat to display a star]
LeBoeuf: That’s right. I am a Texas Ranger.
Mattie Ross: That may make you a big noise in that state; in Arkansas you should mind that your Texas trappings and title do not make you an object of fun. Why have you been ineffectually pursuing Chaney?
LeBoeuf: He shot and killed a state senator named Bibbs in Waco, Texas. Bibbs family put out a reward.
Mattie Ross: Well, how came Chaney to shoot a state senator?
LeBoeuf: My understanding is there was an argument about a dog.
Was Frozen Mammoth or Giant Ground Sloth Served for Dinner at The Explorers Club?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:43 pm
What about recklessly, or hurting someone intentionally without knowing their status?
DRJ (15874d) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:12 am
Mr nk can probably cite pages of off duty or plainclothes cops who charge people with resisting arrest or assaulting an officer.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:50 pm
Wanna bet someone in Moore’s defense doesn’t say ” if there’s grass on the field…”?
urbanleftbehind (4c830b) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:27 am
He likes his ladies like he likes his Scotch.
But not on Sundays.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:54 pm
Just pass a law requiring less than unanimous verdicts, if that’s what you want.
nk (dbc370) — 11/9/2017 @ 12:04 pm
Or give every juror a +1.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:57 pm
nk @C
Archaeologists believe 2,000-year-old “clock” was donated by a victorious politician to his small Roman town.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/9/2017 @ 2:06 pm
No his was jake and the fat man.
narciso (d1f714) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:01 pm
I meant, Robert Conrad is still alive, was that the confusion? He’s a radio host now. 79 years old.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/9/2017 @ 2:14 pm
I hop Trump comes home with some wall building techniques.mg (60b0f7) — 11/9/2017 @ 2:18 pm
hopemg (60b0f7) — 11/9/2017 @ 2:18 pm